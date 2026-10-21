Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 7 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 7 fantasy trade targets include Kyren Williams, Brock Bowers, and more.
We are now officially one-third of the way through the NFL regular season and nearly halfway through the regular season of most fantasy football leagues. This also means we are rapidly approaching fantasy trade deadlines, which most commonly fall in Weeks 11 or 12. If your fantasy team needs reinforcements or upgrades, act fast—the window to acquire significant assets will close before you know it.
In addition to the trade deadline, player performances can affect how much time you have to make savvy moves. For example, buying low on Carnell Tate and Tyler Shough, two players I recommended trading for ahead of Week 6, would be very difficult now. I also mentioned Emanuel Wilson and Xavier Worthy as players to sell high on. While Wilson struggled to get much of anything going last week, Worthy ended up leading the Kansas City Chiefs in receiving. Still, with Rashee Rice set to return soon, I stand by that call. My other suggestions were to trade for Jordan Mason and trade away Sam LaPorta, both of whom were on bye in Week 6. We'll have to see how those takes age in the coming weeks.
As I mentioned last week, my recommendations should become more reliable as we gather more data throughout the season, so it's great to see some of them pay off immediately. Without further ado, let's keep rolling into Week 7 with three players to target in trades.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
RB: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Through the first five weeks of the season, Kyren Williams truthers were victory-lapping his continued hold on the Rams' RB1 role after another offseason of questions about his job security. Williams was the fantasy RB5 heading into Week 6 but managed just over eight fantasy points against the Arizona Cardinals last week, while Blake Corum found the end zone and scored 13 points.
A productive game from Corum in this spot was predictable. The Rams were 12.5-point favorites at home, so why wouldn't the team rest Williams and give Corum some extra work in the second half if everything went as expected?
Obviously, things didn't play out that way, as Arizona somehow managed to defeat its divisional foe 18-16. Corum was heavily involved from the first quarter through the start of the fourth, finishing with 11 total touches, just two fewer than Williams' 13.
#Rams Week 6 RB Usage
- Kyren Williams: 71% snaps, 10 carries, 18 routes, 6 targets (67 yds)
- Blake Corum: 29% snaps, 9 carries, 5 routes, 2 targets (60 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 18, 2026
As you can see, Williams still played the majority of the offensive snaps, and Corum's involvement didn't suddenly increase. In fact, Sunday marked the fourth time this season that Corum eclipsed a 25% snap share and the third time he received double-digit touches.
Still, Williams was clearly unhappy with how he was utilized in the loss. When asked why the team's energy was inconsistent from drive to drive, Williams responded, "I couldn't tell you bro, probably because I'm not out there."
Although Williams was indeed "out there" quite a bit, it's easy to see why the 26-year-old was frustrated. His team had just lost a game it was expected to dominate, and his 10 carries were his fewest in a regular-season contest since Week 3 of the 2023 campaign.
Given the loss, expect changes to the Rams' offensive game plan. Head coach Sean McVay will also have to make adjustments with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury. Williams is already seeing unprecedented work as a pass-catcher this year, averaging 6.5 targets per game, and could become even more involved now.
If the manager who rosters Williams in your league is concerned about a potential split with Corum moving forward, they may be willing to trade him for less than he's worth.
Williams should have no problem finishing the season as a top-10 fantasy option for the fourth consecutive year, and a major bounce-back could be coming in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing over five yards per carry and the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans
Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. in fantasy two weeks ago would have been a breeze. He may have even been available on waivers in some leagues. Acquiring him became substantially more difficult after he was traded in real life ahead of Week 6.
While I don't think anyone is giving up on Harrison's potential in Houston after one week, some fantasy managers may have been disappointed by his production in London or influenced by online criticism that he looked slow.
In reality, Harrison's early returns as a Texan were incredibly positive, even if they didn't show up in the box score.
Marv made his 10 snaps count (25% positively graded) in his first action with the Texans https://t.co/E9VupwJRHw
— PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2026
In just 10 snaps, Harrison commanded four targets and recorded three receptions for 34 yards. In his best performance of the season with the Cardinals, he turned five targets into three receptions for 40 yards while playing 67 snaps.
Harrison was officially traded to the Texans on Monday, October 12, and made his debut with the team in London on Sunday, October 18. The third-year pro is still learning Houston's playbook and getting familiar with the offense, despite having two years of collegiate chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud.
