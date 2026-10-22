2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Kickers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 7 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.
Kicker start-sit calls can be challenging, as there are very few must-start and reliable options. We're here to assist with our Week 7 fantasy football kicker rankings, which include Chris Boswell, Matt Gay, Trey Smack, Harrison Butker, and Nick Folk. Where do these kickers stand among all others? Dive in below to find out!
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Will Reichard
|K
|1
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|4
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|2
|5
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|7
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|8
|Chris Boswell
|K
|2
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|10
|Trey Smack
|K
|3
|11
|Matt Gay
|K
|3
|12
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|3
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|14
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|15
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|4
|16
|Harrison Butker
|K
|4
|17
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|4
|18
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|4
|19
|Nick Folk
|K
|4
|20
|Andy Borregales
|K
|4
|21
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|22
|Chad Ryland
|K
|5
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|5
|24
|Brandon McManus
|K
|5
|25
|Jason Sanders
|K
|5
|26
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|27
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|28
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Andy Borregales, New England Patriots
New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales is not a reliable fantasy football option for Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Borregales is coming off a solid game in which he made two field goals, but he also missed an extra point attempt. He has been held to single-digit fantasy points in every game this season, and he ranks as the overall K25 in scoring this year. To make matters worse, Borregales gets a very tough matchup in Week 7.
The Bears have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers in 2026, and they limited Falcons kicker Nick Folk to just one extra point and zero field goals last Sunday. The Patriots' upward-trending offense seems likely to get into scoring position often, but Borregales' track record and the tougher matchup will keep him off the fantasy radar in most leagues. As it stands, he ranks as the #20 kicker in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 7.
Brandon McManus, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Los Angeles released struggling kicker Harrison Mevis following their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and then lost replacement kicker Blake Grupe (knee) to a season-ending knee injury during their Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.
McManus has yet to appear in an NFL game in 2026 but has 12 years of NFL experience under his belt. Across 14 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2025, the 35-year-old made 24 of 30 field goal attempts and 32 of 33 extra point tries. McManus struggled from long distance, connecting on just six of 13 (46.2%) of his attempts from 40+ yards. Still, he could be worth adding off the waiver wire ahead of Los Angeles' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chris Boswell, Matt Gay, Trey Smack, Harrison Butker, Nick Folk. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Chris Boswell, Matt Gay, Trey Smack, Harrison Butker, Nick Folk:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.