When Is Adonai Mitchell Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Adonai Mitchell coming back? Will Adonai Mitchell play again this season? Read about Adonai Mitchell's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) hasn't played in NFL action since Week 2. He's currently dealing with a finger injury.
It's not known whether he suffered a fracture, dislocation, or other ailment, but it's been enough to hold him out for four weeks.
When will the Jets WR2 be able to return to action? What's the latest on his injury and fantasy football outlook? Let's dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Adonai Mitchell Injury Update for Fantasy Football
It would be a bit of a surprise if Mitchell didn't return for Week 7. He's already missed four weeks with his finger injury, and wasn't placed on injured reserve due to the ailment. It's very rare for players to miss more than four games now when not placed on IR.
It's reasonable to assume that teams aren't willing to waste IR spots if they think their player has a good chance of returning after three weeks. If they thought that, then the most likely return date for Mitchell would be Week 7.
Adonai Mitchell had a small hand procedure and remains week-to-week
Aaron Glenn: “The one I do wanna create some clarity on is AD Mitchell. He did have a small procedure on his hand, but the good thing is, man, he's moving his fingers around really, really well. And I'm still gonna put him on this week-to-week deal.”
— MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 14, 2026
It was news to us that Mitchell had some kind of medical procedure done on his hand. But this isn't a big cause for alarm, as players often have legitimate surgeries and return after just a few weeks. That's very normal.
Fantasy managers should expect Mitchell to return in Week 7. Keep an eye on practice reports, though, in case they extend the time frame longer out of an abundance of caution.
Adonai Mitchell Fantasy Football Outlook
Mitchell is one of the better WR2s in the NFL for fantasy football right now. Even though he's playing behind an elite receiver in Garrett Wilson, and his quarterback, Geno Smith, isn't highly regarded as a great passer, Mitchell's usage and efficiency through two games were encouraging.
He didn't work out with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's cleaned up some of his awful gaffes at the catch point, and film shows him regularly dusting cornerbacks when running routes. Mitchell is a future breakout player by what we can see now.
Adonai Mitchell was absolutely cooking one of the best CBs in the NFL last night
What a debut for the Jets 🔥 https://t.co/QVBVtpt5MK
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) November 14, 2025
The distance he puts between himself and defenders is hard not to be impressed with. He should be a priority waiver pickup in many leagues. If Wilson were to get hurt, he would have immense upside, but he already has shown enough to be a WR3/flex outside of very shallow leagues.
He's a big play threat that can also win on shorter, horizontally-breaking routes, and has good after-catch ability, too. He might not reach his full potential in this offense, but he should be good enough to be fantasy relevant.
still thinking about this whip route from Adonai Mitchell vs. L'Jarius Sneed https://t.co/SaJJEHPwjM
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) October 14, 2024
If it weren't for the drops, the fumble out of the back of the end zone, and a few big misses when he was wide open with quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. throwing him the ball, Mitchell would have probably already broken out.
He's an ideal buy-low in dynasty fantasy football leagues, too.
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Braelon Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
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Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Braelon Allen:
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