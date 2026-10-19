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Players To Cut Before Week 7 Fantasy Football? MarShawn Lloyd, Keaton Mitchell, Brian Thomas Jr., Bo Nix, Michael Pittman Jr., Mark Andrews

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 7 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including MarShawn Lloyd, Jaylen Waddle, and more?

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 7?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Another week of NFL action is behind us, which means managers will soon turn their attention to the waiver wire.

However, every add must have a drop. Below, we will look at some of the dropped players across Yahoo leagues over the past 24 hours and decide whether managers should follow the trend or keep stashing them.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 7?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Jalen Hurts QB 81 Drop in All Leagues
2 Indianapolis Colts DEF 55 Drop in All Leagues
3 Blake Grupe K 43 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Darren Waller TE 15 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Jameis Winston QB 15 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Daniel Jones QB 28 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Kimani Vidal RB 19 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Keaton Mitchell RB 38 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 55 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Carolina Panthers DEF 30 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Najee Harris RB 15 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Roman Wilson WR 10 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
13 Jonathon Brooks RB 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
14 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 33 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
15 Alec Pierce WR 51 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Tyreek Hill WR 25 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
17 Jacoby Brissett QB 36 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
18 Tyler Higbee TE 35 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
19 Pat Freiermuth TE 45 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
20 Kalif Raymond WR 15 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
21 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 57 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
22 Brian Robinson RB 43 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
23 Tyler Allgeier RB 68 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
24 David Montgomery RB 86 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
25 Jadarian Price RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
26 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
27 Kyle Monangai RB 80 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
28 Quentin Johnston WR 41 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
29 Justin Herbert QB 57 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
30 Jake Ferguson TE 62 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
31 Mark Andrews TE 75 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
32 Bo Nix QB 66 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
33 MarShawn Lloyd RB 85 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
34 Jacksonville Jaguars DEF 70 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
35 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 85 Hold in all Leagues
36 New England Patriots DEF 90 Hold in all Leagues
37 Emanuel Wilson RB 86 Hold in all Leagues
38 Juwan Johnson TE 86 Hold in all Leagues
39 Ladd McConkey WR 91 Hold in all Leagues
40 Jaylen Waddle WR 96 Hold in all Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after new imaging over the weekend revealed several blood clots in his lungs. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hurts has begun taking blood thinners and is expected to recover without long-term complications.

The Eagles initially placed him on injured reserve Saturday after discovering a blood clot in his calf, but the latest findings have ended any possibility of a return this season. Tanner McKee now appears positioned to handle starting duties for Philadelphia, having completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-14 loss to Carolina.

DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Dallas Goedert added six receptions for 61 yards. Both remain important pieces of Philadelphia's passing attack, although McKee's 4.8 yards per attempt in his first start raises concerns about the offense's efficiency going forward.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Cut List Ranking No. 23)

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 18 times for 38 yards (2.1 yards per carry) and added one reception (on two targets) for 10 yards in an 18-16 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Statistically speaking, it was a disappointing day for Allgeier, who had an opportunity for a big game with rookie running back and starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out with an ankle injury on Sunday.

Allgeier drew the start against the Rams and led the backfield in offensive snaps with 40, but he was easily out-produced by running back Bam Knight, who led the Cardinals with 80 rushing yards on just 15 attempts (5.3 yards per carry).

Knight also had two receptions for 18 yards. Allgeier's fantasy relevance moving forward will depend on Love's status, but Knight having the much more productive and efficient game is not a great sign for fantasy managers who were counting on Allgeier.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 25)

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is making progress toward a return, although he remains ineligible to play until Week 8. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Price is "doing great" and indicated that a return could come sooner rather than later after Seattle's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Brady Henderson.

The rookie first-round pick landed on injured reserve after aggravating his chest injury in practice ahead of Week 4. He rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards through his first three games. Emanuel Wilson has handled most of the backfield work in Price's absence, while Zach Charbonnet (knee) has resumed practicing but remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Week 8 against Chicago represents Price's earliest opportunity to return, although his availability and eventual workload remain uncertain. For now, he's a stash option in deeper fantasy leagues.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos (Cut List Ranking No. 40)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught four of seven passes for 24 yards in the 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Once again, Waddle delivered a lackluster effort and is on pace for his worst statistical season. In six games, Waddle has caught 22 of 38 targets for 228 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

After changing play-callers in Week 5, from offensive coordinator Davis Webb to head coach Sean Payton, many hoped Waddle would become a more prominent focal point of the offense. However, his production has only declined. With quarterback Bo Nix producing as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, Waddle hasn't been a reliable fantasy option.

