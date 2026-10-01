When Is Dallas Goedert Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Dallas Goedert coming back? Will Dallas Goedert play again this season? Read about Dallas Goedert's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is no stranger to knee injuries, unfortunately. After a huge Week 1 performance and an underwhelming Week 2 game, Goedert suffered an injury when another player collided with his knee on a run play.
Tight ends are used heavily in the run game, so it wasn't as if the play itself was abnormal. Unfortunately, when you have a bunch of big players all running around and crashing into each other in proximity to one another, things like this happen.
Given Goedert's Week 1 performance, fantasy managers were likely hoping to lock him in their lineups and take the good with the bad to at least get some good performances out of him to win some of your weeks. But when will he return? And what's his outlook for fantasy football once back?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Dallas Goedert Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The latest news for Goedert is that he was ruled out for his team's Week 3 Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. He was initially expected to miss multiple weeks with the ailment, so this was expected. It's likely that he'll miss Week 4 as well.
He wasn't placed on injured reserve, which means he can technically come back at any time. More realistically, this usually means a player simply won't miss more than four or five weeks. A Week 5 or Week 6 return timeline is likely the most reasonable here.
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Injury Update 🏥
🩼 Grade 2 (moderate) MCL Sprain
All things considered, not the worst injury for Goedert
If you’re going to injure a knee ligament, let it be the MCL, best healing potential due to high vascularity
Likely a Grade 2 MCL Sprain & those… https://t.co/jpbPKmKgGP pic.twitter.com/9WyvWLkwgD
— Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) September 21, 2026
According to the above injury analyst and doctor, it's a good thing it was an MCL sprain. We've seen players miss far more time with PCL sprains and even be forced to have surgeries after rehabbing that injury for many months.
If the Eagles don't rush Goedert back, he could return to full health within just a few weeks.
Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook
For a few years now, Goedert has been a boom-or-bust fantasy TE1 with top-5 upside in his spike weeks. He's still used generously as a red-zone weapon, so there are weeks where he scores multiple touchdowns and finishes as one of the best tight ends on the slate.
That doesn't appear to have changed this season. He scored two touchdowns in his first game, racking up 23.7 PPR fantasy points. The injury cut his second week short, but he should be a priority starter in all leagues when he's back to full health.
Goedert with his second TD of the night 👏
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ytYh8raEz6
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026
He's had the potential to be one of the best TEs in the NFL, but injuries have repeatedly interrupted his seasons in the pros. This season is no different, apparently. Still, there is a huge target vacuum now that WR A.J. Brown (ankle) is with the Patriots this season.
Goedert is the best TE on this team, and the most obvious player to look to when quarterback Jalen Hurts wants a big-bodied, physical target to throw the ball to. No. 88 is thus an excellent buy-low candidate in all fantasy football leagues.
Rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon has struggled to this point this season, WR DeVonta Smith isn't as productive as expected with Brown on another team, and WR Dontayvion Wicks has played well, but isn't a target hog. Goedert should finish as one of the best TEs in the NFL if you just count his healthy contests.
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks:
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