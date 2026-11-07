RotoBaller's updated Week 9 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The rest of the Week 9 NFL slate kicks off in under 24 hours, which means it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups. Even though only two teams are on bye, injuries are still leaving managers shorthanded, as DeVonta Smith is set to miss another game while Kyle Monangai and Hunter Henry carry questionable tags. Fortunately, our updated PPR rankings for all positions will help you make those tough start/sit decisions.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 9 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|11
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|13
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|2
|14
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|2
|15
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|16
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|17
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|18
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|19
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|20
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|21
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|22
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|3
|23
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|24
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|25
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|26
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|27
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|4
|28
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|29
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|30
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|31
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|32
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|33
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|34
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|35
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|4
|36
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|37
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|38
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|39
|Woody Marks
|RB
|5
|40
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|41
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|42
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|43
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|44
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|45
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|46
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|47
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5
|48
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|5
|49
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|50
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|5
|51
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|5
|52
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|53
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|54
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|6
|55
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|56
|Rachaad White
|RB
|6
|57
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|58
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|6
|59
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|6
|60
|Malik Washington
|WR
|6
|61
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|6
|62
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|63
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|64
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|7
|65
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|66
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|67
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|68
|Breece Hall
|RB
|7
|69
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|70
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|7
|71
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|7
|72
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|73
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|74
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|75
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|76
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|77
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|78
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|79
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|80
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|7
|81
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|82
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|7
|83
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|84
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|7
|85
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|86
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|87
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|88
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|8
|89
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|90
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|91
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|92
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|93
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|94
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|95
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|8
|96
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|8
|97
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|8
|98
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|99
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|100
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|101
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|8
|102
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|103
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|104
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|105
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|106
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|107
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|108
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|109
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|9
|110
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|9
|111
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|9
|112
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|113
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|114
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|9
|115
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|9
|116
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|117
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|118
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|9
|119
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|120
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|9
|121
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|10
|122
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|123
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|10
|124
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|10
|125
|Darren Waller
|TE
|10
|126
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|127
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|128
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|129
|Chris Bell
|WR
|10
|130
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|131
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|10
|132
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|10
|133
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|134
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|135
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|136
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|137
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|10
|138
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|10
|139
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|140
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|10
|141
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|10
|142
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|11
|143
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|144
|Savion Williams
|WR
|11
|145
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|146
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|147
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|148
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|149
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|150
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|11
|151
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|152
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|11
|153
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|11
|154
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|155
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|156
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|157
|Davis Allen
|TE
|11
|158
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|159
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|160
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|11
|161
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|11
|162
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|11
|163
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|164
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|11
|165
|Tank Dell
|WR
|11
|166
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|167
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|168
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|169
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|170
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|171
|Evan Hull
|RB
|12
|172
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|173
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|174
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|175
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|176
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|177
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|178
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|179
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|180
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|181
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|182
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|12
|183
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|184
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|185
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|186
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|12
|187
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|188
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|12
|189
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|190
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|191
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|192
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|193
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|12
|194
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|195
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|196
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|197
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|12
|198
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|12
|199
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|200
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|201
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|13
|202
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|13
|203
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|13
|204
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|205
|Sam Roush
|TE
|13
|206
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|207
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|13
|208
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|209
|George Holani
|RB
|13
|210
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|13
|211
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|13
|212
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|13
|213
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|13
|214
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|13
|215
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|216
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|217
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|13
|218
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|13
|219
