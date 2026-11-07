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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 9 - Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Shough, Dalton Kincaid, more

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Tetairoa McMillan - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 9 of 2026. Given these Week 9 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

Here we are, folks, at the official halfway point of the season. The trade deadline is just a few days away, and the entire landscape of the NFL could change with just a few transactions.

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was mixed. Jonathan Taylor had a poor performance, and Pat Freiermuth was invisible apart from a rushing touchdown that saved his fantasy performance. However, Luther Burden III and Jameson Williams both put up over 17.0 PPR points, and Patrick Mahomes had an outstanding performance, though I did predict that Mahomes "wouldn't be the one to win the game for the Chiefs", coming up short on fourth down to lose the game. Overall, it was worse than the last two weeks, so let's bounce back and go for some big wins this week!

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, vs. Denver Broncos

It's been a weird sophomore season for Tetairoa McMillan. The NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year started off with 385 yards and two touchdowns in his first four games, finishing as the PPR WR6 during that span.

Following their Week 5 bye, the Panthers defeated the Eagles after an 86-yard game from McMillan, but he was overshadowed by his teammate Jalen Coker, who had 97 yards. That sparked a heated debate in fantasy football over who the Panthers' true top wideout is: McMillan or Coker.

Unfortunately, the last two games haven't helped us answer this question, with both players having terrible fantasy performances.

McMillan has been slightly better, putting up 19.8 PPR points to Coker's 11.5 during this stretch, but it's a far cry from the numbers he was putting up to start the year.

Maybe it's due to facing better defenses; the Buccaneers and Packers are both top 10 defenses in terms of fewest points allowed per drive, and their next opponents, the Denver Broncos, also rank seventh in that category.

After a poor start to the season, the Broncos have fixed their defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game in the last five weeks. During that span, only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mike Evans have put up more than 70 receiving yards against them.

Denver's defense ranks 23rd in rushing yards per attempt allowed (4.5), and the struggling Bryce Young could find a way to win by relying on Chuba Hubbard.

Superstar CB Patrick Surtain II had a poor start to the season, but he looked dominant in Week 8 following his return from injury and will be a very tough matchup for McMillan.

In a matchup that favors the running game and up against a resurgent star cornerback, you should temper your expectations for McMillan.

 

Adonai Mitchell, WR, at Kansas City Chiefs

Is this the end of the Garrett Wilson era in New York? The former Offensive Rookie of the Year is one of the most sought-after players ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, and although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a well-placed source told him this weekend there is "no way" the Jets will trade Wilson, it's probably a negotiation tactic to maximize their return.

If they could get a similar haul like the one they got for Sauce Gardner, the Jets wouldn't hesitate to trade him. AD Mitchell, a part of that Gardner trade, has been great so far this season, breaking out with a 142-yard performance in Week 8.

Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a concussion, which will open the door for Mitchell to be the team's WR1. It'll be a bit of a "baptism of fire", though, as the Chiefs' defense will be a very difficult matchup.

They have allowed the third-fewest receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts (121.0), and have only allowed two WRs (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Josh Downs) to put up more than 70 yards against them. Don't expect lightning to strike twice for Mitchell this week.

 

Tyler Shough, QB, vs. Cleveland Browns

The second half of this season could have a huge ripple effect on how the rest of Tyler Shough's career will unfold. He started the year off on fire, throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions with a 99.2 passer rating in his first three games of the year.

However, he suffered a hand injury in Week 4, and his play has understandably declined, throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions with an 83.2 passer rating in his last four games.

Rookie WR Jordyn Tyson might return this week against the Browns, but that still won't be enough to improve Shough's outlook. He will face off against a great Cleveland pass defense that ranks sixth in fewest passing yards per game allowed (196.6).

This game won't be great for Shough, but he will have plenty of easier games later this year. His final stretch of the season, when he'll face the Panthers, Cardinals, and Falcons, will be his best chance of convincing the Saints that he is truly a franchise quarterback.

 

Tyler Allgeier, RB, at Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Allgeier has long been an underrated running back, but he had a truly outstanding performance in Week 8 that put him back on the fantasy football radar.

Allgeier had 191 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage in a win over the Cowboys, earning the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Allgeier, who has the longest active streak of not recording a fumble among active RBs (75 games), will get an extended run as the Cardinals' RB1 following Jeremiyah Love's injury.

He will face off against three tough run defenses in a row (Seahawks, Rams, and Chiefs), and their next game will be his biggest challenge.

The Seahawks rank seventh in fewest rushing yards per game allowed (94.0) and second in fewest rushing yards per carry allowed (3.5). Allgeier had a great game last week, but don't expect him to come anywhere close to that in Week 9.

