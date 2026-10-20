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When Is Adonai Mitchell Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Adonai Mitchell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

When is Adonai Mitchell coming back? Will Adonai Mitchell play again this season? Read about Adonai Mitchell's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Adonai Mitchell Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Adonai Mitchell Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) hasn't played in NFL action since Week 2. He's currently dealing with a finger injury.

It's not known whether he suffered a fracture, dislocation, or other ailment, but it's been enough to hold him out for four weeks.

When will the Jets WR2 be able to return to action? What's the latest on his injury and fantasy football outlook? Let's dive in.

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Adonai Mitchell Injury Update for Fantasy Football

It would be a bit of a surprise if Mitchell didn't return for Week 7. He's already missed four weeks with his finger injury, and wasn't placed on injured reserve due to the ailment. It's very rare for players to miss more than four games now when not placed on IR.

It's reasonable to assume that teams aren't willing to waste IR spots if they think their player has a good chance of returning after three weeks. If they thought that, then the most likely return date for Mitchell would be Week 7.

It was news to us that Mitchell had some kind of medical procedure done on his hand. But this isn't a big cause for alarm, as players often have legitimate surgeries and return after just a few weeks. That's very normal.

Fantasy managers should expect Mitchell to return in Week 7. Keep an eye on practice reports, though, in case they extend the time frame longer out of an abundance of caution.

 

Adonai Mitchell Fantasy Football Outlook

Mitchell is one of the better WR2s in the NFL for fantasy football right now. Even though he's playing behind an elite receiver in Garrett Wilson, and his quarterback, Geno Smith, isn't highly regarded as a great passer, Mitchell's usage and efficiency through two games were encouraging.

He didn't work out with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's cleaned up some of his awful gaffes at the catch point, and film shows him regularly dusting cornerbacks when running routes. Mitchell is a future breakout player by what we can see now.

The distance he puts between himself and defenders is hard not to be impressed with. He should be a priority waiver pickup in many leagues. If Wilson were to get hurt, he would have immense upside, but he already has shown enough to be a WR3/flex outside of very shallow leagues.

He's a big play threat that can also win on shorter, horizontally-breaking routes, and has good after-catch ability, too. He might not reach his full potential in this offense, but he should be good enough to be fantasy relevant.

If it weren't for the drops, the fumble out of the back of the end zone, and a few big misses when he was wide open with quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. throwing him the ball, Mitchell would have probably already broken out.

He's an ideal buy-low in dynasty fantasy football leagues, too.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Braelon Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Braelon Allen:

Garrett Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Royals
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Kirk
Garrett Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Jacobs
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Drake London
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Brock Bowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Braelon Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Braelon Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
CJ Donaldson
Braelon Allen
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
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Estimated as DNP on Monday
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Practices Again Monday
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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
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Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
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Available Monday
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a Game-Time Call Monday
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Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
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"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

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Mike Evans

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Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

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Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
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Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

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Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
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Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

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