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Week 9 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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Woody Marks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 9 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers! The rest of the Week 9 NFL slate kicks off in under 24 hours, which means it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups. Even though only two teams are on bye, injuries are still leaving managers shorthanded, as DeVonta Smith is set to miss another game while Kyle Monangai and Hunter Henry carry questionable tags. Fortunately, our updated PPR rankings for all positions will help you make those tough start/sit decisions.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Puka Nacua WR
2 7 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 Javonte Williams RB
2 11 Kyren Williams RB
2 12 Bucky Irving RB
2 13 Malik Nabers WR
2 14 D'Andre Swift RB
2 15 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 16 Justin Jefferson WR
3 17 Brock Bowers TE
3 18 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 19 Chris Olave WR
3 20 Chase Brown RB
3 21 Tee Higgins WR
3 22 Jonah Coleman RB
3 23 Drake London WR
3 24 Luther Burden III WR
4 25 James Cook III RB
4 26 Nico Collins WR
4 27 Ollie Gordon II RB
4 28 Christian Watson WR
4 29 Josh Jacobs RB
4 30 George Kittle TE
4 31 Matthew Golden WR
4 32 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 33 George Pickens WR
4 34 Parker Washington WR
4 35 Saquon Barkley RB
4 36 Rashee Rice WR
5 37 Jameson Williams WR
5 38 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 39 Woody Marks RB
5 40 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 41 Stefon Diggs WR
5 42 Sam LaPorta TE
5 43 Colston Loveland TE
5 44 Trey McBride TE
5 45 Jalen Coker WR
5 46 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 47 Jadarian Price RB
5 48 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
5 49 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 50 Devin Singletary RB
5 51 Michael Wilson WR
5 52 Isaiah Likely TE
5 53 Derrick Henry RB
6 54 Ladd McConkey WR
6 55 DJ Moore WR
6 56 Rachaad White RB
6 57 Tre Tucker WR
6 58 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
6 59 Ashton Jeanty RB
6 60 Malik Washington WR
6 61 Tucker Kraft TE
6 62 Blake Corum RB
6 63 Denzel Boston WR
7 64 Zay Flowers WR
7 65 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 66 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 67 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 68 Breece Hall RB
7 69 Tyler Warren TE
7 70 Adonai Mitchell WR
7 71 Mike Washington Jr. RB
7 72 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 73 Rome Odunze WR
7 74 Caleb Douglas WR
7 75 Omarion Hampton RB
7 76 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 77 Jordan Mason RB
7 78 KC Concepcion WR
7 79 Keenan Allen WR
7 80 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
7 81 Antonio Williams WR
7 82 Dylan Sampson RB
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 Braelon Allen RB
7 85 Josh Downs WR
7 86 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 87 Travis Kelce TE
8 88 Dallas Goedert TE
8 89 Ryan Flournoy WR
8 90 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 91 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 92 Mike Gesicki TE
8 93 Brenton Strange TE
8 94 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 95 Greg Dulcich TE
8 96 Alvin Kamara RB
8 97 Chig Okonkwo TE
8 98 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 99 Hunter Henry TE
8 100 Tyler Higbee TE
8 101 Makai Lemon WR
8 102 Khalil Shakir WR
9 103 DeMario Douglas WR
9 104 Dalton Schultz TE
9 105 Devaughn Vele WR
9 106 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 107 Xavier Worthy WR
9 108 Juwan Johnson TE
9 109 Demarcus Robinson WR
9 110 Austin Ekeler RB