 

Dalton Kincaid, TE, at Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Kincaid is having a breakout season. He is putting up career-highs in receiving yards per game (57.3) and yards per reception (14.9). Three of his top-six career receiving-yard games have all come in 2026.

Kincaid will have a bit of a hard time replicating his recent performances against the Vikings' defense, though. They have allowed the fewest passing yards (154.9) and points (13.3) per game, and are good at defending tight ends.

TEs have averaged just 7.1 PPR points per game against them, the lowest mark in the league.

They are also one of two teams (alongside the Cincinnati Bengals) that have held tight ends scoreless. Kincaid has been having a good season, but this is definitely not the right opponent for him, especially since he's dealing with a chest injury. Consider sitting him this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tetairoa McMillan, Adonai Mitchell, Tyler Shough, Tyler Allgeier, and Dalton Kincaid. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Tetairoa McMillan, Adonai Mitchell, Tyler Shough, Tyler Allgeier, and Dalton Kincaid:

Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Woody Marks
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Sam Laporta
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Coker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Matthew Golden
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
George Kittle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Devin Singletary
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Derrick Henry
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
James Cook III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rachaad White
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tre Tucker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chase Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Malik Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Blake Corum
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brock Bowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Denzel Boston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Zay Flowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Malik Nabers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kyren Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Javonte Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Mason
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
KC Concepcion
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Keenan Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Antonio Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Braelon Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Downs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Travis Kelce
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brenton Strange
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Hunter Henry
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Makai Lemon
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Demario Douglas
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Eli Raridon
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Mayer
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Efton Chism III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cade Otton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kaelon Black
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kendre Miller
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
AJ Barner
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mason Taylor
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kyle Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Samaje Perine
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Darren Waller
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justice Hill
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Keon Coleman
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Bell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Seth McGowan
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mark Andrews
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Malachi Fields
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Darius Cooper
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Savion Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tre Harris
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ty Johnson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Corey Kiner
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Evan Engram
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Davis Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Noah Fant
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tank Dell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Pat Bryant
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ted Hurst
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tory Horton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mack Hollins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Cameron
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Isaiah Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Devin DuVernay
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tez Johnson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Travis Hunter
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jack Bech
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Whittington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Simi Fehoko
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tutu Atwell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tim Patrick
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Zavion Thomas
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Xavier Legette
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jacob Cowing
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Tetairoa McMillan
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Marquise Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bryce Lance
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cody White
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Royals
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Isaiah Bond
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
John Metchie III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tai Felton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Khadarel Hodge
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Deion Burks
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Troy Franklin
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Elijah Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Van Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Colbie Young
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bo Melton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jahdae Walker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Zay Jones
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Charlie Jones
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ashton Dulin
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dareke Young
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Irvin Charles
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Myles Price
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Malik McClain
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Warren
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Breece Hall
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rome Odunze
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zay Flowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Mason
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Adonai Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Addison
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rachaad White
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DJ Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Downs
Adonai Mitchell
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Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Derrick Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Kelce
Adonai Mitchell
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Isaiah Likely
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dallas Goedert
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devin Singletary
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Adonai Mitchell
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jadarian Price
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Trey McBride
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Colston Loveland
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Sam Laporta
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Woody Marks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
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Jameson Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashee Rice
Adonai Mitchell
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Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
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Saquon Barkley
Adonai Mitchell
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Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
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Parker Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Adonai Mitchell
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George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Kittle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Austin Ekeler
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Jacobs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Eli Raridon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Christian Watson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Adonai Mitchell
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Ollie Gordon II
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Mayer
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Nico Collins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
James Cook III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Efton Chism III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Luther Burden III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cade Otton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Drake London
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kendre Miller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tee Higgins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
AJ Barner
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chase Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Skattebo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mason Taylor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Adonai Mitchell
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Kimani Vidal
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brock Bowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
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Jonathan Taylor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
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D'Andre Swift
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justice Hill
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Nabers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bucky Irving
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyren Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Javonte Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
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Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Adonai Mitchell
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CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
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Adonai Mitchell
vs
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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vs
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Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Goodson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darius Cooper
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Savion Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Harris
