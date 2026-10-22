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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 7 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With key running backs like James Cook and Bhayshul Tuten on byes, many fantasy managers will have to pivot to other options in Week 7. If you're in that boat or have been struggling at the RB spot all season, we're here to help you set those lineups. Check out these Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings to see where ball carriers such as Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Woody Marks, Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins, and Jordan Mason stand, among all others.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 3
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 4
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 6
1 5 Kyren Williams RB 7
1 6 Derrick Henry RB 8
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB 11
2 8 Javonte Williams RB 12
2 9 Chuba Hubbard RB 13
3 10 Saquon Barkley RB 22
3 11 D'Andre Swift RB 23
3 12 Bucky Irving RB 24
3 13 Josh Jacobs RB 25
3 14 Braelon Allen RB 27
3 15 Jaylen Warren RB 32
3 16 Woody Marks RB 33
3 17 Ashton Jeanty RB 38
4 18 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 43
4 19 Dameon Pierce RB 44
4 20 Chase Brown RB 45
4 21 Quinshon Judkins RB 46
4 22 Tony Pollard RB 50
5 23 J.K. Dobbins RB 55
5 24 Ollie Gordon II RB 57
5 25 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 58
5 26 Jordan Mason RB 68
5 27 Kendre Miller RB 69
5 28 Blake Corum RB 72
5 29 Samaje Perine RB 75
5 30 Alvin Kamara RB 82
5 31 RJ Harvey RB 84
5 32 Rico Dowdle RB 89
5 33 Tyler Allgeier RB 91
5 34 Roschon Johnson RB 92
5 35 Emanuel Wilson RB 93
6 36 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 96
6 37 Zach Charbonnet RB 98
6 38 Cam Skattebo RB 100
6 39 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 102
6 40 Jeremiyah Love RB 103
6 41 Bam Knight RB 106
6 42 TreVeyon Henderson RB 109
6 43 Mike Washington Jr. RB 110
6 44 Devin Singletary RB 119
6 45 Tyjae Spears RB 129
7 46 MarShawn Lloyd RB 130
7 47 Kenneth Gainwell RB 134
7 48 George Holani RB 141
7 49 Justice Hill RB 144
7 50 Kaelon Black RB 155
7 51 Emmett Johnson RB 162
7 52 Dylan Sampson RB 163
7 53 Tyler Goodson RB 169
7 54 Seth McGowan RB 171
7 55 Corey Kiner RB 172
7 56 CJ Donaldson RB 181
7 57 Jaylen Wright RB 187
7 58 Dare Ogunbowale RB 188
7 59 Sean Tucker RB 192
7 60 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 194
8 61 Isaiah Davis RB 195
8 62 Tyler Badie RB 198
8 63 Sione Vaki RB 201
8 64 Kyle Juszczyk RB 204
8 65 Audric Estime RB 213
8 66 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 218
8 67 Hunter Luepke RB 221
8 68 Dylan Laube RB 224
8 69 A.J. Dillon RB 225
8 70 Trevor Etienne RB 227
8 71 Julius Chestnut RB 230
8 72 Brashard Smith RB 234
8 73 Rasheen Ali RB 235
8 74 Demond Claiborne RB 239
8 75 Elijah Mitchell RB 240
9 76 Zavier Scott RB 258

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift offers a strong fantasy floor for this week's home game against the New England Patriots. The seventh-year pro didn't find much success on the ground against the Falcons in his last outing (16/44). However, he scored twice and added value in his second straight four-catch appearance (five targets). Swift's usage is exceptional, and his six rushing scores so far put him well on pace to beat the previous season-high of nine he set a year ago.

Unfortunately, he'll get a New England defense this Thursday night that's been formidable in all phases in 2026. Over six weeks, the unit has allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (91.8). While the Patriots are a scary matchup, the 27-year-old's involvement in the passing game should sustain his fantasy output, even if he struggles to find room on the ground again. Swift ranks as RotoBaller's PPR RB11.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson continues to operate as the No. 1 option out of the backfield, but fantasy managers will look for his receiving workload to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson logged 14 carries last Sunday against the Jets, but he was a massive disappointment in fantasy football with just 36 rushing yards and zero receptions. Stevenson's PPR and half-PPR outlooks are highly dependent on him catching passes, and this was the first time in his career that he finished a game without a single target.

Last week was presumably an outlier, and Stevenson's receiving workload should improve this week, although it's worth noting that the Bears have allowed the eighth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2026. The bottom line is that Stevenson has fringe top-24 appeal in fantasy football, but last week showed that he also possesses a lower floor.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks seems to have a very firm grasp on the No. 1 role out of the backfield. He has played at least 78% of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he has produced at least 10.0 PPR points in both of those games, despite not scoring a touchdown. Although the larger role has been a direct result of David Montgomery (groin) being sidelined, we would not be surprised to see Marks hold on to his lead-back role even after Montgomery returns to action.

In addition to handling 30 carries over the last two weeks, Marks has also taken on a larger role in the passing game with six catches for 48 receiving yards. Although he hasn't been a superstar by any means, he has represented a clear upgrade from Montgomery, who is averaging just 2.65 yards per carry and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Marks is a high-end RB3 with RB2 upside when Montgomery is active, and a pretty safe mid-to-low RB2 option even if Montgomery misses more time.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, two catches, 10 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the team's most recent game prior to the bye week. Now that the Bengals are returning to action in Week 7, he'll look to pick up where he left off with a similar role and volume share. It was surprising to see Perine pull ahead of Chase Brown in terms of workload, and while a similar outcome seems somewhat improbable for Week 7, momentum is certainly on Perine's side.

The 31-year-old is averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry this season, and he has historically been a key contributor in the passing game. Perine doesn't need to have an every-down role to get on the fantasy radar, either. He played 51% of the snaps in Week 5 and was still able to produce 15.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He certainly has a lower floor than some of the other players in the RB3/flex range, but he has a chance to solidify himself as a weekly fantasy starter with another productive performance this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Woody Marks, Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Woody Marks, Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason:

Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Jacobs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Jacobs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devin Singletary
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nico Collins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Puka Nacua
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Braelon Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Coker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
A.J. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Germie Bernard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kendre Miller
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Samaje Perine
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bam Knight
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devin Singletary
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Kittle
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Coker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dameon Pierce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Likely
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Germie Bernard
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ollie Gordon II
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendre Miller
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
Samaje Perine
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
Roschon Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zach Charbonnet
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bam Knight
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devin Singletary
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Tee Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Olave
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Drake London
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Nico Collins
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Nabers
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Brock Bowers
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Christian Watson
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Bam Knight
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Germie Bernard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Denzel Boston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tre Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendre Miller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dameon Pierce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Germie Bernard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
A.J. Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tre Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Kelce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kendre Miller
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Demario Douglas
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Roschon Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Mason
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Mason
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Mason
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Mason
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matthew Golden

Should be Fine Despite Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Christian Watson

Packers Not Concerned About Christian Watson's Ankle Issue
Emeka Egbuka

Trending Toward Missing Week 7
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Saquon Barkley

Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Brock Bowers

Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Jordan Love

has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Zach Charbonnet

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Davante Adams

Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Justin Jefferson

Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Tank Dell

Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Jonah Coleman

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Baker Mayfield

Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
Mike Evans

Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Sam LaPorta

Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Emeka Egbuka

Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
A.J. Brown

Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Josh Jacobs

Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Lamar Jackson

Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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