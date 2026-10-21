Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 7 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 7 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
Six slates are cemented into the timeline as we near the fantasy football regular season's halfway mark, so let's chop it up looking at Week 7 and beyond with our updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The bye weeks are smacking us across the face, as are the injuries and underwhelming performances, which means folks are clinging tightly to their consistent producers. But we know that the second half won't look like the first, so here are our Week 7 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 21.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Bhayshul Tuten, Germie Bernard, Kyle Pitts Sr., Omar Cooper Jr., Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland, Bryce Young, and others. Perhaps this can spur on some key trade offers and waiver plans in the pursuit of a championship?
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 7
- Do the Patriots work Efton Chism III back into the receiving fold, and are they serious about Corey Kiner being involved?
- Will Pittsburgh continue to split RB touches, and how healthy will Pat Freiermuth (calf) be for the international game?
- How will the 49ers approach the WR room, and does it involve resting Mike Evans (Achilles) ahead of the Week 8 bye?
- Can Chase Brown perform well enough to earn back top RB duties, or is Samaje Perine going to force a true committee?
- What does Baker Mayfield look like after extended time off, and can he protect the ball?
- If J.J. McCarthy starts, just how aggressive is he going to be after seeing him rip it against a prevent defense down big?
- How much more does Marvin Harrison Jr. play for Houston, and do we see Tank Dell siphon slot reps from Jaylin Noel?
- What's the backfield work breakdown if Jordan Mason returns for Minnesota?
- Will Omar Cooper Jr. put up a second straight big game to provide some consistency for an ancillary Jet receiver?
- Does Bo Nix push the ball downfield more, or can Arizona not force the issue against Denver's defense?
- Do you have enough popcorn for a track meet game between Green Bay and Detroit?
- Will the Rams trust Konata Mumpfield enough for more 12 personnel, or will they go 3TE to cover up Davante Adams' absence?
- Is Ashton Jeanty going to get a healthy workload?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 7 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/21:
Week 7 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/21:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|7
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|3
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|12
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|13
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|14
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|16
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|17
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|18
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|19
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|20
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|21
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|22
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|23
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|24
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|26
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|27
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|28
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|29
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|30
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|5
|31
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|32
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|33
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|5
|34
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|35
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|36
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|37
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|38
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|39
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|40
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|41
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|42
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|43
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|6
|44
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|45
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|46
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|47
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6
|48
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|49
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|50
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|51
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|52
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|53
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|54
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|6
|55
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|56
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|6
|57
|Drake Maye
|QB
|6
|58
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|59
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|6
|60
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|61
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|62
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|63
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|64
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|7
|65
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|66
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|67
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|68
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|69
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|70
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|71
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|72
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|73
|Jared Goff
|QB
|7
|74
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|75
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|76
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|77
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|78
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|79
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|80
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|81
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|82
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|7
|83
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|7
|84
|Jordan Love
|QB
|7
|85
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|86
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|8
|87
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|88
|Bryce Young
|QB
|8
|89
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|90
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|91
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|92
|Rachaad White
|RB
|8
|93
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|8
|94
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|95
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|96
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|97
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|8
|98
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|8
|99
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|100
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|101
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|102
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|9
|103
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|9
|104
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|105
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|9
|106
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|9
|107
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|108
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|9
|109
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|110
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|111
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|112
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|113
|David Montgomery
|RB
|9
|114
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|9
|115
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|116
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|117
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|9
|118
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|9
|119
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|9
|120
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|9
|121
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|122
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|123
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|124
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|10
|125
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|10
|126
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|127
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|128
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|129
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|130
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|10
|131
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|132
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|10
|133
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|10
|134
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|135
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|10
|136
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|137
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|10
|138
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|10
|139
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|140
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|141
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|142
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|11
|143
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|144
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|11
|145
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|146
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|11
|147
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|148
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|11
|149
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|11
|150
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|11
|151
|Davante Adams
|WR
|11
|152
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|153
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|11
|154
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|155
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|11
|156
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|157
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|158
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|159
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|11
|160
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|161
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|11
|162
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|163
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|11
|164
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|165
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|166
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|167
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|11
|168
|Bo Nix
|QB
|12
|169
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|170
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|12
|171
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|12
|172
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|12
|173
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|174
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|175
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|176
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|12
|177
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|12
|178
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|179
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|180
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|12
|181
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|12
|182
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|183
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|12
|184
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|12
|185
|James Conner
|RB
|12
|186
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|187
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|188
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|189
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|190
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|191
|Malik Willis
|QB
|12
|192
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|12
|193
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|194
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|195
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|196
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|12
|197
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|198
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|199
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|12
|200
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
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