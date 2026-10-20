Fantasy football rankings - Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Hey RotoBallers, Week 7 is officially here, and most fantasy football regular seasons are at the halfway point. Bye weeks are here again, with the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders off this week. Whether you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, our early Week 7 overall rankings help you get started. We will continue to update our rankings as injuries and news flow in in throughout the week.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings
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Week 7 Fantasy Football News
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
The NFL officially activated Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs will get in a full week of practice as he returns to the team, but the Packers have not decided yet whether he will be available to play in Week 7 on Sunday against the division-rival Detroit Lions. The NFL was expected to activate the 28-year-old to begin this week, but fantasy managers should not consider him a lock yet to make his season debut against Detroit.
Jacobs won't count against the active roster for another week, which lessens the demand to bring him back right away after just one week of practice. The veteran running back did not play in the first six weeks of the season due to off-the-field issues involving the league's personal-conduct policy. A suspension from the NFL is a possibility, but the good news for Jacobs' fantasy managers is that his time spent on the exempt list in the first six weeks could count towards any future suspension the league hands down.
If Jacobs makes his debut in Week 7, he could face snap-count limitations, making him a much riskier starting RB. The three-time Pro Bowler and former first-rounder has four 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his seven NFL seasons, and he has a whopping 28 rushing touchdowns in his two years in Green Bay.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, and there is "lots of optimism" that he will be able to play in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Mason has been sidelined since fracturing his thumb in Week 1, but it appears he is on the doorstep of a return to the field. The 27-year-old recorded 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 before getting injured, and he tallied 758 rushing yards and six scores across 16 games with Minnesota in 2025.
Upon his return, Mason will likely split carries with veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. Mason has typically not seen much involvement in his team's passing game throughout his career, which limits his fantasy upside. However, he profiles as the more physical of the two Vikings backs and could emerge as the preferred option on early downs and near the goal line. Once healthy, Mason profiles as a borderline top-24 running back with significant upside should Jones Sr. suffer an injury at any point.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) could return to practice this week, though head coach Jesse Minter hasn't committed to a timetable. According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, Minter said Jackson could "potentially" practice and remains day-to-day, with the team expecting more clarity Wednesday. The two-time MVP hasn't practiced since spraining his ankle against Tennessee in Week 4 and has missed Baltimore's last two games.
Tyler Huntley started both, most recently completing 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. The Ravens host Cincinnati in Week 7, which gives Jackson a shot at returning for a big divisional matchup. He rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown through his first four appearances, so the state of his ankle matters a lot to his fantasy outlook if he's cleared to play.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson totaled 64 yards on three of eight receptions in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It's a disappointing finish for fantasy, as the Arizona native let a would-be 26-yard touchdown slip through his grasp in the third quarter. The pass was tipped before it reached Watson, but he had his hands on it, and it looked like a makeable play.
While it may not be the outcome fantasy managers hoped for, the 27-year-old is trending toward a career year and is on pace to smash his previous personal bests across the board in far fewer appearances. Even if Watson falls slightly behind second-year teammate Matthew Golden in the target hierarchy, Green Bay's target share is consolidated enough that the former's production shouldn't take too much of a hit. The Pack will get an excellent matchup next Sunday against Detroit's league-worst pass defense.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Jacobs, Jordan Mason, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Bucky Irving, George Pickens, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Tre Tucker, Kendre Miller, Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, Tyler Higbee, Michael Mayer, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Josh Jacobs, Jordan Mason, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Bucky Irving, George Pickens, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Tre Tucker, Kendre Miller, Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, Tyler Higbee, Michael Mayer, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins:
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