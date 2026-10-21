Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 7 (2026). Read his key takeaways about five RB committees.
With four more teams on bye weeks in Week 7 and injuries mounting every week, it's the portion of the fantasy football season that demands both creativity and plenty of depth. Especially at running back, where there is so much attrition, it's imperative to have depth options available. Thankfully, multiple players are sharing the workload in many teams' backfields. That presents plenty of options at the position, although it can be challenging to keep track of the current situation with so many teams using multiple options in a committee.
To help in preparation for the 14 games on the scoreboard in Week 7, let's take a look at how five key backfield situations with upside are playing out. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy roster, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 7.
What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 6, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Houston, Denver, Arizona, New York, and New England, followed by a few quick notes on other situations. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Texans Committee: Will Woody Marks Take Over?
The Texans have won back-to-back games after starting the season 0-4 and are trying to repeat last year's script flip that led to a division title and playoff appearance. In Week 5, they lost David Montgomery (groin) to injury, and Woody Marks got a chance to step up and seize the full-time role. While he definitely got plenty of playing time and production in Week 6, his new backup, Jawhar Jordan, stole the show with his big run.
Although it isn't definite yet, Montgomery will most likely miss another game. especially with a bye week in Week 8 looming. In Week 7 against the Jaguars, Marks played 78% of snaps and took 15 carries for 56 yards. He had 15 carries in the game that Montgomery left injured as well, running for 62 yards. He chipped in multiple catches and 20+ yards in each game, but he didn't find the end zone, for mediocre fantasy results.
Rotating in, Jawhar Jordan played 14 snaps after being elevated from the practice squad. Jordan had flashed some potential last season when filling in a larger role, and he again took advantage of his opportunities. He took his six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown on an impressive 25-yard touchdown.
The cutback and vision from Jawhar Jordan on this touchdown run 🔥
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Jordan reverted to the practice squad on Monday, but he could be elevated again this week to platoon with Marks. He could also be signed to the active roster since he has been getting plenty of attention from other running back-needy teams. He could end up on a new team by Week 7, but if he's ready to roll with the Texans again, he'll be a flier FLEX play for deep leagues.
Marks is a much better FLEX play if Montgomery is out, but he hasn't been very explosive. Even in a neutral matchup against the Giants, he's barely a top-20 RB for Week 7.
Broncos Committee: Is Jonah Coleman Walking through that Door?
The Broncos have rotated RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins at running back all season long, but neither has been especially reliable. Jonah Coleman showed some interesting potential in Week 2, but he has been on IR for the last four weeks. He's eligible to return in Week 7, creating what could be a confusing three-way timeshare.
Dobbins has gotten most of the early-down work, and he has found the end zone in each of the last two weeks. He had 18 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Chargers, followed by 17 carries for 41 yards and a score against the Seahawks.
He has had multiple targets in each of his last four games as a receiver out of the backfield as well, so he could retain value even if Coleman eats into his carries. While he has 270 rushing yards, he's needed 91 carries to get to that total, averaging just under 3.0 yards per carry. He's reliable but doesn't bring much flash.
Dobbins finds pay dirt and gives the Broncos the lead
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On the other side of the timeshare, Harvey actually led the team in receiving yards last week with 31 yards on his three catches. The offense struggled as a whole, producing only 168 yards of total offense. Harvey did get into the end zone as well with one of his six carries, which he took for 25 rushing yards. He has hit double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues in three of his four games since returning from injury.
In the game that Harvey missed with injury, Dobbins also left for several plays, allowing rookie Jonah Coleman to step in and impress with 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. He has been sidelined since that game but is eligible to return in Week 7. He has not yet returned to practice, though, so his return is definitely not certain.
His role when he comes back is also very uncertain, since the offense could use a jolt, but it isn't clear if he'll replace Harvey, Dobbins, or both in the mix. Right now, Dobbins is a slightly safer FLEX play between the two Broncos' backs who are available, since he's getting more work. Both are RB3 options in most standard-sized leagues, but this week in a favorable matchup against Arizona, both are solid plays if you need bye-week coverage.
If Coleman does return, he's too high-risk to play right away unless he's in a clear role. His presence would further cloud the situation for Dobbins and Harvey, though.
Cardinals Committee: Jeremiyah Love on the Brain?
The Cardinals were without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love in Week 6 due to an ankle injury, but coach Matt LeFleur said that said Love is not a candidate to be placed on IR at this time. However, the fact that LeFleur had to state that seems to hint at a multi-week absence. He has been managing a high-ankle sprain since training camp, and the team decided to give him time to let the injury fully heal. Although nothing is official, he seems unlikely to play in Week 7.
If he is out, Tyler Allgeier would seem to be the next man up, but in Week 6, Allgeier was outperformed by Bam Knight, who played just eight fewer snaps and was more productive.
Allgeier had a solid game in the Cardinals' nice road upset of the Rams, taking 18 carries and playing 40 snaps (56%). He only managed 38 rushing yards, though, and he did not find the end zone.
Knight played 32 snaps (44%) and took 15 carries for an impressive 80 rushing yards, while adding two catches for 18 receiving yards as well. He didn't get in the end zone either, but he looked more decisive and explosive in Week 6.
