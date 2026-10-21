Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 8 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 8 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.
As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.
With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 8.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 8
Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 30% of Yahoo! leagues.
Cincinnati Bengals (19%) vs Tennessee Titans
The Bengals defense has quietly become one of the better fantasy options this season, averaging 9.0 fantasy points per game. Cincinnati entered Week 7 ranked as the DST2, which is pretty impressive for a unit that wasn't getting much attention heading into the year.
The Bengals have scored at least nine fantasy points in consecutive games and have already shown an 18-point ceiling. They've also recorded at least three sacks in four of their last five games, giving them a reliable way to generate fantasy production.
Now they get a home matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans. Ward has struggled in his second NFL season, throwing for just 998 yards and four touchdowns through six games. He's also thrown an interception in three consecutive games.
I'm especially interested in Cincinnati's ability to generate pressure here. The Bengals have consistently gotten to opposing quarterbacks, while Ward has struggled. With 3+ sacks in four of five games, this could be a spot where the Bengals get to Ward early and often.
The Bengals are my favorite D/ST streamer for the week, as they're widely available right now. If you have room on your bench and there's no one worthwhile on the wire, it's not a bad idea to stash Cincinnati for this week.
Dallas Cowboys (16%) vs Arizona Cardinals
The Cowboys defense has been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers this season, averaging just 2.0 fantasy points per game. Dallas hasn't scored more than five fantasy points in a single game, making it difficult to trust this unit in most matchups.
However, I think the Cowboys could be a sneaky streaming option this week. There's more talent on this defense than the results suggest. Perhaps a home matchup against the Cardinals gives Dallas an opportunity to turn things around.
Arizona has struggled to generate explosive plays with Jacoby Brissett under center. The veteran quarterback is averaging just 5.7 yards per pass attempt and has thrown six interceptions through six games. That's the type of inefficient passing attack I'd look to target when streaming defenses.
The Cowboys haven't generated much pressure or forced enough turnovers this season, which is obviously concerning. However, Brissett has also been sacked 12 times, giving Dallas an opportunity to generate pressure here.
If you're struggling for a D/ST streamer, the Cowboys make a lot of sense here.
Green Bay Packers (15%) vs Carolina Panthers
The Packers defense has been finding its groove lately, averaging 6.5 fantasy points per game. Green Bay has scored nine, 18, and eight fantasy points in its last three games, showing the kind of upside we're looking for when streaming defenses.
What's more intriguing is how well the Packers have played against good offenses. They held the Bears to just seven points before limiting the Cowboys to 13, forcing five interceptions across those two games.
Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon deserves a ton of credit for this turnaround. He's getting the most out of a unit that's been dealing with injuries, including the absence of star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who could return soon.
The matchup against Carolina isn't an easy one, especially with Bryce Young taking the leap as a passer. The Panthers have shown a ton of improvement on offense, so this isn't the type of opponent we can automatically target for sacks and turnovers.
However, I'm starting to believe this Packers defense has staying power. If Gannon can get this kind of production without Parsons, imagine what Green Bay could look like when its best defensive player returns.
There's a chance that this group could be among the best D/STs as the season progresses.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7%) vs Atlanta Falcons
The Buccaneers defense hasn't been reliable for fantasy managers this season, averaging just 5.8 fantasy points per game. However, they've shown some improvement lately, scoring seven fantasy points in each of their last two games.
Tampa Bay also recorded five sacks against the Steelers, showing the kind of pass-rushing upside we're looking for when streaming defenses. The challenge has been turning those performances into consistent fantasy production.
Rueben Bain Jr. all pass rush reps in week 6
His best game yet 👀 https://t.co/1EkJEYlfon
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 19, 2026
Now the Bucs get a home matchup against Michael Penix Jr. and an inconsistent Falcons offense. Atlanta has some playmakers, but Penix has taken eight sacks over his last two games, including five against the Bears.
That's encouraging for a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled to generate reliable fantasy numbers. If the Bucs can pressure Penix and force Atlanta into obvious passing situations, there's an opportunity for sacks and turnovers.
While there's not as much appeal on the Bucs as with other defenses here, they're still worth a look in deeper leagues.
Washington Commanders (2%) vs Philadelphia Eagles
The Commanders defense hasn't been effective this year, averaging just 4.5 fantasy points per game. Washington has struggled to generate consistent production, making this a risky unit to trust in most matchups.
However, there's one reason I'm interested in Washington as a desperation streamer: Tanner McKee. The Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts, who was placed on injured reserve, leaving the inexperienced McKee under center.
Sonny Styles was all over the field last night, posting 13 total tackles, 4 stop tackles, and 1 PBU https://t.co/KOjcUWiDnQ
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 20, 2026
Philadelphia's offense has struggled to find its rhythm lately, and losing Hurts certainly won't make things easier. McKee is still adjusting to life as an NFL starter, which could give Washington opportunities to generate sacks and force turnovers.
Washington will also be coming off its bye for this week. It's a must-win spot, and I think they'll deliver for us. They're one of my favorite D/ST streamers this week.
Ranking the Week 8 Streaming D/STs
I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:
- Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons
- Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers
If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
- Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears
Most of these defenses are rostered, but double-check your waiver wire to make sure. You'd be surprised; sometimes a fantasy manager may have dropped them if they had a bye or if they got off to a slow start to the season.
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:
- Prioritize defenses favored to win, since playing with a lead can create more chances for sacks and turnovers.
- Focus on matchups against offenses projected to score fewer points.
- Consider adding a defense one week ahead of a favorable matchup if you have an open bench spot
- Don't commit to a D/ST long-term unless it's consistently putting up strong fantasy numbers.
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