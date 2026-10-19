Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 7 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including MarShawn Lloyd, Jaylen Waddle, and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Another week of NFL action is behind us, which means managers will soon turn their attention to the waiver wire.
However, every add must have a drop. Below, we will look at some of the dropped players across Yahoo leagues over the past 24 hours and decide whether managers should follow the trend or keep stashing them.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 7?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|81
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Indianapolis Colts
|DEF
|55
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Blake Grupe
|K
|43
|Drop in Most Leagues
|4
|Darren Waller
|TE
|15
|Drop in Most Leagues
|5
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|15
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|28
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|19
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|38
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|55
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Carolina Panthers
|DEF
|30
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Najee Harris
|RB
|15
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|10
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|13
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|14
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|33
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|15
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|25
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|17
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|36
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|35
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
|19
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|45
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
|20
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|21
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|57
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|22
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|23
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|68
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|24
|David Montgomery
|RB
|86
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|25
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|26
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|80
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|41
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|29
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|57
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|30
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|62
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|75
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|32
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|33
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|85
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|34
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DEF
|70
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|85
|Hold in all Leagues
|36
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|90
|Hold in all Leagues
|37
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|86
|Hold in all Leagues
|38
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|86
|Hold in all Leagues
|39
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|91
|Hold in all Leagues
|40
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|96
|Hold in all Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 1)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after new imaging over the weekend revealed several blood clots in his lungs. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hurts has begun taking blood thinners and is expected to recover without long-term complications.
The Eagles initially placed him on injured reserve Saturday after discovering a blood clot in his calf, but the latest findings have ended any possibility of a return this season. Tanner McKee now appears positioned to handle starting duties for Philadelphia, having completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-14 loss to Carolina.
DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Dallas Goedert added six receptions for 61 yards. Both remain important pieces of Philadelphia's passing attack, although McKee's 4.8 yards per attempt in his first start raises concerns about the offense's efficiency going forward.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Cut List Ranking No. 23)
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 18 times for 38 yards (2.1 yards per carry) and added one reception (on two targets) for 10 yards in an 18-16 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Statistically speaking, it was a disappointing day for Allgeier, who had an opportunity for a big game with rookie running back and starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out with an ankle injury on Sunday.
Allgeier drew the start against the Rams and led the backfield in offensive snaps with 40, but he was easily out-produced by running back Bam Knight, who led the Cardinals with 80 rushing yards on just 15 attempts (5.3 yards per carry).
Knight also had two receptions for 18 yards. Allgeier's fantasy relevance moving forward will depend on Love's status, but Knight having the much more productive and efficient game is not a great sign for fantasy managers who were counting on Allgeier.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 25)
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is making progress toward a return, although he remains ineligible to play until Week 8. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Price is "doing great" and indicated that a return could come sooner rather than later after Seattle's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Brady Henderson.
The rookie first-round pick landed on injured reserve after aggravating his chest injury in practice ahead of Week 4. He rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards through his first three games. Emanuel Wilson has handled most of the backfield work in Price's absence, while Zach Charbonnet (knee) has resumed practicing but remains on the physically unable to perform list.
Week 8 against Chicago represents Price's earliest opportunity to return, although his availability and eventual workload remain uncertain. For now, he's a stash option in deeper fantasy leagues.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos (Cut List Ranking No. 40)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught four of seven passes for 24 yards in the 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Once again, Waddle delivered a lackluster effort and is on pace for his worst statistical season. In six games, Waddle has caught 22 of 38 targets for 228 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
After changing play-callers in Week 5, from offensive coordinator Davis Webb to head coach Sean Payton, many hoped Waddle would become a more prominent focal point of the offense. However, his production has only declined. With quarterback Bo Nix producing as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, Waddle hasn't been a reliable fantasy option.
Until Nix finds a rhythm or Payton finds ways to get him the ball, Waddle should not be in starting lineups moving forward.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers (Cut List Ranking No. 33)
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed eight times for a total of 10 yards and failed to bring in his lone target during this weekend's 23-13 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lloyd has been Green Bay's preferred backfield option in the red zone, totaling more opportunities (14) heading into Week 6 than his positional cohorts combined (nine).
However, the USC product ceded a good amount of work to backfield mate Pierre Strong Jr., who was also heavily involved in the passing game. An in-game injury may have limited Lloyd's workload, though the team never disclosed the ailment, and he returned after a brief exit.
Regardless, the backfield's touch distribution is set to narrow when teammate Josh Jacobs returns in Week 7. Jacobs may be eased back in after an extended absence, but Lloyd is trending down ahead of a divisional clash with the Detroit Lions.
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 7 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 7 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 7 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 7 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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