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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 7 Updates for Top 200

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Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 7 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 7 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

In This Article hide
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 7
Week 7 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
Week 7 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Six slates are cemented into the timeline as we near the fantasy football regular season's halfway mark, so let's chop it up looking at Week 7 and beyond with our updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The bye weeks are smacking us across the face, as are the injuries and underwhelming performances, which means folks are clinging tightly to their consistent producers. But we know that the second half won't look like the first, so here are our Week 7 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 21.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Bhayshul Tuten, Germie Bernard, Kyle Pitts Sr., Omar Cooper Jr., Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland, Bryce Young, and others. Perhaps this can spur on some key trade offers and waiver plans in the pursuit of a championship?

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 7

  • Do the Patriots work Efton Chism III back into the receiving fold, and are they serious about Corey Kiner being involved?
  • Will Pittsburgh continue to split RB touches, and how healthy will Pat Freiermuth (calf) be for the international game?
  • How will the 49ers approach the WR room, and does it involve resting Mike Evans (Achilles) ahead of the Week 8 bye?
  • Can Chase Brown perform well enough to earn back top RB duties, or is Samaje Perine going to force a true committee?
  • What does Baker Mayfield look like after extended time off, and can he protect the ball?
  • If J.J. McCarthy starts, just how aggressive is he going to be after seeing him rip it against a prevent defense down big?
  • How much more does Marvin Harrison Jr. play for Houston, and do we see Tank Dell siphon slot reps from Jaylin Noel?
  • What's the backfield work breakdown if Jordan Mason returns for Minnesota?
  • Will Omar Cooper Jr. put up a second straight big game to provide some consistency for an ancillary Jet receiver?
  • Does Bo Nix push the ball downfield more, or can Arizona not force the issue against Denver's defense?
  • Do you have enough popcorn for a track meet game between Green Bay and Detroit?
  • Will the Rams trust Konata Mumpfield enough for more 12 personnel, or will they go 3TE to cover up Davante Adams' absence?
  • Is Ashton Jeanty going to get a healthy workload?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 7 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/21:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 Puka Nacua WR
3 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 7 Brock Bowers TE
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 11 Derrick Henry RB
3 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 13 James Cook III RB
3 14 Justin Jefferson WR
3 15 Chris Olave WR
3 16 Drake London WR
3 17 Kyren Williams RB
4 18 Trey McBride TE
4 19 Zay Flowers WR
4 20 Nico Collins WR
4 21 Javonte Williams RB
4 22 Parker Washington WR
4 23 Christian Watson WR
4 24 Josh Allen QB
4 25 Garrett Wilson WR
4 26 D'Andre Swift RB
4 27 Chuba Hubbard RB
4 28 Matthew Golden WR
4 29 A.J. Brown WR
4 30 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 31 Malik Nabers WR
5 32 Josh Jacobs RB
5 33 Chase Brown RB
5 34 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 35 George Kittle TE
5 36 George Pickens WR
5 37 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 38 Bucky Irving RB
5 39 Tee Higgins WR
5 40 Mike Evans WR
5 41 DeVonta Smith WR
5 42 Breece Hall RB
5 43 Lamar Jackson QB
5 44 Jalen Coker WR
5 45 Jaylen Warren RB
5 46 Saquon Barkley RB
5 47 Jameson Williams WR
5 48 Michael Wilson WR
5 49 Luther Burden III WR
5 50 Sam LaPorta TE
5 51 DJ Moore WR
5 52 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 53 Isaiah Likely TE
5 54 Brock Purdy QB
6 55 Rashee Rice WR
6 56 Colston Loveland TE
6 57 Drake Maye QB
6 58 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 59 Tyler Warren TE
6 60 Joe Burrow QB
6 61 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 62 Stefon Diggs WR
6 63 Jayden Daniels QB
