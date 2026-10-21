👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Top 5 Injured Players to Stash for Fantasy Football - Week 7 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 7 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.

We are only in October, but multiple key players' seasons have already ended. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Dolphins running back De'Von Achane both suffered season-ending knee injuries in September. Sadly, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin joined them on Monday with a torn patellar tendon.

Many other players have sustained less significant injuries, though. Keep these players on your fantasy radar, as they can be valuable additions to your squad for the back half of the season. Stashing quality players before they make their returns will set you up for a championship run down the stretch.

Let's break down five widely available players who are injured, yet still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 7.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson (ankle) left his team's Week 3 bout with the Broncos early and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He is eligible to return in Week 8, but he reportedly is unlikely to make it back in time for that contest. Many fantasy managers dropped him after his initial injury, and more may do so now.

Ferguson is still worth holding, though. The Rams are fourth in TE targets per game with 10.5. They also lead the league in pass attempts per game. Backup tight end Tyler Higbee has performed well during Ferguson's absence, as he is the TE9 in half-PPR points per game over the past four weeks. The TE1 for Los Angeles will be heavily involved.

Moreover, the Rams originally wanted Ferguson in that role. He led the team's tight ends in routes run over the first two weeks, and he caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a score in Week 2. The glimpse we got of Ferguson this season was promising. When healthy, he should return to his post.

Additionally, the Rams have had major injury issues elsewhere this season. Most applicable to this situation, wideout Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring versus Arizona on Sunday. With Adams set to miss 6-10 weeks, there will be plenty of vacated targets behind star WR1 Puka Nacua for Ferguson to claim upon his return.

Thus, Ferguson is definitely still worth stashing. Although Ferguson's return date is ambiguous, the opportunity waiting for him makes the risk worth it. Consider adding Ferguson if you can afford him occupying a spot on your bench for the next few weeks.

 

Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Harris (hamstring) had a great opportunity in Week 5. Neither Ladd McConkey (foot) nor Quentin Johnston (chest) played, and over the previous two weeks, Harris had caught nine passes on 12 targets for 136 yards. Sadly, Harris got injured himself after making two grabs, and the Chargers sputtered offensively in the loss.

The injury did not force Harris onto injured reserve, though it did keep him out of Week 6. Harris watched Johnston catch just one pass in his return, McConkey get concussed in his, and the rest of his teammates pick up their sixth consecutive loss to open the season. The Chargers fell 22-6 to the Chiefs and failed to reach 200 net passing yards for the third straight week.

Los Angeles has a bye in Week 7, so Harris will have his first chance to return to action in Week 8. It is unclear if he can do that, as he did not practice at all before being made inactive on Sunday. Harris not being placed on IR suggests the team does not anticipate an extended absence, though.

Harris will be welcomed back with open arms when he is ready to suit up. The 2025 second-round pick currently leads the Chargers in targets, and he has noticeably outplayed Johnston. He also set career highs with his six-catch, 76-yard performance in Week 3 with both McConkey and Johnston active.

While this is an unexpectedly lost season for the Chargers, Harris's improvement has been a bright spot. McConkey is the team's WR1 when fully healthy, but Harris should continue to get more involved over the second half of the season. Stash Harris during his bye week; hopefully he can return right after.

 

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson (finger) got off to a quality start in 2026. The third-year wideout saw exactly six targets in each of the first four weeks before dislocating his finger against the Colts in Week 5. Wilson gained 60 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Week 3, and he added three more catches for 74 yards and another touchdown in Week 4.

The former third-round pick was emerging as a great downfield weapon for the Steelers. He has an aDOT of 15.0 yards on the season, and eight of his 25 targets this year have been deep. Wilson also had a catch of 20-plus yards in three of the first four weeks. His play made him a waiver wire target ahead of Week 5, but he has since been widely dropped.

Sadly, Wilson missed Week 6 due to his finger, and he has now been placed on injured reserve. He therefore cannot return until Week 11. With teammate Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) also on IR, the Steelers will need rookie Germie Bernard to stay productive alongside veteran DK Metcalf.

Wilson will assume his role as Pittsburgh's vertical threat when he is healthy, though. Metcalf is the only other player on the team with an aDOT above 10 yards at 11.5; Bernard is used much differently with an aDOT of 5.3 yards. Wilson will continue to get targets as a field stretcher even if Bernard fully breaks out.

With the Steelers averaging 43.5 pass plays per game, Wilson will see enough volume in his role to be a worthwhile fantasy asset. Stash him now to claim the late-season boost he will provide.

 

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling (ankle) went down with a non-contact injury in Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1. His departure in the second quarter came before he could make a catch. Stribling's nightmare trip down under landed him on IR, likely for around 10 weeks. That would give him a chance to return in mid-to-late November.

San Francisco has caught an awful case of the injury bug this season, especially at wide receiver. In addition to Stribling, Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), Christian Kirk (calf), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are all hurt right now, with Pearsall done for the year.

The 6-0 49ers have not been deterred, though. They are tied for the league lead in touchdown passes, and they pace the NFL in adjusted yards per pass attempt. San Francisco is tied with Buffalo for the fifth-fewest pass attempts per game, but quarterback Brock Purdy and his weapons have done plenty with those attempts.

Stribling should be formidable when he is ready to suit up. The second-round rookie was a preseason darling, exploding for seven catches, 63 yards, and a touchdown in the first half of his first preseason matchup. He also possesses elite speed, running an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash while standing at 6'2" and 207 pounds.

Between his potential, San Francisco's highly efficient passing offense, and the constant upheaval among the team's receivers, Stribling has a great chance to break out during the late stages of the season. Look into stashing Stribling now before other fantasy managers get the same idea closer to his return.

 

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Bryant (ankle) was forced out of his Week 4 game after catching all three of his targets for 47 yards. The unfortunate injury paused what had been a steady increase in Bryant's involvement. The second-year wideout's snap shares increased each week from Week 1 to Week 3. Bryant's route participation rates had also risen steadily.

That increase came about because Bryant was very effective on his targets. His elite target premium of 74.1 percent, third-best among the league's WRs, illustrates his value in a now-struggling Denver passing attack. Despite winning their two most recent games, the Broncos had 212 net passing yards over the past two weeks combined.

Bryant was placed on injured reserve, requiring a stint on the sideline of at least four weeks. That would make him eligible to return in Week 9. Denver is in dire need of a better option than Courtland Sutton to play alongside WR1 Jaylen Waddle. Sutton has three drops compared to 13 catches this season, and his passer rating when targeted is an abysmal 31.4.

With four catches for 42 yards on six targets in Week 1, plus his injury-shortened three-catch game in Week 4, Bryant has shown flashes already this season. When he returns, his role should be even larger, as the status quo for the passing attack is unacceptable. Stashing Bryant so you can capitalize when that happens would be a wise move.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7
Top DST Matchups: Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10 Streamers
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 8


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
New York Jets

Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Cleveland Browns

Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
New York Giants

Giants Plan to Start J.J. McCarthy in Week 7
New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Could Emerge as Giants' Lead Running Back
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Expected to Play in Week 7
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Los Angeles Rams

Terrance Ferguson Not Expected to be Ready Next Week
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Officially Lands on Injured Reserve
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
NFL

NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs "Looks Great"
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
New York Giants

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Jacksonville Jaguars

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
New York Giants

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7