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ty Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Corey Kiner
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Evan Engram
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Adonai Mitchell
vs
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Adonai Mitchell
vs
Davis Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Noah Fant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ted Hurst
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tory Horton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Cameron
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaiah Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darnell Mooney
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tez Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Hunter
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jack Bech
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Whittington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Simi Fehoko
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tutu Atwell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tim Patrick
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zavion Thomas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Legette
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jacob Cowing
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cyrus Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Marquise Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bryce Lance
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cody White
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Royals
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaiah Bond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
John Metchie III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tai Felton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khadarel Hodge
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deion Burks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Troy Franklin
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Van Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Colbie Young
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bo Melton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jahdae Walker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zay Jones
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Charlie Jones
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ashton Dulin
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dareke Young
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Irvin Charles
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Myles Price
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik McClain
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Carson Wentz
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Milton III
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Ogletree
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Emari Demercado
Tyler Shough
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik McClain
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tyler Shough
vs
Myles Price
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyler Shough
vs
Irvin Charles
Tyler Shough
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Shough
vs
Kaytron Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
New York Giants
Tyler Shough
vs
Dareke Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Shough
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Shough
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyler Shough
vs
Salvon Ahmed
Tyler Shough
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Shough
vs
Cody Schrader
Tyler Shough
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Shough
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tyler Shough
vs
Chicago Bears
Tyler Shough
vs
Ashton Dulin
Tyler Shough
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Shough
vs
Max Klare
Tyler Shough
vs
New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough
vs
Charlie Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tyler Shough
vs
Zay Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Detroit Lions
Tyler Shough
vs
Tanner Koziol
Tyler Shough
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tyler Shough
vs
Charlie Woerner
Tyler Shough
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Shough
vs
Jackson Hawes
Tyler Shough
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tyler Shough
vs
Ben Sinnott
Tyler Shough
vs
New England Patriots
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Shough
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Shough
vs
Audric Estime
Tyler Shough
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Shough
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Tyler Shough
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Shough
vs
Lan Larison
Tyler Shough
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Shough
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tyler Shough
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Shough
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Carolina Panthers
Tyler Shough
vs
Dylan Laube
Tyler Shough
vs
Washington Commanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tyler Shough
vs
New York Jets
Tyler Shough
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Tyler Shough
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Shough
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Tyler Shough
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Shough
vs
Jahdae Walker
Tyler Shough
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyler Shough
vs
James Mitchell
Tyler Shough
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Shough
vs
Eli Stowers
Tyler Shough
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Shough
vs
Cade Stover
Tyler Shough
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Melton
Tyler Shough
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Shough
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Shough
vs
Colbie Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Shough
vs
Ray Davis
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Shough
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Tyler Shough
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Shough
vs
Van Jefferson
Tyler Shough
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Shough
vs
Elijah Moore
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Shough
vs
Troy Franklin
Tyler Shough
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Etienne
Tyler Shough
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Shough
vs
Deion Burks
Tyler Shough
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Shough
vs
Khadarel Hodge
Tyler Shough
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Shough
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Shough
vs
Tai Felton
Tyler Shough
vs
Brandon McManus
Tyler Shough
vs
Oscar Delp
Tyler Shough
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Shough
vs
John Metchie III
Tyler Shough
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Shough
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Tyler Shough
vs
Charlie Smyth
Tyler Shough
vs
Isaiah Bond
Tyler Shough
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Royals
Tyler Shough
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Shough
vs
Cody White
Tyler Shough
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Shough
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Tyler Shough
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Wright
Tyler Shough
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Lance
Tyler Shough
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Shough
vs
Adam Trautman
Tyler Shough
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Marquise Brown
Tyler Shough
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Shough
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tyler Shough
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Tyler Shough
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Tyler Shough
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Shough
vs
Mitchell Evans
Tyler Shough
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Shough
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Shough
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Shough
vs
John Bates
Tyler Shough
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Tyler Shough
vs
Luke Farrell
Tyler Shough
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Nate Adkins
Tyler Shough
vs
Eric Saubert
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacob Cowing
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Nico Collins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Drake London
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Puka Nacua
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Bell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
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vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darius Cooper
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Savion Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ty Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Davis Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Evan Hull
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sione Vaki
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vs
Khalil Herbert
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Kyle Juszczyk
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Ameer Abdullah
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vs
DJ Giddens
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George Holani
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
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Sean Tucker
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Trevor Etienne
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Dare Ogunbowale
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ray Davis
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Jaleel McLaughlin
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Jaydon Blue
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vs
Dylan Laube
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vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rasheen Ali
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vs
Lan Larison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Audric Estime
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cody Schrader
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Salvon Ahmed
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Kaytron Allen
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vs
Emari Demercado

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

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Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

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Brandon Miller

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is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
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Harold Fannin Jr.

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Haydn Fleury

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Filip Gustavsson

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Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

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Colton Parayko

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John Gibson

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Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

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Adrian Morejon

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Brandon Lowe

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Kenley Jansen

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Trevor Rogers

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Randy Arozarena

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Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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