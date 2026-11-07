RotoBaller's updated Week 9 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The "full" Week 9 is just a day away, so it's almost time to set our final lineups. The wide receiver position will once again enter the weekend shorthanded, as DeVonta Smith is set to miss another game, while Emeka Egbuka is considered a game-time decision, which may leave managers shorthanded. Fortunately, our updated WR PPR rankings will assist in making those difficult lineup decisions.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|7
|2
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|8
|2
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|9
|2
|6
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|13
|2
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|16
|2
|8
|Chris Olave
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|21
|2
|10
|Drake London
|WR
|23
|2
|11
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|24
|3
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|26
|3
|13
|Christian Watson
|WR
|28
|3
|14
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|31
|3
|15
|George Pickens
|WR
|33
|3
|16
|Parker Washington
|WR
|34
|3
|17
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|36
|3
|18
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|37
|4
|19
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|41
|4
|21
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|45
|4
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|49
|4
|23
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|51
|4
|24
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|54
|4
|25
|DJ Moore
|WR
|55
|5
|26
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|57
|5
|27
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|58
|5
|28
|Malik Washington
|WR
|60
|5
|29
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|63
|5
|30
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|64
|5
|31
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|70
|5
|32
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|72
|5
|33
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|73
|5
|34
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|74
|5
|35
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|78
|5
|36
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|79
|6
|37
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|81
|6
|38
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|83
|6
|39
|Josh Downs
|WR
|85
|6
|40
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|89
|6
|41
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|91
|7
|42
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|98
|7
|43
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|101
|7
|44
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|102
|7
|45
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|103
|7
|46
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|105
|8
|47
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|107
|8
|48
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|109
|8
|49
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|112
|8
|50
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|114
|8
|51
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|115
|8
|52
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|123
|8
|53
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|128
|8
|54
|Chris Bell
|WR
|129
|9
|55
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|130
|9
|56
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|135
|9
|57
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|136
|9
|58
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|137
|9
|59
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|139
|9
|60
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|142
|10
|61
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|143
|10
|62
|Savion Williams
|WR
|144
|10
|63
|Tre Harris
|WR
|145
|10
|64
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|146
|10
|65
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|147
|10
|66
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|149
|11
|67
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|152
|11
|68
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|153
|11
|69
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|156
|11
|70
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|160
|11
|71
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|161
|11
|72
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|162
|11
|73
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|163
|11
|74
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|164
|11
|75
|Tank Dell
|WR
|165
|12
|76
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|166
|12
|77
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|167
|12
|78
|Tory Horton
|WR
|170
|12
|79
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|172
|12
|80
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|173
|12
|81
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|175
|12
|82
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|176
|12
|83
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|177
|12
|84
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|178
|13
|85
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|179
|13
|86
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|181
|13
|87
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|182
|13
|88
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|185
|13
|89
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|191
|13
|90
|Jack Bech
|WR
|192
|14
|91
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|193
|15
|92
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|194
|15
|93
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|195
|15
|94
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|196
|15
|95
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|199
|15
|96
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|203
|16
|97
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|204
|16
|98
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|208
|16
|99
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|210
|16
|100
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|213
|16
|101
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|219
|16
|102
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|223
|16
|103
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|225
|16
|104
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|227
|16
|105
|Cody White
|WR
|230
|16
|106
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|231
|16
|107
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|232
|16
|108
|John Metchie III
|WR
|234
|16
|109
|Tai Felton
|WR
|236
|16
|110
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|238
|16
|111
|Deion Burks
|WR
|239
|16
|112
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|241
|16
|113
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|242
|16
|114
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|243
|16
|115
|Colbie Young
|WR
|246
|16
|116
|Bo Melton
|WR
|248
|16
|117
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|252
|16
|118
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|254
|16
|119
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|260
|16
|120
|Zay Jones
|WR
|268
|16
|121
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|269
|16
|122
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|271
|16
|123
|Dareke Young
|WR
|276
|16
|124
|Irvin Charles
|WR
|278
|16
|125
|Myles Price
|WR
|279
|16
|126
|Malik McClain
|WR
|280
Week 9 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas could step up as the No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots will be without A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) again this week, and it's too early to tell whether Mack Hollins (calf) will suit up. Similar to previous weeks, Douglas finds himself in a substantially larger role as the potential top option in the pecking order.
The 25-year-old has never shied away from more volume, producing to the tune of 17 catches, 250 yards, and four touchdowns over his last four games. He has posted 17.5+ PPR points in three of those four contests, and he ranked as the overall WR9 in PPR leagues from Weeks 5-8.
In addition to his prominent role, Douglas is headed for a decent matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the second-most receptions and 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Managers should feel confident starting Douglas, who ranks as the overall WR43 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 9.
Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, but was back in practice this week. Robinson was a limited participant through the week but is expected to be activated for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.
With Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both ruled out, Robinson will likely slot in as Brock Purdy's top wide receiver target. The Raiders are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers and have given up the seventh-most receiving yards to the position group in 2026.
Before his injury, Robinson had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If he can't go on Sunday, then Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks might benefit from extra looks. With the expectation that Robinson does play, he projects as a WR4 for Week 9.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is back in the mix after missing three games with an ankle injury. He returned with a two-touchdown game against the Jets in Week 7 and finished with four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots in Week 8. He led the team in routes run and tied for the team lead in targets. Malik Willis has been trending up over the last few weeks, and Douglas is an option to consider in deep leagues if that trend continues against the Lions in Week 9.
The rookie receiver has shown big-play ability and is in a favorable enough matchup against Detroit to be the No. 34 WR in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings. He can be used as a bye-week or injury fill-in or a WR3 in deeper leagues, although the uncertainty of the Dolphins' offense does keep him from being more of a sure thing.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston looks like a promising fantasy play in Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints. Boston will look to develop some chemistry with Shedeur Sanders, who is starting at quarterback over Deshaun Watson. Boston was targeted 12 times in the Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught six passes for 37 receiving yards.
The yards per catch were much lower than the norm for Boston who had established himself as a big-play wide receiver with Watson throwing him passes. Boston still averages 15.7 yards per catch this season and has 26 catches for 409 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Boston hasn't caught a touchdown pass in his last three outings and will look to find the end zone with Sanders throwing him the ball.
He has a nice matchup with the Saints pass defense that is near the bottom of the league. Saints starting cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Martin Emerson Jr. are beatable and Boston will be looking for a big play or two out of the hands of Sanders. Fantasy managers should start Boston with confidence.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Demarcus Robinson, DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Demarcus Robinson, DeMario Douglas:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.