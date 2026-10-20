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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 7 Early Updates

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Jordan Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 7 Quarterback News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, we're continuing to publish our weekly positional rankings and focusing on quarterbacks. The Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders have a Week 7 bye. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement for Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence,  Jayden Daniels, or even Justin Herbert, our early Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a head start. Below, you will find rankings for key quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Tanner McKee, and Daniel Jones.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Lamar Jackson QB
1 2 Jordan Love QB
1 3 Brock Purdy QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Jared Goff QB
2 6 Joe Burrow QB
2 7 Caleb Williams QB
3 8 Matthew Stafford QB
3 9 Bryce Young QB
3 10 C.J. Stroud QB
3 11 Dak Prescott QB
3 12 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 13 Kirk Cousins QB
4 14 Tyler Shough QB
4 15 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 16 Kyler Murray QB
4 17 Baker Mayfield QB
5 18 Bo Nix QB
5 19 Geno Smith QB
5 20 Deshaun Watson QB
5 21 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 22 Tanner McKee QB
5 23 Malik Willis QB
5 24 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 25 Sam Darnold QB
6 26 J.J. McCarthy QB
6 27 Cam Ward QB
6 28 Daniel Jones QB
6 29 Jalon Daniels QB
6 30 Tyler Huntley QB
6 31 Jameis Winston QB

 

Week 7 Quarterback News

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5. He completed 24-of-30 passing attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the win over the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings were on bye last week, so Murray is well rested ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The hope is that Jordan Addison (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (concussion) will be available for this weekend. If the Vikings are at full force, Murray is looking like a strong streaming option against the Colts' shaky defense. The dual-threat quarterback has done enough to warrant a look, especially for fantasy managers who need someone with their quarterbacks on bye.

 

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Jones and the Colts lost to the previously winless division-rival Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday, dropping them to 2-4 and getting general manager Chris Ballard fired. The 29-year-old Jones has not been as sharp in 2026 as he was before his season-ending torn Achilles last year, and he went 22-for-42 for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 26-20 loss to the Titans.

Both Jones and Steichen are firmly on the hot seat, even after Indy signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension with the organization in March. Jones has averaged 5.9 yards per pass attempt, a career low, and has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games this year. He may remain the starter as long as Steichen sticks around (which may not be long), but Jones will be a low-end QB2, at best, for his upcoming matchup against the 5-0 Vikings.

 

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is supposed to practice on Wednesday, and the team will evaluate him this week to see what he is able to do, according to Brianna Dix of the team's official website. Bowles also added that for now, the Bucs will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will make another start. The 31-year-old Mayfield has not played since suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he could be on the verge of missing a fourth straight game this weekend against the division-rival Carolina Panthers if he cannot do enough in practice this week.

However, the fact that Mayfield is expected to return to the practice field this week is a sign of progress. The two-time Pro Bowler got off to a 0-3 start while throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before his thumb injury. When Mayfield returns, he will be a midrange QB2 in superflex formats. After back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in his first two years with the team, Mayfield took a step back last year while battling nagging injuries.

 

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was the star of his team's 26-19 win over the New York Jets, completing 18 of 32 pass attempts for 235 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 24-year-old also added 24 rushing yards on four attempts. Maye got off to a rough start to the 2026 season, throwing six interceptions through his first three games. However, the third-year signal-caller has bounced back in a big way.

Over the last three weeks, Maye has thrown for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a score. Maye also got star wide receiver A.J. Brown back from Injured Reserve, which should only boost his performance going forward. Heading into Week 7, Maye appears to have re-established himself as a high-end QB1 option for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Tanner McKee, and Daniel Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Tanner McKee, and Daniel Jones:

Lamar Jackson
vs
Jordan Love
Lamar Jackson
vs
Brock Purdy
Lamar Jackson
vs
Drake Maye
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jared Goff
Lamar Jackson
vs
Joe Burrow
Lamar Jackson
vs
Caleb Williams
Lamar Jackson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Lamar Jackson
vs
Bryce Young
Lamar Jackson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Lamar Jackson
vs
Dak Prescott
Lamar Jackson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Lamar Jackson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Lamar Jackson
vs
Tyler Shough
Lamar Jackson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Lamar Jackson
vs
Geno Smith
Lamar Jackson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tanner McKee
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Tanner McKee
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Deshaun Watson
vs
Geno Smith
Deshaun Watson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Deshaun Watson
vs
Bo Nix
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tanner McKee
Deshaun Watson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Deshaun Watson
vs
Malik Willis
Deshaun Watson
vs
Kyler Murray
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Deshaun Watson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Deshaun Watson
vs
Sam Darnold
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tyler Shough
Deshaun Watson
vs
Brock Purdy
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jared Goff
Deshaun Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Deshaun Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Deshaun Watson
vs
Bryce Young
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Malik Willis
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
Sam Darnold
Tanner McKee
vs
Bo Nix
Tanner McKee
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tanner McKee
vs
Cam Ward
Tanner McKee
vs
Kyler Murray
Tanner McKee
vs
Brock Purdy
Tanner McKee
vs
Jared Goff
Tanner McKee
vs
Joe Burrow
Tanner McKee
vs
Caleb Williams
Tanner McKee
vs
Bryce Young

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 7 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 7 Rankings: All Positions
Week 7 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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