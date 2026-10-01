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When Is Dallas Goedert Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Dallas Goedert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Dallas Goedert coming back? Will Dallas Goedert play again this season? Read about Dallas Goedert's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Dallas Goedert Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is no stranger to knee injuries, unfortunately. After a huge Week 1 performance and an underwhelming Week 2 game, Goedert suffered an injury when another player collided with his knee on a run play.

Tight ends are used heavily in the run game, so it wasn't as if the play itself was abnormal. Unfortunately, when you have a bunch of big players all running around and crashing into each other in proximity to one another, things like this happen.

Given Goedert's Week 1 performance, fantasy managers were likely hoping to lock him in their lineups and take the good with the bad to at least get some good performances out of him to win some of your weeks. But when will he return? And what's his outlook for fantasy football once back?

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Dallas Goedert Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The latest news for Goedert is that he was ruled out for his team's Week 3 Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. He was initially expected to miss multiple weeks with the ailment, so this was expected. It's likely that he'll miss Week 4 as well.

He wasn't placed on injured reserve, which means he can technically come back at any time. More realistically, this usually means a player simply won't miss more than four or five weeks. A Week 5 or Week 6 return timeline is likely the most reasonable here.

According to the above injury analyst and doctor, it's a good thing it was an MCL sprain. We've seen players miss far more time with PCL sprains and even be forced to have surgeries after rehabbing that injury for many months.

If the Eagles don't rush Goedert back, he could return to full health within just a few weeks.

 

Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook

For a few years now, Goedert has been a boom-or-bust fantasy TE1 with top-5 upside in his spike weeks. He's still used generously as a red-zone weapon, so there are weeks where he scores multiple touchdowns and finishes as one of the best tight ends on the slate.

That doesn't appear to have changed this season. He scored two touchdowns in his first game, racking up 23.7 PPR fantasy points. The injury cut his second week short, but he should be a priority starter in all leagues when he's back to full health.

He's had the potential to be one of the best TEs in the NFL, but injuries have repeatedly interrupted his seasons in the pros. This season is no different, apparently. Still, there is a huge target vacuum now that WR A.J. Brown (ankle) is with the Patriots this season.

Goedert is the best TE on this team, and the most obvious player to look to when quarterback Jalen Hurts wants a big-bodied, physical target to throw the ball to. No. 88 is thus an excellent buy-low candidate in all fantasy football leagues.

Rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon has struggled to this point this season, WR DeVonta Smith isn't as productive as expected with Brown on another team, and WR Dontayvion Wicks has played well, but isn't a target hog. Goedert should finish as one of the best TEs in the NFL if you just count his healthy contests.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks:

Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Braelon Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
George Kittle
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Kelce
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Sam Laporta
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Keenan Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
RJ Harvey
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Devonta Smith
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Mack Hollins
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Bell
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Pat Bryant
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Harris
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Jauan Jennings
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Najee Harris
Makai Lemon
vs
Evan Engram
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Ted Hurst
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Justice Hill
Makai Lemon
vs
Roman Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Makai Lemon
vs
Keon Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Nailor
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Wright
Makai Lemon
vs
Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Gunnar Helm
Makai Lemon
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Davis
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Mooney
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Noah Fant
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Jauan Jennings
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Skyy Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Zach Ertz
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
George Holani
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Raheim Sanders
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Watkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jahan Dotson
Makai Lemon
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Bryce Lance
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Cody White
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Tank Bigsby
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Harris
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Bryant
Makai Lemon
vs
Dawson Knox
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darren Waller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rome Odunze
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jadarian Price
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rachaad White
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
RJ Harvey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sam Laporta
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendre Miller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Kelce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Kittle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jameson Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Nico Collins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte

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Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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