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When Is James Conner Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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James Conner - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is James Conner coming back? Will James Conner play again this season? Read about James Conner's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
James Conner Injury Update for Fantasy Football
James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (foot) suffered a massive ankle injury in Week 3 of 2025 that saw him carted off the field, unable to walk under his own power. He was later placed on season-ending injured reserve.

It seemed like it could be the end of his career, as he's now 31 years old, but he remains under contract with the Cardinals. He started the season off on the Physically Unable to Perform list, forcing him to miss at least the first four games.

But we're now into Week 6, and since he got hurt early last year, he may not need another full season to recover. So when is Conner returning for the Cardinals?

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James Conner Injury Update for Fantasy Football

His practice window hasn't been activated yet, and he remains on PUP. But Cardinals longtime Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro reported that Conner was "getting close" to being ready to return to practice.

It's been over a year since the injury, and accounting for a bit longer of a timeline due to age, this lines up. Expect Conner back at practice within two weeks. He'll need to have his 21-day window opened first, so he'll have three weeks to be elevated to the active roster.

You can see the injury in the above video. It's not for the squeamish -- his ankle was forcibly bent to the outside at an extreme angle. This mechanism sometimes causes high-ankle sprains, but the angle was so severe it cause a dislocation and potentially other damage.

The video makes it clear why it's been taking so long for him to return.

 

James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook

Arizona currently has three active running backs on its roster -- Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, and Zonovan Knight. Love has quickly taken over as the lead back, though he's dealing with a nagging ankle injury that's hampered his performance in his rookie season.

If he got hurt, we'd likely see workhorse usage from Allgeier, who's proven that he can play well with a big workload in previous seasons. Knight has flashed here in and there, but isn't a starting-caliber RB. Even if Conner returns, he probably won't get much work.

He was excellent in 2024, finishing as the RB11 overall in PPR fantasy football leagues. He was elusive and powerful, efficient despite not having a highly effective offensive line, and scored nine total touchdowns.

He also got plenty of usage in the passing game. This season, Cardinals starting quarterback hasn't thrown to his RBs much. Love was an extremely talented pass-catching RB in college, and yet saw just two targets total in Week 4 and Week 5 combined.

Arizona's offense has been struggling early in games and racking up points in garbage time by airing the ball out down the field. The upside case for Conner won't involve much receiving work at all, unfortunately.

Even if he hadn't gotten injured, he'd probably be working behind Love and not getting many touches. And upon his return, it's hard to imagine him getting much work at all. A handful of rushes per game could be on the table.

But Arizona's offensive line has been awful. They've made Love, one of the best RB prospects in recent memory, look quite pedestrian. There's very little upside here at all. It's more likely that this is one of Conner's last seasons in the NFL, and his days as a productive RB for fantasy football are over.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jeremiayh Love, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Jeremiayh Love, Tyler Allgeier:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darius Cooper
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cody White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Holani
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ty Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Troy Franklin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacob Cowing
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Skyy Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Treylon Burks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
CJ Donaldson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Bond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devontez Walker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Royals
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tim Patrick
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bo Melton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Roush
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Allgeier
vs
John Metchie III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zachariah Branch
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Luke Farrell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tez Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
John Bates
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Nico Collins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Badie
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tory Horton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Drake London
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mitchell Evans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bryce Lance
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Nate Adkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Davis Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Puka Nacua
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Laube
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adam Trautman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ray Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Dillon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan James
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Julius Chestnut
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alec Ingold
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brashard Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Audric Estime
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalel Mullings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Patrick Ricard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adam Prentice
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carson Steele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zavier Scott

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