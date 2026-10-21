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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 7 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 7. Expert advice for all Week 7 NFL matchups and players in Week 7 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Zach Charbonnet, Omar Cooper Jr., and more.

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our fantasy football Week 7 start/sit recommendations chart for all player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some interesting Week 7 lineup decisions for players like Zach Charbonnet, Omar Cooper Jr., Jaylen Waddle, and more -- and how their matchups project for the week.

Even though we are only a month into the season, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 7 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
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Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
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Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
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Questionable Tuesday
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Likely to Play Tuesday
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Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
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a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
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Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
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on Track to Return Wednesday
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Mike Evans Hopeful to Play in Week 7
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to Miss 4-6 Weeks
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Out for 2-4 Weeks
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Out Another Two Weeks
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Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
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Kyle Monangai Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
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Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
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Davante Adams Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
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Jeremiyah Love Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
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Romeo Doubs Not Facing Long-Term Absence
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Terry McLaurin Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
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Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
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Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
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Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
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Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
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