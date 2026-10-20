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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 7 Early Updates

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DeMario Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 7 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 7 FLEX Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

There will be tough decisions for fantasy managers to make about who to start at FLEX with the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders on the bye. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings will help you get a head start on finding a bye-week or injury replacement at FLEX. See where key FLEX (RB/WR/TE) options like Blake Corum, Keenan Allen, DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Roschon Johnson, Jawhar Jordan, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. rank among the top 200 FLEXes for Week 7.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Puka Nacua WR
3 Bijan Robinson RB
4 Kenneth Walker III RB
5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
6 Christian McCaffrey RB
7 Kyren Williams RB
8 Derrick Henry RB
9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
10 CeeDee Lamb WR
11 Jonathan Taylor RB
12 Javonte Williams RB
13 Chuba Hubbard RB
14 Ja'Marr Chase WR
15 Christian Watson WR
16 Zay Flowers WR
17 Brock Bowers TE
18 Nico Collins WR
19 Chris Olave WR
20 Drake London WR
21 Malik Nabers WR
22 Saquon Barkley RB
23 D'Andre Swift RB
24 Bucky Irving RB
25 Josh Jacobs RB
26 Matthew Golden WR
27 Braelon Allen RB
28 Justin Jefferson WR
29 Garrett Wilson WR
30 Trey McBride TE
31 George Kittle TE
32 Jaylen Warren RB
33 Ashton Jeanty RB
34 George Pickens WR
35 Tetairoa McMillan WR
36 Jalen Coker WR
37 DeVonta Smith WR
38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
39 Tee Higgins WR
40 A.J. Brown WR
41 DK Metcalf WR
42 Michael Wilson WR
43 Woody Marks RB
44 Quinshon Judkins RB
45 Dameon Pierce RB
46 Chase Brown RB
47 Sam LaPorta TE
48 Luther Burden III WR
49 Tyler Warren TE
50 Tony Pollard RB
51 Rashee Rice WR
52 Carnell Tate WR
53 Jameson Williams WR
54 Denzel Boston WR
55 J.K. Dobbins RB
56 Isaiah Likely TE
57 Ollie Gordon II RB
58 Emanuel Wilson RB
59 Emeka Egbuka WR
60 Germie Bernard WR
61 Jaylen Waddle WR
62 Tucker Kraft TE
63 Travis Kelce TE
64 Devaughn Vele WR
65 Rome Odunze WR
66 Dallas Goedert TE
67 Colston Loveland TE
68 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
69 Jordan Mason RB
70 Xavier Worthy WR
71 Tre Tucker WR
72 Kendre Miller RB
73 Josh Downs WR
74 Hunter Henry TE
75 Blake Corum RB
76 T.J. Hockenson TE
77 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
78 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
79 Juwan Johnson TE
80 Keenan Allen WR
81 Mark Andrews TE
82 Samaje Perine RB
83 Kendrick Bourne WR
84 Alvin Kamara RB
85 Tyler Higbee TE
86 DeMario Douglas WR
87 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
88 Jordan Addison WR
89 RJ Harvey RB
90 KC Concepcion WR
91 Rico Dowdle RB
92 Cam Skattebo RB
93 Tyler Allgeier RB
94 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
95 Pat Freiermuth TE
96 Tyjae Spears RB
97 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
98 TreVeyon Henderson RB
99 Courtland Sutton WR
100 Jeremiyah Love RB
101 Michael Mayer TE
102 Mike Washington Jr. RB
103 Roschon Johnson RB
104 Ryan Flournoy WR
105 Dalton Schultz TE
106 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
107 Dontayvion Wicks WR
108 Malik Washington WR
109 Jawhar Jordan RB
110 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
111 Darren Waller TE
112 Cade Otton TE
113 Colby Parkinson TE
114 Mike Gesicki TE
115 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
116 MarShawn Lloyd RB
117 Jaylin Noel WR
118 Darnell Washington TE
119 Brandin Cooks WR
120 Kenneth Gainwell RB
121 Kalif Raymond WR
122 Makai Lemon WR
123 Caleb Douglas WR
124 Rashid Shaheed WR
125 Malachi Fields WR
126 Jahan Dotson WR
127 Jake Ferguson TE
128 AJ Barner TE
129 Rashod Bateman WR
130 George Holani RB
131 Justice Hill RB
132 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
133 Konata Mumpfield WR
134 Cooper Kupp WR
135 Bam Knight RB
136 Kenyon Sadiq TE
137 Efton Chism III WR
138 Jalen Royals WR
139 Christian Kirk WR
140 Evan Engram TE
141 Najee Harris RB
142 Eli Raridon TE
143 Gunnar Helm TE
144 Kaelon Black RB
145 Jalen Nailor WR
146 Kyle Williams WR
147 Emmett Johnson RB
148 Ted Hurst WR
149 Jauan Jennings WR
150 Kayshon Boutte WR
151 Jordan Watkins WR
152 Troy Franklin WR
153 Elic Ayomanor WR
154 Cody White WR
155 Jacob Cowing WR
156 Laquon Treadwell WR
157 Noah Fant TE
158 Tyler Goodson RB
159 Zachariah Branch WR
160 Chris Bell WR
161 Isaac TeSlaa WR
162 Tez Johnson WR
163 Noah Gray TE
164 Dohnte Meyers WR
165 Seth McGowan RB
166 Bryce Lance WR
167 Darnell Mooney WR
168 Jerry Jeudy WR
169 Cole Kmet TE
170 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
171 Jalen Brooks WR
172 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
173 Cyrus Allen WR
174 Corey Kiner RB
175 CJ Donaldson RB
176 Mason Taylor TE
177 Darius Cooper WR
178 Tory Horton WR
179 Xavier Hutchinson WR
180 Tommy Tremble TE
181 Jordan Whittington WR
182 Savion Williams WR
183 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
184 Jaylen Wright RB
185 Brycen Tremayne WR
186 Bo Melton WR
187 Calvin Ridley WR
188 Isaiah Williams WR
189 Greg Dulcich TE
190 Devin Singletary RB
191 Audric Estime RB
192 Devontez Walker WR
193 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
194 Charlie Jones WR
195 Tyler Badie RB
196 John Metchie III WR
197 Sione Vaki RB
198 Trevor Etienne RB
199 Isaiah Bond WR
200 Olamide Zaccheaus WR