9 111 Eli Raridon TE
9 112 Courtland Sutton WR
9 113 Michael Mayer TE
9 114 Jordyn Tyson WR
9 115 Efton Chism III WR
9 116 Cade Otton TE
9 117 Kaelon Black RB
9 118 Kendre Miller RB
9 119 AJ Barner TE
9 120 Cam Skattebo RB
9 121 Mason Taylor TE
10 122 Kimani Vidal RB
10 123 Kyle Williams WR
10 124 Samaje Perine RB
10 125 Darren Waller TE
10 126 Justice Hill RB
10 127 Emmett Johnson RB
10 128 Keon Coleman WR
10 129 Chris Bell WR
10 130 Cooper Kupp WR
10 131 Roschon Johnson RB
10 132 Seth McGowan RB
10 133 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 134 Mark Andrews TE
10 135 Kalif Raymond WR
10 136 Malachi Fields WR
10 137 Brandin Cooks WR
10 138 Elijah Mitchell RB
10 139 Quentin Johnston WR
10 140 Tyler Goodson RB
10 141 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 142 Darius Cooper WR
11 143 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 144 Savion Williams WR
11 145 Tre Harris WR
11 146 Jahan Dotson WR
11 147 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 148 Ty Johnson RB
11 149 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 150 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
11 151 Corey Kiner RB
11 152 Jordan Watkins WR
11 153 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
11 154 Evan Engram TE
11 155 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 156 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 157 Davis Allen TE
11 158 Colby Parkinson TE
11 159 Noah Fant TE
11 160 Reggie Virgil WR
11 161 Laquon Treadwell WR
11 162 Rashod Bateman WR
11 163 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 164 Dohnte Meyers WR
11 165 Tank Dell WR
11 166 Pat Bryant WR
11 167 Ted Hurst WR
11 168 Tommy Tremble TE
12 169 Noah Gray TE
12 170 Tory Horton WR
12 171 Evan Hull RB
12 172 Mack Hollins WR
12 173 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
12 174 Charlie Kolar TE
12 175 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 176 Jalen Nailor WR
12 177 Josh Cameron WR
12 178 Isaiah Williams WR
12 179 Darnell Mooney WR
12 180 Elijah Higgins TE
12 181 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 182 Devin Duvernay WR
12 183 Jaylen Wright RB
12 184 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 185 Tez Johnson WR
12 186 Nate Boerkircher TE
12 187 Sione Vaki RB
12 188 Jake Ferguson TE
12 189 Drew Sample TE
12 190 Foster Moreau TE
12 191 Travis Hunter WR
12 192 Jack Bech WR
12 193 Jordan Whittington WR
12 194 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 195 Jauan Jennings WR
12 196 Simi Fehoko WR
12 197 Khalil Herbert RB
12 198 Kyle Juszczyk RB
12 199 Tutu Atwell WR
12 200 Dawson Knox TE
13 201 Ameer Abdullah RB
13 202 DJ Giddens RB
13 203 Tim Patrick WR
13 204 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 205 Sam Roush TE
13 206 Theo Johnson TE
13 207 Josh Cuevas TE
13 208 Zavion Thomas WR
13 209 George Holani RB
13 210 Xavier Legette WR
13 211 Will Kacmarek TE
13 212 Austin Hooper TE
13 213 Jacob Cowing WR
13 214 Eric Saubert TE
13 215 Nate Adkins TE
13 216 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 217 Luke Farrell TE
13 218 Gavin Bartholomew TE
13 219 Cyrus Allen WR
13 220 John Bates TE
13 221 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 222 Mitchell Evans TE
13 223 Jonathan Mingo WR
13 224 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 225 Marquise Brown WR
13 226 Adam Trautman TE
13 227 Bryce Lance WR
14 228 Brock Wright TE
14 229 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 230 Cody White WR
14 231 Jalen Royals WR
14 232 Isaiah Bond WR
14 233 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 234 John Metchie III WR
14 235 Oscar Delp TE
14 236 Tai Felton WR
14 237 Sean Tucker RB
14 238 KhaDarel Hodge WR
14 239 Deion Burks WR
14 240 Trevor Etienne RB
14 241 Troy Franklin WR
14 242 Elijah Moore WR
14 243 Van Jefferson WR
