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When Is Jeremiyah Love Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jeremiyah Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS and Betting, Injury News

When is Jeremiyah Love coming back? Will Jeremiyah Love play again this season? Read about Jeremiyah Love's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was expected to be worth a second-round pick in fantasy football redraft leagues for the 2026 NFL season. The rookie tailback was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He's been anything but a high-end fantasy talent, though. In fact, he's been one of the worst players to draft -- after Week 5, Sleeper fantasy football reported that he's the most common player on 0-5 teams in Sleeper fantasy football leagues.

Choosing Love over elite RB talents like Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III will come back to haunt fantasy managers for seasons to come. But when will Love return to play? And can he turn it around and validate managers who selected him by playing better for the rest of the season?

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Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Love suffered a high-ankle sprain in his first preseason game in the NFL. The Cardinals decided to feed their prized draft pick a heavy workload in a game that didn't matter at all to "get him going". That backfired quickly.

He aggravated the injury in Week 5, unfortunately, and was subsequently ruled out for Week 6. Fortunately, he's not on injured reserve. But his role for the rest of the season may be diminished.

 

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook

There's a mountain of data that shows that players who suffer high-ankle sprains don't return to 100 percent of their previous production until the season after the injury. Love is probably not going to reach his full potential this season.

This means we shouldn't expect him to be amazing this season. The film shows a player that doesn't look a lot like what he did in college, unfortunately -- he doesn't appear to have the same elite explosiveness that made him the best running back in college football in 2025.

He looked awesome in the preseason. The good news is that Arizona doesn't seem to think Love's injury is serious. He's not on injured reserve. He didn't practice at all last week, though.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that Love hasn't been able to make cuts properly all season, which tracks with the idea that Love simply wasn't anywhere near 100 percent. The Cardinals just beat the Los Angeles Rams in an upset win, but they're still just 2-4.

It would be wise of them to let Love rest until he's fully healthy. Of course, coaches want to keep their jobs and players want to play. It's unclear how much they'll let their star rookie back actually rest.

It's sad how much talent can be wasted for so much time when players are continually rushed back into action. His backup, RB Tyler Allgeier, didn't play very well in Week 5, hardly averaging over two yards per carry.

Arizona's offense doesn't get to the red zone enough to support a high-scoring fantasy running back that doesn't get a ton of receptions. Love's health will be something to monitor for the rest of the season, and a lot of skepticism is understandable.

The Cardinals also have a way of getting blown out and airing the ball out heavily in garbage time. This could help Love if he were healthy, but he's not. So when he returns, he's basically an RB3.

Dynasty managers shouldn't panic. Players this talented tend to have massive breakouts in their second year in situations like these. Don't trade him away for anything other than a ridiculously high offer. Better days are ahead.

For redraft managers, it may be tough to dig yourself out of the hole Love put you in if you don't have a very talented roster otherwise.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Bam Knight
vs
Evan Engram
Bam Knight
vs
Efton Chism III
Bam Knight
vs
Christian Kirk
Bam Knight
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Royals
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Nailor
Bam Knight
vs
Cooper Kupp
Bam Knight
vs
Gunnar Helm
Bam Knight
vs
Justice Hill
Bam Knight
vs
Eli Raridon
Bam Knight
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
vs
Najee Harris
Bam Knight
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Jauan Jennings
Bam Knight
vs
Jahan Dotson
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Williams
Bam Knight
vs
AJ Barner
Bam Knight
vs
Troy Franklin
Bam Knight
vs
George Holani
Bam Knight
vs
Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
vs
Rashod Bateman
Bam Knight
vs
Ted Hurst
Bam Knight
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Bam Knight
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Watkins
Bam Knight
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bam Knight
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Bam Knight
vs
Malachi Fields
Bam Knight
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Cody White
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
Jacob Cowing
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bam Knight
vs
Noah Fant
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Zachariah Branch
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Bell
Bam Knight
vs
Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Tez Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bam Knight
vs
Noah Gray
Bam Knight
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bam Knight
vs
Cade Otton
Bam Knight
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Darren Waller
Bam Knight
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bam Knight
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bam Knight
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bam Knight
vs
Kyren Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
Derrick Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Javonte Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bam Knight
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bam Knight
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bam Knight
vs
Bucky Irving
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bam Knight
vs
Braelon Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bam Knight
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bam Knight
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bam Knight
vs
Woody Marks
Bam Knight
vs
Chase Brown
Bam Knight
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bam Knight
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bam Knight
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Michael Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Michael Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Blake Corum
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kendre Miller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordan Addison
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendrick Bourne
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Josh Downs
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendrick Bourne
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Puka Nacua
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kendrick Bourne
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Zay Flowers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Christian Watson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Nico Collins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chris Olave
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Drake London
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Nabers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Matthew Golden
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
George Pickens
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jalen Coker
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devonta Smith
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tee Higgins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
DK Metcalf
Kendrick Bourne
vs
A.J. Brown
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Luther Burden III

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Coby White

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