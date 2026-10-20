Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 7 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
There will be tough decisions for fantasy managers to make about who to start at FLEX with the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders on the bye. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 7 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings will help you get a head start on finding a bye-week or injury replacement at FLEX. See where key FLEX (RB/WR/TE) options like Blake Corum, Keenan Allen, DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Roschon Johnson, Jawhar Jordan, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. rank among the top 200 FLEXes for Week 7.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 7 FLEX Rankings News
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots
Fantasy managers may have been dropping New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas going into the team's matchup on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets with star receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returning from Injured Reserve. Brown struggled with drops in his first game back, and Romeo Doubs suffered a shoulder injury, leading to Douglas having a second straight strong game, catching seven of his eight targets for a team-high 86 yards and his third touchdown of the season in the 26-19 victory. The 25-year-old pass-catcher now has 11 receptions on 13 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks.
Brown is now back for New England, but Douglas will be a popular waiver-wire target this week in fantasy football now that Doubs has been placed on Injured Reserve. Doubs will miss at least the next four games, opening up a bigger window for Douglas to see consistent targets from young quarterback Drake Maye. At the very least, the slot man should be in play as a WR4/flex option, especially for a potential shootout against the Chicago Bears this Thursday night in Week 7. Douglas is widely available and is currently rostered in only 8% of Yahoo leagues.
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum saw an increased workload during Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Corum rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards, while hauling in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He only saw two fewer touches than lead back Kyren Williams on Sunday.
That is the closest gap between the two backs we've seen this season. The expectation is that Corum is going to continue seeing an increased role as long as he keeps playing at this level. His fantasy stock is on the rise ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has taken on a bigger role since Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade to Houston, which makes him another potential PPR option on the waiver wire. Harrison was held out of Arizona's Week 5 game while the trade was pending, and Bourne has made the most of the two games without him, posting 10 receptions for 117 yards on 16 targets. The 31-year-old followed a 70-yard game against Detroit by catching five of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
His eight targets were one more than Michael Wilson saw, though Wilson and tight end Trey McBride are still prominent pieces of Arizona's passing attack. Bourne hasn't scored a touchdown this season, which limits his immediate ceiling, but his expanded slot role gives him a clearer path to steady involvement. Rostered in just 19% of Yahoo leagues, he's worth adding in 12-team PPR formats and deeper as a bench receiver with occasional flex appeal. Arizona hosts Denver in Week 7.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had the start of his NFL career delayed after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that led to him being placed on Injured Reserve. However, the 22-year-old returned from IR with a bang, recording six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Cooper Jr. nearly had a second touchdown as well, if not for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on fellow Jets wide receiver Tim Patrick that negated the score.
The Jets could get back wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) from a finger injury in Week 7, which could impact Cooper Jr.'s playing time. Still, the rookie wideout looks to have an opportunity to establish himself as the WR2 in New York alongside star Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Where available, Cooper Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Blake Corum, Keenan Allen, DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Roschon Johnson, Jawhar Jordan, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Tyrone Tracy Jr.. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Blake Corum, Keenan Allen, DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Roschon Johnson, Jawhar Jordan, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Tyrone Tracy Jr.:
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