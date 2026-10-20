Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, we're continuing to publish our weekly positional rankings and focusing on quarterbacks. The Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders have a Week 7 bye. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement for Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, or even Justin Herbert, our early Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a head start. Below, you will find rankings for key quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Tanner McKee, and Daniel Jones.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|2
|Jordan Love
|QB
|1
|3
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|7
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|9
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|10
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|11
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|12
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|14
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|15
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|16
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|17
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|18
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|19
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|20
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|21
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|22
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|5
|23
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|24
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|6
|25
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|6
|26
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|6
|27
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|28
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|29
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|6
|30
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|6
|31
|Jameis Winston
|QB
Week 7 Quarterback News
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5. He completed 24-of-30 passing attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the win over the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings were on bye last week, so Murray is well rested ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
The hope is that Jordan Addison (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (concussion) will be available for this weekend. If the Vikings are at full force, Murray is looking like a strong streaming option against the Colts' shaky defense. The dual-threat quarterback has done enough to warrant a look, especially for fantasy managers who need someone with their quarterbacks on bye.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Jones and the Colts lost to the previously winless division-rival Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday, dropping them to 2-4 and getting general manager Chris Ballard fired. The 29-year-old Jones has not been as sharp in 2026 as he was before his season-ending torn Achilles last year, and he went 22-for-42 for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 26-20 loss to the Titans.
Both Jones and Steichen are firmly on the hot seat, even after Indy signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension with the organization in March. Jones has averaged 5.9 yards per pass attempt, a career low, and has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games this year. He may remain the starter as long as Steichen sticks around (which may not be long), but Jones will be a low-end QB2, at best, for his upcoming matchup against the 5-0 Vikings.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is supposed to practice on Wednesday, and the team will evaluate him this week to see what he is able to do, according to Brianna Dix of the team's official website. Bowles also added that for now, the Bucs will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will make another start. The 31-year-old Mayfield has not played since suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he could be on the verge of missing a fourth straight game this weekend against the division-rival Carolina Panthers if he cannot do enough in practice this week.
However, the fact that Mayfield is expected to return to the practice field this week is a sign of progress. The two-time Pro Bowler got off to a 0-3 start while throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before his thumb injury. When Mayfield returns, he will be a midrange QB2 in superflex formats. After back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in his first two years with the team, Mayfield took a step back last year while battling nagging injuries.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Tanner McKee, and Daniel Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Tanner McKee, and Daniel Jones:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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