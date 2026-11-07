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Week 9 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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RotoBaller's updated Week 9 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 9 slate kicks off on Sunday, which means it's almost time to lock in our lineups. Below are our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 9, reflecting recent injuries such as Hunter Henry being deemed questionable and Terrance Ferguson not being cleared to suit up.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 17
1 2 George Kittle TE 30
2 3 Sam LaPorta TE 42
3 4 Colston Loveland TE 43
3 5 Trey McBride TE 44
3 6 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 48
3 7 Isaiah Likely TE 52
4 8 Tucker Kraft TE 61
4 9 Tyler Warren TE 69
5 10 T.J. Hockenson TE 76
6 11 Dalton Kincaid TE 86
6 12 Travis Kelce TE 87
6 13 Dallas Goedert TE 88
6 14 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 90
7 15 Mike Gesicki TE 92
7 16 Brenton Strange TE 93
7 17 Greg Dulcich TE 95
7 18 Chig Okonkwo TE 97
8 19 Hunter Henry TE 99
8 20 Tyler Higbee TE 100
8 21 Dalton Schultz TE 104
9 22 Juwan Johnson TE 108
9 23 Eli Raridon TE 111
9 24 Michael Mayer TE 113
10 25 Cade Otton TE 116
10 26 AJ Barner TE 119
10 27 Mason Taylor TE 121
10 28 Darren Waller TE 125
11 29 Mark Andrews TE 134
12 30 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 150
13 31 Evan Engram TE 154
13 32 Oronde Gadsden II TE 155
13 33 Davis Allen TE 157
13 34 Colby Parkinson TE 158
13 35 Noah Fant TE 159
13 36 Tommy Tremble TE 168
13 37 Noah Gray TE 169
14 38 Charlie Kolar TE 174
14 39 Elijah Higgins TE 180
14 40 Kenyon Sadiq TE 184
14 41 Nate Boerkircher TE 186
14 42 Jake Ferguson TE 188
14 43 Drew Sample TE 189
14 44 Foster Moreau TE 190
14 45 Dawson Knox TE 200
14 46 Sam Roush TE 205
14 47 Theo Johnson TE 206
14 48 Josh Cuevas TE 207
15 49 Will Kacmarek TE 211
15 50 Austin Hooper TE 212
15 51 Eric Saubert TE 214
15 52 Nate Adkins TE 215
15 53 Luke Farrell TE 217
15 54 Gavin Bartholomew TE 218
15 55 John Bates TE 220
15 56 Mitchell Evans TE 222
15 57 Blake Whiteheart TE 224
15 58 Adam Trautman TE 226
15 59 Brock Wright TE 228
16 60 Luke Schoonmaker TE 229
16 61 Jeremy Ruckert TE 233
16 62 Oscar Delp TE 235
16 63 Cade Stover TE 249
16 64 Eli Stowers TE 250
16 65 James Mitchell TE 251
16 66 Mo Alie-Cox TE 253
16 67 Matthew Hibner TE 263
16 68 Ben Sinnott TE 264
16 69 Jackson Hawes TE 265
16 70 Charlie Woerner TE 266
17 71 Tanner Koziol TE 267
17 72 Max Klare TE 270
17 73 Drew Ogletree TE 282

 

Week 9 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has caught at least four passes in three straight games and in four of his last five. He was held catchless against the Vikings but has bounced back with solid games against the Jets and Patriots since the team's Week 6 bye. Dulcich tied for the team lead with six targets last week and caught four passes for 43 receiving yards.

The 26-year-old from UCLA is in a great matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed the most PPR points per game to tight ends this season. Dulcich is a viable streaming option in that matchup with his consistent volume lately, and he's RotoBaller's No. 17 TE this week, as he continues to trend up with more work coming his way.

 

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has had flashes of fantasy relevance over the past two years but hasn't produced consistently. In 2026, the 34-year-old has seen 25 targets and caught 15 for 209 yards and three TDs. Over the past three weeks, he has seen only six targets, whereas in prior weeks he received six, eight, and three.

