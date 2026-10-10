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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5: Fantasy Football Pickups for Will Shipley, Keaton Mitchell, Dameon Pierce, Tyreek Hill, Tre Tucker, Roman Wilson, Mike Gesicki, more

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Roman Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Roman Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Damien Pierce, Keaton Mitchell, and Tyler Higbee.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 5?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! We have finalized our waiver wire rankings ahead of Week 5 for any last-minute pickups that could help your team or potentially add a high-upside bench stash. Most waivers have run by now, so it's always smart to scout the waiver wire and add a player to stream or bolster your roster. Below are the top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help you prioritize who to pick up in Week 5.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. See where key waiver wire pickups such as Will Shipley, Keaton Mitchell, Dameon Pierce, Tre Tucker, Roman Wilson, Dohnte Meyers, Mike Gesicki, and Tyler Higbee rank below.

These Week 5 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 5!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 5?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Will Shipley RB 47 Add in All Leagues
2 Xavier Worthy WR 59 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 50 Add in All Leagues
4 Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Jakobi Meyers WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Kenyon Sadiq TE 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Khalil Shakir WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Keaton Mitchell RB 40 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Dontayvion Wicks WR 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Tre Tucker WR 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Malik Washington WR 41 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Makai Lemon WR 43 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Emmett Johnson RB 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Keon Coleman WR 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Brian Robinson RB 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Kaelon Black RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Dohnte Meyers WR 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Tre' Harris WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Tyreek Hill WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Mike Gesicki TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Tyler Higbee TE 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Tyler Allgeier RB 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Hunter Henry TE 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Brenton Strange TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 T.J. Hockenson TE 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Austin Ekeler RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Kalif Raymond WR 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Adonai Mitchell WR 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Roman Wilson WR 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Chris Bell WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Jaylen Wright RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Jauan Jennings WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Rashid Shaheed WR 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Kendre Miller RB 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 MarShawn Lloyd RB 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Dameon Pierce RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Tank Dell WR 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Mitch Tinsley WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Kaleb Johnson RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Roschon Johnson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Darren Waller TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Chig Okonkwo TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Isaiah Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Darnell Washington TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Jaydon Blue RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Jacoby Brissett QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Kirk Cousins QB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Sam Darnold QB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 62 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Aaron Rodgers QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Jalon Daniels QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Kyler Murray QB 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Malik Willis QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Jameis Winston QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Michael Penix Jr. QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Tyler Huntley QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Daniel Jones QB 20 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Geno Smith QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Tyson Bagent QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Cleveland Browns DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Dallas Cowboys DST 34 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Las Vegas Raiders DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Washington Commanders DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Giants DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Dameon Pierce, RB, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster this week due to injuries to both Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen), could have a significant role in Philly's backfield going forward, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. "He's an NFL starting running back. Maybe wouldn't have said that when he was on our practice squad publicly, because of the fear of losing him. But he's an NFL starting running back.

Excited for his opportunity," head coach Nick Sirianni said of Pierce. The 26-year-old was originally a fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2022 from Florida. He had 220 rushing attempts for 939 yards and four touchdowns in 13 starts in his rookie campaign but could never find his footing in Houston after that. He played in only five games last year with Houston and the Kansas City Chiefs and had just 14 carries for 36 yards combined. Pierce will have an opportunity with the Eagles this Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, making him worth deep-league waiver consideration at the position, but Will Shipley should see most of the backfield work with Barkley unavailable.


Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson's fantasy football stock continues to rise on Thursday after head coach Mike McCarthy announced that receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be out for multiple weeks after aggravating a foot injury, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. In the team's loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns last Thursday night, the 25-year-old Wilson caught three of his six targets for 74 yards and his second touchdown of the 2026 season.

Wilson has now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks and has exactly six targets in each of the team's first four games. With Pittman now in line to miss multiple weeks, Wilson should see even more targets from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has voiced multiple times that he has plenty of trust in Wilson. He has already eclipsed the 166 receiving yards that he had in 13 regular-season games last year and matched the two touchdowns he scored. Wilson is only rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues and will be a sneaky flex option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

 

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has seen his usage increase week over week, and in Sunday's close loss to the Seahawks, he led all Chargers backs with a 36.6% snap share. Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal all saw at least 25 snaps on Sunday, signaling a potential shift to a true committee approach.

Over four weeks, both Mitchell and Vidal have been more efficient than the more highly touted Hampton while seeing more involvement in the passing game, though none can currently be relied on as a weekly fantasy start. However, with Mitchell having the most obvious big-play ability and earning more trust from the coaching staff each week, he's a Week 5 waiver target with long-term upside.