7 64 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 65 Ladd McConkey WR
7 66 Kyle Monangai RB
7 67 Rome Odunze WR
7 68 Caleb Williams QB
7 69 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 70 DK Metcalf WR
7 71 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 72 Jared Goff QB
7 73 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 74 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 75 Carnell Tate WR
7 76 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 77 Denzel Boston WR
7 78 Dak Prescott QB
7 79 Ollie Gordon II RB
7 80 Tucker Kraft TE
7 81 Germie Bernard WR
7 82 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 83 Jordan Love QB
7 84 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 85 Blake Corum RB
7 86 Tyler Shough QB
7 87 Woody Marks RB
8 88 Jordan Mason RB
8 89 Bryce Young QB
8 90 Josh Downs WR
8 91 Cam Skattebo RB
8 92 Travis Kelce TE
8 93 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 94 Rachaad White RB
8 95 RJ Harvey RB
8 96 Braelon Allen RB
8 97 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 98 Tony Pollard RB
8 99 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
8 100 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
8 101 Jordan Addison WR
8 102 KC Concepcion WR
9 103 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 104 Omarion Hampton RB
9 105 Kirk Cousins QB
9 106 Dallas Goedert TE
9 107 Tre Tucker WR
9 108 Alvin Kamara RB
9 109 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 110 Xavier Worthy WR
9 111 Emmett Johnson RB
9 112 David Montgomery RB
9 113 Brenton Strange TE
9 114 Matthew Stafford QB
9 115 Khalil Shakir WR
9 116 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
9 117 Samaje Perine RB
9 118 Kendrick Bourne WR
9 119 C.J. Stroud QB
9 120 Rico Dowdle RB
10 121 Antonio Williams WR
10 122 Courtland Sutton WR
10 123 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 124 Juwan Johnson TE
10 125 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 126 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 127 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
10 128 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 129 Malik Washington WR
10 130 Devaughn Vele WR
10 131 Tyler Higbee TE
10 132 Kyler Murray QB
10 133 Kaelon Black RB
10 134 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 135 Kendre Miller RB
10 136 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 137 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 138 Jadarian Price RB
10 139 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 140 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 141 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 142 Jonah Coleman RB
11 143 Keenan Allen WR
11 144 Caleb Douglas WR
11 145 Makai Lemon WR
11 146 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 147 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 148 Dameon Pierce RB
11 149 Mark Andrews TE
11 150 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 151 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 152 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 153 Davante Adams WR
11 154 Chris Bell WR
11 155 Hunter Henry TE
11 156 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 157 Aaron Rodgers QB
11 158 Kalif Raymond WR
11 159 Tyjae Spears RB
11 160 Mike Gesicki TE
11 161 Dylan Sampson RB
11 162 Baker Mayfield QB
11 163 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 164 Seth McGowan RB
11 165 Jaylin Noel WR
11 166 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 167 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 168 Ted Hurst WR
12 169 Bo Nix QB
12 170 Dalton Schultz TE
12 171 Keon Coleman WR
12 172 Kenneth Gainwell RB
12 173 Rashod Bateman WR
12 174 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 175 Roschon Johnson RB
12 176 Michael Mayer TE
12 177 Alec Pierce WR
12 178 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 179 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 180 Malachi Fields WR
12 181 James Conner RB
12 182 Konata Mumpfield WR
12 183 Quentin Johnston WR
12 184 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 185 Jaylen Wright RB
12 186 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 187 Ray Davis RB
12 188 Sam Darnold QB
12 189 Deshaun Watson QB
12 190 Malik Willis QB
12 191 Devin Singletary RB
12 192 Jauan Jennings WR
12 193 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 194 Jalen Royals WR
12 195 Josh Cameron WR
12 196 Efton Chism III WR
12 197 Justin Herbert QB
12 198 J.J. McCarthy QB
12 199 Tre Harris WR
12 200 De'Zhaun Stribling WR

