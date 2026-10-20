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Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 7 Early Updates

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D'Andre Swift - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 7 Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy football rankings. Fantasy managers will have bye weeks to deal with again, as the Jaguars, Bills, Chargers, and Commanders are on a bye this week. Whether you want to get a jump start on Week 7 or need a bye-week RB replacement, RotoBaller has you covered with our early Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings. See where key backs such as D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Jeremiyah Love, Chase Brown, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, Jaylen Warren, Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Roschon Johnson, and Aaron Jones rank in our early rankings below.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 3
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 4
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 6
1 5 Kyren Williams RB 7
1 6 Derrick Henry RB 8
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB 11
2 8 Javonte Williams RB 12
2 9 Chuba Hubbard RB 13
3 10 Saquon Barkley RB 22
3 11 D'Andre Swift RB 23
3 12 Bucky Irving RB 24
3 13 Josh Jacobs RB 25
3 14 Braelon Allen RB 27
3 15 Jaylen Warren RB 32
3 16 Ashton Jeanty RB 33
3 17 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 38
4 18 Woody Marks RB 43
4 19 Quinshon Judkins RB 44
4 20 Dameon Pierce RB 45
4 21 Chase Brown RB 46
4 22 Tony Pollard RB 50
5 23 J.K. Dobbins RB 55
5 24 Ollie Gordon II RB 57
5 25 Emanuel Wilson RB 58
5 26 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 68
5 27 Jordan Mason RB 69
5 28 Kendre Miller RB 72
5 29 Blake Corum RB 75
5 30 Samaje Perine RB 82
5 31 Alvin Kamara RB 84
5 32 RJ Harvey RB 89
5 33 Rico Dowdle RB 91
5 34 Cam Skattebo RB 92
5 35 Tyler Allgeier RB 93
6 36 Tyjae Spears RB 96
6 37 TreVeyon Henderson RB 98
6 38 Jeremiyah Love RB 100
6 39 Mike Washington Jr. RB 102
6 40 Roschon Johnson RB 103
6 41 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 106
6 42 Jawhar Jordan RB 109
6 43 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 110
6 44 MarShawn Lloyd RB 116
6 45 Kenneth Gainwell RB 120
7 46 George Holani RB 130
7 47 Justice Hill RB 131
7 48 Bam Knight RB 135
7 49 Najee Harris RB 141
7 50 Kaelon Black RB 144
7 51 Emmett Johnson RB 147
7 52 Tyler Goodson RB 158
7 53 Seth McGowan RB 165
7 54 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 170
7 55 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 172
7 56 Corey Kiner RB 174
7 57 CJ Donaldson RB 175
7 58 Jaylen Wright RB 184
7 59 Devin Singletary RB 190
7 60 Audric Estime RB 191
8 61 Tyler Badie RB 195
8 62 Sione Vaki RB 197
8 63 Trevor Etienne RB 198
8 64 Dare Ogunbowale RB 201
8 65 Kyle Juszczyk RB 204
8 66 Sean Tucker RB 207
8 67 Hunter Luepke RB 216
8 68 Isaiah Davis RB 220
8 69 Dylan Laube RB 222
8 70 Jaydon Blue RB 224
8 71 Julius Chestnut RB 226
8 72 Brashard Smith RB 227
8 73 Rasheen Ali RB 229
8 74 Demond Claiborne RB 233
8 75 Tahj Brooks RB 238
9 76 Jacob Saylors RB 239
9 77 Jordan James RB 246
9 78 Patrick Ricard RB 262
9 79 Carlos Washington Jr. RB 267

 

Week 7 Running Back News

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to do some running on Tuesday, head coach Mike LaFleur told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. The Cardinals should have a better idea of where he is at and what he will do on Wednesday during the first official practice of the week as the team prepares to face the visiting Denver Broncos in Week 7. A lingering ankle injury kept the Notre Dame product off the field for the Cardinals' surprising win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams on the road. Tyler Allgeier led the Arizona backfield on Sunday with 18 carries for only 38 yards (2.1 yards per attempt) and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in the passing game.

Bam Knight surprisingly had only three fewer carries than Allgeier and was way more productive on the ground, gaining 80 rushing yards and adding two receptions for 18 yards. If Love does enough in practice this week to gain clearance to play in Week 7 versus Denver, he could immediately return and lead the Cardinals' backfield with Allgeier underwhelming. The No. 3 overall pick in April has been a little underwhelming himself through his first five NFL games, averaging 3.7 yards per carry while rushing for 245 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries. Love has added 11 catches for 36 yards and another score. He still has by far the most short- and long-term fantasy value of anyone in this backfield.

 

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will have a full week of work in practice and that there is a good chance that he will make his season debut in Sunday night's Week 7 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. It has been only eight months since Charbonnet had reconstructive surgery on his knee after tearing his ACL in the postseason in January, but he has made great progress and is on the verge of returning to Seattle's active roster as their primary RB.

The 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from UCLA will probably be eased into the Seahawks' backfield alongside Emanuel Wilson and George Holani if he is active this Sunday night, but Charbs deserves to be rostered in all fantasy football leagues after rushing for 730 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 2025 in his third year in the league next to Kenneth Walker. Charbonnet also had 20 receptions for 144 yards in 16 regular-season games. With Walker now in KC, Charbonnet is expected to take over lead-back duties sooner rather than later. If he is still available on your league's waiver wire, he needs to be scooped up ASAP.

 

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle remains firmly in the team's offensive plans, with head coach Mike McCarthy stressing the importance of getting both Dowdle and Jaylen Warren involved. Asked about using the two backs on the field together, McCarthy told Brian Batko, "We really like both running backs a lot, and they need to touch the ball." Dowdle returned from a three-game absence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching three passes for nine yards.

Warren handled 14 carries for 50 yards and added two receptions for 28 yards, holding his spot as Pittsburgh's featured back. Two-back formations give Dowdle a way to stay involved alongside Warren, though Sunday's 16-to-10 touch advantage backs up the existing hierarchy. Dowdle has some appeal as backfield depth in deeper fantasy leagues, but McCarthy's comments don't necessarily point to a more even split of touches.

 

Roschson Johnson, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson handled a season-high 15 touches in Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, benefiting from Kyle Monangai's (toe) second consecutive absence. Johnson rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 34 yards, although he also lost a fumble. He played 40% of Chicago's offensive snaps, with D'Andre Swift remaining the lead back. Johnson has now accumulated 25 touches across the two games Monangai has missed, giving him a viable short-term fantasy role.

Monangai remains week-to-week with turf toe, although head coach Ben Johnson said Friday that his recovery was trending in the right direction. With the Bears facing New England on Thursday, Johnson is worth adding in leagues with at least 10 teams and could provide RB3/flex production if Monangai remains sidelined. He handled just five touches in Week 4, when Monangai rushed 30 times against the Jets.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Jeremiyah Love, Chase Brown, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, Jaylen Warren, Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Roschon Johnson, and Aaron Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Jeremiyah Love, Chase Brown, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, Jaylen Warren, Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Roschon Johnson, and Aaron Jones:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Kittle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Tee Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Rashee Rice
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Eli Raridon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jameson Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Dameon Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashee Rice
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Luther Burden III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chase Brown
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dameon Pierce
vs
Sam Laporta
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dameon Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Mayer
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trevor Etienne
Chase Brown
vs
Sam Laporta
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Dameon Pierce
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacob Cowing
Kendre Miller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Mayer
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demario Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Bond
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Roschon Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 7 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 7 Rankings: All Positions
Week 7 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
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Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
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Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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