 

Week 7 FLEX Rankings News

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

Fantasy managers may have been dropping New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas going into the team's matchup on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets with star receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returning from Injured Reserve. Brown struggled with drops in his first game back, and Romeo Doubs suffered a shoulder injury, leading to Douglas having a second straight strong game, catching seven of his eight targets for a team-high 86 yards and his third touchdown of the season in the 26-19 victory. The 25-year-old pass-catcher now has 11 receptions on 13 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks.

Brown is now back for New England, but Douglas will be a popular waiver-wire target this week in fantasy football now that Doubs has been placed on Injured Reserve. Doubs will miss at least the next four games, opening up a bigger window for Douglas to see consistent targets from young quarterback Drake Maye. At the very least, the slot man should be in play as a WR4/flex option, especially for a potential shootout against the Chicago Bears this Thursday night in Week 7. Douglas is widely available and is currently rostered in only 8% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum saw an increased workload during Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Corum rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards, while hauling in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He only saw two fewer touches than lead back Kyren Williams on Sunday.

That is the closest gap between the two backs we've seen this season. The expectation is that Corum is going to continue seeing an increased role as long as he keeps playing at this level. His fantasy stock is on the rise ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

 

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has taken on a bigger role since Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade to Houston, which makes him another potential PPR option on the waiver wire. Harrison was held out of Arizona's Week 5 game while the trade was pending, and Bourne has made the most of the two games without him, posting 10 receptions for 117 yards on 16 targets. The 31-year-old followed a 70-yard game against Detroit by catching five of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

His eight targets were one more than Michael Wilson saw, though Wilson and tight end Trey McBride are still prominent pieces of Arizona's passing attack. Bourne hasn't scored a touchdown this season, which limits his immediate ceiling, but his expanded slot role gives him a clearer path to steady involvement. Rostered in just 19% of Yahoo leagues, he's worth adding in 12-team PPR formats and deeper as a bench receiver with occasional flex appeal. Arizona hosts Denver in Week 7.

 

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had the start of his NFL career delayed after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that led to him being placed on Injured Reserve. However, the 22-year-old returned from IR with a bang, recording six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Cooper Jr. nearly had a second touchdown as well, if not for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on fellow Jets wide receiver Tim Patrick that negated the score.

The Jets could get back wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) from a finger injury in Week 7, which could impact Cooper Jr.'s playing time. Still, the rookie wideout looks to have an opportunity to establish himself as the WR2 in New York alongside star Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Where available, Cooper Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Blake Corum, Keenan Allen, DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Roschon Johnson, Jawhar Jordan, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Tyrone Tracy Jr.. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Blake Corum, Keenan Allen, DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Roschon Johnson, Jawhar Jordan, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Tyrone Tracy Jr.:

Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Kendre Miller
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Demario Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Mayer
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Blake Corum
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Savion Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Keenan Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
RJ Harvey
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demario Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demario Douglas
vs
Mark Andrews
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendre Miller
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Roschon Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Demario Douglas
vs
Colston Loveland
Demario Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Demario Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaiah Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Addison
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Addison
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Addison
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Addison
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jordan Addison
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Addison
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Addison
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Addison
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Addison
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Addison
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Addison
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Addison
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Addison
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Addison
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Devontez Walker
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Roschon Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Roschon Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Roschon Johnson
vs
RJ Harvey
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Roschon Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Roschon Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Roschon Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Roschon Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Roschon Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Roschon Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Malik Washington
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Darren Waller
Jawhar Jordan
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Cade Otton
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Michael Mayer
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Darnell Washington
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jawhar Jordan
vs
RJ Harvey
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Makai Lemon
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Jordan Addison
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Malachi Fields
Jawhar Jordan
vs
KC Concepcion
Jawhar Jordan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Demario Douglas
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jawhar Jordan
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brandin Cooks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cade Otton
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Darnell Washington
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Darren Waller
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Makai Lemon
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Washington
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malachi Fields
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Roschon Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
George Holani
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
AJ Barner
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jahan Dotson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Michael Mayer
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Justice Hill
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cooper Kupp
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Royals
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Christian Kirk
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Javonte Williams

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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