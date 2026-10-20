Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
Week 7 is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more positional rankings to jump-start this week. Fantasy managers will have to go through the bye gauntlet with the Jaguars, Bills, Chargers, and Commanders on the bye. To help you start preparing, our Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings give you a head start. See where key tight ends like Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tyler Higbee, and Michael Mayer rank in our Week 7 tight end rankings.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 7 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|17
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|30
|3
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|31
|3
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|47
|3
|5
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|49
|3
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|56
|4
|7
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|62
|5
|8
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|63
|5
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|66
|5
|10
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|67
|5
|11
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|74
|5
|12
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|76
|5
|13
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|77
|5
|14
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|79
|6
|15
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|81
|6
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|85
|6
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|95
|6
|18
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|97
|6
|19
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|101
|6
|20
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|105
|6
|21
|Darren Waller
|TE
|111
|6
|22
|Cade Otton
|TE
|112
|6
|23
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|113
|6
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|114
|6
|25
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|118
|7
|26
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|127
|7
|27
|AJ Barner
|TE
|128
|7
|28
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|136
|7
|29
|Evan Engram
|TE
|140
|7
|30
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|142
|7
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|143
|7
|32
|Noah Fant
|TE
|157
|7
|33
|Noah Gray
|TE
|163
|7
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|169
|7
|35
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|176
|8
|36
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|180
|8
|37
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|189
|8
|38
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|193
|8
|39
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|203
|8
|40
|Will Mallory
|TE
|208
|8
|41
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|210
|8
|42
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|212
|8
|43
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|217
|8
|44
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|221
|8
|45
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|230
|8
|46
|Davis Allen
|TE
|234
|8
|47
|Sam Roush
|TE
|235
|8
|48
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|240
|8
|49
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|242
|8
|50
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|243
|8
|51
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|247
|8
|52
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|248
|8
|53
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|251
|8
|54
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|252
|8
|55
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|255
|9
|56
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|256
|9
|57
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|260
|9
|58
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|261
|9
|59
|Cade Stover
|TE
|265
|9
|60
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|266
|9
|61
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|268
|9
|62
|Brock Wright
|TE
|270
|9
|63
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|271
|9
|64
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|272
|9
|65
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|273
|9
|66
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|274
|10
|67
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|275
|10
|68
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|276
|10
|69
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|277
|10
|70
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|278
|10
|71
|E.J. Jenkins
|TE
|279
|10
|72
|Payne Durham
|TE
|280
|10
|73
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|281
|10
|74
|Mark Redman
|TE
|282
Week 7 Tight End Rankings News
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer bounced back from a disappointing outing in Week 5 with a strong game this past Sunday against the Bills, recording seven catches for 95 yards on nine targets against the Buffalo Bills. Mayer has now logged at least seven catches and 80 receiving yards in two of his last three games, and he's racked up 28 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown on 34 targets across six games this season.
While Mayer is the TE2 on his own team behind Brock Bowers, Las Vegas' tendency to deploy two tight end formations allows both players to be productive. The Raiders are also lacking high-end production from their wide receiver corps, which should allow for Mayer to keep seeing an elevated target share. In leagues where Mayer is available on the waiver wire, he could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has caught 24 of his 29 targets through six weeks in 2026 for 246 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per catch. Higbee had his best game of the early season in last week's overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills, when he caught five of his six targets for 83 yards. He was not as productive in Sunday's surprising loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, though, catching all four of his targets for 22 yards.
The basis for the 33-year-old veteran still being an option off the fantasy football waiver wire going into a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road is that fellow TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) will not be eligible to return from Injured Reserve until Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Higbee will have at least one more week to serve as L.A.'s top pass-catching tight end against the Raiders, putting him in play as a TE streamer with bye weeks in full swing. From Weeks 3 through 5, Higbee had at least 62 receiving yards and five receptions. Higbee is rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could be the perfect solution off the waiver wire for fantasy managers struggling with bye weeks going into Week 7 of the 2026 season. Henry caught four of his five targets for 48 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks in the 26-19 win over the division-rival New York Jets on Sunday, with his score in the fourth quarter proving to be the difference in the game. The 31-year-old veteran and former second-round pick from Arkansas has found the end zone in each of the last two games after going scoreless in the first four contests of 2026.
The Patriots' offense has looked better during their three-game winning streak, and receiver A.J. Brown's return from Injured Reserve should open up more space for Henry to operate underneath, especially in the red zone, where he is a big-bodied target for quarterback Drake Maye. Henry has become more attractive in fantasy after scoring in each of the last two weeks, but he should still be considered more of a touchdown/dependent high-end TE2. He is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues and could have a big game this Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears to get Week 7 kicked off.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is certainly enjoying his first season in the Big Apple in 2026. Likely was a big contributor once again in Sunday's loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints, catching six of his 11 targets for 99 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old's 11 targets were second to receiver Malik Nabers' 15, and his 99 yards trailed only Nabers as well. The big game came in a contest in which veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy.
Likely's production did not slow after the switch under center, and his touchdown catch came on a 24-yard hookup with McCarthy in the fourth quarter as the Giants tried to make things interesting in an eventual 34-27 loss. He has been the clear No. 2 target behind Nabers in what has been a pass-happy offense under head coach John Harbaugh. Likely is coming through on his breakout potential in New York, as he is currently the No. 1 overall in half-PPR scoring with 39 catches, 383 yards, and five touchdowns in his first six games played. He should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups for his Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tyler Higbee, and Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tyler Higbee, and Michael Mayer:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.