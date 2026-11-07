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Week 9 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

RotoBaller's updated Week 9 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

Hello RotoBallers! The Week 9 Sunday slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, so now's the perfect time to double-check our fantasy lineups. This weekend, managers will be without two of the most productive RBs in recent weeks, Tony Pollard and Jaylen Warren, who are both on bye. As a result, managers may be forced to dig deeper to fill their lineup. Fortunately, our updated RB PPR rankings for Week 9 will assist in those tough lineup calls.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 3
2 3 Bijan Robinson RB 4
2 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
2 5 Javonte Williams RB 10
2 6 Kyren Williams RB 11
3 7 Bucky Irving RB 12
3 8 D'Andre Swift RB 14
3 9 Jonathan Taylor RB 15
3 10 Chuba Hubbard RB 18
3 11 Chase Brown RB 20
3 12 Jonah Coleman RB 22
3 13 James Cook III RB 25
3 14 Ollie Gordon II RB 27
3 15 Josh Jacobs RB 29
4 16 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 32
4 17 Saquon Barkley RB 35
4 18 Bhayshul Tuten RB 38
5 19 Woody Marks RB 39
5 20 Quinshon Judkins RB 46
5 21 Jadarian Price RB 47
5 22 Devin Singletary RB 50
5 23 Derrick Henry RB 53
5 24 Rachaad White RB 56
5 25 Ashton Jeanty RB 59
6 26 Blake Corum RB 62
6 27 Zach Charbonnet RB 65
6 28 Tyler Allgeier RB 66
6 29 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 67
7 30 Breece Hall RB 68
7 31 Mike Washington Jr. RB 71
7 32 Omarion Hampton RB 75
7 33 Jordan Mason RB 77
8 34 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 80
8 35 Dylan Sampson RB 82
8 36 Braelon Allen RB 84
8 37 Kenneth Gainwell RB 94
8 38 Alvin Kamara RB 96
8 39 J.K. Dobbins RB 106
8 40 Austin Ekeler RB 110
9 41 Kaelon Black RB 117
9 42 Kendre Miller RB 118
9 43 Cam Skattebo RB 120
9 44 Kimani Vidal RB 122
9 45 Samaje Perine RB 124
9 46 Justice Hill RB 126
9 47 Emmett Johnson RB 127
10 48 Roschon Johnson RB 131
10 49 Seth McGowan RB 132
10 50 Keaton Mitchell RB 133
10 51 Elijah Mitchell RB 138
10 52 Tyler Goodson RB 140
10 53 MarShawn Lloyd RB 141
10 54 Ty Johnson RB 148
10 55 Corey Kiner RB 151
11 56 Evan Hull RB 171
11 57 Jaylen Wright RB 183
11 58 Sione Vaki RB 187
11 59 Khalil Herbert RB 197
11 60 Kyle Juszczyk RB 198
11 61 Ameer Abdullah RB 201
11 62 DJ Giddens RB 202
11 63 George Holani RB 209
12 64 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 216
12 65 Emanuel Wilson RB 221
12 66 Sean Tucker RB 237
12 67 Trevor Etienne RB 240
13 68 Dare Ogunbowale RB 244
13 69 Ray Davis RB 245
13 70 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 247
13 71 Jaydon Blue RB 255
13 72 Dylan Laube RB 256
13 73 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 257
13 74 Rasheen Ali RB 258
14 75 Lan Larison RB 259
14 76 DeeJay Dallas RB 261
15 77 Audric Estime RB 262
15 78 Hunter Luepke RB 272
15 79 Cody Schrader RB 273
15 80 Salvon Ahmed RB 274
15 81 Isaiah Davis RB 275
15 82 Kaytron Allen RB 277
15 83 Emari Demercado RB 281

 

Week 9 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is on the flex radar in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Reports suggest that Price will be much less restricted in Week 9, which is welcome news considering he already played 48% of the snaps fresh off IR in Week 8. Price earned 10 carries and four targets in that game.

That is solid volume for a player with the explosive potential of Price. Seattle's running game has struggled to get going all season, but Week 9 provides a chance for the team to get right against Arizona's porous defense. Price ran well against the Cardinals in Week 2, rushing for 52 yards on 13 carries. A fumble in that game limited Price to just 34% of the snaps, but he was on his way to a potentially big game prior to the mistake.

Seattle will play Arizona at home in a chance to fix a lot of their issues overall. If Price hovers around 50% of the snaps and earns 14-plus opportunities, he could be a possible flex play. It is risky, considering Price has not surpassed 7.8 fantasy points in a game this season, but volume is king when making deep flex decisions. The absence of guard Quenton Nelson (knee) will certainly impact Price's Week 9 fantasy value as well.

 

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier ran roughshod over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Allgeier had a 63-yard touchdown run and broke an additional 52-yard run on his way to collecting 147 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the game. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week, and Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 9.

With Evan Hull the only other healthy running back currently on the roster, Allgeier is set up for work as a three-down back. Unfortunately, this new stint as the starter kicks off with a meeting against the Seahawks, who are allowing the second-fewest yards per carry to opposing running backs (3.28). Ironically, the Seahawks rank last in red zone conversion rate allowed, which could set Allgeier up for another trip to the end zone. He projects as an RB2/3 for Week 9.

 

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White has operated as the team's lead back since Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was placed on IR ahead of Week 6. White has scored 15.7 and 14 PPR points in two games since, catching multiple passes and finding the end zone in both games. The 27-year-old handled a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in last week's win over the Eagles and should continue to lead the backfield in touches while Austin Ekeler mixes in.

White profiles as a solid RB2 in Week 9 against the Rams, who have allowed the 12th fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, though they have also allowed the third most catches (44) to running backs, which could set White up for another productive performance. White ranks as RotoBaller's RB24 in PPR leagues for Week 9.

 

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is a good start in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints and should end the week as an RB1. Judkins should rebound on the road at New Orleans after a tough Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. At Pittsburgh, Judkins managed just 25 yards on 11 carries as he was stymied in the run game. He did add two catches for 24 yards in the passing game.

It was a difficult game for Judkins and the Browns offense, but he carries a much better matchup in Week 9 despite it being a road game. The Saints rank No. 29 in the NFL against the run, giving up 139.4 rushing yards per game. They have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

With Judkins acting as the lead back for the Browns, he should be able to manage a nice rushing output in Week 9 against a generous rush defense. Backup running back Dylan Sampson is back active for the Browns and was involved in the passing game at Pittsburgh last week, but had just one carry. Judkins should remain as the main ball-carrier and has the potential for a big week against a bottom-half rush NFL rush defense.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Jadarian Price, Quinshon Judkins, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Rachaad White, Jadarian Price, Quinshon Judkins, Tyler Allgeier:

Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Devin Singletary
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Rome Odunze
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Antonio Williams
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rachaad White
vs
Kaelon Black
Rachaad White
vs
Kendre Miller
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Devin Singletary
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tre Tucker
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Denzel Boston
Jadarian Price
vs
George Kittle
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
vs
Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Kendre Miller
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devin Singletary
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tre Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nico Collins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaelon Black
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kendre Miller
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Ekeler

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 9 Tight End Rankings
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 9 Lineups?
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target


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Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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