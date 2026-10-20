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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 7 Early Updates

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Fantasy football rankings - Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 7 Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, Week 7 is officially here, and most fantasy football regular seasons are at the halfway point. Bye weeks are here again, with the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders off this week. Whether you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, our early Week 7 overall rankings help you get started. We will continue to update our rankings as injuries and news flow in in throughout the week.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Kyren Williams RB
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 12 Javonte Williams RB
2 13 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 14 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 15 Christian Watson WR
2 16 Zay Flowers WR
3 17 Brock Bowers TE
3 18 Nico Collins WR
3 19 Chris Olave WR
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 Malik Nabers WR
3 22 Saquon Barkley RB
3 23 D'Andre Swift RB
3 24 Bucky Irving RB
4 25 Josh Jacobs RB
4 26 Matthew Golden WR
4 27 Braelon Allen RB
4 28 Justin Jefferson WR
4 29 Garrett Wilson WR
4 30 Trey McBride TE
4 31 George Kittle TE
4 32 Jaylen Warren RB
4 33 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 34 George Pickens WR
4 35 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 36 Jalen Coker WR
5 37 DeVonta Smith WR
5 38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 39 Tee Higgins WR
5 40 A.J. Brown WR
5 41 DK Metcalf WR
5 42 Michael Wilson WR
5 43 Woody Marks RB
5 44 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 45 Dameon Pierce RB
5 46 Chase Brown RB
5 47 Sam LaPorta TE
5 48 Luther Burden III WR
5 49 Tyler Warren TE
5 50 Tony Pollard RB
5 51 Rashee Rice WR
5 52 Carnell Tate WR
5 53 Jameson Williams WR
6 54 Denzel Boston WR
6 55 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 56 Isaiah Likely TE
6 57 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 58 Emanuel Wilson RB
6 59 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 60 Germie Bernard WR
6 61 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 62 Tucker Kraft TE
6 63 Travis Kelce TE
7 64 Devaughn Vele WR
7 65 Rome Odunze WR
7 66 Dallas Goedert TE
7 67 Colston Loveland TE
7 68 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 69 Jordan Mason RB
7 70 Xavier Worthy WR
7 71 Tre Tucker WR
7 72 Kendre Miller RB
7 73 Josh Downs WR
7 74 Hunter Henry TE
7 75 Blake Corum RB
7 76 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 77 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 78 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
7 79 Juwan Johnson TE
7 80 Keenan Allen WR
7 81 Mark Andrews TE
7 82 Samaje Perine RB
7 83 Kendrick Bourne WR
7 84 Alvin Kamara RB
7 85 Tyler Higbee TE
7 86 DeMario Douglas WR
8 87 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
8 88 Jordan Addison WR
8 89 RJ Harvey RB
8 90 KC Concepcion WR
8 91 Rico Dowdle RB
8 92 Cam Skattebo RB
8 93 Tyler Allgeier RB
8 94 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 95 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 96 Tyjae Spears RB
8 97 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 98 TreVeyon Henderson RB
8 99 Courtland Sutton WR
8 100 Jeremiyah Love RB
8 101 Michael Mayer TE
8 102 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 103 Roschon Johnson RB
9 104 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 105 Dalton Schultz TE
9 106 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
9 107 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 108 Malik Washington WR
9 109 Jawhar Jordan RB
9 110 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
9 111 Darren Waller TE
9 112 Cade Otton TE
9 113 Colby Parkinson TE
9 114 Mike Gesicki TE
9 115 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
9 116 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 117 Jaylin Noel WR
9 118 Darnell Washington TE
9 119 Brandin Cooks WR
9 120 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 121 Kalif Raymond WR
10 122 Makai Lemon WR
10 123 Caleb Douglas WR
10 124 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 125 Malachi Fields WR
10 126 Jahan Dotson WR
10 127 Jake Ferguson TE
10 128 AJ Barner TE
10 129 Rashod Bateman WR
10 130 George Holani RB
10 131 Justice Hill RB
10 132 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 133 Konata Mumpfield WR
10 134 Cooper Kupp WR
10 135 Bam Knight RB
10 136 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 137 Efton Chism III WR
10 138 Jalen Royals WR
10 139 Christian Kirk WR
10 140 Evan Engram TE
10 141 Najee Harris RB
10 142 Eli Raridon TE
11 143 Gunnar Helm TE
11 144 Kaelon Black RB
11 145 Jalen Nailor WR
11 146 Kyle Williams WR
11 147 Emmett Johnson RB
11 148 Ted Hurst WR
11 149 Jauan Jennings WR
11 150 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 151 Jordan Watkins WR
11 152 Troy Franklin WR
11 153 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 154 Cody White WR
11 155 Jacob Cowing WR
11 156 Laquon Treadwell WR
11 157 Noah Fant TE
11 158 Tyler Goodson RB
11 159 Zachariah Branch WR
11 160 Chris Bell WR
11 161 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 162 Tez Johnson WR
11 163 Noah Gray TE
11 164 Dohnte Meyers WR
11 165 Seth McGowan RB
11 166 Bryce Lance WR
11 167 Darnell Mooney WR
11 168 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 169 Cole Kmet TE
12 170 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
12 171 Jalen Brooks WR
12 172 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
12 173 Cyrus Allen WR
12 174 Corey Kiner RB
