RotoBaller's updated Week 9 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The Week 9 Sunday slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, so now's the perfect time to double-check our fantasy lineups. This weekend, managers will be without two of the most productive RBs in recent weeks, Tony Pollard and Jaylen Warren, who are both on bye. As a result, managers may be forced to dig deeper to fill their lineup. Fortunately, our updated RB PPR rankings for Week 9 will assist in those tough lineup calls.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 9 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|2
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|4
|2
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|2
|5
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|10
|2
|6
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|11
|3
|7
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|12
|3
|8
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|14
|3
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|15
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|18
|3
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|20
|3
|12
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|22
|3
|13
|James Cook III
|RB
|25
|3
|14
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|27
|3
|15
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|29
|4
|16
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|32
|4
|17
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|35
|4
|18
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|38
|5
|19
|Woody Marks
|RB
|39
|5
|20
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|46
|5
|21
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|47
|5
|22
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|50
|5
|23
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|53
|5
|24
|Rachaad White
|RB
|56
|5
|25
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|59
|6
|26
|Blake Corum
|RB
|62
|6
|27
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|65
|6
|28
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|66
|6
|29
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|67
|7
|30
|Breece Hall
|RB
|68
|7
|31
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|71
|7
|32
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|75
|7
|33
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|77
|8
|34
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|80
|8
|35
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|82
|8
|36
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|84
|8
|37
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|94
|8
|38
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|96
|8
|39
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|106
|8
|40
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|110
|9
|41
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|117
|9
|42
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|118
|9
|43
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|120
|9
|44
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|122
|9
|45
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|124
|9
|46
|Justice Hill
|RB
|126
|9
|47
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|127
|10
|48
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|131
|10
|49
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|132
|10
|50
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|133
|10
|51
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|138
|10
|52
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|140
|10
|53
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|141
|10
|54
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|148
|10
|55
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|151
|11
|56
|Evan Hull
|RB
|171
|11
|57
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|183
|11
|58
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|187
|11
|59
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|197
|11
|60
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|198
|11
|61
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|201
|11
|62
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|202
|11
|63
|George Holani
|RB
|209
|12
|64
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|216
|12
|65
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|221
|12
|66
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|237
|12
|67
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|240
|13
|68
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|244
|13
|69
|Ray Davis
|RB
|245
|13
|70
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|247
|13
|71
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|255
|13
|72
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|256
|13
|73
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|257
|13
|74
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|258
|14
|75
|Lan Larison
|RB
|259
|14
|76
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|261
|15
|77
|Audric Estime
|RB
|262
|15
|78
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|272
|15
|79
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|273
|15
|80
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|274
|15
|81
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|275
|15
|82
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|277
|15
|83
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|281
Week 9 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is on the flex radar in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Reports suggest that Price will be much less restricted in Week 9, which is welcome news considering he already played 48% of the snaps fresh off IR in Week 8. Price earned 10 carries and four targets in that game.
That is solid volume for a player with the explosive potential of Price. Seattle's running game has struggled to get going all season, but Week 9 provides a chance for the team to get right against Arizona's porous defense. Price ran well against the Cardinals in Week 2, rushing for 52 yards on 13 carries. A fumble in that game limited Price to just 34% of the snaps, but he was on his way to a potentially big game prior to the mistake.
Seattle will play Arizona at home in a chance to fix a lot of their issues overall. If Price hovers around 50% of the snaps and earns 14-plus opportunities, he could be a possible flex play. It is risky, considering Price has not surpassed 7.8 fantasy points in a game this season, but volume is king when making deep flex decisions. The absence of guard Quenton Nelson (knee) will certainly impact Price's Week 9 fantasy value as well.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier ran roughshod over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Allgeier had a 63-yard touchdown run and broke an additional 52-yard run on his way to collecting 147 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the game. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week, and Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 9.
With Evan Hull the only other healthy running back currently on the roster, Allgeier is set up for work as a three-down back. Unfortunately, this new stint as the starter kicks off with a meeting against the Seahawks, who are allowing the second-fewest yards per carry to opposing running backs (3.28). Ironically, the Seahawks rank last in red zone conversion rate allowed, which could set Allgeier up for another trip to the end zone. He projects as an RB2/3 for Week 9.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White has operated as the team's lead back since Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was placed on IR ahead of Week 6. White has scored 15.7 and 14 PPR points in two games since, catching multiple passes and finding the end zone in both games. The 27-year-old handled a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in last week's win over the Eagles and should continue to lead the backfield in touches while Austin Ekeler mixes in.
White profiles as a solid RB2 in Week 9 against the Rams, who have allowed the 12th fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, though they have also allowed the third most catches (44) to running backs, which could set White up for another productive performance. White ranks as RotoBaller's RB24 in PPR leagues for Week 9.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is a good start in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints and should end the week as an RB1. Judkins should rebound on the road at New Orleans after a tough Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. At Pittsburgh, Judkins managed just 25 yards on 11 carries as he was stymied in the run game. He did add two catches for 24 yards in the passing game.
It was a difficult game for Judkins and the Browns offense, but he carries a much better matchup in Week 9 despite it being a road game. The Saints rank No. 29 in the NFL against the run, giving up 139.4 rushing yards per game. They have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns this season.
With Judkins acting as the lead back for the Browns, he should be able to manage a nice rushing output in Week 9 against a generous rush defense. Backup running back Dylan Sampson is back active for the Browns and was involved in the passing game at Pittsburgh last week, but had just one carry. Judkins should remain as the main ball-carrier and has the potential for a big week against a bottom-half rush NFL rush defense.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Jadarian Price, Quinshon Judkins, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Rachaad White, Jadarian Price, Quinshon Judkins, Tyler Allgeier:
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