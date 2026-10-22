2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 7 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.
With key running backs like James Cook and Bhayshul Tuten on byes, many fantasy managers will have to pivot to other options in Week 7. If you're in that boat or have been struggling at the RB spot all season, we're here to help you set those lineups. Check out these Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings to see where ball carriers such as Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Woody Marks, Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins, and Jordan Mason stand, among all others.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|3
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|6
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|7
|1
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|12
|2
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|22
|3
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|23
|3
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|24
|3
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|25
|3
|14
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|27
|3
|15
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|32
|3
|16
|Woody Marks
|RB
|33
|3
|17
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|38
|4
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|43
|4
|19
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|44
|4
|20
|Chase Brown
|RB
|45
|4
|21
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|46
|4
|22
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|50
|5
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|55
|5
|24
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|57
|5
|25
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|58
|5
|26
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|68
|5
|27
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|69
|5
|28
|Blake Corum
|RB
|72
|5
|29
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|75
|5
|30
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|82
|5
|31
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|84
|5
|32
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|89
|5
|33
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|91
|5
|34
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|92
|5
|35
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|93
|6
|36
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|96
|6
|37
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|98
|6
|38
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|100
|6
|39
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|102
|6
|40
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|103
|6
|41
|Bam Knight
|RB
|106
|6
|42
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|109
|6
|43
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|110
|6
|44
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|119
|6
|45
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|129
|7
|46
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|130
|7
|47
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|134
|7
|48
|George Holani
|RB
|141
|7
|49
|Justice Hill
|RB
|144
|7
|50
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|155
|7
|51
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|162
|7
|52
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|163
|7
|53
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|169
|7
|54
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|171
|7
|55
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|172
|7
|56
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|181
|7
|57
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|187
|7
|58
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|188
|7
|59
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|192
|7
|60
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|194
|8
|61
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|195
|8
|62
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|198
|8
|63
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|201
|8
|64
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|204
|8
|65
|Audric Estime
|RB
|213
|8
|66
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|218
|8
|67
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|221
|8
|68
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|224
|8
|69
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|225
|8
|70
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|227
|8
|71
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|230
|8
|72
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|234
|8
|73
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|235
|8
|74
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|239
|8
|75
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|240
|9
|76
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|258
Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift offers a strong fantasy floor for this week's home game against the New England Patriots. The seventh-year pro didn't find much success on the ground against the Falcons in his last outing (16/44). However, he scored twice and added value in his second straight four-catch appearance (five targets). Swift's usage is exceptional, and his six rushing scores so far put him well on pace to beat the previous season-high of nine he set a year ago.
Unfortunately, he'll get a New England defense this Thursday night that's been formidable in all phases in 2026. Over six weeks, the unit has allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (91.8). While the Patriots are a scary matchup, the 27-year-old's involvement in the passing game should sustain his fantasy output, even if he struggles to find room on the ground again. Swift ranks as RotoBaller's PPR RB11.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson continues to operate as the No. 1 option out of the backfield, but fantasy managers will look for his receiving workload to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson logged 14 carries last Sunday against the Jets, but he was a massive disappointment in fantasy football with just 36 rushing yards and zero receptions. Stevenson's PPR and half-PPR outlooks are highly dependent on him catching passes, and this was the first time in his career that he finished a game without a single target.
Last week was presumably an outlier, and Stevenson's receiving workload should improve this week, although it's worth noting that the Bears have allowed the eighth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2026. The bottom line is that Stevenson has fringe top-24 appeal in fantasy football, but last week showed that he also possesses a lower floor.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks seems to have a very firm grasp on the No. 1 role out of the backfield. He has played at least 78% of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he has produced at least 10.0 PPR points in both of those games, despite not scoring a touchdown. Although the larger role has been a direct result of David Montgomery (groin) being sidelined, we would not be surprised to see Marks hold on to his lead-back role even after Montgomery returns to action.
In addition to handling 30 carries over the last two weeks, Marks has also taken on a larger role in the passing game with six catches for 48 receiving yards. Although he hasn't been a superstar by any means, he has represented a clear upgrade from Montgomery, who is averaging just 2.65 yards per carry and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Marks is a high-end RB3 with RB2 upside when Montgomery is active, and a pretty safe mid-to-low RB2 option even if Montgomery misses more time.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, two catches, 10 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the team's most recent game prior to the bye week. Now that the Bengals are returning to action in Week 7, he'll look to pick up where he left off with a similar role and volume share. It was surprising to see Perine pull ahead of Chase Brown in terms of workload, and while a similar outcome seems somewhat improbable for Week 7, momentum is certainly on Perine's side.
The 31-year-old is averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry this season, and he has historically been a key contributor in the passing game. Perine doesn't need to have an every-down role to get on the fantasy radar, either. He played 51% of the snaps in Week 5 and was still able to produce 15.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He certainly has a lower floor than some of the other players in the RB3/flex range, but he has a chance to solidify himself as a weekly fantasy starter with another productive performance this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Woody Marks, Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Woody Marks, Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason:
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