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|220
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|221
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|222
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|223
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|13
|224
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|225
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|13
|226
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|227
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|228
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|229
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|230
|Cody White
|WR
|14
|231
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|14
|232
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|14
|233
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|234
|John Metchie III
|WR
|14
|235
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|236
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|237
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|238
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|14
|239
|Deion Burks
|WR
|14
|240
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|241
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|14
|242
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|14
|243
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|14
|244
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|14
|245
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|246
|Colbie Young
|WR
|14
|247
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|248
|Bo Melton
|WR
|14
|249
|Cade Stover
|TE
|14
|250
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|251
|James Mitchell
|TE
|14
|252
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|253
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|254
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|14
|255
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|14
|256
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|14
|257
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|14
|258
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|259
|Lan Larison
|RB
|15
|260
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|15
|261
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|15
|262
|Audric Estime
|RB
|15
|263
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|264
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|265
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|266
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|267
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|268
|Zay Jones
|WR
|15
|269
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|270
|Max Klare
|TE
|15
|271
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|15
|272
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|273
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|15
|274
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|15
|275
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|276
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|277
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|278
|Irvin Charles
|WR
|15
|279
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|280
|Malik McClain
|WR
|15
|281
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|15
|282
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|283
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|284
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|285
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|286
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|287
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|288
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|289
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|290
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|291
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|292
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|293
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|294
|Jordan Love
|QB
|16
|295
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|296
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|297
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|298
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|299
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|300
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|301
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|302
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|16
|303
|Drew Lock
|QB
|16
|304
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|305
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|306
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|307
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|16
|308
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|16
|309
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|310
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|311
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|16
|312
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|16
|313
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|314
|Houston Texans
|DST
|16
|315
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|316
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|16
|317
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|16
|318
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|16
|319
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|320
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|16
|321
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|322
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|16
|323
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|324
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|16
|325
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|326
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|16
|327
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|328
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|329
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|330
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|331
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|332
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|333
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|334
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|335
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|336
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|337
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|338
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|341
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|342
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|343
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|344
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|345
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|346
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|347
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|348
|Jake Bates
|K
|17
|349
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|350
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|351
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|352
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|353
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|17
|354
|Wil Lutz
|K
|17
|355
|Drew Stevens
|K
|17
|356
|Brandon McManus
|K
|17
|357
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|358
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|359
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|360
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|361
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|362
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|363
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|364
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|365
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|366
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|367
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|368
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|18
|369
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|370
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|371
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|372
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 9 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped in as a regular fantasy contributor since taking over as his team's primary running back following the season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon had scored a touchdown in four straight weeks since Achane's injury in Week 3, but he failed to get into the end zone last week against the Patriots.
He still dominated the workload and posted a solid 69 rushing yards on 19 carries. With his backups, Jaylen Wright (quad) and Kaytron Allen (quad), both listed as questionable against the Lions, Gordon is set to be featured again in Week 9. Even though the Lions have done fairly well against running backs overall this season, Gordon's secure workload and reliable role make him RotoBaller's No. 14, which makes him a starter in almost all formats this week.
KC Concepcion Jr., Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. is starting to emerge a bit in the passing game, but is still a risky play in Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints. Concepcion Jr. has a good matchup overall against a Saints pass defense that is near the bottom of the NFL, but he lacks the overall consistency and touchdown potential needed to be a safe starting wide receiver.
Concepcion Jr. had a breakout game two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans with eight catches for 129 receiving yards, but he has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season and he averages just 10.7 yards per catch this season. The rookie out of Texas A&M needs to show more consistency and more outings like Week 7 at Tennessee before he can be counted on as a starting fantasy receiver.
He also has yet to show any chemistry with backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders could look for Concepcion Jr. as a short-field target but that is still an unknown with the two players yet to play with one another. Look elsewhere for a starting option this week.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks will get another week as the primary leader in the backfield, with David Montgomery (groin) still not ready to return from his groin injury originally suffered in Week 5. Marks had 15 carries in that game after Montgomery's early exit and had 15 carries the next week against the Jaguars as well.
In Week 7 against the Giants, Marks had a season-high 19 carries and racked up 66 rushing yards and added a 15-yard reception. He was the only running back with a catch or carry in that contest, and should carry a major workload again in Week 9 against the Chargers, as the Texans return from their bye.
Marks is RotoBaller's No. 19 RB in Week 9, and he's a low-end RB2 based on his volume, even though he hasn't found the end zone in the last two games despite his increased workload. He will be busy enough to be started in almost all formats.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has emerged as a vital piece of the passing attack and an impact fantasy option. The rookie third-rounder recorded a season-high five catches (seven targets) for 54 yards in Week 8's win over the Eagles and continues to ascend in the absence of Terry McLaurin (knee).
Williams will be relied upon more in Week 9 as Treylon Burks (foot) is also banged up and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Williams has been hyper-efficient on his targets from Jayden Daniels so far this season, connecting on 15 of 17 targets for 199 yards (13.3 yards per target). That connection should stay hot on Sunday against a Rams defense that has been stingy against the pass all season, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.
However, they are dealing with injuries to starters Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Trent McDuffie (back), who is questionable after missing practice all week. Williams should be featured as one of Washington's top targets in the passing game and projects as a solid WR3/FLEX option for Week 9.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, KC Concepcion Jr., Antonio Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, KC Concepcion Jr., Antonio Williams:
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