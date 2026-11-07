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Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Caleb Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 9 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

Welcome RotoBallers! The "full" Week 9 is just a day away, so it's almost time to set our final lineups. The wide receiver position will once again enter the weekend shorthanded, as DeVonta Smith is set to miss another game, while Emeka Egbuka is considered a game-time decision, which may leave managers shorthanded. Fortunately, our updated WR PPR rankings will assist in making those difficult lineup decisions.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 2
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 6
1 3 CeeDee Lamb WR 7
2 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR 8
2 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 9
2 6 Malik Nabers WR 13
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR 16
2 8 Chris Olave WR 19
2 9 Tee Higgins WR 21
2 10 Drake London WR 23
2 11 Luther Burden III WR 24
3 12 Nico Collins WR 26
3 13 Christian Watson WR 28
3 14 Matthew Golden WR 31
3 15 George Pickens WR 33
3 16 Parker Washington WR 34
3 17 Rashee Rice WR 36
3 18 Jameson Williams WR 37
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR 40
4 20 Stefon Diggs WR 41
4 21 Jalen Coker WR 45
4 22 Jaylen Waddle WR 49
4 23 Michael Wilson WR 51
4 24 Ladd McConkey WR 54
4 25 DJ Moore WR 55
5 26 Tre Tucker WR 57
5 27 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 58
5 28 Malik Washington WR 60
5 29 Denzel Boston WR 63
5 30 Zay Flowers WR 64
5 31 Adonai Mitchell WR 70
5 32 Emeka Egbuka WR 72
5 33 Rome Odunze WR 73
5 34 Caleb Douglas WR 74
5 35 KC Concepcion WR 78
5 36 Keenan Allen WR 79
6 37 Antonio Williams WR 81
6 38 Jordan Addison WR 83
6 39 Josh Downs WR 85
6 40 Ryan Flournoy WR 89
6 41 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 91
7 42 Jakobi Meyers WR 98
7 43 Makai Lemon WR 101
7 44 Khalil Shakir WR 102
7 45 DeMario Douglas WR 103
7 46 Devaughn Vele WR 105
8 47 Xavier Worthy WR 107
8 48 Demarcus Robinson WR 109
8 49 Courtland Sutton WR 112
8 50 Jordyn Tyson WR 114
8 51 Efton Chism III WR 115
8 52 Kyle Williams WR 123
8 53 Keon Coleman WR 128
8 54 Chris Bell WR 129
9 55 Cooper Kupp WR 130
9 56 Kalif Raymond WR 135
9 57 Malachi Fields WR 136
9 58 Brandin Cooks WR 137
9 59 Quentin Johnston WR 139
9 60 Darius Cooper WR 142
10 61 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 143
10 62 Savion Williams WR 144
10 63 Tre Harris WR 145
10 64 Jahan Dotson WR 146
10 65 Konata Mumpfield WR 147
10 66 Xavier Hutchinson WR 149
11 67 Jordan Watkins WR 152
11 68 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 153
11 69 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 156
11 70 Reggie Virgil WR 160
11 71 Laquon Treadwell WR 161
11 72 Rashod Bateman WR 162
11 73 Jerry Jeudy WR 163
11 74 Dohnte Meyers WR 164
11 75 Tank Dell WR 165
12 76 Pat Bryant WR 166
12 77 Ted Hurst WR 167
12 78 Tory Horton WR 170
12 79 Mack Hollins WR 172
12 80 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 173
12 81 Isaac TeSlaa WR 175
12 82 Jalen Nailor WR 176
12 83 Josh Cameron WR 177
12 84 Isaiah Williams WR 178
13 85 Darnell Mooney WR 179
13 86 Kayshon Boutte WR 181
13 87 Devin Duvernay WR 182
13 88 Tez Johnson WR 185
13 89 Travis Hunter WR 191
13 90 Jack Bech WR 192
14 91 Jordan Whittington WR 193
15 92 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 194
15 93 Jauan Jennings WR 195
15 94 Simi Fehoko WR 196
15 95 Tutu Atwell WR 199
15 96 Tim Patrick WR 203
16 97 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 204
16 98 Zavion Thomas WR 208
16 99 Xavier Legette WR 210
16 100 Jacob Cowing WR 213
16 101 Cyrus Allen WR 219
16 102 Jonathan Mingo WR 223
16 103 Marquise Brown WR 225
16 104 Bryce Lance WR 227
16 105 Cody White WR 230
16 106 Jalen Royals WR 231
16 107 Isaiah Bond WR 232
16 108 John Metchie III WR 234
16 109 Tai Felton WR 236
16 110 KhaDarel Hodge WR 238
16 111 Deion Burks WR 239
16 112 Troy Franklin WR 241
16 113 Elijah Moore WR 242
16 114 Van Jefferson WR 243
16 115 Colbie Young WR 246
16 116 Bo Melton WR 248
16 117 Jahdae Walker WR 252
16 118 Luke McCaffrey WR 254
16 119 Jalen Tolbert WR 260
16 120 Zay Jones WR 268
16 121 Charlie Jones WR 269
16 122 Ashton Dulin WR 271
16 123 Dareke Young WR 276
16 124 Irvin Charles WR 278
16 125 Myles Price WR 279
16 126 Malik McClain WR 280