 

Tyreek Hill, WR, Free Agent

Free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) took the stand in his assault and battery civil trial on Thursday and denied allegations that he ever physically abused his estranged wife while also saying he was "deeply ashamed" for having threatened his wife's safety by saying he was "able to get people to hurt her," according to ESPN's Xuan Thai. The NFL is reviewing Hill's personal conduct, and his agent said that Hill could be close to negotiating a new NFL contract after recovering from knee surgery that ended his final season with the Miami Dolphins early in 2025.

Reports have suggested that Hill is most likely to rejoin the Kansas City Chiefs, who are on bye in Week 5, after they drafted him in the fifth round in 2016 out of West Alabama. Hill repeatedly denied abusive behavior and claimed most of their disagreements surrounded financial concerns he had with respect to a post-nuptial agreement that he claims she would not sign. It remains to be seen if Hill will face any discipline from the league if he signs with a new team, but for now, with his return to the NFL potentially coming soon, the Cheetah is worth stashing, especially if he rejoins the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid. The 32-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler has six 1,000-yard seasons, including a league-high 1,799 receiving yards in 2023 with Miami.

 

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has become a useful waiver option for managers who need help at the position. He caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, giving him 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over the last two games. Just as importantly, the volume held up with Puka Nacua back in the lineup. Terrance Ferguson is now on injured reserve with a medial ankle sprain, leaving Higbee with a clearer path to targets for at least the next few weeks. RotoBaller has him third among its Week 5 tight end waiver options and recommends adding him in 12-team PPR leagues. Higbee is not a set-and-forget TE1, but six more targets against Buffalo would make him a usable streamer. At a position where reliable volume is hard to find, he is worth a claim for managers who need short-term help

 

Running Backs - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Will Shipley RB 47 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 40 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Wright RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaydon Blue RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Xavier Worthy WR 59 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 50 Add in All Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 41 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 43 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Roman Wilson WR 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Mitch Tinsley WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Isaiah Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kenyon Sadiq TE 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacoby Brissett QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 62 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kyler Murray QB 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 20 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyson Bagent QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacksonville Jaguars DST 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 34 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Washington Commanders DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 5 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Will Shipley, Jordyn Tyson, Damoen Pierce, Dohnte Meyers, Tyler Higbee, Malik Washington, Tre Tucker, Emmett Johnson, Mike Gesicki, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, Keaton Mitchell, Tyreek Hill, Austin Ekeler, Adonai Mitchell, Kendre Miller, Ted Hurst, Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston, and Michael Penix Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dameon Pierce, Keaton Mitchell, Tyreek Hill, Tyler Higbee, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for :

Will Shipley
vs
Xavier Worthy
Will Shipley
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Will Shipley
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Will Shipley
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Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
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Devaughn Vele
Will Shipley
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Kenyon Sadiq
Will Shipley
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Khalil Shakir
Will Shipley
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Keaton Mitchell
Will Shipley
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Brian Robinson
Will Shipley
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Kaelon Black
Will Shipley
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Tyler Allgeier
Will Shipley
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Will Shipley
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keon Coleman
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Kaelon Black
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tre' Harris
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Brian Robinson
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tyreek Hill
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Keon Coleman
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyreek Hill
Tyler Higbee
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tre' Harris
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
vs
Keon Coleman
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Brian Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tre Tucker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyreek Hill
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tre' Harris
Mike Gesicki
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Mike Gesicki
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Antonio Williams
Mike Gesicki
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Kaelon Black
Mike Gesicki
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Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
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Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Tyreek Hill
Antonio Williams
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Antonio Williams
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Austin Ekeler
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Austin Ekeler
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kalif Raymond
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Roman Wilson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brenton Strange
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malachi Fields
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Austin Ekeler
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Brian Robinson
Austin Ekeler
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Kaelon Black
Austin Ekeler
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Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Roman Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Austin Ekeler
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darius Cooper
Adonai Mitchell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Tank Dell
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kendre Miller
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
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Tyler Allgeier
Ted Hurst
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Ted Hurst
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ted Hurst
vs
Tank Dell
Ted Hurst
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ted Hurst
vs
Dameon Pierce
Ted Hurst
vs
Michael Mayer
Ted Hurst
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ted Hurst
vs
Najee Harris
Ted Hurst
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ted Hurst
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ted Hurst
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ted Hurst
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Cameron
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Seth McGowan
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Darnell Washington
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tre' Harris
Tyreek Hill
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyreek Hill
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyreek Hill
vs
Brian Robinson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyreek Hill
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyreek Hill
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyreek Hill
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Cameron
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Seth McGowan
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jameis Winston
vs
Malik Willis
Jameis Winston
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jameis Winston
vs
Kyler Murray
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jameis Winston
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
vs
Daniel Jones
Jameis Winston
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jameis Winston
vs
Geno Smith
Jameis Winston
vs
Sam Darnold
Jameis Winston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jameis Winston
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyson Bagent
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jameis Winston
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Huntley
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyson Bagent
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jalon Daniels

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
Christian Koloko

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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