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Top Fantasy Football TE Rankings (Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12) - Tight End Streamers and Starts (2026)

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Mike Gesicki - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bruno's best fantasy football tight end streamers and TE rankings for Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12 in 2026. NFL tight end streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.

Mike Gesicki has scored in five straight games, while Greg Dulcich has collected 13 catches over his last three appearances without a touchdown. Dulcich's steadier volume gives him the edge in PPR; Gesicki brings the stronger touchdown case.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are on bye, leaving Pat Freiermuth managers searching for a replacement. Seattle expects Drew Lock to start with Sam Darnold ruled out against Arizona, while AJ Barner remains a possible Week 10 matchup pickup.

Below are four streaming options, two Week 10 recruits, and one option I'd avoid this Sunday. Each pickup is rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues. The recommendations favor PPR unless otherwise noted; compare them with RotoBaller's updated tight end rankings when setting your lineup.

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TE Strength of Schedule: Weeks 9-12

  • Temporary Streamer: A one-week replacement.
  • Part-Time Streamer: An option for multiple starts during this stretch.
  • Recruit Streamer: A player to consider before next week's waiver run.
  • Fool's Gold Streamer: An available option I'd pass over for the current matchup.

Dulcich, Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo, and Michael Mayer are all scheduled to play throughout Weeks 9-12. Okonkwo visits the Giants in Week 10 after gaining 60 receiving yards against them in Week 5, then hosts Cincinnati.

Seattle visits Las Vegas in Week 10, rests in Week 11, and returns at San Francisco. That makes Barner a potential one-week replacement for managers covering a Week 10 bye.

 

Week 9 TE Streamers

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 9 Opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Yahoo Rostership: 8%
  • Over-Under: 50.5 points
  • Line: MIA +7

I'd take Dulcich first among these four in PPR. He has caught at least four passes in each of Miami's last three games, totaling 13 receptions for 166 yards.

His Week 5 two-point conversion brings that average to 10.5 PPR points per game without a touchdown.

Detroit has allowed 684 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns to tight ends through seven games, including four catches for 58 yards and a score from T.J. Hockenson last week.

Dulcich caught four of six targets for 43 yards against New England. He has drawn 16 targets over his last three games, giving him more consistent involvement than Gesicki's recent one-catch outings.

Miami is a seven-point underdog against Detroit, which could keep Willis throwing in the second half. Dulcich has a chance to build on those six targets against a defense that has struggled with tight ends.

Dulcich is a reasonable 12-team replacement this week. Miami follows with road games at Indianapolis and Buffalo, then hosts the Jets.

He caught five passes for 86 yards in the first Jets meeting, making Week 12 another reason to keep him if the receptions continue.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 9 Opponent: Atlanta Falcons, in Madrid
  • Yahoo Rostership: 34%
  • Over-Under: 52.5 points
  • Line: CIN -3

Cincinnati's 27.75-point implied total helps Gesicki's case for managers chasing a touchdown. Atlanta has allowed 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns to tight ends through eight games, and the Bengals bring their passing attack to Madrid on Sunday morning.

The improvement against Tennessee went beyond another score. Gesicki caught four of six targets for 76 yards after his previous two appearances produced one catch apiece for a combined 10 yards.

His season line remains 17 catches for 241 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. More than a third of his receptions have gone for scores, leaving considerable weekly risk when he doesn't reach the end zone.

Gesicki is my first choice here in non-PPR and a fringe TE1 for Week 9.

I'd also hold him for Pittsburgh in Week 10; he caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in their first meeting. Washington and New Orleans follow.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 9 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Yahoo Rostership: 23%
  • Over-Under: 48.5 points
  • Line: WAS +4.5

Okonkwo's two-catch, 32-yard game against Philadelphia was a setback after consecutive outings of 60 and 69 yards. He also lost a fumble.

Washington nevertheless played him on 46 of 60 offensive snaps, a 77% share. That continued role supports keeping him for the coming Giants rematch.

Okonkwo ranks behind Dulcich and Gesicki for my Week 9 purposes. Los Angeles has allowed only one receiving touchdown to tight ends through eight games, keeping the scoreless Okonkwo in TE2 territory for this matchup.

His four receptions for 60 yards against New York provide a reason to consider him again next Thursday.

