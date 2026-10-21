Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 7 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.
We are only in October, but multiple key players' seasons have already ended. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Dolphins running back De'Von Achane both suffered season-ending knee injuries in September. Sadly, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin joined them on Monday with a torn patellar tendon.
Many other players have sustained less significant injuries, though. Keep these players on your fantasy radar, as they can be valuable additions to your squad for the back half of the season. Stashing quality players before they make their returns will set you up for a championship run down the stretch.
Let's break down five widely available players who are injured, yet still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 7.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Ferguson (ankle) left his team's Week 3 bout with the Broncos early and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He is eligible to return in Week 8, but he reportedly is unlikely to make it back in time for that contest. Many fantasy managers dropped him after his initial injury, and more may do so now.
Rams TE Terrance Ferguson, who is eligible to come off IR next week, is not expected to be ready at that time. His recovery, in the words of a source, “will take some time.” https://t.co/6XukSCtU5M
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2026
Ferguson is still worth holding, though. The Rams are fourth in TE targets per game with 10.5. They also lead the league in pass attempts per game. Backup tight end Tyler Higbee has performed well during Ferguson's absence, as he is the TE9 in half-PPR points per game over the past four weeks. The TE1 for Los Angeles will be heavily involved.
Moreover, the Rams originally wanted Ferguson in that role. He led the team's tight ends in routes run over the first two weeks, and he caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a score in Week 2. The glimpse we got of Ferguson this season was promising. When healthy, he should return to his post.
Additionally, the Rams have had major injury issues elsewhere this season. Most applicable to this situation, wideout Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring versus Arizona on Sunday. With Adams set to miss 6-10 weeks, there will be plenty of vacated targets behind star WR1 Puka Nacua for Ferguson to claim upon his return.
Thus, Ferguson is definitely still worth stashing. Although Ferguson's return date is ambiguous, the opportunity waiting for him makes the risk worth it. Consider adding Ferguson if you can afford him occupying a spot on your bench for the next few weeks.
Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Harris (hamstring) had a great opportunity in Week 5. Neither Ladd McConkey (foot) nor Quentin Johnston (chest) played, and over the previous two weeks, Harris had caught nine passes on 12 targets for 136 yards. Sadly, Harris got injured himself after making two grabs, and the Chargers sputtered offensively in the loss.
The injury did not force Harris onto injured reserve, though it did keep him out of Week 6. Harris watched Johnston catch just one pass in his return, McConkey get concussed in his, and the rest of his teammates pick up their sixth consecutive loss to open the season. The Chargers fell 22-6 to the Chiefs and failed to reach 200 net passing yards for the third straight week.
Los Angeles has a bye in Week 7, so Harris will have his first chance to return to action in Week 8. It is unclear if he can do that, as he did not practice at all before being made inactive on Sunday. Harris not being placed on IR suggests the team does not anticipate an extended absence, though.
Harris will be welcomed back with open arms when he is ready to suit up. The 2025 second-round pick currently leads the Chargers in targets, and he has noticeably outplayed Johnston. He also set career highs with his six-catch, 76-yard performance in Week 3 with both McConkey and Johnston active.
Clean route by Tre' Harris
@LACvsBUF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mqJUheqaS4
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
While this is an unexpectedly lost season for the Chargers, Harris's improvement has been a bright spot. McConkey is the team's WR1 when fully healthy, but Harris should continue to get more involved over the second half of the season. Stash Harris during his bye week; hopefully he can return right after.
Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Wilson (finger) got off to a quality start in 2026. The third-year wideout saw exactly six targets in each of the first four weeks before dislocating his finger against the Colts in Week 5. Wilson gained 60 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Week 3, and he added three more catches for 74 yards and another touchdown in Week 4.
The former third-round pick was emerging as a great downfield weapon for the Steelers. He has an aDOT of 15.0 yards on the season, and eight of his 25 targets this year have been deep. Wilson also had a catch of 20-plus yards in three of the first four weeks. His play made him a waiver wire target ahead of Week 5, but he has since been widely dropped.
Rodgers to Wilson for 49 yards!
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/cgjx9OSbjm
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
Sadly, Wilson missed Week 6 due to his finger, and he has now been placed on injured reserve. He therefore cannot return until Week 11. With teammate Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) also on IR, the Steelers will need rookie Germie Bernard to stay productive alongside veteran DK Metcalf.
Wilson will assume his role as Pittsburgh's vertical threat when he is healthy, though. Metcalf is the only other player on the team with an aDOT above 10 yards at 11.5; Bernard is used much differently with an aDOT of 5.3 yards. Wilson will continue to get targets as a field stretcher even if Bernard fully breaks out.
With the Steelers averaging 43.5 pass plays per game, Wilson will see enough volume in his role to be a worthwhile fantasy asset. Stash him now to claim the late-season boost he will provide.
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Stribling (ankle) went down with a non-contact injury in Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1. His departure in the second quarter came before he could make a catch. Stribling's nightmare trip down under landed him on IR, likely for around 10 weeks. That would give him a chance to return in mid-to-late November.
49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling underwent ankle surgery Wednesday, expected to miss 10 weeks, per HC Kyle Shanahan. https://t.co/jhjm4XsshJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2026
San Francisco has caught an awful case of the injury bug this season, especially at wide receiver. In addition to Stribling, Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), Christian Kirk (calf), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are all hurt right now, with Pearsall done for the year.
The 6-0 49ers have not been deterred, though. They are tied for the league lead in touchdown passes, and they pace the NFL in adjusted yards per pass attempt. San Francisco is tied with Buffalo for the fifth-fewest pass attempts per game, but quarterback Brock Purdy and his weapons have done plenty with those attempts.
Stribling should be formidable when he is ready to suit up. The second-round rookie was a preseason darling, exploding for seven catches, 63 yards, and a touchdown in the first half of his first preseason matchup. He also possesses elite speed, running an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash while standing at 6'2" and 207 pounds.
Between his potential, San Francisco's highly efficient passing offense, and the constant upheaval among the team's receivers, Stribling has a great chance to break out during the late stages of the season. Look into stashing Stribling now before other fantasy managers get the same idea closer to his return.
Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos
Bryant (ankle) was forced out of his Week 4 game after catching all three of his targets for 47 yards. The unfortunate injury paused what had been a steady increase in Bryant's involvement. The second-year wideout's snap shares increased each week from Week 1 to Week 3. Bryant's route participation rates had also risen steadily.
Bo Nix finds Pat Bryant in the back of the end zone to get Denver on the board!
@LARvsDEN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bD0JWxrOpT
— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2026
That increase came about because Bryant was very effective on his targets. His elite target premium of 74.1 percent, third-best among the league's WRs, illustrates his value in a now-struggling Denver passing attack. Despite winning their two most recent games, the Broncos had 212 net passing yards over the past two weeks combined.
Bryant was placed on injured reserve, requiring a stint on the sideline of at least four weeks. That would make him eligible to return in Week 9. Denver is in dire need of a better option than Courtland Sutton to play alongside WR1 Jaylen Waddle. Sutton has three drops compared to 13 catches this season, and his passer rating when targeted is an abysmal 31.4.
With four catches for 42 yards on six targets in Week 1, plus his injury-shortened three-catch game in Week 4, Bryant has shown flashes already this season. When he returns, his role should be even larger, as the status quo for the passing attack is unacceptable. Stashing Bryant so you can capitalize when that happens would be a wise move.
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