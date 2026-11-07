RotoBaller's updated Week 9 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 9 slate kicks off on Sunday, which means it's almost time to lock in our lineups. Below are our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 9, reflecting recent injuries such as Hunter Henry being deemed questionable and Terrance Ferguson not being cleared to suit up.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 9 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|17
|1
|2
|George Kittle
|TE
|30
|2
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|42
|3
|4
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Trey McBride
|TE
|44
|3
|6
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|48
|3
|7
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|52
|4
|8
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|61
|4
|9
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|69
|5
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|76
|6
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|86
|6
|12
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|87
|6
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|88
|6
|14
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|90
|7
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|92
|7
|16
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|93
|7
|17
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|95
|7
|18
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|97
|8
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|99
|8
|20
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|100
|8
|21
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|104
|9
|22
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|108
|9
|23
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|111
|9
|24
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|113
|10
|25
|Cade Otton
|TE
|116
|10
|26
|AJ Barner
|TE
|119
|10
|27
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|121
|10
|28
|Darren Waller
|TE
|125
|11
|29
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|134
|12
|30
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|150
|13
|31
|Evan Engram
|TE
|154
|13
|32
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|155
|13
|33
|Davis Allen
|TE
|157
|13
|34
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|158
|13
|35
|Noah Fant
|TE
|159
|13
|36
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|168
|13
|37
|Noah Gray
|TE
|169
|14
|38
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|174
|14
|39
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|180
|14
|40
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|184
|14
|41
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|186
|14
|42
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|188
|14
|43
|Drew Sample
|TE
|189
|14
|44
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|190
|14
|45
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|200
|14
|46
|Sam Roush
|TE
|205
|14
|47
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|206
|14
|48
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|207
|15
|49
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|211
|15
|50
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|212
|15
|51
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|214
|15
|52
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|215
|15
|53
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|217
|15
|54
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|218
|15
|55
|John Bates
|TE
|220
|15
|56
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|222
|15
|57
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|224
|15
|58
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|226
|15
|59
|Brock Wright
|TE
|228
|16
|60
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|229
|16
|61
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|233
|16
|62
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|235
|16
|63
|Cade Stover
|TE
|249
|16
|64
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|250
|16
|65
|James Mitchell
|TE
|251
|16
|66
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|253
|16
|67
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|263
|16
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|264
|16
|69
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|265
|16
|70
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|266
|17
|71
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|267
|17
|72
|Max Klare
|TE
|270
|17
|73
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|282
Week 9 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has caught at least four passes in three straight games and in four of his last five. He was held catchless against the Vikings but has bounced back with solid games against the Jets and Patriots since the team's Week 6 bye. Dulcich tied for the team lead with six targets last week and caught four passes for 43 receiving yards.
The 26-year-old from UCLA is in a great matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed the most PPR points per game to tight ends this season. Dulcich is a viable streaming option in that matchup with his consistent volume lately, and he's RotoBaller's No. 17 TE this week, as he continues to trend up with more work coming his way.
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has had flashes of fantasy relevance over the past two years but hasn't produced consistently. In 2026, the 34-year-old has seen 25 targets and caught 15 for 209 yards and three TDs. Over the past three weeks, he has seen only six targets, whereas in prior weeks he received six, eight, and three.
Waller's path to fantasy significance would likely have to come through touchdowns, which the Panthers' Week 9 opponent, the Denver Broncos, have allowed five this season to opposing tight ends. While Waller has a "6-foot-6" frame and a propensity for the end zone, it is not worth starting him this week based on the slim chance he might score. Waller is a sit in all fantasy leagues this week, as RotoBaller's TE28.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is again a strong fantasy option for a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. The former Michigan Wolverine has really rounded into form over his previous three outings, compiling a 20/199/2 line while leading the team in receptions and targets (28).
Loveland's upside will always be somewhat capped by Chicago's propensity to score points in a hurry and the dearth of talent around him. Still, he's utilized superbly in the scheme, able to use his athleticism on quick flat routes around the line of scrimmage.
He also does well on some deeper breaking patterns over the middle and outside the numbers. Tampa Bay's defense has been an undesirable matchup in most respects, but they're actually susceptible to fantasy tight ends as a bottom-half unit. Even if the offense struggles, Loveland should still command a considerable share of targets. He's again a top option for the Sunday night matchup and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR TE4 for Week 9.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has been a steady but unspectacular PPR producer this season. He had a massive, 12-catch performance in Week 2, but with the team adding pass-catching options since then, he has played a smaller role. He has 33 catches for 322 yards in seven games, with at least three catches in all but one game this season. In Week 7, he had five catches for 45 yards against the Giants, but he still has not found the end zone this season.
After the bye, he'll go on the road to face the Chargers, who have been one of the better teams in the league at defending TEs. This season, the Bolts have allowed just one tight-end touchdown, so it's hard to count on Schultz to break through for a score this week. He is RotoBaller's No. 21 TE in the Week 9 rankings, making him worth considering as a starter in two-tight end formats or desperate situations.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Greg Dulcich, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Greg Dulcich, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz:
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