14 244 Dare Ogunbowale RB
14 245 Ray Davis RB
14 246 Colbie Young WR
14 247 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 248 Bo Melton WR
14 249 Cade Stover TE
14 250 Eli Stowers TE
14 251 James Mitchell TE
14 252 Jahdae Walker WR
14 253 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 254 Luke McCaffrey WR
14 255 Jaydon Blue RB
14 256 Dylan Laube RB
14 257 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
14 258 Rasheen Ali RB
15 259 Lan Larison RB
15 260 Jalen Tolbert WR
15 261 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 262 Audric Estime RB
15 263 Matthew Hibner TE
15 264 Ben Sinnott TE
15 265 Jackson Hawes TE
15 266 Charlie Woerner TE
15 267 Tanner Koziol TE
15 268 Zay Jones WR
15 269 Charlie Jones WR
15 270 Max Klare TE
15 271 Ashton Dulin WR
15 272 Hunter Luepke RB
15 273 Cody Schrader RB
15 274 Salvon Ahmed RB
15 275 Isaiah Davis RB
15 276 Dareke Young WR
15 277 Kaytron Allen RB
15 278 Irvin Charles WR
15 279 Myles Price WR
15 280 Malik McClain WR
15 281 Emari Demercado RB
15 282 Drew Ogletree TE
15 283 Joe Burrow QB
15 284 Josh Allen QB
15 285 Brock Purdy QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Dak Prescott QB
15 288 Jared Goff QB
15 289 Caleb Williams QB
15 290 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 291 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 292 Matthew Stafford QB
15 293 Jayden Daniels QB
16 294 Jordan Love QB
16 295 Malik Willis QB
16 296 Tyler Shough QB
16 297 Kirk Cousins QB
16 298 C.J. Stroud QB
16 299 Bo Nix QB
16 300 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 301 Bryce Young QB
16 302 Carson Wentz QB
16 303 Drew Lock QB
16 304 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 305 Baker Mayfield QB
16 306 Justin Herbert QB
16 307 Joe Milton III QB
16 308 Shedeur Sanders QB
16 309 Daniel Jones QB
16 310 Geno Smith QB
16 311 Gardner Minshew II QB
16 312 Joe Fagnano QB
16 313 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 314 Houston Texans DST
16 315 New York Giants DST
16 316 Seattle Seahawks DST
16 317 Denver Broncos DST
16 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 319 Cincinnati Bengals DST
16 320 Chicago Bears DST
16 321 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 322 New Orleans Saints DST
16 323 Buffalo Bills DST
16 324 Detroit Lions DST
16 325 Green Bay Packers DST
16 326 Minnesota Vikings DST
16 327 Cleveland Browns DST
17 328 New England Patriots DST
17 329 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 330 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 331 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 332 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 333 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 334 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 335 Carolina Panthers DST
17 336 Washington Commanders DST
17 337 New York Jets DST
17 338 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 339 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 340 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 341 Miami Dolphins DST
17 342 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 343 Brandon Aubrey K
17 344 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 345 Evan McPherson K
17 346 Will Reichard K
17 347 Cam Little K
17 348 Jake Bates K
17 349 Cairo Santos K
17 350 Tyler Bass K
17 351 Chase McLaughlin K
17 352 Jason Myers K
17 353 Eddy Pineiro K
17 354 Wil Lutz K
17 355 Drew Stevens K
17 356 Brandon McManus K
17 357 Matt Gay K
17 358 Spencer Shrader K
17 359 Charlie Smyth K
18 360 Dominic Zvada K
18 361 Harrison Butker K
18 362 Trey Smack K
18 363 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 364 Nick Folk K
18 365 Andre Szmyt K
18 366 Jason Sanders K
18 367 Andy Borregales K
18 368 Zane Gonzalez K
18 369 Cameron Dicker K
18 370 Chad Ryland K
18 371 Jake Elliott K
18 372 Jake Moody K

