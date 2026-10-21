Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 7 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
In a lot of my leagues, things have started to balance out. There are still top teams, but in the last two weeks, a lot of teams that started slowly picked up wins. There are a whole lot of 3-3 teams at the moment.
That means that even if you got off to a slow start, you are in contention. Injuries continue to be an issue. However, some players are returning or nearing a return. As I said early this season, if you were the team hit hard by the injury bug, just try to stay around .500.
Hopefully your team is starting to get healthy. If not, or if you are hit hard by the bye week, here are players you can either elevate from your bench or start from the waiver wire.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 7 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
C.J. Stroud has been highly effective as of late. He is second in the NFL in passing yards, having topped 300 in three of his last five games. He has topped 20 fantasy points in each of his last three games. Expect him to stay hot in a strong matchup against the Giants.
New York has allowed the sixth-most passing TDs this season. Three of the last five QBs to face them have scored 26-or-more fantasy points. Plus, the way to rattle Stroud is to get pressure on him. The Giants generate pressure at the fifth-lowest rate. I would play Stroud over Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes this week.
WHAT A THROW FROM CJ STROUD.
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Z8LUxZceAl
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Kyler Murray has looked much more comfortable the last couple of games. That should continue, especially coming off the bye week. He is also coming off his best rushing performance of the season, turning 10 carries into 51 yards. Plus, it is a good matchup against the Colts. Indy is in the top 10 in touchdowns allowed to QBs. They are also in the top 12 in passing yards and fantasy PPG. That has Murray in play.
Aaron Rodgers has been throwing a bunch this season. He is fourth in the NFL in pass attempts and touchdowns. It has led to him scoring 21 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. Both his floor and ceiling are higher than last season.
This week he faces the Saints, who have been in a lot of higher-scoring games. They have allowed the sixth-most passing yards. They have generated pressure at the seventh-lowest rate. Just do not wait until Sunday to decide unless you wake up early, as he plays early in the Paris game.
Tanner McKee threw the ball 45 times in his first start. He should be more comfortable the more time he gets. The main reason he’s an option this week is the matchup against Dallas, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to QBs. They’ve also allowed the fifth-most pass yards per game and seventh-most touchdowns. They also generate pressure at a bottom-10 rate.
He is an option for those in need of a replacement in deeper leagues or, mainly, superflex leagues.
Malik Willis is in play strictly due to his running ability. The hope is that he will run more consistently. Before the bye, Willis ran for a season-high 74 yards and a touchdown. He has topped 50 rushing yards twice and at least 39 in three of his five games.
That has him in play in superflex leagues.
Running Backs
Woody Marks did not put up a huge fantasy day last week, but he played 78% of the snaps with 15 carries and three targets. That is an RB1 workload. Last week he faced the toughest run defense in the NFL. This week he gets a much better matchup against the Giants.
New York has allowed the fifth-most rush yards per game and allows explosive runs at the third-highest rate. That means the chance for big plays is there. That volume in a better matchup should lead to a strong fantasy day.
#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on Jawhar Jordan: 'Finished game, quad injury, showed toughness to finish the game, will be missing a few weeks. We'll continue to lean on Woody (Marks)'
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 21, 2026
J.K. Dobbins saw 20 opportunities last week. In fact, he has 18-or-more touches in three of four games. That consistent volume is enough to have him in the flex range each week. While he is more of a floor play, he brings more upside than normal this week against the Cardinals.
Arizona has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game to backs. This should be a game where the Broncos are playing from ahead, which means volume for Dobbins.
Ollie Gordon II has averaged 16 touches per game over the last three weeks. In those, he has averaged 81 scrimmage yards per game and has scored a touchdown in each. This week he gets the Jets, who have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game. They’ve also allowed the 10th-most fantasy PPG to backs.
Ride the hot hand with Gordon. He is an RB2 in what could be a more competitive game than the Dolphins typically find themselves in.
Dameon Pierce is once again in play as a streaming option if Saquon Barkley sits. In the last two weeks, he has seen 13 and 16 touches. He scored a goal-line touchdown last week. Plus, he has a favorable matchup as the Cowboys are top seven in yards and touchdowns allowed to RBs.
Roschon Johnson has played around 40 percent of the snaps each of the last two weeks. Two weeks ago he saw seven targets, and last week he had 15 opportunities and scored a touchdown. With it being a short week, I would expect him to remain involved on a Bears team that features the RBs at a high rate.
Wide Receiver
Germie Bernard saw 12 targets last week and nine in the game before that. He has been highly effective, posting 80-plus yards in each of those games. The Saints are in the top 10 in touchdowns allowed to receivers and have been in a lot of high-scoring games. With how often the Steelers are throwing, Bernard is in play as a WR3 with upside.
Jaylen Waddle is in play this week despite the Broncos' pass game struggles. Waddle has seen at least seven targets in three of his last five games. More importantly, he has a team-high 22 percent target share vs. zone, which the Cardinals play at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL (87 percent).
The Cardinals have allowed the second-most touchdowns and seventh-most fantasy PPG to WRs. They have also allowed the sixth-most yards on deep passes, and Waddle leads the Broncos in deep targets. Plus, it may be a narrative, but I think the Broncos hear the chatter and will try to throw in this matchup.
Jaylen Waddle gets his first big play as a Bronco! 🐧
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FAioYbx0Fs
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Marvin Harrison Jr. should see his playing time and usage climb this week. He has chemistry with Stroud and is in a favorable matchup. The Giants are tied for third-most touchdowns allowed to receivers this season. The floor is low, but he brings sneaky upside.
Marvin Harrison Jr. every snap in Texans debut. https://t.co/NXHLXkBPRS
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 19, 2026
Konata Mumpfield is a sleeper with Davante Adams out. I would expect him to get the bulk of snaps opposite Puka Nacua. The Rams do spread the ball and throw to their RBs and TEs at a high rate, so the floor is uncertain with Mumpfield. However, the upside is high as he is tied to one of the best QBs/offenses in the NFL.
Not only that, the Raiders have allowed the fifth-most touchdown passes. Stafford has thrown multiple TDs in four of his last five games. If you are streaming, the upside is worth chasing.
Tight Ends
Tyler Higbee is also in play due to Davante Adams being out. He disappointed last week, but prior to that he was producing for fantasy. He had topped 60 yards and 11 fantasy points in three straight games, even eclipsing 20 one time.
The Raiders have allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. They’ve allowed the third-most touchdowns to the position as well. Higbee is a strong streaming option this week.
Pat Freiermuth has been up and down this season. He has seen at least five targets in four of six games. Three times he has reached double digits. He has a favorable matchup against the Saints, who have allowed the sixth-most yards per game and seventh-most fantasy PPG to TEs.
A.J. Barner has a great matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. The Chiefs have been elite at taking receivers away, so it is possible more volume is funneled Barner’s way. This is for those in deeper leagues that are in need of a tight end.
Evan Engram is a streaming option for those diving a bit deeper this week. He faces the Cardinals, who have allowed the fourth-most touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. While this is about the matchup,
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