In other words, Harrison should see an uptick in usage in the coming weeks, even with Jaylin Noel impressing and Tank Dell making his long-awaited return to the field. Houston was 1-4 when it traded its 2027 second-round draft pick to acquire Harrison, signaling the team's confidence in righting the ship and giving the 24-year-old a key role in doing so.
Harrison's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants isn't particularly favorable on paper, and the Texans have a Week 8 bye, but I still think now is the time to strike. Recently acquired players are often more fully integrated into an offense after a bye, and that's when Houston's schedule really opens up.
The former top-five NFL Draft pick could be vital to your pursuit of a fantasy championship, with extremely favorable matchups against the Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Philadelphia Eagles from Weeks 14 through 16.
QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
If it weren't for two consecutive primetime games, Dak Prescott's play over the past two weeks might have largely flown under the radar. Instead, his four interceptions and the Cowboys' 29 points scored since Week 5 are being dissected and raising concerns.
Make no mistake: criticism of Prescott is justified. He has looked uncomfortable in back-to-back losses, including one in which he was outplayed by undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. At the same time, credit should go to two defenses that have performed much better than expected.
Through six weeks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, while the Green Bay Packers have allowed the fifth-fewest. The Packers arguably boast the hottest defense in the NFL since their wake-up call against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.
Points allowed by the @packers defense in the last three weeks:
14
7
13
They've won all three games 🧀 https://t.co/We73866smy
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026
There are three main reasons to believe Prescott will be just fine for fantasy purposes going forward. First, Dallas faces the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts over the next three weeks. The reeling Eagles are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, the Cardinals have surrendered three or more passing touchdowns in four of six games, and the Colts just lost to the hapless Tennessee Titans.
Second, Prescott still has one of the league's best supporting casts at his disposal. The Dallas passing attack is led by superstar receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but third-year wideout Ryan Flournoy has also been a key contributor. And although Javonte Williams has been inefficient on the ground so far this season, he has contributed in the passing game and remains one of the league's best goal-line backs.
Finally, despite all its recent additions, Dallas' defense continues to struggle mightily. The Cowboys are allowing over 26 points per game and the third-most total yards to opposing offenses. Prescott will keep throwing the ball 40-plus times per game simply because he has to. The NFC East is completely up for grabs, so look for the Cowboys to stay aggressive and compete deep into the campaign.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
If you drafted Brock Bowers in the first three rounds of your fantasy draft, you have to be thrilled with his production through four games played. Despite missing the first two contests of the season, Bowers is the fantasy TE3, trailing only Isaiah Likely and Trey McBride, who have both played six games.
Bowers is averaging 11 opportunities per game as quarterback Kirk Cousins' favorite target. As long as Cousins is under center, you can feel confident in Bowers' role. But can that role overcome a difficult schedule? More importantly, how long will Cousins remain the starting quarterback?
The Raiders are currently 3-3, good for third in the AFC West. Las Vegas' offense has had plenty of success through the first six weeks, especially through the air. Unfortunately, it faces six of the best pass defenses in the NFL over the next six weeks.
The Rams, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns all rank in the top 12 against the pass. Of these teams, only the Broncos and Browns allow 10 or more fantasy points per game to tight ends, while the Rams, Jets, 49ers, and Seahawks are four of the five toughest matchups for the position.
Some would argue that Bowers is deployed more like a wide receiver than a tight end, which is fair. But that doesn't help his case much. Of the six teams mentioned above, only the Browns present a favorable matchup for receivers. The Rams, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos all rank in the top 12 against fantasy wideouts.
Perhaps more importantly, only the Rams and Jets have losing records among those six opponents. It's entirely realistic that the Raiders emerge from this stretch with just one or two victories, leaving them, at best, 5-7 heading into their Week 13 bye. With each loss, the outside noise surrounding a potential quarterback change will grow louder.
Fernando Mendoza was the first overall pick in this year's draft for a reason, so I'm not suggesting he's guaranteed to hurt Bowers' production. He could even be better than Cousins has been.
But the possibility that Mendoza needs time to adjust to the NFL and get on the same page with his receivers—combined with Las Vegas' nightmarish schedule over the next six weeks—is enough to make me wonder whether fantasy managers should explore what they could get in return for Bowers.
For example, if I had Bowers on a roster without a reliable replacement, I'd consider trading him for a top-15 running back or wide receiver plus a tight end such as Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, or Brenton Strange.
