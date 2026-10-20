Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy football rankings. Fantasy managers will have bye weeks to deal with again, as the Jaguars, Bills, Chargers, and Commanders are on a bye this week. Whether you want to get a jump start on Week 7 or need a bye-week RB replacement, RotoBaller has you covered with our early Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings. See where key backs such as D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Jeremiyah Love, Chase Brown, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, Jaylen Warren, Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Roschon Johnson, and Aaron Jones rank in our early rankings below.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|3
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|6
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|7
|1
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|12
|2
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|22
|3
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|23
|3
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|24
|3
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|25
|3
|14
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|27
|3
|15
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|32
|3
|16
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|33
|3
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|38
|4
|18
|Woody Marks
|RB
|43
|4
|19
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|44
|4
|20
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|45
|4
|21
|Chase Brown
|RB
|46
|4
|22
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|50
|5
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|55
|5
|24
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|57
|5
|25
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|58
|5
|26
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|68
|5
|27
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|69
|5
|28
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|72
|5
|29
|Blake Corum
|RB
|75
|5
|30
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|82
|5
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|84
|5
|32
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|89
|5
|33
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|91
|5
|34
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|92
|5
|35
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|93
|6
|36
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|96
|6
|37
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|98
|6
|38
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|100
|6
|39
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|102
|6
|40
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|103
|6
|41
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|106
|6
|42
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|109
|6
|43
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|110
|6
|44
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|116
|6
|45
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|120
|7
|46
|George Holani
|RB
|130
|7
|47
|Justice Hill
|RB
|131
|7
|48
|Bam Knight
|RB
|135
|7
|49
|Najee Harris
|RB
|141
|7
|50
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|144
|7
|51
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|147
|7
|52
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|158
|7
|53
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|165
|7
|54
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|170
|7
|55
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|172
|7
|56
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|174
|7
|57
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|175
|7
|58
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|184
|7
|59
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|190
|7
|60
|Audric Estime
|RB
|191
|8
|61
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|195
|8
|62
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|197
|8
|63
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|198
|8
|64
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|201
|8
|65
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|204
|8
|66
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|207
|8
|67
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|216
|8
|68
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|220
|8
|69
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|222
|8
|70
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|224
|8
|71
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|226
|8
|72
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|227
|8
|73
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|229
|8
|74
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|233
|8
|75
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|238
|9
|76
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|239
|9
|77
|Jordan James
|RB
|246
|9
|78
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|262
|9
|79
|Carlos Washington Jr.
|RB
|267
Week 7 Running Back News
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to do some running on Tuesday, head coach Mike LaFleur told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. The Cardinals should have a better idea of where he is at and what he will do on Wednesday during the first official practice of the week as the team prepares to face the visiting Denver Broncos in Week 7. A lingering ankle injury kept the Notre Dame product off the field for the Cardinals' surprising win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams on the road. Tyler Allgeier led the Arizona backfield on Sunday with 18 carries for only 38 yards (2.1 yards per attempt) and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in the passing game.
Bam Knight surprisingly had only three fewer carries than Allgeier and was way more productive on the ground, gaining 80 rushing yards and adding two receptions for 18 yards. If Love does enough in practice this week to gain clearance to play in Week 7 versus Denver, he could immediately return and lead the Cardinals' backfield with Allgeier underwhelming. The No. 3 overall pick in April has been a little underwhelming himself through his first five NFL games, averaging 3.7 yards per carry while rushing for 245 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries. Love has added 11 catches for 36 yards and another score. He still has by far the most short- and long-term fantasy value of anyone in this backfield.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will have a full week of work in practice and that there is a good chance that he will make his season debut in Sunday night's Week 7 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. It has been only eight months since Charbonnet had reconstructive surgery on his knee after tearing his ACL in the postseason in January, but he has made great progress and is on the verge of returning to Seattle's active roster as their primary RB.
The 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from UCLA will probably be eased into the Seahawks' backfield alongside Emanuel Wilson and George Holani if he is active this Sunday night, but Charbs deserves to be rostered in all fantasy football leagues after rushing for 730 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 2025 in his third year in the league next to Kenneth Walker. Charbonnet also had 20 receptions for 144 yards in 16 regular-season games. With Walker now in KC, Charbonnet is expected to take over lead-back duties sooner rather than later. If he is still available on your league's waiver wire, he needs to be scooped up ASAP.
Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle remains firmly in the team's offensive plans, with head coach Mike McCarthy stressing the importance of getting both Dowdle and Jaylen Warren involved. Asked about using the two backs on the field together, McCarthy told Brian Batko, "We really like both running backs a lot, and they need to touch the ball." Dowdle returned from a three-game absence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching three passes for nine yards.
Warren handled 14 carries for 50 yards and added two receptions for 28 yards, holding his spot as Pittsburgh's featured back. Two-back formations give Dowdle a way to stay involved alongside Warren, though Sunday's 16-to-10 touch advantage backs up the existing hierarchy. Dowdle has some appeal as backfield depth in deeper fantasy leagues, but McCarthy's comments don't necessarily point to a more even split of touches.
Roschson Johnson, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson handled a season-high 15 touches in Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, benefiting from Kyle Monangai's (toe) second consecutive absence. Johnson rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 34 yards, although he also lost a fumble. He played 40% of Chicago's offensive snaps, with D'Andre Swift remaining the lead back. Johnson has now accumulated 25 touches across the two games Monangai has missed, giving him a viable short-term fantasy role.
Monangai remains week-to-week with turf toe, although head coach Ben Johnson said Friday that his recovery was trending in the right direction. With the Bears facing New England on Thursday, Johnson is worth adding in leagues with at least 10 teams and could provide RB3/flex production if Monangai remains sidelined. He handled just five touches in Week 4, when Monangai rushed 30 times against the Jets.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Jeremiyah Love, Chase Brown, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, Jaylen Warren, Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Roschon Johnson, and Aaron Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Jeremiyah Love, Chase Brown, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, Jaylen Warren, Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Roschon Johnson, and Aaron Jones:
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