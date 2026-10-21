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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Footbal

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Rome Odunze - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Patriots, Bears. Week 7 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Rome Odunze, and more.

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Chicago Bears will play host to the New England Patriots.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Rome Odunze, and more. Which Patriots and Bears players should you start or sit in Week 7?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 7, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

New England Patriots Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Drake Maye 112.8 Start QB NE CHI
A.J. Brown 110.8 Start WR NE CHI
Rhamondre Stevenson 105.6 Start RB NE CHI
DeMario Douglas 103.1 Risky Start WR NE CHI
Hunter Henry 102.8 Risky Start TE NE CHI
TreVeyon Henderson 102.4 Risky Start RB NE CHI
Kyle Williams 101.1 Sit WR NE CHI
Efton Chism III 100.9 Sit WR NE CHI
Eli Raridon 100.2 Sit TE NE CHI
Andy Borregales 99.1 Sit K NE CHI
Corey Kiner 98.8 Sit RB NE CHI
New England Patriots 96.8 Sit DEF NE CHI
Ryan Miller 95.8 Sit WR NE CHI
Tommy DeVito 92.5 Sit QB NE CHI
Cameron Latu 91.8 Sit TE NE CHI
Tanner Arkin 91.8 Sit TE NE CHI
Behren Morton 91.3 Sit QB NE CHI

DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots

Fantasy managers may have been dropping New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas going into the team's Week 6 matchup on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets with star receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returning from Injured Reserve. Brown struggled with drops in his first game back, and Romeo Doubs suffered a shoulder injury, so Douglas had a second straight strong game, catching seven of eight targets for a team-high 86 yards and his third touchdown of the season in the 26-19 win.

The 25-year-old pass-catcher now has 11 receptions on 13 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. Brown is now back for New England, but Douglas will be a popular waiver-wire target this week in fantasy football now that Doubs has been placed on Injured Reserve. Doubs will miss at least the next four games, opening up a bigger window for Douglas to see consistent targets from young quarterback Drake Maye.

At the very least, the slot man should be in play as a WR4/flex option, especially for a potential shootout against the Chicago Bears this Thursday night in Week 7. Douglas is widely available and is currently rostered in only 8% of Yahoo leagues.

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was removed from the final Week 7 injury report on Wednesday and will play on Thursday night against the hosting Chicago Bears. Brown was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday before upgrading to full participation on Wednesday. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler returned from Injured Reserve to play in the Week 6 win over the division-rival New York Jets on Sunday.

He played 76% of the offensive snaps, but he was rusty and battled crucial drops, ultimately finishing with only three catches on 10 targets for 27 yards. The positive takeaway is that quarterback Drake Maye targeted Brown double-digit times in his first game back. Another week removed from his high-ankle sprain, fantasy managers will be hoping he can finally produce in just his third game with the Patriots.

Brown caught three of his four targets for 26 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before spraining his ankle. At worst, he should be considered a low-end WR2 for fantasy managers this week.

 

Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
D'Andre Swift 115 Start RB CHI NE
Luther Burden III 110.4 Start WR CHI NE
Caleb Williams 107.1 Start QB CHI NE
Colston Loveland 104.6 Start TE CHI NE
Rome Odunze 104.1 Start WR CHI NE
Kalif Raymond 101.8 Sit WR CHI NE
Roschon Johnson 101.9 Sit RB CHI NE
Case Keenum 100.1 Sit QB CHI NE
Cairo Santos 99.5 Sit K CHI NE
Cole Kmet 96.7 Sit TE CHI NE
Tyson Bagent 96.7 Sit QB CHI NE
Sam Roush 94.7 Sit TE CHI NE
Zavion Thomas 94 Sit WR CHI NE
Chicago Bears 93.1 Sit DEF CHI NE
Jahdae Walker 91.5 Sit WR CHI NE

D'Andre Swift, WR, Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift only averaged 2.8 yards per carry in the 31-23 road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Week 6 with starting quarterback Caleb Williams back from a hamstring injury, carrying the ball a team-high 16 times for 44 yards. It was the second straight game in which backup Kyle Monangai was out due to thumb and toe injuries, so fantasy managers had high hopes for a high-ceiling game.

The 27-year-old still had solid value on the day, but it was surely disappointing to see backup Roschon Johnson carry the ball 13 times for a team-high 51 yards while adding a touchdown of his own. The good news for fantasy managers is that Swift managed to find the end zone two times, bringing his 2026 total to six in six games. He also caught four of his five targets for 26 yards, but Johnson outgained him through the air, too, with 34 yards on two receptions.

