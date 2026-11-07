Bruno's best fantasy football quarterback streamers and QB rankings for Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12 in 2026. NFL quarterback streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes across Miami's first five games. He has matched that total in each of his two appearances since the bye, making him my first Week 9 streaming choice against Detroit. His recent passing improvement matters after a quiet rushing performance against New England.
Seattle plans to start Drew Lock against Arizona with Sam Darnold ruled out. J.J. McCarthy returns from the Giants' bye with two division opponents ahead. Michael Penix Jr. offers a shorter commitment: his upcoming schedule makes the Cincinnati matchup the one to consider.
The following pickups are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues, with recommendations covering Weeks 9-12. For the complete weekly field, see RotoBaller's updated quarterback rankings.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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QB Strength of Schedule: Weeks 9-12
- Temporary Streamer: A quarterback to consider for Week 9, then replace.
- Part-Time Streamer: An option for multiple matchups during this window.
- Recruit Streamer: An upcoming replacement to target before the next waiver run.
- Fool's Gold Streamer: An available quarterback whose appeal exceeds his current starting value.
Miami and the Giants have already had their byes. Both quarterbacks can fill multiple starts, while Rodgers and Smith offer different ways to cover Week 10: Smith for that week alone, or Rodgers for a two-game stretch that includes Philadelphia.
Seattle and Atlanta are off in Week 11. Aaron Rodgers at Philadelphia can cover that week for managers starting Lock or Penix now. Lock's Week 10 start depends on Darnold remaining out.
Week 9 QB Streamers
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Detroit Lions
- Yahoo Rostership: 32%
- Over-Under: 50.5 points
- Line: MIA +7
Willis' next four opponents are Detroit, Indianapolis, Buffalo, and the Jets, with the final game at home. He accounted for three touchdowns in the first Jets meeting, giving him another potential start in Week 12.
Detroit has allowed 18 passing touchdowns through seven games. That's the best immediate matchup among these four quarterbacks, and Willis has thrown two scores in consecutive games since Miami's bye.
He completed 21 of 32 passes for 211 yards against New England after throwing for 208 yards in the win over the Jets.
His rushing contribution fell from eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown to one carry for two yards.
63-yard catch & run touchdown 🔥 @malikwillis ➡️ @Caedeezy pic.twitter.com/mVuTgsIpDg
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 25, 2026
Willis is listed with a groin injury, though he practiced Wednesday and Thursday fully.
I'd start him as a replacement in 12-team leagues, while recognizing that last week's limited rushing production left him with 14.6 fantasy points despite two passing touchdowns.
Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Yahoo Rostership: 13%
- Over-Under: 39.5 points
- Line: SEA -8.5
Darnold will miss Week 9 with quadriceps and rib injuries, giving Lock his second start of the season.
Seattle estimated Lock as a limited participant Wednesday, then listed him as limited Thursday with a right elbow injury. He said Thursday that the elbow was improving and wouldn't limit him Sunday.
He completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona in Week 2. The Cardinals have allowed 18 passing touchdowns through eight games, supporting another QB2 start in the rematch.
JSN's second TD of the game! pic.twitter.com/jgKKcBPrQD
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
The 39.5-point total limits the shootout appeal, although Seattle's implied total is 24 points. Lock is my next pickup after Willis for this week. Las Vegas follows, but I'd decide on that start after Seattle clarifies Darnold's availability.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Yahoo Rostership: 12%
- Over-Under: 38.5 points
- Line: NYG -3
McCarthy's upcoming division games make him a possible two-week pickup in deeper leagues. He visits Philadelphia on Sunday, then hosts Washington on Thursday before Jacksonville and a trip to Indianapolis.
His first Giants start produced 252 passing yards on 20-of-28 passes against Houston, with no touchdowns or interceptions. The nine yards per attempt were encouraging, but one rushing yard and no passing scores left little fantasy production.
Philadelphia has intercepted only three passes through eight games, but the 38.5-point game total keeps McCarthy in QB2 territory.
Malik Nabers has four straight 100-yard receiving games, making his availability important to McCarthy's outlook.
