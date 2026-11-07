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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 9 Lineups - Kyler Murray, Hunter Henry, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Godwin Jr., Xavier Worthy, David Montgomery

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Kyler Murray - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire, NFL DFS

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 9 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include TreVeyon Henderson, Kyler Murray, and more.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Another slate of NFL action is just under 24 hours away, which means it's almost time to set our lineups. However, with injuries piling up and players struggling, managers may need to cut ties with a player to fill their lineup.

Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 9, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 9 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 9?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Terry McLaurin WR 28 Drop in All Leagues
2 Jalen Hurts QB 32 Drop in All Leagues
3 Kendrick Bourne WR 7 Drop in All Leagues
4 New York Jets DEF 10 Drop in All Leagues
5 Washington Commanders DEF 16 Drop in All Leagues
6 Trey Smack K 29 Drop in All Leagues
7 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 52 Drop in All Leagues
8 New England Patriots DEF 70 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Emanuel Wilson RB 30 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 9 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Bam Knight RB 14 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
12 MarShawn Lloyd RB 34 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
13 Sam Darnold QB 41 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
14 Kyler Murray QB 58 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
15 Jacoby Brissett QB 22 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
16 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 68 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
17 Keon Coleman WR 25 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
18 Xavier Worthy WR 70 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
19 Pat Freiermuth TE 33 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
20 Aaron Rodgers QB 34 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
21 Samaje Perine RB 14 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
23 Brenton Strange TE 60 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
24 Bryce Young QB 66 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
25 Germie Bernard WR 65 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Hunter Henry TE 62 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
27 RJ Harvey RB 61 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
28 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
29 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Jeremiyah Love RB 90 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 Davante Adams WR 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 Lamar Jackson QB 79 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Mark Andrews TE 59 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
35 Jake Ferguson TE 41 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Spencer Shrader K 72 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 J.K. Dobbins RB 79 Hold in All Leagues
38 Devaughn Vele WR 52 Hold in All Leagues
39 TreVeyon Henderson RB 65 Hold in All Leagues
40 Cleveland Browns DEF 33 Hold in All Leagues
41 Pittsburgh Steelers DEF 71 Hold in All Leagues
42 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 83 Hold in All Leagues
43 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 60 Hold in All Leagues
44 Denzel Boston WR 71 Hold in All Leagues
45 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 72 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers (Cut List Ranking No. 45)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be surprised if the veteran could play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Samuel suffered the injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 and missed the following two games before San Francisco's Week 8 bye.

Shanahan said Samuel is making progress, but another absence appears likely. The 49ers are also dealing with Mike Evans' Achilles injury, which kept him out of Wednesday's practice, while Demarcus Robinson (ankle) returned on a limited basis.

Samuel has recorded 16 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns, along with 78 rushing yards, across five games this season. San Francisco's receiving corps struggled to replace his production in Week 7, when George Kittle led the team with eight catches for 88 yards. With Samuel and Evans both uncertain for Sunday, the 49ers' remaining wide receivers carry considerable fantasy risk

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 39)

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is absent for a second straight day of practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson is trending toward missing a second straight contest after he was unavailable to play in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins while being under the weather.

The 24-year-old former second-rounder last year from Ohio State will be a tough sell for starting fantasy lineups this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, even if he returns to practice on Friday and is given the green light to suit up in Week 9.

Henderson has had a rough sophomore season with the Patriots so far in 2026, carrying the ball 52 times for 203 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown in six games, operating as the clear RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson when healthy. If Henderson misses a second straight game, Stevenson will maintain a higher fantasy ceiling and will be a must-start RB, with Corey Kiner serving as his change-of-pace backup yet again.

David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans (Cut List Ranking No. 29)

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin), who missed yet another practice on Wednesday, will not return in Week 9 to face the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk. Head coach DeMeco Ryans called Montgomery "week-to-week" as the running back tries to recover from a groin injury that will sideline him for a third straight game this weekend.

Monty was injured in an Oct. 11 game against the division-rival Tennessee Titans and missed the following two games. He is not ready to return despite having last week's bye to heal up. The good news is that Ryans said that Montgomery has made "progress," so perhaps he will be ready to make his return for the team's Week 10 tilt on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

With Montgomery out again this weekend against L.A., Woody Marks will continue to be a plug-and-play RB2 option for fantasy managers. After acquiring Montgomery in an offseason trade from the Detroit Lions, he has 52 carries for 138 yards (2.7 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns, while adding seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

He deserves to be stashed in most fantasy leagues while he recovers from his groin injury, as Monty will be a key contributor to Houston's backfield alongside Marks when he returns.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 9)

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson went from rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 to not playing a single offensive snap in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Wilson appeared exclusively on special teams for seven snaps as Zach Charbonnet (knee) made his season debut and Jadarian Price (chest) returned from injured reserve.

Price led Seattle's backfield with 30 offensive snaps (48%) and 10 carries, while Charbonnet played 23 snaps (37%) and handled six rushing attempts. George Holani also remained involved, logging 11 offensive snaps. Wilson had accumulated 403 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns while helping fill the backfield vacancies, but the return of Seattle's preferred options has pushed him out of the offensive rotation.

His fantasy value now depends largely on injuries creating another opportunity, making him difficult to justify holding outside deeper leagues heading into Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings (Cut List Ranking No. 14)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), who will miss the team's Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills, is not a candidate for Injured Reserve, according to beat writer Alec Lewis. Murray has completed less than 60% of his passes in back-to-back weeks, has thrown only five touchdowns in his six starts, and is now considered week-to-week with what the team has described as a "sore hamstring."

With Murray sidelined, the Vikings will turn to veteran Carson Wentz, who came on in relief in Week 1 before starting the team's Week 2 win over the Bears. As a team, the Vikings' 165.6 passing yards per game rank 31st of 32 teams, ahead of only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who recently became the first NFL team since 1974 to finish a game without a completed pass.

 

Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 8 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyler Murray

Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Drake Powell

Recalled from G League
Noah Clowney

Questionable vs. Hawks
Jase Richardson

Enters Magic's Starting Lineup
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Ladd McConkey

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Ladd McConkey
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Justin Herbert
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Derrick Henry

Expected to Remain in Baltimore Through the Trade Deadline
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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