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When Is Jeremiyah Love Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jeremiyah Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS and Betting, Injury News

When is Jeremiyah Love coming back? Will Jeremiyah Love play again this season? Read about Jeremiyah Love's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was the consensus first rookie off the board in fantasy drafts this season. In addition, Love was selected third overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it is safe to say that there were high expectations for him to begin this season.

Love sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants. He attempted to play through the injury in Week 5 but would eventually face a further setback, which has kept him sidelined for the last two games.

Love has had a disappointing start, but he has hardly had an opportunity to display the upside hoped for by fantasy managers. When will Love return? When he does, will he be a fantasy difference maker?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Prior to Arizona Cardinals Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported that Love is "trying to get right after a high-ankle sprain, will miss another game this week."

Love was a DNP at practice all week and eventually missed Week 7, but Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike Lafleur announced on Monday's presser that Love will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. This indicates that there is a decent possibility of Love ultimately suiting for Week 8.

Love has dealt with two separate high ankle sprains so far in his NFL career, the other in the preseason, but the hope is that he can return to the field in Week 8 with minimal restrictions.

Managers should pay close attention to his status during Wednesday's practice as he could be in the mix to return this weekend.

 

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook

Although Love may come back and reclaim a decent workload from running backs Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier, there is reason to believe that his opportunity won't be massive. In order to keep Love healthy, HC Mike Lafleur may need to avoid giving him a workhorse role.


That being said, Love was touted as an explosive player out of the University of Notre Dame and has high receiving upside. In his first three games of the 2026 season, when he was fully healthy, Love caught a total of 10 passes on 12 targets, which makes his role valuable in leagues awarding points for receptions. He also performed well in the preseason, showcasing his shiftiness and big-play ability.

Serious high ankle sprains have a tendency to sap explosiveness, even from the best athletes in the NFL. If Love plays in Week 8, though, that would only be a total of two weeks missed. This is on the low end of a typical return timeline, which could give us reason to believe that his injury is not as severe.

The quickness we saw just one month ago, in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, is not outside the realm of possibilities.


Love has seen at least 12 touches in each of his five appearances. This could easily continue, even with a reduced workload due to injury. As Love gets healthier and more comfortable in the offense, it is fair to assume he'll get even more backfield touches than Allgeier and Knight.

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 2-5 and have the most points against in the entire NFL at 208 points over just seven games. With such a porous defense, the Arizona Cardinals are typically forced into a pass-heavy script, which could favor Love's pass-catching prowess over the other backs in the rotation.

This is all the more true with their Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who have an explosive offense and a struggling defense.

While Love may not live up to his previous expectations when he was drafted by managers in the third round of fantasy drafts, he has an opportunity to recover the majority of the backfield touches.

If Love is any semblance of his pre-injury self, fantasy managers can expect to have a low-end RB2/high-end RB3 in their lineups, with weekly upside for more throughout the rest of the season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jeremiyah Love, Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jeremiyah Love, Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier:

Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Denzel Boston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tre Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Germie Bernard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
KC Concepcion
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Addison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Antonio Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brenton Strange
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keenan Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Coker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bam Knight
vs
Darren Waller
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Bam Knight
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Mark Andrews
Bam Knight
vs
AJ Barner
Bam Knight
vs
Mason Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bam Knight
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Higbee
Bam Knight
vs
Demario Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bam Knight
vs
Malik Washington
Bam Knight
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bam Knight
vs
RJ Harvey
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Braelon Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Mayer
Bam Knight
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bam Knight
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Bam Knight
vs
Keon Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Downs
Bam Knight
vs
Cooper Kupp
Bam Knight
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bam Knight
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Greg Dulcich
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bam Knight
vs
Brenton Strange
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bam Knight
vs
Antonio Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Travis Hunter
Bam Knight
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bam Knight
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Justice Hill
Bam Knight
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bam Knight
vs
Cade Otton
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Addison
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Jauan Jennings
Bam Knight
vs
Travis Kelce
Bam Knight
vs
Treylon Burks
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion
Bam Knight
vs
Jadarian Price
Bam Knight
vs
Germie Bernard
Bam Knight
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bam Knight
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bam Knight
vs
Kyren Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Javonte Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Derrick Henry
Bam Knight
vs
James Cook III
Bam Knight
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bam Knight
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bam Knight
vs
Bucky Irving
Bam Knight
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bam Knight
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Chase Brown
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bam Knight
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bam Knight
vs
Tony Pollard
Bam Knight
vs
Breece Hall
Bam Knight
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bam Knight
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bam Knight
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Blake Corum
Bam Knight
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Bam Knight
vs
Ty Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Corey Kiner
Bam Knight
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Hunter
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Treylon Burks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ty Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Bell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Ekeler

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Davis Thompson

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