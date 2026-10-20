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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 7 Early Updates

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Tyler Higbee - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 7 Tight End Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more positional rankings to jump-start this week. Fantasy managers will have to go through the bye gauntlet with the Jaguars, Bills, Chargers, and Commanders on the bye. To help you start preparing, our Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings give you a head start. See where key tight ends like Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tyler Higbee, and Michael Mayer rank in our Week 7 tight end rankings.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 17
2 2 Trey McBride TE 30
3 3 George Kittle TE 31
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 47
3 5 Tyler Warren TE 49
3 6 Isaiah Likely TE 56
4 7 Tucker Kraft TE 62
5 8 Travis Kelce TE 63
5 9 Dallas Goedert TE 66
5 10 Colston Loveland TE 67
5 11 Hunter Henry TE 74
5 12 T.J. Hockenson TE 76
5 13 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 77
5 14 Juwan Johnson TE 79
6 15 Mark Andrews TE 81
6 16 Tyler Higbee TE 85
6 17 Pat Freiermuth TE 95
6 18 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 97
6 19 Michael Mayer TE 101
6 20 Dalton Schultz TE 105
6 21 Darren Waller TE 111
6 22 Cade Otton TE 112
6 23 Colby Parkinson TE 113
6 24 Mike Gesicki TE 114
6 25 Darnell Washington TE 118
7 26 Jake Ferguson TE 127
7 27 AJ Barner TE 128
7 28 Kenyon Sadiq TE 136
7 29 Evan Engram TE 140
7 30 Eli Raridon TE 142
7 31 Gunnar Helm TE 143
7 32 Noah Fant TE 157
7 33 Noah Gray TE 163
7 34 Cole Kmet TE 169
7 35 Mason Taylor TE 176
8 36 Tommy Tremble TE 180
8 37 Greg Dulcich TE 189
8 38 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 193
8 39 Josh Cuevas TE 203
8 40 Will Mallory TE 208
8 41 Jonnu Smith TE 210
8 42 Austin Hooper TE 212
8 43 Foster Moreau TE 217
8 44 Theo Johnson TE 221
8 45 Mo Alie-Cox TE 230
8 46 Davis Allen TE 234
8 47 Sam Roush TE 235
8 48 Daniel Bellinger TE 240
8 49 Blake Whiteheart TE 242
8 50 Charlie Woerner TE 243
8 51 Adam Trautman TE 247
8 52 Nate Adkins TE 248
8 53 Luke Farrell TE 251
8 54 Elijah Higgins TE 252
8 55 Eric Saubert TE 255
9 56 Mitchell Evans TE 256
9 57 Jeremy Ruckert TE 260
9 58 Oscar Delp TE 261
9 59 Cade Stover TE 265
9 60 Gavin Bartholomew TE 266
9 61 Luke Schoonmaker TE 268
9 62 Brock Wright TE 270
9 63 Teagan Quitoriano TE 271
9 64 Johnny Mundt TE 272
9 65 Jake Briningstool TE 273
9 66 Erick All Jr. TE 274
10 67 Drew Ogletree TE 275
10 68 Will Kacmarek TE 276
10 69 Ian Thomas TE 277
10 70 Nick Vannett TE 278
10 71 E.J. Jenkins TE 279
10 72 Payne Durham TE 280
10 73 Tyler Conklin TE 281
10 74 Mark Redman TE 282

 

Week 7 Tight End Rankings News

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer bounced back from a disappointing outing in Week 5 with a strong game this past Sunday against the Bills, recording seven catches for 95 yards on nine targets against the Buffalo Bills. Mayer has now logged at least seven catches and 80 receiving yards in two of his last three games, and he's racked up 28 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown on 34 targets across six games this season.

While Mayer is the TE2 on his own team behind Brock Bowers, Las Vegas' tendency to deploy two tight end formations allows both players to be productive. The Raiders are also lacking high-end production from their wide receiver corps, which should allow for Mayer to keep seeing an elevated target share. In leagues where Mayer is available on the waiver wire, he could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

 

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has caught 24 of his 29 targets through six weeks in 2026 for 246 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per catch. Higbee had his best game of the early season in last week's overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills, when he caught five of his six targets for 83 yards. He was not as productive in Sunday's surprising loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, though, catching all four of his targets for 22 yards.

The basis for the 33-year-old veteran still being an option off the fantasy football waiver wire going into a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road is that fellow TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) will not be eligible to return from Injured Reserve until Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Higbee will have at least one more week to serve as L.A.'s top pass-catching tight end against the Raiders, putting him in play as a TE streamer with bye weeks in full swing. From Weeks 3 through 5, Higbee had at least 62 receiving yards and five receptions. Higbee is rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could be the perfect solution off the waiver wire for fantasy managers struggling with bye weeks going into Week 7 of the 2026 season. Henry caught four of his five targets for 48 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks in the 26-19 win over the division-rival New York Jets on Sunday, with his score in the fourth quarter proving to be the difference in the game. The 31-year-old veteran and former second-round pick from Arkansas has found the end zone in each of the last two games after going scoreless in the first four contests of 2026.

The Patriots' offense has looked better during their three-game winning streak, and receiver A.J. Brown's return from Injured Reserve should open up more space for Henry to operate underneath, especially in the red zone, where he is a big-bodied target for quarterback Drake Maye. Henry has become more attractive in fantasy after scoring in each of the last two weeks, but he should still be considered more of a touchdown/dependent high-end TE2. He is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues and could have a big game this Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears to get Week 7 kicked off.

 

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is certainly enjoying his first season in the Big Apple in 2026. Likely was a big contributor once again in Sunday's loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints, catching six of his 11 targets for 99 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old's 11 targets were second to receiver Malik Nabers' 15, and his 99 yards trailed only Nabers as well. The big game came in a contest in which veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy.

Likely's production did not slow after the switch under center, and his touchdown catch came on a 24-yard hookup with McCarthy in the fourth quarter as the Giants tried to make things interesting in an eventual 34-27 loss. He has been the clear No. 2 target behind Nabers in what has been a pass-happy offense under head coach John Harbaugh. Likely is coming through on his breakout potential in New York, as he is currently the No. 1 overall in half-PPR scoring with 39 catches, 383 yards, and five touchdowns in his first six games played. He should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups for his Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tyler Higbee, and Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tyler Higbee, and Michael Mayer:

Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren

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Early Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 7 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 7 Rankings: All Positions


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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