Washington has allowed 15 passing touchdowns through seven games, making next Thursday the better scoring opportunity. I'd switch away from McCarthy for Week 11 against Jacksonville, which reached 11 interceptions after adding two against Baltimore on Thursday.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals, in Madrid
- Yahoo Rostership: 22%
- Over-Under: 52.5 points
- Line: ATL +3
Penix threw three touchdown passes in consecutive games against Chicago and San Francisco before his four-interception loss at Tampa Bay. He completed just eight of 24 passes for 125 yards in that rainstorm.
Cam Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati last week. The Bengals have allowed 1,827 passing yards through seven games, and Atlanta carries a 24.75-point implied total into Madrid.
I'd use Penix as a deeper-league QB2, fourth among these options if Nabers plays. Cincinnati has also recorded 23 sacks through seven games, so this isn't an opponent to dismiss simply because the game total is high.
Penix has only 15 rushing yards and no rushing touchdowns across six appearances.
His fantasy value depends heavily on passing scores, which makes the next stretch less attractive: Kansas City in Week 10, a Week 11 bye, and Minnesota in Week 12. I'd make this a one-week pickup.
Recruit QB Streamers for Week 10
Geno Smith, New York Jets (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 10 Opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Yahoo Rostership: 20%
Smith has thrown for 577 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions over his last two games. The Jets' Week 9 trip to Kansas City is the obstacle to using him immediately, but Buffalo comes to New York in Week 10.
The Bills have allowed 15 passing touchdowns through seven games. Smith is my first recruit for a Week 10 start alone.
For two starts, I'd prefer Rodgers: Smith visits the Chargers in Week 11, a defense that has allowed only eight passing touchdowns through seven games.
Smith's 287-yard, three-touchdown performance against Miami in Week 7 also makes their Week 12 rematch worth revisiting after the Chargers game.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 10 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Yahoo Rostership: 35%
Rodgers' first Cincinnati meeting produced 292 passing yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. He returns from Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye for the rematch, then visits Philadelphia in Week 11.
Rodgers is the two-week recruit for managers using Penix or Lock. Cincinnati and Philadelphia offer consecutive starts while Atlanta's schedule turns difficult and Seattle takes its bye.
Rodgers has thrown only one touchdown over his last two games, including a 172-yard, zero-touchdown outing against Cleveland. That recent decline keeps him in QB2 territory despite the productive first Cincinnati meeting.
Pittsburgh hosts Denver in Week 12, when I'd reconsider Willis or another matchup option.
Fool's Gold QB Streamer to Avoid
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 9 Opponent: Houston Texans
- Yahoo Rostership: 43%
Herbert's 257 passing yards against the Rams were his season high, but he finished without a touchdown and threw two interceptions. Even his best yardage outing hasn't produced the scoring needed to return him to a typical one-QB lineup.
He has five passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions through seven games, with no multiple-touchdown passing performances. He's also taken 23 sacks, while Houston has recorded 21 sacks through seven games.
I'd choose Willis or a healthy Lock ahead of Herbert this week. Herbert has rushed for 183 yards without a touchdown, so his legs haven't compensated for the passing problems.
QB Streaming Action Plan
Willis is the first pickup for managers. The other featured quarterbacks fit best in deeper leagues or as Superflex starters.
- Week 9: Start Willis against Detroit. Lock versus Arizona is next, followed by McCarthy at Philadelphia if Nabers plays. Penix against Cincinnati moves ahead of McCarthy if Nabers is out.
- Week 10: Retain Willis at Indianapolis or McCarthy against Washington. Smith against Buffalo is the first recruit for one start; Rodgers at Cincinnati fits a two-week need. Use Lock at Las Vegas only if he remains Seattle's starter.
- Week 11: Keep Willis at Buffalo if he's your starter. Rodgers at Philadelphia is the replacement for managers covering Seattle's or Atlanta's bye. I'd move away from McCarthy against Jacksonville.
- Week 12: Return to Willis versus the Jets or consider Smith at Miami. McCarthy visits Indianapolis. Penix at Minnesota is a matchup I'd avoid, while Seattle's starter travels to San Francisco.
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