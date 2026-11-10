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When Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

When is Jacory Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt play again this season? Read about Jacory Croskey-Merritt return date and injury updates for 2026.

Is Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on track to return soon?

Croskey-Merritt started the first five games of the 2026 season for the Commanders, but he was forced to go on injured reserve ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers due to a nagging groin injury that was aggravated in a Week 5 tie against the New York Giants.

So, when is Croskey-Merritt expected to return to Washington's lineup, and what is his outlook once he is able to get back on the field? Let's examine.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The Commanders placed Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve with a groin injury on Oct. 19, prior to the aforementioned Week 6 Monday Night Football game with the 49ers, which Washington lost 23-17.

Croskey-Merritt originally suffered the groin injury in training camp in August. He missed Washington's final two preseason games, but he was able to play for the first five weeks of the 2026 regular season before reinjuring his groin in the previously mentioned 27-27 tie against the Giants in Week 5.

After he was placed on IR, Croskey-Merritt was then required to miss a minimum of four games. Washington has played three games since then: the loss to the 49ers in Week 6, a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, and, most recently, a 20-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Commanders also had a bye week during Week 7. That means that Croskey-Merritt will miss at least one more contest. Washington plays the Giants for Round 2 in a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 10.

So, the earliest that Croskey-Merritt could return is Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on Nov. 23. That also gives Croskey-Merritt a few extra days to get healthy and prepared, since the Week 10 game is on a Thursday and the Week 11 game falls on a Monday.

Of note, the Commanders have yet to open the 21-day practice window for Croskey-Merritt, but that could happen at any time, as his potential Week 11 return is quickly approaching.

With that in mind, there is no guarantee that Croskey-Merritt returns for Week 11. There is some optimism, however, from Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who recently said on a radio appearance on 106.7-FM The Fan that the team is "hoping" Croskey-Merritt will be back for the game against the Bengals.

It will be interesting to see if the Commanders open the practice window for Croskey-Merritt leading up to the Week 10 game against the Giants or if Washington opts to wait until Week 11 or later.

It does appear that Croskey-Merritt is progressing as expected and that a Week 11 return is entirely possible. But this situation will need to be watched closely, and nothing is certain.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook

As mentioned, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who is nicknamed "Bill," started the first five games for the Commanders prior to his injury. He played 150 total offensive snaps combined in those five contests.

At the time of his injury, Croskey-Merritt led Washington in rushing yardage with 239 on 67 carries (3.6 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Jayden Daniels currently leads the Commanders in rushing yardage with 252 on 31 carries (8.2 yards per carry) to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

While he was not a big factor in the passing game through five appearances, Croskey-Merritt has recorded five receptions (on seven targets) for 40 yards (8.0 yards per catch) in 2026.

With Croskey-Merritt out of the lineup, the Commanders have relied heavily on running backs Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. White has played at least 28 offensive snaps in all three games that Croskey-Merritt has missed, including a season-high 46 snaps in Week 6 against the 49ers. In the past two games, Ekeler has played 20 and 28 snaps on offense, respectively.

In the past three games with Croskey-Merritt unavailable, White has totaled 25 carries for 110 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding eight receptions for 76 yards (9.5 yards per catch) and another touchdown.

Ekeler has amassed 17 rushes for 55 yards (3.24 yards per carry) and four catches for 22 yards over the previous three games.

Meanwhile, running back Jeremy McNichols suffered a serious foot injury in Week 8 against Philadelphia and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Commanders also recently claimed rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, but he did not see any snaps in his first game with Washington against the Rams in Week 9.

It is probably safe to assume that Croskey-Merritt will resume his normal role and play a significant part in Washington's offense once he returns. There is always the possibility that he could be on a bit of a pitch count during his first game or two back, but he should get a fair amount of touches regardless.

Croskey-Merritt will likely remain the preferred ball-carrier for the Commanders, but will cede some snaps and touches to White. Ekeler will most likely continue to play some sort of role as well. But so long as Croskey-Merritt's workload isn't severely limited upon his initial return, he remains the best fantasy football option in Washington's backfield when he is healthy.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Stefon Diggs, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Antonio Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our "Who Should I Start?" tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Stefon Diggs, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Antonio Williams:

Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Breece Hall
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chase Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jadarian Price
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trey McBride
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Corey Kiner
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Derrick Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brenton Strange
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Bowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demario Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tank Dell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Corey Kiner
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Demario Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rachaad White
vs
Nico Collins
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Kaelon Black
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Devin Singletary
Rachaad White
vs
Alvin Kamara
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mack Hollins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Samaje Perine
Austin Ekeler
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keon Coleman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Eli Raridon
Austin Ekeler
vs
David Montgomery
Austin Ekeler
vs
Justice Hill
Austin Ekeler
vs
Michael Mayer
Austin Ekeler
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dalton Schultz
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quentin Johnston
Austin Ekeler
vs
Alvin Kamara
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Watkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mark Andrews
Austin Ekeler
vs
AJ Barner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devin Singletary
Austin Ekeler
vs
Gunnar Helm
Austin Ekeler
vs
Emmett Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darnell Washington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devaughn Vele
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Reggie Virgil
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Addison
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Austin Ekeler
vs
Colby Parkinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Greg Dulcich
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bam Knight
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tutu Atwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Seth McGowan
Austin Ekeler
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malik Washington
Austin Ekeler
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kaelon Black
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kimani Vidal
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ladd McConkey
Austin Ekeler
vs
Savion Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darren Waller
Austin Ekeler
vs
Xavier Worthy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Downs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malachi Fields
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Audric Estime
Austin Ekeler
vs
Juwan Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mason Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Caleb Douglas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Austin Ekeler
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bijan Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
James Cook III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Warren
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Javonte Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyren Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Derrick Henry
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chase Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tony Pollard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Breece Hall
Austin Ekeler
vs
Blake Corum
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jadarian Price
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cam Skattebo
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Tank Dell
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Antonio Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Antonio Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Antonio Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Antonio Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Corey Kiner
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Bam Knight
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Colby Parkinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Darnell Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Antonio Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Antonio Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Antonio Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Antonio Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Antonio Williams
vs
Drake London
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Antonio Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Antonio Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Antonio Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Antonio Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Antonio Williams
vs
George Pickens
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Antonio Williams
vs
A.J. Brown

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Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
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