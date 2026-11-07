Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 9 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include TreVeyon Henderson, Kyler Murray, and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Another slate of NFL action is just under 24 hours away, which means it's almost time to set our lineups. However, with injuries piling up and players struggling, managers may need to cut ties with a player to fill their lineup.
Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 9, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 9 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 9?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|32
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|7
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|New York Jets
|DEF
|10
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Washington Commanders
|DEF
|16
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Trey Smack
|K
|29
|Drop in All Leagues
|7
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|52
|Drop in All Leagues
|8
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|70
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|30
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|9
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Bam Knight
|RB
|14
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|12
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|34
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|13
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|41
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|14
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|58
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|15
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|22
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|16
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|68
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|17
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|25
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|18
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|70
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|19
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|33
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|20
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|34
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|21
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|35
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|23
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|60
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|24
|Bryce Young
|QB
|66
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|25
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|65
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|62
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|61
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|90
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Davante Adams
|WR
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|79
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|59
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|41
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|72
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|79
|Hold in All Leagues
|38
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|52
|Hold in All Leagues
|39
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|65
|Hold in All Leagues
|40
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|33
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DEF
|71
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|83
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|60
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|71
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|72
|Hold in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers (Cut List Ranking No. 45)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be surprised if the veteran could play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Samuel suffered the injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 and missed the following two games before San Francisco's Week 8 bye.
Shanahan said Samuel is making progress, but another absence appears likely. The 49ers are also dealing with Mike Evans' Achilles injury, which kept him out of Wednesday's practice, while Demarcus Robinson (ankle) returned on a limited basis.
Samuel has recorded 16 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns, along with 78 rushing yards, across five games this season. San Francisco's receiving corps struggled to replace his production in Week 7, when George Kittle led the team with eight catches for 88 yards. With Samuel and Evans both uncertain for Sunday, the 49ers' remaining wide receivers carry considerable fantasy risk
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 39)
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is absent for a second straight day of practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson is trending toward missing a second straight contest after he was unavailable to play in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins while being under the weather.
The 24-year-old former second-rounder last year from Ohio State will be a tough sell for starting fantasy lineups this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, even if he returns to practice on Friday and is given the green light to suit up in Week 9.
Henderson has had a rough sophomore season with the Patriots so far in 2026, carrying the ball 52 times for 203 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown in six games, operating as the clear RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson when healthy. If Henderson misses a second straight game, Stevenson will maintain a higher fantasy ceiling and will be a must-start RB, with Corey Kiner serving as his change-of-pace backup yet again.
David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans (Cut List Ranking No. 29)
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin), who missed yet another practice on Wednesday, will not return in Week 9 to face the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk. Head coach DeMeco Ryans called Montgomery "week-to-week" as the running back tries to recover from a groin injury that will sideline him for a third straight game this weekend.
Monty was injured in an Oct. 11 game against the division-rival Tennessee Titans and missed the following two games. He is not ready to return despite having last week's bye to heal up. The good news is that Ryans said that Montgomery has made "progress," so perhaps he will be ready to make his return for the team's Week 10 tilt on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
With Montgomery out again this weekend against L.A., Woody Marks will continue to be a plug-and-play RB2 option for fantasy managers. After acquiring Montgomery in an offseason trade from the Detroit Lions, he has 52 carries for 138 yards (2.7 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns, while adding seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.
He deserves to be stashed in most fantasy leagues while he recovers from his groin injury, as Monty will be a key contributor to Houston's backfield alongside Marks when he returns.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 9)
Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson went from rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 to not playing a single offensive snap in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Wilson appeared exclusively on special teams for seven snaps as Zach Charbonnet (knee) made his season debut and Jadarian Price (chest) returned from injured reserve.
Price led Seattle's backfield with 30 offensive snaps (48%) and 10 carries, while Charbonnet played 23 snaps (37%) and handled six rushing attempts. George Holani also remained involved, logging 11 offensive snaps. Wilson had accumulated 403 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns while helping fill the backfield vacancies, but the return of Seattle's preferred options has pushed him out of the offensive rotation.
His fantasy value now depends largely on injuries creating another opportunity, making him difficult to justify holding outside deeper leagues heading into Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings (Cut List Ranking No. 14)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), who will miss the team's Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills, is not a candidate for Injured Reserve, according to beat writer Alec Lewis. Murray has completed less than 60% of his passes in back-to-back weeks, has thrown only five touchdowns in his six starts, and is now considered week-to-week with what the team has described as a "sore hamstring."
With Murray sidelined, the Vikings will turn to veteran Carson Wentz, who came on in relief in Week 1 before starting the team's Week 2 win over the Bears. As a team, the Vikings' 165.6 passing yards per game rank 31st of 32 teams, ahead of only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who recently became the first NFL team since 1974 to finish a game without a completed pass.
Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 8 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 9 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 9 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 9 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 9 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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