Bam Knight picks up 31 yards!
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In Week 7, the Cardinals have a tough matchup against the Broncos' defense. If Love plays, the timeshare would be extremely unpredictable, making it hard to trust any of the three options. If the rookie is out again, Allgeier would be a volume-based RB2, and Knight could be used as a deep-league FLEX flier since he looked so effective last week.
Love's practice workload will be critical to watch early in the week to get a gauge on the situation.
Giants Committee: Topsy-Turvy Time
The Giants are another extremely volatile backfield situation, making it hard to trust any option. Cam Skattebo had been the top option for most of the season, until last week, when the team went in another direction due to his fumbling issues.
Skattebo didn't get a single carry in Week 6 against the Saints and played just six snaps. His zero carries weren't intentional, according to coach John Harbaugh, but a result of game flow and the fact that the team went to more third-down packages while trying to rally in the second half. It could be just a rude awakening for Skattebo, who will likely get a chance to re-emerge as part of the rotation.
Najee Harris will not, though, since the Giants released him on Tuesday after he was critical of the coaching staff regarding the backfield rotation.
Without Harris, it will be Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary who share time with Skattebo, and of those three backs, Tracy seems to be the favorite for the most work after a strong showing in week 6.
Tracy played 38% of snaps in Week 6, while Singletary led the way in the backfield with 40% of snaps. Tracy was more effective, though, with 18 rushing yards and a touchdown on his team-leading six carries. He also contributed as a receiver, catching two of his three targets for 27 receiving yards and another touchdown.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets the first 6️⃣ on the board for the Giants!
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Tracy will likely serve as the third-down option for the Giants, with Skattebo and Singletary splitting early down work. In this week's matchup against the Houston Texans, it's hard to trust any of the three running backs as strong starters. Tracy and Skattebo do have deep-league FLEX potential, though, and the situation is definitely worth watching since the offense has been fairly productive this season.
Patriots Committee: Not as Out as We Thought
The Patriots' offense continued its impressive turnaround under QB Drake Maye in Week 6, as they beat the Jets at home with another strong showing across the board. Coming into the week, Rhamondre Stevenson was expected to carry most of the workload, with TreVeyon Henderson expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
The reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated, though, since Henderson was able to practice last week and play against the Jets. He played 16 snaps (24%) and had seven carries for 31 yards and a nine-yard reception. Unfortunately, he also had a lost fumble that could cost him playing time.
Stevenson didn't get the stage to himself, as his managers were hoping for, and he struggled with the work he did get, managing just 36 rushing yards on 14 carries and not getting a single target. He did play 60% of snaps, but didn't show much explosive potential.
The most interesting stat line from New England's backfield was turned in by Corey Kiner, who we covered last week when it looked like he was stepping in for Stevenson. Even with Stevenson available, though, Kiner was more involved, playing 18% of snaps and taking 11 carries for a team-leading 57 rushing yards.
Late in the game with a seven-point lead, Kiner got the call on eight consecutive runs. He racked up 41 rushing yards and chewed 3:18 off the clock. After the game, coach Mike Vrabel said of Kiner, "He runs hard. He runs hard, and it's the same way he's selling the kickoff returns. We got three capable backs, and you ride the hot hand."
The Patriots will continue to ride the hot hand this week against the Bears on Thursday Night Football in what could be an exciting offensive showcase. Kiner is trending up, but he's still hard to start unless you're desperate in deep leagues. Stevenson is a solid but touchdown-dependent FLEX play, while Henderson has home run potential but is also a high-risk play at less than 100%. Stevenson is the best option of the three backs and can be a starter in most leagues, even though he is losing some opportunities to Kiner and Henderson.
Quick RB Hits around the NFL
Chicago Bears: The Bears will probably be without Kyle Monangai (thumb) again this week against the Pats, leaving Roschon Johnson as a strong change-of-pace option to mix with D'Andre Swift. Swift is still the primary option, but Johnson has shown upside as well. He had five catches in Week 5 and 51 rushing yards with a touchdown in Week 6.
Seattle Seahawks: Coach Mike Macdonald said that there is a "good chance" that Zach Charbonnet (knee) returns this week from IR. He may need to ramp up a bit, but he should eventually get the lead back job with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani still involved and Jadarian Price (chest) mixing in when he's ready to return from IR as well.
Cleveland Browns: The Browns didn't have Quinshon Judkins (ankle) available in Week 6, so they relied mostly on Jaleel McLaughlin, who played 63% of snaps and ran for a team-high 41 rushing yards on his nine carries. His backup, Audric Estime, also got nine carries and found the end zone to go with his 19 rushing yards.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Rico Dowdle returned from his toe injury with a 27% snap share against the Buccaneers. He ran seven times for 40 yards and added three catches, while Jaylen Warren had 14 carries for 50 yards and two catches for 28 yards. Warren is still in line for most of the work, but Dowdle is a factor.
Green Bay Packers: The Packers expect a full week of practice for Josh Jacobs after he was removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list on Monday. He could still have a longer suspension down the road, and coach Matt LaFleur said he is unsure if Josh Jacobs will play in Week 7 against the Lions. If he doesn't, MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr. will likely share the load again, each offering limited upside for one more week.
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