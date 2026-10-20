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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 7 Early Updates

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 has arrived, and fantasy managers will have to navigate through injuries and bye weeks. The Jaguars, Bills, Chargers, and Commanders have a bye in Week 7. At RotoBaller HQ, to kick off the week, we have generated our early Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you prepare. In this article, you'll see where key wideouts such as A.J. Brown, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, Malik Nabers, DK Metcalf, Rome Odunze, Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, and DeMario Douglas rank among wide receivers in Week 7.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 2
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 5
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 9
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR 10
2 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR 14
2 6 Christian Watson WR 15
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 16
2 8 Nico Collins WR 18
2 9 Chris Olave WR 19
3 10 Drake London WR 20
3 11 Malik Nabers WR 21
3 12 Matthew Golden WR 26
3 13 Justin Jefferson WR 28
3 14 Garrett Wilson WR 29
3 15 George Pickens WR 34
4 16 Tetairoa McMillan WR 35
4 17 Jalen Coker WR 36
4 18 DeVonta Smith WR 37
4 19 Tee Higgins WR 39
4 20 A.J. Brown WR 40
4 21 DK Metcalf WR 41
5 22 Michael Wilson WR 42
5 23 Luther Burden III WR 48
5 24 Rashee Rice WR 51
5 25 Carnell Tate WR 52
5 26 Jameson Williams WR 53
5 27 Denzel Boston WR 54
5 28 Emeka Egbuka WR 59
5 29 Germie Bernard WR 60
5 30 Jaylen Waddle WR 61
5 31 Devaughn Vele WR 64
6 32 Rome Odunze WR 65
6 33 Xavier Worthy WR 70
6 34 Tre Tucker WR 71
6 35 Josh Downs WR 73
7 36 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 78
7 37 Keenan Allen WR 80
7 38 Kendrick Bourne WR 83
8 39 DeMario Douglas WR 86
8 40 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 87
8 41 Jordan Addison WR 88
8 42 KC Concepcion WR 90
8 43 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 94
8 44 Courtland Sutton WR 99
8 45 Ryan Flournoy WR 104
8 46 Dontayvion Wicks WR 107
8 47 Malik Washington WR 108
8 48 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 115
8 49 Jaylin Noel WR 117
8 50 Brandin Cooks WR 119
8 51 Kalif Raymond WR 121
8 52 Makai Lemon WR 122
8 53 Caleb Douglas WR 123
8 54 Rashid Shaheed WR 124
8 55 Malachi Fields WR 125
8 56 Jahan Dotson WR 126
8 57 Rashod Bateman WR 129
8 58 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 132
8 59 Konata Mumpfield WR 133
8 60 Cooper Kupp WR 134
9 61 Efton Chism III WR 137
9 62 Jalen Royals WR 138
9 63 Christian Kirk WR 139
9 64 Jalen Nailor WR 145
9 65 Kyle Williams WR 146
9 66 Ted Hurst WR 148
9 67 Jauan Jennings WR 149
9 68 Kayshon Boutte WR 150
9 69 Jordan Watkins WR 151
9 70 Troy Franklin WR 152
9 71 Elic Ayomanor WR 153
9 72 Cody White WR 154
9 73 Jacob Cowing WR 155
9 74 Laquon Treadwell WR 156
9 75 Zachariah Branch WR 159
10 76 Chris Bell WR 160
10 77 Isaac TeSlaa WR 161
10 78 Tez Johnson WR 162
10 79 Dohnte Meyers WR 164
10 80 Bryce Lance WR 166
10 81 Darnell Mooney WR 167
10 82 Jerry Jeudy WR 168
10 83 Jalen Brooks WR 171
10 84 Cyrus Allen WR 173
10 85 Darius Cooper WR 177
10 86 Tory Horton WR 178
10 87 Xavier Hutchinson WR 179
10 88 Jordan Whittington WR 181
10 89 Savion Williams WR 182
10 90 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 183
11 91 Brycen Tremayne WR 185
11 92 Bo Melton WR 186
11 93 Calvin Ridley WR 187
11 94 Isaiah Williams WR 188
11 95 Devontez Walker WR 192
11 96 Charlie Jones WR 194
11 97 John Metchie III WR 196
11 98 Isaiah Bond WR 199
11 99 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 200
11 100 Tim Patrick WR 202
11 101 Jahdae Walker WR 205
11 102 Mitch Tinsley WR 206
11 103 KaVontae Turpin WR 209
11 104 Zavion Thomas WR 211
11 105 Brandon Smith WR 213
12 106 Reggie Virgil WR 214
12 107 Chimere Dike WR 215
12 108 Tutu Atwell WR 218
12 109 Deion Burks WR 219
12 110 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 223
12 111 Jonathan Mingo WR 225
12 112 Malik Benson WR 228
12 113 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 231
12 114 Tai Felton WR 232
12 115 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 236
12 116 Dareke Young WR 237
12 117 Barion Brown WR 241
12 118 Kameron Johnson WR 244
12 119 Jared Wayne WR 245
12 120 Brandon Johnson WR 249
13 121 Anthony Gould WR 250
13 122 LaJohntay Wester WR 253
13 123 Kaden Wetjen WR 254
13 124 Malachi Corley WR 257
13 125 Tay Martin WR 258
13 126 Nikko Remigio WR 259
13 127 Myles Price WR 263
13 128 Malik Turner WR 264
13 129 Ryan Miller WR 269