RB: J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
It's been a strange season for the Denver Broncos, who sit at 4-2 with wins over the Jaguars, Rams, and Seahawks despite averaging just 168 passing yards per game. Much of the credit is owed to their defense. A strong defense typically helps produce a prolific rushing attack, but that hasn't been the case in Denver.
The Broncos currently rank in the bottom 10 in both rushing attempts and rushing yards per game. In Week 6, however, Denver had two top-20 fantasy running backs. Both J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey scored a touchdown and finished with more than 12 fantasy points. Each back also hauled in three receptions.
Nonetheless, the ground game was ineffective in Thursday night's win, and Dobbins in particular had a rough outing.
JK Dobbins averaged 2.4 YPC last night and that's with a 16-yard added in.
Takeaway that run and he had 16 carries for 25 yards. That's 1.6 YPC.
A lot of attention is on Nix, and rightfully so, but the Broncos NEED a better run game.
— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 16, 2026
Since head coach Sean Payton announced he would take over play-calling duties ahead of Week 5, Dobbins has seen an increased workload and reached the end zone in back-to-back games. Perhaps his role as the primary ball carrier will continue for a few more weeks, but it's hard to imagine the Broncos sticking with Dobbins as their RB1 if he remains this inefficient.
Over the next two weeks, Denver will face the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for opposing running backs, allowing only Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs to finish as top-12 fantasy options against them.
The Cardinals have been much more vulnerable against the pass, so this could be a get-right spot for struggling quarterback Bo Nix. If a Denver running back gets involved through the air, Harvey is the more likely candidate: he has 26 targets on the season to Dobbins' 10.
Kansas City, on the other hand, is allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points and second-fewest yards per carry to running backs. When the Chiefs hosted Denver in Week 1, Dobbins managed just 36 yards on eight touches.
To make matters murkier, promising rookie Jonah Coleman is eligible to return from injured reserve this week. Before his injury, Coleman recorded 58 total yards and a touchdown in Week 2 and was viewed as a priority waiver-wire target heading into Week 3.
It's unclear how this backfield will shake out with Payton calling the shots and all three players healthy, but I'd rather move on from Dobbins after a solid fantasy performance than hold him through the next two weeks to find out.
WR: Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
After two straight weeks with fewer than 10 fantasy points, 2025 breakout wide receiver Michael Wilson might look like an intriguing buy-low trade target. Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn't making much of an impact in Arizona, but with him now out of town, Wilson and tight end Trey McBride were expected to be the only fantasy-relevant pass-catchers for Jacoby Brissett.
Unfortunately, Wilson was out-targeted by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in both games without Harrison in the lineup. That trend shouldn't continue, but other concerns are emerging as the season progresses.
For starters, the Cardinals' upcoming schedule is grueling. Wilson will be tested against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II could return from injury. In Week 8, Arizona faces the Cowboys, who are admittedly a great matchup for opposing receivers. After Dallas, however, the Cardinals will take on the Seahawks, Rams, and Chiefs.
The Chiefs and Seahawks are allowing the fewest and second-fewest fantasy points to receivers, respectively. The Rams are allowing the fifth-fewest. Furthermore, Wilson has already faced both Seattle and Los Angeles this year, scoring a combined eight fantasy points in those matchups.
The Cardinals are 2-4 right now but could easily be staring at a 2-9 record after this gauntlet. The offense could look dramatically different following a slide like that.
Fox broadcast just said they spoke to Mike LaFleur about Carson Beck, who told them the team had a lot of confidence in Beck but they wanted to see him “at the right time”
— Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 18, 2026
Although head coach Mike LaFleur has been hesitant to make a quarterback change, Week 12 at the latest could be the "right time" if Arizona loses at least three of its next five games. As with Brock Bowers, there's no way to know with absolute certainty that a rookie quarterback will hurt an offense after replacing a veteran.
But unlike Bowers' potential rookie quarterback, Carson Beck was a third-round selection rather than the first overall pick. It would be difficult to trust Wilson with Beck under center as the fantasy playoffs approach, especially since he's already competing for targets with McBride and Bourne. Wilson also doesn't offer guaranteed production in the short term, given his schedule over the next five weeks.
Wilson should still yield a decent return in a trade as the de facto WR1 on his team, so I'd look to sell now before more of his shine wears off.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
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