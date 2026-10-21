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Week 7 Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks

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Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 7 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Running Back Matchups We Love
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tight End Matchup We Love
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 in the NFL is upon us. Fantasy seasons are entering make-or-break mode. It is still possible to recover from one-win starts, and it is still possible to fall as an undefeated team. However, the margin for error will quickly fade in the coming weeks.

Now that we are squarely into bye weeks, the start/sit decisions around the league are becoming very important. Who you choose to roll out each week can determine the course of the rest of the season.

With so much to unpack and a few exciting matchups ahead, let's dive into Week 7 matchups we love.

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Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love

Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings
Opponent: IND
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 22nd

Murray finally found some footing as the Vikings entered their Week 6 bye. Offensive masterminds such as Kevin O'Connell are generally pretty good at using the break to get the most out of their players. Murray could be on the cusp of a breakout in this offense.

Murray draws a strong matchup against the Colts in Week 7. The Colts are two weeks removed from allowing Aaron Rodgers to throw for 235 yards and three touchdowns against them. This defense has been leaky to quality quarterbacks all year, and Murray should benefit.

Geno Smith - New York Jets
Opponent: MIA
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 20th

Smith is a viable streaming option in Week 7 against a Dolphins defense that is 21st in pass coverage grade. Smith and the Jets are a respectable 15th in passing offense grade, suggesting that he should have success in this game.

When facing plus matchups this season, Smith's passing yardage floor has been 247. The touchdowns have been more difficult to come by, but Smith has a chance to put together his second multi-touchdown game of the season in Week 7.

Other Matchups We Love:

 

Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations

Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: PIT
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 3rd

Shough is entering Week 7 on the heels of a dominant fantasy outing against the Giants. However, Shough will be up against the No. 6-graded pass rush in the NFL. The Saints offensive line is graded No. 20 by PFF. This is not a great matchup.

With the potential for no help from the running game and pressure all day, Shough is a risky play. He has been one of fantasy's best quarterbacks this season, but this may be a matchup to avoid altogether. Definitely do not expect a 20-point outing.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

 

Running Back Matchups We Love

Blake Corum - Los Angeles Rams
Opponent: at LV
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 29th

Corum got some serious run in Week 6 against the Cardinals after watching his workload deplete in the three weeks prior. While he still only played 28% of the snaps, Corum was clearly in line to receive work every time he stepped on the field.

Las Vegas allowed 95 rushing yards to James Cook III in Week 6 and 86 rushing yards to the combination of TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 5. While those are not groundbreaking numbers, there is running room to be had against this defense.

J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos
Opponent: at ARI
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 28th

Dobbins is a volume play in Week 7 after receiving at least 17 carries in three straight weeks. Dobbins' snap share has also improved, sitting at 52% for the past two weeks. This is certainly a player who is flex-worthy with his current breakdown.

The Broncos are also getting Dobbins involved around the goal line. He has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. The Broncos offense as a whole has been poor this year, but this unit should move the ball effectively against a porous Cardinals defense. If so, the volume and scoring opportunities will be there for Dobbins.

Other Matchups We Love:

 

Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations

Cam Skattebo - New York Giants
Opponent: at HOU
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 8th

Skattebo's fantasy value is plummeting after an inexplicable "benched, not benched" situation in Week 6. Skattebo did not receive any carries this past week, and he only played 8% of the snaps en route to a goose egg in fantasy.

Right now, it is impossible to predict Skattebo's workload for Week 7. Additionally, while Houston's passing offense has been poor this season, the rushing offense has limited opposing backfields to a measly 16.8 points per game in fantasy. Skattebo is a bench option until further notice.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

 

Wide Receiver Matchups We Love

DeMario Douglas - New England Patriots
Opponent: at CHI
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 19th

Suddenly, Douglas is a priority waiver add and potential league-winner for fantasy. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins on IR, Douglas is the next man up behind A.J. Brown. Brown himself is still trying to get right off his high-ankle sprain. As such, Douglas could receive some serious volume moving forward.

Douglas has scored three times in his last two games. He has also recorded no fewer than five targets in both games. That appears to be his new floor with the fluctuations in New England's wide receiver room. Start him against a Bears defense that is graded No. 20 in pass coverage.

KC Concepcion Jr. - Cleveland Browns
Opponent: at TEN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 23rd

Last week, Denzel Boston made this list. This week, his teammate in Concepcion will get the nod. Concepcion's role in this offense is steadily growing, and he leads the team in target share. He just needs to receive higher-value targets. Concepcion is primarily used around the line of scrimmage, which is why he has not shined in fantasy football the way his teammate Boston has.

This matchup between the Browns and the Titans appears to be headed toward a low-scoring affair with the current betting line set at 37.5 points. As such, big plays are going to be difficult to come by, but Concepcion may be able to PPR his way to a fantasy start. He is a deep-league flex at best, but this matchup is quite juicy for the rookie.

Other Matchups We Love:

 

Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations

Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts
Opponent: at MIN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 3rd

Despite having everything laid out in front of him, Downs has been unable to take advantage in fantasy. Over the last two weeks, Downs has only brought in 50% of his passes, despite most of his targets coming under 15 yards. Downs is suffering from a Daniel Jones issue that may not be fixed quickly.

Insert the Vikings defense in Week 7. This unit is going to make life miserable for Jones all day on Sunday. Do not expect much from the Colts offense as a whole this week, and leave Downs on your bench.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

 

Tight End Matchup We Love

Dallas Goedert - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: DAL
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 17th

Dallas Goedert was a favorite target for Tanner McKee in Week 6, and he has logged 17 total targets over his last two weeks. Goedert's volume does not figure to change in Week 7 against the Cowboys. If there was ever a game for the Eagles to figure out their offense, this would be the one.

Dallas is graded in the bottom eight in pass coverage, pass rush, and tackling. In other words, McKee should have plenty of time to survey the field, and Goedert should be able to do what he does best after the catch. This is a smash matchup for the veteran tight end.

Other Matchups We Love:

 

Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations

Michael Mayer - Las Vegas Raiders
Opponent: LAR
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 2nd

Michael Mayer looks like he is well on his way to a potential breakout season, but that could be derailed for at least one week with the Rams coming to town. Los Angeles has been a stalwart against opposing tight ends in fantasy. This unit just held the mighty Trey McBride to 53 receiving yards.

Mayer is being heavily targeted in an offense that needs him. Look for that to continue in Week 7, but his overall output could be stunted. Proceed with caution if you have finally gained the confidence in Mayer to start him after three big weeks in his last four games.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

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