 

Week 9 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped in as a regular fantasy contributor since taking over as his team's primary running back following the season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon had scored a touchdown in four straight weeks since Achane's injury in Week 3, but he failed to get into the end zone last week against the Patriots.

He still dominated the workload and posted a solid 69 rushing yards on 19 carries. With his backups, Jaylen Wright (quad) and Kaytron Allen (quad), both listed as questionable against the Lions, Gordon is set to be featured again in Week 9. Even though the Lions have done fairly well against running backs overall this season, Gordon's secure workload and reliable role make him RotoBaller's No. 14, which makes him a starter in almost all formats this week.

 

KC Concepcion Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. is starting to emerge a bit in the passing game, but is still a risky play in Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints. Concepcion Jr. has a good matchup overall against a Saints pass defense that is near the bottom of the NFL, but he lacks the overall consistency and touchdown potential needed to be a safe starting wide receiver.

Concepcion Jr. had a breakout game two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans with eight catches for 129 receiving yards, but he has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season and he averages just 10.7 yards per catch this season. The rookie out of Texas A&M needs to show more consistency and more outings like Week 7 at Tennessee before he can be counted on as a starting fantasy receiver.

He also has yet to show any chemistry with backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders could look for Concepcion Jr. as a short-field target but that is still an unknown with the two players yet to play with one another. Look elsewhere for a starting option this week.

 

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks will get another week as the primary leader in the backfield, with David Montgomery (groin) still not ready to return from his groin injury originally suffered in Week 5. Marks had 15 carries in that game after Montgomery's early exit and had 15 carries the next week against the Jaguars as well.

In Week 7 against the Giants, Marks had a season-high 19 carries and racked up 66 rushing yards and added a 15-yard reception. He was the only running back with a catch or carry in that contest, and should carry a major workload again in Week 9 against the Chargers, as the Texans return from their bye.

Marks is RotoBaller's No. 19 RB in Week 9, and he's a low-end RB2 based on his volume, even though he hasn't found the end zone in the last two games despite his increased workload. He will be busy enough to be started in almost all formats.

 

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has emerged as a vital piece of the passing attack and an impact fantasy option. The rookie third-rounder recorded a season-high five catches (seven targets) for 54 yards in Week 8's win over the Eagles and continues to ascend in the absence of Terry McLaurin (knee).

Williams will be relied upon more in Week 9 as Treylon Burks (foot) is also banged up and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Williams has been hyper-efficient on his targets from Jayden Daniels so far this season, connecting on 15 of 17 targets for 199 yards (13.3 yards per target). That connection should stay hot on Sunday against a Rams defense that has been stingy against the pass all season, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

However, they are dealing with injuries to starters Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Trent McDuffie (back), who is questionable after missing practice all week. Williams should be featured as one of Washington's top targets in the passing game and projects as a solid WR3/FLEX option for Week 9.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, KC Concepcion Jr., Antonio Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, KC Concepcion Jr., Antonio Williams:

Ollie Gordon II
vs
Nico Collins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Olave
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Nabers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Trey McBride
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jadarian Price
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Puka Nacua
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devin Singletary
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Austin Ekeler
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Rashee Rice
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Parker Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Christian Watson
Woody Marks
vs
Devin Singletary
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Nico Collins
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Woody Marks
vs
Drake London
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Tee Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Olave
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Brock Bowers
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Nabers
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
Keenan Allen
KC Concepcion
vs
T.J. Hockenson
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Omarion Hampton
KC Concepcion
vs
Antonio Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Caleb Douglas
KC Concepcion
vs
Dylan Sampson
KC Concepcion
vs
Rome Odunze
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
Braelon Allen
KC Concepcion
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Adonai Mitchell
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Warren
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Breece Hall
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Ryan Flournoy
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Allgeier
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Zach Charbonnet
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Mike Gesicki
KC Concepcion
vs
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
vs
Brenton Strange
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
KC Concepcion
vs
Tucker Kraft
KC Concepcion
vs
Greg Dulcich
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Alvin Kamara
KC Concepcion
vs
Ashton Jeanty
KC Concepcion
vs
Chig Okonkwo
KC Concepcion
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Tre Tucker
KC Concepcion
vs
Hunter Henry
KC Concepcion
vs
Rachaad White
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Higbee
KC Concepcion
vs
DJ Moore
KC Concepcion
vs
Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
KC Concepcion
vs
Khalil Shakir
KC Concepcion
vs
Derrick Henry
KC Concepcion
vs
Demario Douglas
KC Concepcion
vs
Isaiah Likely
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Schultz
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Nabers
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Olave
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
Nico Collins
KC Concepcion
vs
Christian Watson
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Parker Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
Jameson Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Stefon Diggs
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Antonio Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Antonio Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Antonio Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Greg Dulcich
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Antonio Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Antonio Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Antonio Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Antonio Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Antonio Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Antonio Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Antonio Williams
vs
Drake London
Antonio Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Antonio Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Antonio Williams
vs
George Pickens
Antonio Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Antonio Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Antonio Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Antonio Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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