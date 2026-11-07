Bruno analyzes the 2026 fantasy football RB strength of schedule. Find the best rest-of-season matchups and running backs to target in trades.
Jonah Coleman just helped the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs with 104 scrimmage yards and the winning touchdown. Javonte Williams gained only 56 rushing yards for the Dallas Cowboys, but still handled 24 carries.
Denver's favorable matchups extend into December. Dallas gets a good month before a much harder playoff draw, while the Green Bay Packers move from the toughest next-four-week stretch into the easiest Weeks 13–14 schedule.
The Cleveland Browns lead the full Weeks 9–17 schedule, while the Arizona Cardinals have the best fantasy-playoff draw. The charts below cover that entire remaining slate, then isolate the next four weeks, stretch run, and playoffs.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SOS) Process
These matchup ratings combine four measures through Week 8: PPR points allowed to backfields, season-long points over average, points over average in each defense’s last three games, and rushing yards allowed to backfields.
Points over average compares a backfield's score against a defense with its average in its other games. That helps distinguish a defense allowing a big day to a productive offense from one consistently lifting weaker backfields.
Each measure's rank receives 25% of the defensive rating. Backfield totals include fullbacks; quarterback rushing and return scores are excluded.
Defense ranks run from 1, the toughest matchup, to 32, the easiest. The rankings describe results so far rather than predict a specific fantasy score.
Schedule scores average those defensive ranks across the relevant weeks, excluding byes. Higher averages mean easier schedules; SOS rank No. 1 identifies the easiest schedule in each chart.
2026 Rest-of-Season Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Cleveland leads the Weeks 9–17 rankings at 22.1, followed by the Indianapolis Colts at 21.9 and Denver at 20.8. The Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks round out the top five.
The Detroit Lions have the toughest remaining schedule, followed by the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
The Browns' advantage is strongest immediately. Indianapolis has a more evenly favorable path, while Denver gets the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders around its Week 10 bye.
The New Orleans Saints are the easiest matchup in the model, allowing 30.2 PPR points per game to opposing backfields. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the toughest at 16.9.
Cleveland, Green Bay, Arizona, and Tampa Bay all get a remaining date with the Saints.
2026 Fantasy Strength of Schedule Time Frames
The full rest-of-season score covers Weeks 9–17. These shorter windows show where the favorable games fall:
- Next four weeks: Weeks 9–12.
- Stretch run: Weeks 13–14.
- Fantasy playoffs: Weeks 15–17.
The charts list teams rather than individual backs, keeping the schedule separate from backfields that could change through injuries or trades.
Fantasy Football - Next 4 Strength of Schedule
Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins faces the Saints, Houston Texans, and Raiders around a Week 11 bye. Cleveland's next-four-week schedule is the easiest, with those opponents ranked 32nd, 23rd, and 28th.
Judkins ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans before the Pittsburgh Steelers held him to 25 yards on 11 carries. Pittsburgh ranks sixth toughest, so the upcoming slate offers a better rebound opportunity.
Dylan Sampson has caught nine passes for 94 yards on 11 targets over his last two games. Judkins caught three passes on three targets, leaving Sampson with the clear receiving advantage.
I'd pursue Judkins after the Pittsburgh disappointment. Las Vegas has allowed 129.5 rushing yards per game to backfields, making it particularly appealing for Judkins. Cleveland also draws Atlanta in Week 14 and Indianapolis in Week 17.
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor had eight carries for 23 yards in the 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis fell behind 28-0 by halftime and removed its starters in the fourth quarter.
Dallas, the Miami Dolphins, Houston, and the Giants come next. All four rank in the easier half of the model, giving Indianapolis the second-best average at 23.8. Taylor had 39 carries across the two games before Jacksonville.
The trade deadline complicates an offer. Indianapolis already traded guard Quenton Nelson, and Taylor is still the subject of trade rumors ahead of the November 10 deadline.
I'd seek a post-blowout discount without raising the offer for an Indianapolis schedule he could leave. Seth McGowan remains a must-stash in all standard leagues as he could step into a large role.
Denver Broncos
Coleman has 20 carries and six receptions over his two games since returning from injured reserve. His four catches for 63 yards against Kansas City accounted for most of his Week 8 yardage.
