Bruno's best fantasy football kicker streamers and K rankings for Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12 in 2026. NFL kicker streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Chase McLaughlin keeps turning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stalled drives into fantasy points. He enters Week 9 without a missed field goal, but Sunday's road matchup with the Chicago Bears presents a tougher assignment before the Buccaneers take their bye.
That leaves a choice between his immediate value and a longer commitment elsewhere. Drew Stevens and the Washington Commanders have no remaining bye, with a four-game stretch beginning against the Los Angeles Rams. Brandon McManus can cover the next two weeks, while Wil Lutz offers a Week 9 start before the Denver Broncos' break.
The recommendations below cover those different needs, plus two early Week 10 targets and an option to avoid. All recommended pickups are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues. For the complete weekly field, see RotoBaller's kicker rankings.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kicker Strength of Schedule: Weeks 9-12
- Temporary Streamer: A kicker to start in Week 9, then replace.
- Part-Time Streamer: A kicker with multiple usable matchups during this stretch.
- Recruit Streamer: An upcoming option to target before the next waiver run.
- Fool's Gold Streamer: An available kicker whose apparent appeal overstates his current value.
Week 9 Kicker Streamers
Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Chicago Bears
- Yahoo Rostership: 47%
- Over-Under: 47.5 points
- Line: TB +6.5
McLaughlin has delivered multiple field goals in six of eight games, including nine makes over his last three appearances. Even Tampa Bay's 16-point output against the Atlanta Falcons last week produced three field goals and an extra point.
Chicago has allowed only 12 field-goal attempts through eight games, so this isn't a matchup to target indiscriminately. Tampa Bay's implied total is 20.5 points.
McLaughlin's appeal comes from his established workload and accuracy, with RotoBaller placing him K9 for Week 9.
He has converted all 19 field-goal attempts and all 17 extra points. Eleven of those field goals came from at least 40 yards, including four from 50-plus, giving him distance-scoring upside even when Tampa Bay doesn't reach the end zone.
His longest make this season is 59 yards. The 65-yarder against Philadelphia in September 2025 shows why Tampa Bay can still send him out when a drive stops beyond the usual field-goal range.
Chase McLaughlin drills a 65-YARD FG at the end of the half 💥 pic.twitter.com/jP3GPQKJOO
— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025
I'd start McLaughlin over the other featured options for this week, then replace him during the Week 10 bye. The Buccaneers return at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 and host the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.
Their previous Panthers matchup produced two field goals and five extra points for McLaughlin.
Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Yahoo Rostership: 16%
- Over-Under: 44.5 points
- Line: DEN -2.5
Denver's Week 10 bye makes Lutz a short-term solution, and his K12 RotoBaller ranking puts him in the starting discussion for managers who can't get McLaughlin. The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites in Carolina, with an implied total of 23.5 points.
Lutz has benefited from Denver's improving scoring output. The Broncos scored 30 against the Arizona Cardinals and 28 against the Kansas City Chiefs, with Lutz converting all five field-goal attempts and all five extra points across those wins.
He had made eight of his first 11 field-goal attempts through Week 5. Since then, he is 6-for-6, bringing his season total to 14-for-17. He has also made all 14 extra-point attempts.
Lutz is a reasonable one-week pickup in 12-team leagues. Denver returns at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. I'd drop Lutz during the bye rather than carry two kickers.
Washington and Los Angeles are both scheduled to play while Denver rests.
Drew Stevens, Washington Commanders (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Yahoo Rostership: 11%
- Over-Under: 48.5 points
- Line: WAS +4.5
RotoBaller ranks Stevens K13 against the Rams, making him a deeper-league start who can stay in your lineup through the Week 10 byes. Washington visits the New York Giants next week, then hosts the Cincinnati Bengals and travels to Arizona.
Cincinnati has allowed 16 field-goal attempts through seven games, giving Stevens another matchup worth keeping him for. Washington's bye came in Week 7.