 

Week 9 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas could step up as the No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots will be without A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) again this week, and it's too early to tell whether Mack Hollins (calf) will suit up. Similar to previous weeks, Douglas finds himself in a substantially larger role as the potential top option in the pecking order.

The 25-year-old has never shied away from more volume, producing to the tune of 17 catches, 250 yards, and four touchdowns over his last four games. He has posted 17.5+ PPR points in three of those four contests, and he ranked as the overall WR9 in PPR leagues from Weeks 5-8.

In addition to his prominent role, Douglas is headed for a decent matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the second-most receptions and 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Managers should feel confident starting Douglas, who ranks as the overall WR43 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 9.

 

Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, but was back in practice this week. Robinson was a limited participant through the week but is expected to be activated for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

With Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both ruled out, Robinson will likely slot in as Brock Purdy's top wide receiver target. The Raiders are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers and have given up the seventh-most receiving yards to the position group in 2026.

Before his injury, Robinson had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If he can't go on Sunday, then Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks might benefit from extra looks. With the expectation that Robinson does play, he projects as a WR4 for Week 9.

 

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is back in the mix after missing three games with an ankle injury. He returned with a two-touchdown game against the Jets in Week 7 and finished with four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots in Week 8. He led the team in routes run and tied for the team lead in targets. Malik Willis has been trending up over the last few weeks, and Douglas is an option to consider in deep leagues if that trend continues against the Lions in Week 9.

The rookie receiver has shown big-play ability and is in a favorable enough matchup against Detroit to be the No. 34 WR in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings. He can be used as a bye-week or injury fill-in or a WR3 in deeper leagues, although the uncertainty of the Dolphins' offense does keep him from being more of a sure thing.

 

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston looks like a promising fantasy play in Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints. Boston will look to develop some chemistry with Shedeur Sanders, who is starting at quarterback over Deshaun Watson. Boston was targeted 12 times in the Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught six passes for 37 receiving yards.

The yards per catch were much lower than the norm for Boston who had established himself as a big-play wide receiver with Watson throwing him passes. Boston still averages 15.7 yards per catch this season and has 26 catches for 409 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Boston hasn't caught a touchdown pass in his last three outings and will look to find the end zone with Sanders throwing him the ball.

He has a nice matchup with the Saints pass defense that is near the bottom of the league. Saints starting cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Martin Emerson Jr. are beatable and Boston will be looking for a big play or two out of the hands of Sanders. Fantasy managers should start Boston with confidence.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Demarcus Robinson, DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Demarcus Robinson, DeMario Douglas:

Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Breece Hall
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Derrick Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Denzel Boston
vs
Devin Singletary
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Jadarian Price
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Trey McBride
Denzel Boston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Makai Lemon
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Breece Hall
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Derrick Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Caleb Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Eli Raridon
Demarcus Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Demario Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Efton Chism III
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Cade Otton
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kendre Miller
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Demarcus Robinson
vs
AJ Barner
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mason Taylor
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kyle Williams
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Darren Waller
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Justice Hill
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Keon Coleman
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Chris Bell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Seth McGowan
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Braelon Allen
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jordan Addison
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Demarcus Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Drake London
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Luther Burden III
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Christian Watson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Demarcus Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Parker Washington
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jameson Williams
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demario Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Efton Chism III
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendre Miller
Demario Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Mason Taylor
Demario Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 9 Running Back Rankings
Start/Sit Chart - Week 9 Matchup Ratings
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target


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Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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