 

Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard continued his rapid emergence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, setting a franchise rookie record with 11 receptions for 87 yards and his first career touchdown. The 22-year-old caught the game-winning six-yard score in overtime and has now accumulated 17 receptions for 167 yards on 21 targets over his last two contests. Bernard managed just seven catches across Pittsburgh's first four games, but the injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) have accelerated his development into a prominent offensive contributor.

Both receivers remain on injured reserve, giving Bernard an opportunity to solidify his role alongside DK Metcalf. Rostered in 50% of leagues, Bernard is a must-add across all formats and offers immediate WR3 value with WR2 upside in PPR leagues heading into Week 7 against New Orleans in Paris. His 12 targets against Tampa Bay trailed Metcalf by just three, another indication of the trust he's earning from Aaron Rodgers.

 

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens racked up 73 yards and six receptions on 11 targets in the team's 23-13 loss to the hosting Green Bay Packers. The former Georgia Bulldog led the Cowboys in receiving yards for the second straight game, although this time he did so with fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb on the field for a full complement of snaps. For what it's worth, Lamb's 18 targets far outpaced Pickens' total, but it's another strong outing for the latter after he sat on an 8/98/1 line (13 targets) through Dallas' first two games.

Due to the nature of the 25-year-old's play style, he'll always be somewhat volatile, albeit more consistent than earlier in his career. As long as quarterback Dak Prescott is right, Pickens and Lamb should remain one of the league's more intimidating WR duos. They'll look to get back in the win column next Monday night in a divisional matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

 

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught six of his 13 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Golden put on a show on national television, leading the Packers in targets, catches, and receiving yards. It has been a spectacular second season for the former first-round pick, who now has 501 yards and three touchdowns through just six games.

Green Bay got off to a slower start this season before finding a groove, but the passing game never missed a beat. Golden has been exceptional since Week 1, solidifying himself as a high-end WR2 regardless of matchup. He should continue to feast in a potential Week 7 shoutout against a divisional foe, the Detroit Lions. He has tallied at least 9.8 PPR points in every game this year and will look to keep that streak alive on Sunday afternoon.

 

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) endured a frustrating return to action in Sunday's 26-19 victory over the New York Jets. Playing for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, Brown struggled to capitalize on his opportunities despite being involved in the passing game early. The veteran dropped several catchable passes, including an end-zone opportunity, as quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdowns to Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, and Hunter Henry.

Brown's inability to make the most of his chances was especially disappointing considering the Patriots lost Doubs to a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Some rust was understandable after four consecutive missed games, but the performance offered little encouragement to fantasy managers who started him. New England faces the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 7, leaving Brown with a short turnaround to regain his rhythm.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: A.J. Brown, George Pickens, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, Malik Nabers, DK Metcalf, Rome Odunze, Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, and DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for A.J. Brown, George Pickens, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, Malik Nabers, DK Metcalf, Rome Odunze, Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, and DeMario Douglas.:

A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Woody Marks
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Dameon Pierce
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
Sam Laporta
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
George Kittle
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
A.J. Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
A.J. Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
A.J. Brown
vs
Isaiah Likely
A.J. Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
A.J. Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
A.J. Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Devaughn Vele
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Coker
George Pickens
vs
George Kittle
George Pickens
vs
Devonta Smith
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
A.J. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Braelon Allen
George Pickens
vs
DK Metcalf
George Pickens
vs
Matthew Golden
George Pickens
vs
Michael Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Pickens
vs
Woody Marks
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Pickens
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Pickens
vs
Dameon Pierce
George Pickens
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
Sam Laporta
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
Luther Burden III
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Warren
George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Tony Pollard
George Pickens
vs
Brock Bowers
George Pickens
vs
Rashee Rice
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
Carnell Tate
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Pickens
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
vs
Tre Tucker
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Dameon Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Likely
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Germie Bernard
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Jacobs
Matthew Golden
vs
Braelon Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Saquon Barkley
Matthew Golden
vs
Trey McBride
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Javonte Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
A.J. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Woody Marks
Matthew Golden
vs
Derrick Henry
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
Carnell Tate
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Tre Tucker
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Matthew Golden
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Braelon Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
George Kittle
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Kendrick Bourne
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Dameon Pierce
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Trey McBride
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Braelon Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Jacobs
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendre Miller
Rome Odunze
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Chase Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Chase Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Dameon Pierce
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
RJ Harvey
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Mark Andrews
Demario Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demario Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendre Miller
Demario Douglas
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
vs
Roschon Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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