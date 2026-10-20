Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
Week 7 has arrived, and fantasy managers will have to navigate through injuries and bye weeks. The Jaguars, Bills, Chargers, and Commanders have a bye in Week 7. At RotoBaller HQ, to kick off the week, we have generated our early Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you prepare. In this article, you'll see where key wideouts such as A.J. Brown, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, Malik Nabers, DK Metcalf, Rome Odunze, Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, and DeMario Douglas rank among wide receivers in Week 7.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Christian Watson
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|16
|2
|8
|Nico Collins
|WR
|18
|2
|9
|Chris Olave
|WR
|19
|3
|10
|Drake London
|WR
|20
|3
|11
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|21
|3
|12
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|26
|3
|13
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|28
|3
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|29
|3
|15
|George Pickens
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|35
|4
|17
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|36
|4
|18
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|37
|4
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|39
|4
|20
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|40
|4
|21
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|41
|5
|22
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|42
|5
|23
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|48
|5
|24
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|51
|5
|25
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|52
|5
|26
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|53
|5
|27
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|54
|5
|28
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|59
|5
|29
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|61
|5
|31
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|64
|6
|32
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|65
|6
|33
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|70
|6
|34
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|71
|6
|35
|Josh Downs
|WR
|73
|7
|36
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|78
|7
|37
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|80
|7
|38
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|83
|8
|39
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|86
|8
|40
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|87
|8
|41
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|88
|8
|42
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|90
|8
|43
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|94
|8
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|99
|8
|45
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|104
|8
|46
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|107
|8
|47
|Malik Washington
|WR
|108
|8
|48
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|115
|8
|49
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|117
|8
|50
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|119
|8
|51
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|121
|8
|52
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|122
|8
|53
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|123
|8
|54
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|124
|8
|55
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|125
|8
|56
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|126
|8
|57
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|129
|8
|58
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|132
|8
|59
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|133
|8
|60
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|134
|9
|61
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|137
|9
|62
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|138
|9
|63
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|139
|9
|64
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|145
|9
|65
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|146
|9
|66
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|148
|9
|67
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|149
|9
|68
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|150
|9
|69
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|151
|9
|70
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|152
|9
|71
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|153
|9
|72
|Cody White
|WR
|154
|9
|73
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|155
|9
|74
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|156
|9
|75
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|159
|10
|76
|Chris Bell
|WR
|160
|10
|77
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|161
|10
|78
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|162
|10
|79
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|164
|10
|80
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|166
|10
|81
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|167
|10
|82
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|168
|10
|83
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|171
|10
|84
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|173
|10
|85
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|177
|10
|86
|Tory Horton
|WR
|178
|10
|87
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|179
|10
|88
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|181
|10
|89
|Savion Williams
|WR
|182
|10
|90
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|183
|11
|91
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|185
|11
|92
|Bo Melton
|WR
|186
|11
|93
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|187
|11
|94
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|188
|11
|95
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|192
|11
|96
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|194
|11
|97
|John Metchie III
|WR
|196
|11
|98
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|199
|11
|99
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|200
|11
|100
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|202
|11
|101
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|205
|11
|102
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|206
|11
|103
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|209
|11
|104
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|211
|11
|105
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|213
|12
|106
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|214
|12
|107
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|215
|12
|108
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|218
|12
|109
|Deion Burks
|WR
|219
|12
|110
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|223
|12
|111
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|225
|12
|112
|Malik Benson
|WR
|228
|12
|113
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|231
|12
|114
|Tai Felton
|WR
|232
|12
|115
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|236
|12
|116
|Dareke Young
|WR
|237
|12
|117
|Barion Brown
|WR
|241
|12
|118
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|244
|12
|119
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|245
|12
|120
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|249
|13
|121
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|250
|13
|122
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|253
|13
|123
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|254
|13
|124
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|257
|13
|125
|Tay Martin
|WR
|258
|13
|126
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|259
|13
|127
|Myles Price
|WR
|263
|13
|128
|Malik Turner
|WR
|264
|13
|129
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|269
Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard continued his rapid emergence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, setting a franchise rookie record with 11 receptions for 87 yards and his first career touchdown. The 22-year-old caught the game-winning six-yard score in overtime and has now accumulated 17 receptions for 167 yards on 21 targets over his last two contests. Bernard managed just seven catches across Pittsburgh's first four games, but the injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) have accelerated his development into a prominent offensive contributor.
Both receivers remain on injured reserve, giving Bernard an opportunity to solidify his role alongside DK Metcalf. Rostered in 50% of leagues, Bernard is a must-add across all formats and offers immediate WR3 value with WR2 upside in PPR leagues heading into Week 7 against New Orleans in Paris. His 12 targets against Tampa Bay trailed Metcalf by just three, another indication of the trust he's earning from Aaron Rodgers.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens racked up 73 yards and six receptions on 11 targets in the team's 23-13 loss to the hosting Green Bay Packers. The former Georgia Bulldog led the Cowboys in receiving yards for the second straight game, although this time he did so with fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb on the field for a full complement of snaps. For what it's worth, Lamb's 18 targets far outpaced Pickens' total, but it's another strong outing for the latter after he sat on an 8/98/1 line (13 targets) through Dallas' first two games.
Due to the nature of the 25-year-old's play style, he'll always be somewhat volatile, albeit more consistent than earlier in his career. As long as quarterback Dak Prescott is right, Pickens and Lamb should remain one of the league's more intimidating WR duos. They'll look to get back in the win column next Monday night in a divisional matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught six of his 13 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Golden put on a show on national television, leading the Packers in targets, catches, and receiving yards. It has been a spectacular second season for the former first-round pick, who now has 501 yards and three touchdowns through just six games.
Green Bay got off to a slower start this season before finding a groove, but the passing game never missed a beat. Golden has been exceptional since Week 1, solidifying himself as a high-end WR2 regardless of matchup. He should continue to feast in a potential Week 7 shoutout against a divisional foe, the Detroit Lions. He has tallied at least 9.8 PPR points in every game this year and will look to keep that streak alive on Sunday afternoon.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) endured a frustrating return to action in Sunday's 26-19 victory over the New York Jets. Playing for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, Brown struggled to capitalize on his opportunities despite being involved in the passing game early. The veteran dropped several catchable passes, including an end-zone opportunity, as quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdowns to Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, and Hunter Henry.
Brown's inability to make the most of his chances was especially disappointing considering the Patriots lost Doubs to a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Some rust was understandable after four consecutive missed games, but the performance offered little encouragement to fantasy managers who started him. New England faces the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 7, leaving Brown with a short turnaround to regain his rhythm.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: A.J. Brown, George Pickens, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, Malik Nabers, DK Metcalf, Rome Odunze, Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, and DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for A.J. Brown, George Pickens, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, Malik Nabers, DK Metcalf, Rome Odunze, Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, and DeMario Douglas.:
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