Cincinnati follows in Week 11, having allowed 621 receiving yards to tight ends through seven games without a receiving touchdown. That matchup gives Okonkwo another potential PPR start before he visits Arizona in Week 12.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 9 Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Yahoo Rostership: 13%
  • Over-Under: 51.5 points
  • Line: LV +9.5

Mayer caught five passes for 53 yards against the Jets even as Brock Bowers added seven catches and two touchdowns. Mayer has 36 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown this season, averaging 4.5 receptions per game.

I'd use him primarily in 14-team PPR or two-TE leagues. Opposing tight ends have scored twice against San Francisco across seven games. The Raiders' implied total is 21 points despite the 51.5-point game total.

Las Vegas could spend the afternoon chasing points, helping receiving volume.

Mayer has also produced games of one catch for two yards and three catches for 32 yards within his last four appearances, so even PPR managers have seen low returns.

Seattle, Denver, and Cleveland follow over the next three weeks. Mayer's catches make him worth retaining in deeper formats, but his lone touchdown keeps him well below Gesicki when receptions don't count. He's fourth in this week's pickup order.

 

Recruit TE Streamers for Week 10

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (Recruit Streamer)

  • Week 10 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Yahoo Rostership: 34%

Freiermuth can be picked up during Pittsburgh's bye for a Week 10 visit to Cincinnati. Cincinnati has allowed 88.7 receiving yards per game to tight ends through Week 8, encouraging a PPR spot start.

Freiermuth's latest touchdown came on a one-yard rush against Cleveland; his receiving line was two catches for 35 yards. He's caught exactly two passes in three straight games and hasn't exceeded 46 receiving yards this season.

Cincinnati allowed him two catches for 30 yards in Week 3. I'd treat Freiermuth as a deeper-league recruit, below a retained Gesicki or Dulcich, rather than make him an automatic starter after the bye.

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks (Recruit Streamer)

  • Week 10 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Yahoo Rostership: 11%

Las Vegas is the matchup to revisit for Barner. The Raiders have allowed eight receiving touchdowns to tight ends through eight games. A Week 10 start would come before Seattle's Week 11 bye.

Seattle will start Lock in Week 9 with Darnold out because of quadriceps and rib injuries. Darnold's availability for the Raiders game remains unresolved, so Barner could be catching passes from either quarterback next week.

Barner has 21 catches for 203 yards and no receiving touchdowns; his lone score came on a rush. Lock threw three touchdowns in the first Arizona meeting, but Barner caught just one pass for eight yards.

I'd prioritize Freiermuth among these recruits and revisit Barner after Sunday's game.

 

Fool's Gold TE Streamer to Avoid

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

  • Week 9 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Yahoo Rostership: 39%

Schultz's season average of 4.7 catches per game looks appealing for PPR streaming, but his 12-catch, 140-yard performance against Cincinnati heavily influences it.

Across his other six games, he has 21 catches for 182 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 6.5 PPR points.

His most recent game was a respectable five catches for 45 yards against the Giants before Houston's bye. That result still left him short of double-digit PPR points for a fifth straight appearance.

The Chargers have allowed only one receiving touchdown to tight ends through seven games. I'd choose Dulcich or Gesicki over Schultz in a typical 12-team league. Schultz remains usable in deeper PPR formats.

 

TE Streaming Action Plan

Dulcich leads my PPR pickup order, with Gesicki first for touchdown upside. Okonkwo is the preferred longer hold among the remaining options.

  • Week 9: Start Dulcich against Detroit in PPR or Gesicki against Atlanta in non-PPR. Okonkwo is the next choice; Mayer is the deeper-league fallback.
  • Week 10: Keep Gesicki against Pittsburgh or consider Okonkwo at the Giants. Dulcich visits Indianapolis. Freiermuth at Cincinnati and Barner at Las Vegas are recruits if you still need help.
  • Week 11: Prioritize Okonkwo at home against Cincinnati. Gesicki visits Washington, while Dulcich travels to Buffalo. Barner is on bye.
  • Week 12: Dulcich hosts the Jets after his 86-yard first meeting. Gesicki against New Orleans and Okonkwo at Arizona are alternatives; Mayer visits Cleveland for deeper PPR leagues.

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