12 175 CJ Donaldson RB
12 176 Mason Taylor TE
12 177 Darius Cooper WR
12 178 Tory Horton WR
12 179 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 180 Tommy Tremble TE
12 181 Jordan Whittington WR
12 182 Savion Williams WR
12 183 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 184 Jaylen Wright RB
12 185 Brycen Tremayne WR
12 186 Bo Melton WR
12 187 Calvin Ridley WR
12 188 Isaiah Williams WR
12 189 Greg Dulcich TE
12 190 Devin Singletary RB
12 191 Audric Estime RB
12 192 Devontez Walker WR
12 193 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
12 194 Charlie Jones WR
12 195 Tyler Badie RB
12 196 John Metchie III WR
12 197 Sione Vaki RB
12 198 Trevor Etienne RB
12 199 Isaiah Bond WR
12 200 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 201 Dare Ogunbowale RB
13 202 Tim Patrick WR
13 203 Josh Cuevas TE
13 204 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 205 Jahdae Walker WR
13 206 Mitch Tinsley WR
13 207 Sean Tucker RB
13 208 Will Mallory TE
13 209 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 210 Jonnu Smith TE
13 211 Zavion Thomas WR
13 212 Austin Hooper TE
13 213 Brandon Smith WR
13 214 Reggie Virgil WR
13 215 Chimere Dike WR
13 216 Hunter Luepke RB
13 217 Foster Moreau TE
13 218 Tutu Atwell WR
13 219 Deion Burks WR
13 220 Isaiah Davis RB
13 221 Theo Johnson TE
13 222 Dylan Laube RB
13 223 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 224 Jaydon Blue RB
13 225 Jonathan Mingo WR
13 226 Julius Chestnut RB
13 227 Brashard Smith RB
14 228 Malik Benson WR
14 229 Rasheen Ali RB
14 230 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 231 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
14 232 Tai Felton WR
14 233 Demond Claiborne RB
14 234 Davis Allen TE
14 235 Sam Roush TE
14 236 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
14 237 Dareke Young WR
14 238 Tahj Brooks RB
14 239 Jacob Saylors RB
14 240 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 241 Barion Brown WR
14 242 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 243 Charlie Woerner TE
14 244 Kameron Johnson WR
14 245 Jared Wayne WR
14 246 Jordan James RB
14 247 Adam Trautman TE
14 248 Nate Adkins TE
14 249 Brandon Johnson WR
14 250 Anthony Gould WR
14 251 Luke Farrell TE
14 252 Elijah Higgins TE
14 253 LaJohntay Wester WR
14 254 Kaden Wetjen WR
14 255 Eric Saubert TE
14 256 Mitchell Evans TE
14 257 Malachi Corley WR
14 258 Tay Martin WR
15 259 Nikko Remigio WR
15 260 Jeremy Ruckert TE
15 261 Oscar Delp TE
15 262 Patrick Ricard RB
15 263 Myles Price WR
15 264 Malik Turner WR
15 265 Cade Stover TE
15 266 Gavin Bartholomew TE
15 267 Carlos Washington Jr. RB
15 268 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 269 Ryan Miller WR
15 270 Brock Wright TE
15 271 Teagan Quitoriano TE
15 272 Johnny Mundt TE
15 273 Jake Briningstool TE
15 274 Erick All Jr. TE
15 275 Drew Ogletree TE
15 276 Will Kacmarek TE
15 277 Ian Thomas TE
15 278 Nick Vannett TE
15 279 E.J. Jenkins TE
15 280 Payne Durham TE
15 281 Tyler Conklin TE
15 282 Mark Redman TE
15 283 Lamar Jackson QB
15 284 Jordan Love QB
15 285 Brock Purdy QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Jared Goff QB
15 288 Joe Burrow QB
15 289 Caleb Williams QB
15 290 Matthew Stafford QB
15 291 Bryce Young QB
15 292 C.J. Stroud QB
15 293 Dak Prescott QB
15 294 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 295 Kirk Cousins QB
15 296 Tyler Shough QB
15 297 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 298 Kyler Murray QB
15 299 Baker Mayfield QB
15 300 Bo Nix QB
16 301 Geno Smith QB
16 302 Deshaun Watson QB
16 303 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 304 Tanner McKee QB
16 305 Malik Willis QB
16 306 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 307 Sam Darnold QB
16 308 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 309 Cam Ward QB
16 310 Daniel Jones QB
16 311 Jalon Daniels QB
16 312 Tyler Huntley QB
17 313 Jameis Winston QB
17 314 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 315 Houston Texans DST
17 316 Cleveland Browns DST
17 317 Denver Broncos DST
17 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 319 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 320 New York Jets DST
17 321 Carolina Panthers DST
17 322 Tennessee Titans DST
17 323 New Orleans Saints DST
17 324 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 325 New England Patriots DST
17 326 New York Giants DST
17 327 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 328 Chicago Bears DST
17 329 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 330 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 331 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 332 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 333 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 334 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 335 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 336 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 337 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 338 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 339 Miami Dolphins DST
17 340 Detroit Lions DST
17 341 Green Bay Packers DST
17 342 Will Reichard K
17 343 Spencer Shrader K
17 344 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 345 Tyler Loop K
17 346 Brandon Aubrey K
18 347 Evan McPherson K
18 348 Jason Myers K
18 349 Jake Bates K
18 350 Eddy Pineiro K
18 351 Trey Smack K
18 352 Matt Gay K
18 353 Cairo Santos K
18 354 Chris Boswell K
18 355 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 356 Chase McLaughlin K
18 357 Harrison Butker K
18 358 Dominic Zvada K
18 359 Daniel Carlson K
18 360 Nick Folk K
18 361 Andy Borregales K
18 362 Wil Lutz K
18 363 Chad Ryland K
18 364 Andre Szmyt K
18 365 Jason Sanders K
18 366 Jake Elliott K
18 367 Joey Slye K
18 368 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football News

