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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Kickers

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Jason Myers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 7 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kicker start-sit calls can be challenging, as there are very few must-start and reliable options. We're here to assist with our Week 7 fantasy football kicker rankings, which include Chris Boswell, Matt Gay, Trey Smack, Harrison Butker, and Nick Folk. Where do these kickers stand among all others? Dive in below to find out!

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Will Reichard K
1 2 Spencer Shrader K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 4 Brandon Aubrey K
2 5 Evan McPherson K
2 6 Jake Bates K
2 7 Tyler Loop K
2 8 Chris Boswell K
2 9 Jason Myers K
2 10 Trey Smack K
3 11 Matt Gay K
3 12 Ryan Fitzgerald K
3 13 Eddy Pineiro K
3 14 Cairo Santos K
3 15 Chase McLaughlin K
4 16 Harrison Butker K
4 17 Dominic Zvada K
4 18 Daniel Carlson K
4 19 Nick Folk K
4 20 Andy Borregales K
4 21 Wil Lutz K
5 22 Chad Ryland K
5 23 Andre Szmyt K
5 24 Brandon McManus K
5 25 Jason Sanders K
5 26 Jake Elliott K
6 27 Joey Slye K
6 28 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Andy Borregales, New England Patriots

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales is not a reliable fantasy football option for Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Borregales is coming off a solid game in which he made two field goals, but he also missed an extra point attempt. He has been held to single-digit fantasy points in every game this season, and he ranks as the overall K25 in scoring this year. To make matters worse, Borregales gets a very tough matchup in Week 7.

The Bears have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers in 2026, and they limited Falcons kicker Nick Folk to just one extra point and zero field goals last Sunday. The Patriots' upward-trending offense seems likely to get into scoring position often, but Borregales' track record and the tougher matchup will keep him off the fantasy radar in most leagues. As it stands, he ranks as the #20 kicker in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 7.

Brandon McManus, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Los Angeles released struggling kicker Harrison Mevis following their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and then lost replacement kicker Blake Grupe (knee) to a season-ending knee injury during their Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

McManus has yet to appear in an NFL game in 2026 but has 12 years of NFL experience under his belt. Across 14 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2025, the 35-year-old made 24 of 30 field goal attempts and 32 of 33 extra point tries. McManus struggled from long distance, connecting on just six of 13 (46.2%) of his attempts from 40+ yards. Still, he could be worth adding off the waiver wire ahead of Los Angeles' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chris Boswell, Matt Gay, Trey Smack, Harrison Butker, Nick Folk. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Chris Boswell, Matt Gay, Trey Smack, Harrison Butker, Nick Folk:

Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon McManus
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chris Boswell
vs
Detroit Lions
Chris Boswell
vs
Nate Adkins
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon McManus
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Joey Slye
Matt Gay
vs
Green Bay Packers
Matt Gay
vs
Detroit Lions
Matt Gay
vs
Barion Brown
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon McManus
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Green Bay Packers
Trey Smack
vs
Detroit Lions
Trey Smack
vs
Dareke Young
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Dominic Zvada
Harrison Butker
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Butker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Butker
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Butker
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Butker
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Butker
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Butker
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Chad Ryland
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Butker
vs
Andre Szmyt
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon McManus
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Butker
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Butker
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Butker
vs
Green Bay Packers
Harrison Butker
vs
Detroit Lions
Harrison Butker
vs
Nikko Remigio
Nick Folk
vs
Daniel Carlson
Nick Folk
vs
Andy Borregales
Nick Folk
vs
Dominic Zvada
Nick Folk
vs
Wil Lutz
Nick Folk
vs
Harrison Butker
Nick Folk
vs
Chad Ryland
Nick Folk
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Nick Folk
vs
Andre Szmyt
Nick Folk
vs
Cairo Santos
Nick Folk
vs
Brandon McManus
Nick Folk
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Nick Folk
vs
Jason Sanders
Nick Folk
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Nick Folk
vs
Jake Elliott
Nick Folk
vs
Matt Gay
Nick Folk
vs
Joey Slye
Nick Folk
vs
Trey Smack
Nick Folk
vs
Jason Myers
Nick Folk
vs
Chris Boswell
Nick Folk
vs
Tyler Loop
Nick Folk
vs
Jake Bates
Nick Folk
vs
Evan McPherson
Nick Folk
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Nick Folk
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Nick Folk
vs
Spencer Shrader
Nick Folk
vs
Will Reichard
Nick Folk
vs
Green Bay Packers
Nick Folk
vs
Detroit Lions
Nick Folk
vs
Jeremy Ruckert

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 7 RB Rankings
Buy Lows? Unlucky Star Players (Week 7)
Updated Week 7 WR Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 7


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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Tyler Warren

Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Breece Hall

Moving Well at Practice, Could Play in Week 7
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Lamar Jackson

Present for the Start of Thursday's Practice
Matthew Golden

Should be Fine Despite Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Christian Watson

Packers Not Concerned About Christian Watson's Ankle Issue
Emeka Egbuka

Trending Toward Missing Week 7
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Saquon Barkley

Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Brock Bowers

Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Jordan Love

has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Zach Charbonnet

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Davante Adams

Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Justin Jefferson

Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Tank Dell

Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Jonah Coleman

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Baker Mayfield

Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
Mike Evans

Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Sam LaPorta

Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Emeka Egbuka

Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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