Denver placed RJ Harvey (knee) on injured reserve October 31. Against Kansas City, J.K. Dobbins had seven carries for 13 yards; Coleman had 11 for 41 and a touchdown.
Carolina and Las Vegas rank 31st and 28th around Denver's Week 10 bye. The Broncos' full remaining schedule ranks third, with Pittsburgh in Week 12 and the New England Patriots in Week 17 the main obstacles.
Denver gets Miami, the New York Jets, Las Vegas, and the Buffalo Bills in Weeks 13–16. Harvey could return in Week 13, but Coleman's receiving production makes him my rest-of-season target over Dobbins.
Dallas Cowboys
Williams' 49 carries over his last two games include a 155-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is tied for the third-easiest next-four-week schedule, with Indianapolis, the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee, and Philadelphia ahead.
The late schedule reverses that advantage. Dallas has a Week 14 bye, then faces the Rams, Jaguars, and Giants. That playoff average of 8.0 is tied with the Jets for the toughest draw.
Williams' recent workload and November opponents give managers a useful selling opportunity after a rebound. I'd look for a return that preserves weekly volume while improving the playoff matchups, rather than waiting until that Week 14 bye to explore offers.
Fantasy Football Stretch Run Strength of Schedule
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay has the toughest Weeks 9–12 schedule, then the easiest Weeks 13–14 stretch. Josh Jacobs faces New England and the Minnesota Vikings, has a bye, and visits the Rams before drawing New Orleans and Buffalo.
Jacobs scored 43.3 PPR points across his last two games despite rushing for only 75 yards on 32 carries. Eleven receptions and three total touchdowns have supported the production while the rushing efficiency has lagged.
His receiving involvement helps, but those three opponents all rank among the nine toughest. If his results dip during that run, I'd revisit trade offers before the Saints matchup. Miami in Week 15 extends the favorable stretch into the playoffs.
Detroit Lions
Detroit's last-place full remaining schedule hides a useful two-week opening. Atlanta and Tennessee rank 29th and 24th, giving the Lions the second-easiest Weeks 13–14 draw.
Detroit faces New England, Tampa Bay, and the Chicago Bears after Miami. Jahmyr Gibbs has 52 carries for 269 yards and seven catches over his last two games. Gibbs is in a position to carry fantasy teams during the stretch run.
Fantasy Football Playoffs Strength of Schedule
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona's playoff opponents are the Jets, Saints, and Raiders, producing the easiest three-week average at 25.3. Its next four opponents all rank in the tougher half. This is the sharpest contrast between immediate needs and playoff preparation.
Tyler Allgeier just delivered 191 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) went back on injured reserve while James Conner (ankle) remains on IR. Allgeier takes over the lead role again.
Love's ankle injury rules him out through at least Week 12. The Cardinals' official site reports he should return this season, making him a speculative IR stash ahead of the Saints-Raiders finish.
I'd test the trade market for Allgeier after Dallas. A December return for Love could leave Allgeier sharing carries just as the opponents get easier.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati has the fourth-easiest matchups over the full remaining schedule and tied for second during the playoffs. Carolina and Indianapolis open that playoff run before the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. New Orleans in Week 12 provides another favorable date earlier.
Chase Brown has caught 15 passes for 86 yards in Cincinnati's last three games, including eight catches against Tennessee. He has no rushing touchdowns in that span, leaving the recent production more dependent on receiving work.
That makes him an appealing PPR trade target before the Saints game. The Panthers and Colts then offer favorable playoff matchups for a back whose receiving role has kept him involved through an unproductive rushing stretch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay shares Cincinnati's playoff score, drawing New Orleans, Atlanta, and the Rams. Bucky Irving ran for 170 yards against Atlanta after producing 106 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina. The first two playoff opponents invite interest.
The Falcons game needs context, though. Irving and Kenny Gainwell combined for 310 rushing yards in heavy rain while Tampa Bay completed no passes. That unusual game also influences Atlanta's poor defensive rating, especially its recent results.
Irving now gets Chicago, a bye, and Detroit before Carolina in Week 12. If that difficult November sequence lowers his trade price, I'd pursue him ahead of the Saints-Falcons playoff pairing. The Rams in Week 17 are the tougher finish.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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