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

The NFL officially activated Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs will get in a full week of practice as he returns to the team, but the Packers have not decided yet whether he will be available to play in Week 7 on Sunday against the division-rival Detroit Lions. The NFL was expected to activate the 28-year-old to begin this week, but fantasy managers should not consider him a lock yet to make his season debut against Detroit.

Jacobs won't count against the active roster for another week, which lessens the demand to bring him back right away after just one week of practice. The veteran running back did not play in the first six weeks of the season due to off-the-field issues involving the league's personal-conduct policy. A suspension from the NFL is a possibility, but the good news for Jacobs' fantasy managers is that his time spent on the exempt list in the first six weeks could count towards any future suspension the league hands down.

If Jacobs makes his debut in Week 7, he could face snap-count limitations, making him a much riskier starting RB. The three-time Pro Bowler and former first-rounder has four 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his seven NFL seasons, and he has a whopping 28 rushing touchdowns in his two years in Green Bay.

 

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, and there is "lots of optimism" that he will be able to play in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Mason has been sidelined since fracturing his thumb in Week 1, but it appears he is on the doorstep of a return to the field. The 27-year-old recorded 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 before getting injured, and he tallied 758 rushing yards and six scores across 16 games with Minnesota in 2025.

Upon his return, Mason will likely split carries with veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. Mason has typically not seen much involvement in his team's passing game throughout his career, which limits his fantasy upside. However, he profiles as the more physical of the two Vikings backs and could emerge as the preferred option on early downs and near the goal line. Once healthy, Mason profiles as a borderline top-24 running back with significant upside should Jones Sr. suffer an injury at any point.

 

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) could return to practice this week, though head coach Jesse Minter hasn't committed to a timetable. According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, Minter said Jackson could "potentially" practice and remains day-to-day, with the team expecting more clarity Wednesday. The two-time MVP hasn't practiced since spraining his ankle against Tennessee in Week 4 and has missed Baltimore's last two games.

Tyler Huntley started both, most recently completing 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. The Ravens host Cincinnati in Week 7, which gives Jackson a shot at returning for a big divisional matchup. He rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown through his first four appearances, so the state of his ankle matters a lot to his fantasy outlook if he's cleared to play.

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson totaled 64 yards on three of eight receptions in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It's a disappointing finish for fantasy, as the Arizona native let a would-be 26-yard touchdown slip through his grasp in the third quarter. The pass was tipped before it reached Watson, but he had his hands on it, and it looked like a makeable play.

While it may not be the outcome fantasy managers hoped for, the 27-year-old is trending toward a career year and is on pace to smash his previous personal bests across the board in far fewer appearances. Even if Watson falls slightly behind second-year teammate Matthew Golden in the target hierarchy, Green Bay's target share is consolidated enough that the former's production shouldn't take too much of a hit. The Pack will get an excellent matchup next Sunday against Detroit's league-worst pass defense.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Jacobs, Jordan Mason, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Bucky Irving, George Pickens, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Tre Tucker, Kendre Miller, Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, Tyler Higbee, Michael Mayer, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Josh Jacobs, Jordan Mason, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Bucky Irving, George Pickens, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Tre Tucker, Kendre Miller, Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, Tyler Higbee, Michael Mayer, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins:

Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Dameon Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Woody Marks
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Coker
George Pickens
vs
George Kittle
George Pickens
vs
Devonta Smith
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
Josh Downs
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Downs
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordan Mason
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Higbee
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Roschon Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Lamar Jackson
vs
Mark Redman
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jordan Love
Lamar Jackson
vs
Tyler Conklin
Lamar Jackson
vs
Brock Purdy
Lamar Jackson
vs
Payne Durham
Lamar Jackson
vs
Drake Maye
Lamar Jackson
vs
E.J. Jenkins
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jared Goff
Lamar Jackson
vs
Nick Vannett
Lamar Jackson
vs
Joe Burrow
Lamar Jackson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Lamar Jackson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Lamar Jackson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Mark Redman
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Conklin
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Caleb Williams
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Caleb Williams
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Brock Purdy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Burrow

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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