Swift salvaged what would have otherwise been a lackluster day at the office with his two scores against the Falcons. He will remain a must-start in fantasy football going into a Week 7 showdown on Thursday night at Soldier Field against the New England Patriots.

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 30 of his 36 pass attempts for 305 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also rushed for three yards, took four sacks, and recovered his own fumble.

Williams didn't have the greatest game by any means, but he stood out for his efficiency by maintaining an 83.3% completion rate with more than 300 yards total. Fantasy managers were certainly pleased to see these numbers from the former No. 1 pick after he missed three games with a hamstring injury.

He is firmly solidified as a mid-to-low QB1 in fantasy football, and he remains a very intriguing starter for Week 7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
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Who To Start?
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Rome Odunze. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7(2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Denzel Boston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Germie Bernard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tre Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Hunter Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Puka Nacua
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendre Miller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keenan Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mark Andrews
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Demario Douglas
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
KC Concepcion
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Mayer
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Darren Waller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cade Otton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Darnell Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Holani
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bam Knight
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaelon Black
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Seth McGowan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Corey Kiner
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devin Singletary
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Audric Estime
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Badie
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sione Vaki
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Etienne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sean Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Laube
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Julius Chestnut
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brashard Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tahj Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan James
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Adam Prentice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Ricard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Mayer
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Courtland Sutton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Schultz
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Roschon Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyjae Spears
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
RJ Harvey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Darren Waller
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Addison
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cade Otton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
KC Concepcion
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Colby Parkinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demario Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Gesicki
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Higbee
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brandin Cooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alvin Kamara
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylin Noel
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Darnell Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Samaje Perine
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kalif Raymond
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Blake Corum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mark Andrews
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Makai Lemon
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Keenan Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Caleb Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Juwan Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malachi Fields
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kendre Miller
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Hunter Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jake Ferguson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashod Bateman
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Holani
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
AJ Barner
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Downs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahan Dotson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tre Tucker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Xavier Worthy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Colston Loveland
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justice Hill
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rome Odunze
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cooper Kupp
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dallas Goedert
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Royals
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Kelce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian Kirk
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Mason
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Evan Engram
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tucker Kraft
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bam Knight
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Efton Chism III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaiah Likely
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Nailor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Devaughn Vele
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Gunnar Helm
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Eli Raridon
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Germie Bernard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jauan Jennings
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Troy Franklin
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tony Pollard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaelon Black
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Denzel Boston
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ted Hurst
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dameon Pierce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jameson Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Watkins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carnell Tate
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashee Rice
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emmett Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cody White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jacob Cowing
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Luther Burden III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Noah Fant
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chase Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sam Laporta
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Zachariah Branch
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
A.J. Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Bell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Woody Marks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Saquon Barkley
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bucky Irving
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Jacobs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Braelon Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Goodson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Seth McGowan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
CJ Donaldson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Corey Kiner
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Wright
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Devin Singletary
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Audric Estime
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Badie
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sione Vaki
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Trevor Etienne
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sean Tucker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Hunter Luepke
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dylan Laube
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaiah Davis
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Julius Chestnut
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaydon Blue
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brashard Smith
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rasheen Ali
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demond Claiborne
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jacob Saylors
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tahj Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan James
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Adam Prentice
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Patrick Ricard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendre Miller
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
George Kittle
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
vs
Cade Otton
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
Darnell Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Bowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Malachi Fields
Rome Odunze
vs
Derrick Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyren Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Royals
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Kirk
Rome Odunze
vs
Efton Chism III
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rome Odunze
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Troy Franklin
Rome Odunze
vs
Ted Hurst
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Watkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rome Odunze
vs
Cody White
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacob Cowing
Rome Odunze
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
vs
Tez Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Bryce Lance
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
vs
Darnell Mooney
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Brooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Cyrus Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Tory Horton
Rome Odunze
vs
Darius Cooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Whittington
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Savion Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
vs
Bo Melton
Rome Odunze
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Devontez Walker
Rome Odunze
vs
Charlie Jones
Rome Odunze
vs
John Metchie III
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Bond
Rome Odunze
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Rome Odunze
vs
Tim Patrick
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahdae Walker

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
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Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
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Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
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Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

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Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
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Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
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Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
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Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
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Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
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Ready for Action Tuesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

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NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

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Available For Wednesday
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Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
Mats Zuccarello

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Adem Bona

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Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
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Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
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a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
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