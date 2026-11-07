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Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 9 (2026)

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Tetairoa McMillan - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 9 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Tetairoa McMillan, and others.

We have officially entered the backstretch of the 2026 fantasy season, as managers look to peak at the right time. At this point, we have a pretty good idea of who the breakouts and busts are, but there are always a few sleepers who emerge in Weeks 15, 16, and 17.

Last week, we bounced back, identifying DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs as two receivers who had big days while correctly sitting Ladd McConkey. However, there were some costly misses, including starting Omar Cooper Jr. and sitting both Jameson Williams and Michael Wilson.

Despite those mistakes, this week's list might be our most confident of the season, so here are three wide receivers to start and three to bench:

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Week 9 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. will hope to bounce back in Week 9 after a goose egg last week. After back-to-back weeks of 100 yards or more, Cooper struggled in Week 8, while Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell combined for 219 yards in the 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s a crowded receiving room in New York, but Wilson has already been ruled out for Week 9 after missing practice this week due to a concussion. In 2026, Wilson has a 27.7% target share, which ranks ninth in the NFL, and a route participation rate of 91%, which ranks second in the NFL.

Mitchell will have a role, but with the former Colt wideout operating mostly as an outside X-receiver, Cooper should see more manufactured targets in Wilson’s absence.

On paper, Cooper and the Jets face a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. However, their top corner, Mansoor Delane, is out with a shoulder injury, and veteran L’Jarius Sneed has struggled immensely this season.

The Week 9 WR/CB Matchup Chart loves the rookie receiver this week, and fantasy managers should bank on a bounce-back with the Jets' star receiver out.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas is back on the Start Em’ list after a solid Week 8 performance. In eight games this season, Douglas has hauled in 26 of 37 targets for 332 yards and four touchdowns, leading all Patriots receivers in all three categories.

Injuries have plagued the entire receiving core, and Douglas has benefited from several key absences. Heading into Week 9, A.J. Brown (knee) is out, Hunter Henry (foot) is questionable, and with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve, Douglas should remain a lead option for Drake Maye.

He faces the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. With the explosive Packers offense operating at a high level, expect the Patriots to air it out in Week 9.

This should be one of the highest-scoring games on the slate this week, and with Douglas expected to be the Patriots' lead receiver, fantasy managers can start him in lineups against Green Bay.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Hopefully, receivers with the last name Douglas have big-time performances in Week 9 as rookie Caleb Douglas faces the Detroit Lions. Douglas missed three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, but in four games this season, he has hauled in 13 of 19 targets for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

With the Dolphins entering the 2026 season with an extremely thin wide receiver core, Douglas has stepped up as the team’s outside receiver. He has an 82% snap share, 79% route share, and a 19% target share, all of which rank among the top 40 among wideouts.

While quarterback Malik Willis has struggled, he has yet to face a bottom-10 pass defense and has played relatively well over the past two games, totaling more than 200 yards and two touchdowns. Now he faces the 32nd-ranked Lions pass defense, which should lead to a high-scoring game if the Dolphins offense can keep up.

The Lions have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers and have surrendered over 250 passing yards in all but one game this season. Miami’s pass offense hasn’t been prolific this season, but with the soft matchup ahead, look for Willis and Douglas to have a solid outing in Week 9.

 

Week 9 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is on the Sit 'Em list for Week 9 due to a brutal matchup. In seven games, McMillan has hauled in 42 of 65 targets for 569 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

While those numbers look solid through seven games, they’re severely inflated by his monster Week 4 performance, in which he had 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions. If you exclude that game, McMillan is averaging just 63 yards per game, with no touchdowns, and has averaged less than nine fantasy points per game.

Additionally, the Panthers’ offense has fallen apart, scoring just 32 points, throwing for 372 yards, and taking 11 sacks in their last two games. McMillan has survived on elite production from quarterback Bryce Young, but if they are unable to figure out their woes, McMillan could struggle again.

The Week 9 matchup makes that outcome much less likely. The Denver Broncos’ defense has been among the league’s best over the past three seasons, and star cornerback Pat Surtain II is back and healthy after his ankle injury.

Surtain is likely to face McMillan frequently in Week 9, but with Carolina unable to protect Young in recent weeks, the second-year receiver may struggle again this week.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is gaining momentum, but a tough matchup makes him hard to trust this week. In eight games, Odunze has hauled in 28 of 44 targets for 468 yards and no touchdowns, averaging under eight half-PPR fantasy points per game this season.

The third-year receiver has served as the X-Receiver in Ben Johnson’s offense. While his usage has been high, his struggles are evident. He’s dropped two touchdowns this season, ranks 71st in target separation (1.30), and ranks outside the Top 100 in yards per route run (1.65).

While quarterback Caleb Williams has played at an MVP level this season, the primary beneficiaries have been Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and even Kalif Raymond at times.

Odunze faces a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Tampa Bay has been lights out in recent weeks, allowing over 17 points just once since Week 3 and shutting down CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, McMillan, and Christian Watson during that span.

He’s had back-to-back productive games in Weeks 7 and 8, but with the red-hot Bucs defense coming to town, expect Odunze to struggle in Week 9.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has become a reliable option on this Sit ’Em list as his struggles continue. McConkey has hauled in 17 of 24 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown in six games this season, averaging 7.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

Unfortunately, nearly 20% of McConkey’s 2026 production came from a hail-mary last week that wasn’t even intended for him.

Injuries have been a factor, but the offensive struggles under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel are evident. The Chargers are dead last in points scored (14.0), 24th in passing yards (205.9), and quarterback Justin Herbert leads the NFL in interceptions with 10 in seven games.

He faces a Houston Texans defense that has struggled against wide receivers this season. However, the Texans’ defense is still among the best in the NFL and has two All-Pro-level cornerbacks in Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassister.

Another reason to fade all Chargers playmakers in Week 9 is their struggling offensive line, which has allowed 23 sacks in seven games. The Texans have arguably the best pass-rushing duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who have combined for 62 sacks since 2024.

The Chargers are bound to have better days ahead, but it looks impossible given how they’re operating now. Avoid Herbert, the running backs, and McConkey in Week 9.

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