Waller's path to fantasy significance would likely have to come through touchdowns, which the Panthers' Week 9 opponent, the Denver Broncos, have allowed five this season to opposing tight ends. While Waller has a "6-foot-6" frame and a propensity for the end zone, it is not worth starting him this week based on the slim chance he might score. Waller is a sit in all fantasy leagues this week, as RotoBaller's TE28.

 

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is again a strong fantasy option for a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. The former Michigan Wolverine has really rounded into form over his previous three outings, compiling a 20/199/2 line while leading the team in receptions and targets (28).

Loveland's upside will always be somewhat capped by Chicago's propensity to score points in a hurry and the dearth of talent around him. Still, he's utilized superbly in the scheme, able to use his athleticism on quick flat routes around the line of scrimmage.

He also does well on some deeper breaking patterns over the middle and outside the numbers. Tampa Bay's defense has been an undesirable matchup in most respects, but they're actually susceptible to fantasy tight ends as a bottom-half unit. Even if the offense struggles, Loveland should still command a considerable share of targets. He's again a top option for the Sunday night matchup and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR TE4 for Week 9.

 

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has been a steady but unspectacular PPR producer this season. He had a massive, 12-catch performance in Week 2, but with the team adding pass-catching options since then, he has played a smaller role. He has 33 catches for 322 yards in seven games, with at least three catches in all but one game this season. In Week 7, he had five catches for 45 yards against the Giants, but he still has not found the end zone this season.

After the bye, he'll go on the road to face the Chargers, who have been one of the better teams in the league at defending TEs. This season, the Bolts have allowed just one tight-end touchdown, so it's hard to count on Schultz to break through for a score this week. He is RotoBaller's No. 21 TE in the Week 9 rankings, making him worth considering as a starter in two-tight end formats or desperate situations.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Greg Dulcich, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Greg Dulcich, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz:

Greg Dulcich
vs
Brenton Strange
Greg Dulcich
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
vs
Hunter Henry
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dallas Goedert
Greg Dulcich
vs
Travis Kelce
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dalton Schultz
Greg Dulcich
vs
Juwan Johnson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Eli Raridon
Greg Dulcich
vs
Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Cade Otton
Greg Dulcich
vs
AJ Barner
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Warren
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mason Taylor
Greg Dulcich
vs
Darren Waller
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tucker Kraft
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mark Andrews
Greg Dulcich
vs
Isaiah Likely
Greg Dulcich
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
Trey McBride
Greg Dulcich
vs
Colston Loveland
Greg Dulcich
vs
Sam Laporta
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Greg Dulcich
vs
Evan Engram
Greg Dulcich
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Greg Dulcich
vs
Davis Allen
Greg Dulcich
vs
Colby Parkinson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Noah Fant
Greg Dulcich
vs
George Kittle
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tommy Tremble
Greg Dulcich
vs
Noah Gray
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brock Bowers
Greg Dulcich
vs
Charlie Kolar
Greg Dulcich
vs
Elijah Higgins
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Greg Dulcich
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Greg Dulcich
vs
Jake Ferguson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Drew Sample
Greg Dulcich
vs
Foster Moreau
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dawson Knox
Greg Dulcich
vs
Sam Roush
Greg Dulcich
vs
Theo Johnson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Josh Cuevas
Greg Dulcich
vs
Will Kacmarek
Greg Dulcich
vs
Austin Hooper
Greg Dulcich
vs
Eric Saubert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Gesicki
vs
Davis Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Fant
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Gray
Mike Gesicki
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Drew Sample
Mike Gesicki
vs
Foster Moreau
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dawson Knox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Roush
Mike Gesicki
vs
Theo Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Will Kacmarek
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Hooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eric Saubert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davis Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drew Sample
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Roush
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Cuevas
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Will Kacmarek
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Eric Saubert
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Schultz
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dalton Schultz
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Davis Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Schultz
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Drew Sample
Dalton Schultz
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Roush
Dalton Schultz
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Josh Cuevas
Dalton Schultz
vs
Will Kacmarek
Dalton Schultz
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Schultz
vs
Eric Saubert

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Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 9 Lineups?
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 9 Kicker Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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