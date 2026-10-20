When Is Jeremiyah Love Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Jeremiyah Love coming back? Will Jeremiyah Love play again this season? Read about Jeremiyah Love's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was expected to be worth a second-round pick in fantasy football redraft leagues for the 2026 NFL season. The rookie tailback was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
He's been anything but a high-end fantasy talent, though. In fact, he's been one of the worst players to draft -- after Week 5, Sleeper fantasy football reported that he's the most common player on 0-5 teams in Sleeper fantasy football leagues.
Choosing Love over elite RB talents like Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III will come back to haunt fantasy managers for seasons to come. But when will Love return to play? And can he turn it around and validate managers who selected him by playing better for the rest of the season?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Love suffered a high-ankle sprain in his first preseason game in the NFL. The Cardinals decided to feed their prized draft pick a heavy workload in a game that didn't matter at all to "get him going". That backfired quickly.
He aggravated the injury in Week 5, unfortunately, and was subsequently ruled out for Week 6. Fortunately, he's not on injured reserve. But his role for the rest of the season may be diminished.
Injured reserve isn’t an option for Jeremiyah Love with his ankle injury. Love is OUT this week against the Rams https://t.co/4dlqJ93s99
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 16, 2026
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
There's a mountain of data that shows that players who suffer high-ankle sprains don't return to 100 percent of their previous production until the season after the injury. Love is probably not going to reach his full potential this season.
This means we shouldn't expect him to be amazing this season. The film shows a player that doesn't look a lot like what he did in college, unfortunately -- he doesn't appear to have the same elite explosiveness that made him the best running back in college football in 2025.
Jeremiyah Love making a couple of guys miss 👀
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0zWxy27wgW
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
He looked awesome in the preseason. The good news is that Arizona doesn't seem to think Love's injury is serious. He's not on injured reserve. He didn't practice at all last week, though.
Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that Love hasn't been able to make cuts properly all season, which tracks with the idea that Love simply wasn't anywhere near 100 percent. The Cardinals just beat the Los Angeles Rams in an upset win, but they're still just 2-4.
It would be wise of them to let Love rest until he's fully healthy. Of course, coaches want to keep their jobs and players want to play. It's unclear how much they'll let their star rookie back actually rest.
JEREMIYAH LOVE SOMEHOW STAYS UP AND GOES THE DISTANCE!!! https://t.co/J00xOFLBR9
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 9, 2025
It's sad how much talent can be wasted for so much time when players are continually rushed back into action. His backup, RB Tyler Allgeier, didn't play very well in Week 5, hardly averaging over two yards per carry.
Arizona's offense doesn't get to the red zone enough to support a high-scoring fantasy running back that doesn't get a ton of receptions. Love's health will be something to monitor for the rest of the season, and a lot of skepticism is understandable.
The Cardinals also have a way of getting blown out and airing the ball out heavily in garbage time. This could help Love if he were healthy, but he's not. So when he returns, he's basically an RB3.
Jeremiyah Love does it again ☘️
#GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove https://t.co/4QX9M1BA9H
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 20, 2025
Dynasty managers shouldn't panic. Players this talented tend to have massive breakouts in their second year in situations like these. Don't trade him away for anything other than a ridiculously high offer. Better days are ahead.
For redraft managers, it may be tough to dig yourself out of the hole Love put you in if you don't have a very talented roster otherwise.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne:
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