Stevens has seen enough field-goal work to remain useful beyond the Rams matchup. Washington has attempted at least two field goals in six of seven games, and Stevens has converted 14 of 17 overall.
He made both attempts in the first Giants meeting, then hit from 51 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in his following appearance.
Washington has a 22-point implied total against Los Angeles. Stevens went 4-for-5 against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, including a 56-yarder. He has converted 11 of 14 extra-point attempts, with one of the misses blocked.
Brandon McManus, Los Angeles Rams (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Washington Commanders
- Yahoo Rostership: 7%
- Over-Under: 48.5 points
- Line: LAR -4.5
McManus has a higher implied team total than the other three featured streamers, at 26.5 points.
Los Angeles follows its trip to Washington with a Week 10 visit to Arizona, giving him two potential starts before the Rams' Week 11 bye.
Los Angeles scored 59 points across McManus' two appearances, but he attempted only one field goal. He made that 30-yarder against the Chargers and has converted all eight extra points.
McManus is a deeper-league choice behind Stevens and Lutz, consistent with his K14 RotoBaller ranking.
Arizona has allowed 27 offensive touchdowns but only 14 field-goal attempts through eight games, so another outing built largely on extra points is a risk in Week 10.
Managers using McLaughlin or Lutz can also revisit McManus next week. After the bye, he returns at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.
Recruit Kicker Streamers for Week 10
If your Week 9 lineup is settled, these are two alternatives to McManus or Stevens for next week's bye replacements:
- Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals: 5% Yahoo rostership; Week 10 opponent: Los Angeles Rams.
- Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers: 4% Yahoo rostership; Week 10 opponent: at New Orleans Saints.
Ryland's rematch has a clear precedent: he made six field goals and scored all 18 Arizona points against the Rams in Week 6. He is 19-for-21 this season, including 11 straight makes across his last three games.
another FG on the day for 3️⃣8️⃣ #AZvsLAR | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Sv0rjqrqVt
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 18, 2026
I'd wait through his Week 9 trip to face the Seattle Seahawks. The first Seahawks meeting left him without a field-goal attempt, while RotoBaller ranks him K28 for the rematch. The Rams game is the reason to revisit him.
Fitzgerald has made all 13 field-goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards. The New Orleans Saints have allowed 14 makes on 15 attempts through seven games, and the Week 10 game is indoors.
His extra-point record is less secure: he has made 13 of 18, with two blocked. He's a matchup-based replacement, with Ryland my first choice between these recruits.
Fool's Gold Kicker Streamer to Avoid
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 9 Opponent: New York Jets
- Yahoo Rostership: 28%
Kansas City is a heavy favorite against the Jets, which makes Butker tempting if you're choosing primarily by offensive environment. The accuracy problem remains, however, and RotoBaller ranks him K19 for Week 9.
His six misses on 18 field-goal attempts are concentrated at longer distances. Butker is 10-for-11 inside 50 yards and just 2-for-7 from 50-plus.
His five misses from 50-plus account for most of the accuracy gap separating him from McLaughlin and Lutz.
He missed from 54 yards against Denver last week, so the latest game offered no improvement from distance. Butker has missed four of nine field-goal attempts over his last three games; the problem isn't confined to one bad afternoon.
McLaughlin and Lutz are preferable Week 9 choices in a typical 12-team league.
Kicker Streaming Action Plan
McLaughlin is the first Week 9 choice, with Stevens offering the most convenient continuation. Here's how I'd handle the four weeks:
- Week 9: Start McLaughlin at Chicago. Lutz at Carolina is the next choice, followed by Stevens against the Rams and McManus at Washington.
- Week 10: Retain Stevens at the Giants or use McManus at Arizona. Ryland against the Rams is the first recruit, with Fitzgerald at New Orleans another option.
- Week 11: Stevens hosts Cincinnati. Lutz returns against Las Vegas, while McManus is on bye.
- Week 12: Revisit McLaughlin at home against Carolina. Stevens at Arizona and McManus against Green Bay are alternatives.
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