 

Week 7 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/21:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Puka Nacua WR
2 5 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 7 Brock Bowers TE
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 10 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 12 Justin Jefferson WR
4 13 James Cook III RB
4 14 Chris Olave WR
4 15 Drake London WR
4 16 Derrick Henry RB
4 17 Trey McBride TE
4 18 Zay Flowers WR
4 19 Kyren Williams RB
4 20 Nico Collins WR
4 21 Parker Washington WR
4 22 Christian Watson WR
4 23 Garrett Wilson WR
4 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Josh Allen QB
4 26 Matthew Golden WR
5 27 D'Andre Swift RB
5 28 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 29 Malik Nabers WR
5 30 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 31 A.J. Brown WR
5 32 Chase Brown RB
5 33 Josh Jacobs RB
5 34 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 35 George Pickens WR
5 36 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 37 George Kittle TE
5 38 Tee Higgins WR
5 39 Mike Evans WR
5 40 Bucky Irving RB
5 41 DeVonta Smith WR
5 42 Breece Hall RB
6 43 Lamar Jackson QB
6 44 Jaylen Warren RB
6 45 Jalen Coker WR
6 46 Jameson Williams WR
6 47 Michael Wilson WR
6 48 Luther Burden III WR
6 49 Sam LaPorta TE
6 50 Saquon Barkley RB
6 51 DJ Moore WR
6 52 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 53 Rashee Rice WR
6 54 Brock Purdy QB
6 55 Colston Loveland TE
6 56 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 57 Drake Maye QB
6 58 Tyler Warren TE
6 59 Isaiah Likely TE
6 60 Stefon Diggs WR
6 61 Joe Burrow QB
6 62 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 63 Ladd McConkey WR
7 64 Jayden Daniels QB
7 65 Rome Odunze WR
7 66 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 67 Caleb Williams QB
7 68 DK Metcalf WR
7 69 Kyle Monangai RB
7 70 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 71 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 72 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 73 Jared Goff QB
7 74 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 75 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 76 Carnell Tate WR
7 77 Denzel Boston WR
7 78 Dak Prescott QB
7 79 Tucker Kraft TE
7 80 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 81 Germie Bernard WR
7 82 Ollie Gordon II RB
7 83 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 84 Jordan Love QB
7 85 Woody Marks RB
7 86 Tyler Shough QB
8 87 Josh Downs WR
8 88 Bryce Young QB
8 89 Blake Corum RB
8 90 Jordan Mason RB
8 91 Travis Kelce TE
8 92 Rachaad White RB
8 93 Cam Skattebo RB
8 94 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 95 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
8 96 RJ Harvey RB
8 97 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 98 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
8 99 Braelon Allen RB
8 100 KC Concepcion WR
8 101 Tony Pollard RB
8 102 Jordan Addison WR
9 103 Dallas Goedert TE
9 104 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 105 Omarion Hampton RB
9 106 Kirk Cousins QB
9 107 Tre Tucker WR
9 108 Alvin Kamara RB
9 109 Xavier Worthy WR
9 110 Brenton Strange TE
9 111 Khalil Shakir WR
9 112 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 113 David Montgomery RB
9 114 Matthew Stafford QB
9 115 Emmett Johnson RB
9 116 Samaje Perine RB
9 117 Kendrick Bourne WR
9 118 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
9 119 Antonio Williams WR
9 120 C.J. Stroud QB
9 121 Courtland Sutton WR
10 122 Juwan Johnson TE
10 123 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 124 Rico Dowdle RB
10 125 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
10 126 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 127 Devaughn Vele WR
10 128 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 129 Malik Washington WR
10 130 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 131 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 132 Tyler Higbee TE
10 133 Kyler Murray QB
10 134 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 135 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 136 Kaelon Black RB
10 137 Kendre Miller RB
10 138 Jadarian Price RB
10 139 Keenan Allen WR
10 140 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 141 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 142 Caleb Douglas WR
11 143 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 144 Jonah Coleman RB
11 145 Makai Lemon WR
11 146 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 147 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 148 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 149 Mark Andrews TE
11 150 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 151 Davante Adams WR
11 152 Chris Bell WR
11 153 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 154 Kalif Raymond WR
11 155 Dameon Pierce RB
11 156 Hunter Henry TE
11 157 Tyjae Spears RB
11 158 Mike Gesicki TE
11 159 Dylan Sampson RB
11 160 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 161 Aaron Rodgers QB
11 162 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 163 Baker Mayfield QB
11 164 Jaylin Noel WR
11 165 Ted Hurst WR
11 166 Dalton Schultz TE
11 167 Seth McGowan RB
11 168 Bo Nix QB
12 169 Keon Coleman WR
12 170 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 171 Kenneth Gainwell RB
12 172 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
12 173 Rashod Bateman WR
12 174 Michael Mayer TE
12 175 Malachi Fields WR
12 176 Roschon Johnson RB
12 177 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 178 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 179 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 180 Alec Pierce WR
12 181 Konata Mumpfield WR
12 182 Jaylen Wright RB
12 183 Quentin Johnston WR
12 184 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 185 James Conner RB
12 186 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 187 Sam Darnold QB
12 188 Jauan Jennings WR
12 189 Deshaun Watson QB
12 190 Ray Davis RB
12 191 Malik Willis QB
12 192 Jalen Royals WR
12 193 Devin Singletary RB
12 194 Josh Cameron WR
12 195 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 196 Efton Chism III WR
12 197 Tre Harris WR
12 198 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 199 Justin Herbert QB
12 200 J.J. McCarthy QB

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cleveland Browns

Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
New York Giants

Giants Plan to Start J.J. McCarthy in Week 7
New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Could Emerge as Giants' Lead Running Back
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Expected to Play in Week 7
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Los Angeles Rams

Terrance Ferguson Not Expected to be Ready Next Week
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Officially Lands on Injured Reserve
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
NFL

NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs "Looks Great"
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
New York Giants

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Jacksonville Jaguars

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
New York Giants

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Washington Commanders

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
New England Patriots

Romeo Doubs Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
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