Until Nix finds a rhythm or Payton finds ways to get him the ball, Waddle should not be in starting lineups moving forward.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers (Cut List Ranking No. 33)

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed eight times for a total of 10 yards and failed to bring in his lone target during this weekend's 23-13 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lloyd has been Green Bay's preferred backfield option in the red zone, totaling more opportunities (14) heading into Week 6 than his positional cohorts combined (nine).

However, the USC product ceded a good amount of work to backfield mate Pierre Strong Jr., who was also heavily involved in the passing game. An in-game injury may have limited Lloyd's workload, though the team never disclosed the ailment, and he returned after a brief exit.

Regardless, the backfield's touch distribution is set to narrow when teammate Josh Jacobs returns in Week 7. Jacobs may be eased back in after an extended absence, but Lloyd is trending down ahead of a divisional clash with the Detroit Lions.

 

Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight:

Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
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Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
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Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
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KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
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Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
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Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
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Brian Robinson
Germie Bernard
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Roschon Johnson
Germie Bernard
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Rachaad White
Germie Bernard
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Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
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Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Germie Bernard
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Kaelon Black
Germie Bernard
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Jonah Coleman
Germie Bernard
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Rico Dowdle
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Brandin Cooks
Germie Bernard
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Caleb Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Cyrus Allen
Germie Bernard
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Jalen Royals
Germie Bernard
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Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
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Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
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Jaylin Noel
Germie Bernard
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Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
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Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
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KC Concepcion
Dameon Pierce
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
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Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
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Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
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Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
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Jordan Mason
Dameon Pierce
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
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Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
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Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
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Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
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Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
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Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
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Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
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Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
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Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
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Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
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Jonah Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dameon Pierce
vs
Audric Estime
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
James Conner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Austin Ekeler
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
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Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
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Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
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Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
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Cyrus Allen
Bam Knight
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Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
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Tyler Higbee
Bam Knight
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Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
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Jalen Royals
Bam Knight
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Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
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Demario Douglas
Bam Knight
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Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
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Malik Washington
Bam Knight
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Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
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Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
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Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Devaughn Vele
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Kendre Miller
Bam Knight
vs
Brian Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Audric Estime
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Najee Harris
Bam Knight
vs
Tyjae Spears

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Surprise Week 6 Boom Performances
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Shaping Up as Game-Time Decision on Monday
Baker Mayfield

Scheduled to Practice on Wednesday
Bo Nix

Sean Payton Not Considering Benching Bo Nix
Jalen Hurts

Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Fire General Manager Chris Ballard
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
New York Giants

Giants Have Not Made a Decision on Their Starting Quarterback
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Jordyn Tyson

Traveling with Team to Paris in Week 7
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Cam Skattebo

John Harbaugh Says Cam Skattebo Was Not "Benched" in Week 6
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
CeeDee Lamb

Underwhelms Despite Massive Workload
DeMario Douglas

the Surprise Leader in Patriots' Receiver Room Sunday
Matthew Golden

Year 2 Breakout Continues Against Dallas
Isaiah Likely

Breakout in Full Swing After Another Big Game in Week 6
Harold Fannin Jr.

Turns in a Second Consecutive Bust Performance
Blake Corum

Continues Gaining Value After Another Strong Performance
Los Angeles Chargers

Momentum Growing for Chargers to Fire Mike McDaniel
Emeka Egbuka

Career-High Target Total Leads to a Touchdown
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Scores Twice as Giants Shift to Four-Man Backfield
TreVeyon Henderson

Fumbles as Fantasy Outlook Spirals Downward
Jonathan Taylor

Bounces Back with Stellar Week 6 Performance
DeVonta Smith

Heavily Targeted in Return in Action
Drake Maye

Stays Hot in Week 6 Win
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Devin Carter

Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Tony Bradley

Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
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