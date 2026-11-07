Projecting Rest of Season Top 12 Running Backs in 2026 Fantasy Football

John ranks the top-12 running backs in fantasy football for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. Who are the best RBs in the NFL for fantasy football for the rest of 2026?
While you probably won't ever be able to pick them up off waivers, and it might be difficult to swing a trade for a single one of them in any of your fantasy leagues, the top-12 fantasy football running backs are undoubtedly extremely important to the outcome of fantasy leagues.
The top few of them may seem obvious, but rounding out the bottom of the list may be some surprising names -- and players you could look to trade for if their production slumps for a few games.
The No. 1 overall running back each year is always a massive league-winner, but what about the rest of them? Let's dive in, starting with No. 12 and working our way up to the top!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
12. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Irving's had three games where he's only scored single-digit PPR fantasy points. But he's made his upside known with performances of 31.5, 24.0, and 21.0 PPR fantasy points in three of his last four contests.
MAN ON A MISSION 😤
📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX https://t.co/ZdgiEHk2Z5
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 1, 2026
Irving appears to have shaken off the injuries that limited him last season. The Buccaneers offense overall hasn't been great, but he's been their lone bright spot this season.
11. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 9 should not be under consideration for Tuten's potential production the rest of the season. He had his touches restricted, likely due to an injury that he had dealt with during the week.
BHAYSHUL TUTEN RUNNING THROUGH DEFENDERS FOR A 39-YARD TD
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/d2MvvxMdPw
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Tuten is a workhorse back when healthy, and is getting goal-line opportunities and receiving work. He's busted off plenty of big plays.
10. Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys offense isn't as pretty this season as it was a year ago, but Williams has maintained his role as the clear No. 1 back for Dallas. And with very little competition in the backfield, he's handled the lion's share of the touches.
Javonte Williams picks up 6 for a big-time opening half drive for the @dallascowboys
@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/MhCZxMP5dH
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
He already has nine total touchdowns through eight games, though his rushing efficiency has plummeted around 17 percent since last season. The Cowboys run blocking has taken a step back, which could explain that.
9. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
It took multiple seasons of Warren playing with elite efficiency and an injury to his backup RB to finally get him the role that he deserves, but it's here, and it's paying off greatly. Warren averages nearly six yards per carry and has a substantial receiving role.
Jaylen Warren just went 51 yards on 3rd and 13 😳
CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YD1Naon9lN
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
There's always the chance the coaching staff could reduce his role... well, just because. They've done it in previous seasons, which didn't make a lot of sense. Hopefully that doesn't happen, though. He's elusive, powerful, and shifty, and deserves a huge workload each game.
8. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Williams seemed to be on a rocket ship destined for the moon, fantasy football-wise, after his 36.7 PPR fantasy point outing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Since then, he hasn't reached 20 points in another game, though.
He was likely soft-benched in Week 6 for negative comments he made about his offense. But his production hasn't recovered. He hasn't been in a workhorse role, as he saw 13, 18, and 17 touches in his past three games.
Kyren Williams runs it in for 6️⃣
LACvsLAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qK8GOsrPpU
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
But he's still a good RB in a good offense. Better fantasy days should come for him.
7. D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears
Swift has been dominant for fantasy football in the absence of his teammate, Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe). When Monangai returns, Swift could fall down this list a few spots. But he's averaging 21.8 PPR fantasy points per game over his last four outings.
The Bears have an excellent offensive line and elite offensive coaching thanks to head coach Ben Johnson. And Swift has been used heavily at the goal line and out of the backfield as a receiver.
D'Andre Swift has reached 8 rushing TDs ✅
Season Stats:
143 Car | 545 Rush Yds | 10 Rush TD
Season Pace:
1,158 Rush Yds | 21 Rush TD
#DaBears https://t.co/rMerHrkkeg
— PaceBall (@paceball__) November 3, 2026
He's a fantastic athlete even if his contact balance isn't special. He's a must-start RB1 for the rest of the season.
6. James Cook III, RB, Buffalo Bills
It's unfortunate that the receiving role that was talked about for Cook before the season never materialized. It's also unfortunate that Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen loves playing hero ball so much that he hogs a ton of rushing touchdowns for himself.
Whether or not Allen is stat-padding is up for debate, but Cook is still one of fantasy football's better running backs. Aside from his poor performance in Week 1, he's been remarkably consistent, too.
James Cook scores from 5 out!
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VW6S3uG0N0 https://t.co/KavM65meNi
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 1, 2026
To this point in his career, he's also been incredible at staying healthy. He's missed just one game due to injury in his time in the NFL.
5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
CMC is clearly nowhere near the athlete he used to be. It appears that years of taking hundreds of hits and dealing with major injuries, as well as normal aging, have taken their toll on the once unbelievably elite dual-threat player.
While his rushing efficiency is down substantially, he still is in a great offense and has an elite receiving role. He's also still one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL. In Week 7, he only handled seven rushes, but scored a touchdown and caught six passes for 61 yards.
Christian McCaffrey with ANOTHER touchdown and the 49ers are destroying the Dolphins https://t.co/tc0ZXNq0yy
— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 20, 2026
In the grand scheme of things, his pure rushing efficiency doesn't matter much. It holds him back from being the overall RB1, but he's still a great fantasy asset.
4. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Taylor has been linked to serious trade rumors in recent days with the collapsing nature of the Colts organization. They're going into rebuild mode, and likely don't see the 27-year-old tailback as a major part of their future plans.
A team hanging on to him when they need to tank to get multiple years of high first-round picks to rebuild wouldn't make much sense. The Colts have been a pretty good offensive environment for Taylor, but wherever he went, he'd probably still have a workhorse role.
The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told @RapSheet and me. Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources. More on https://t.co/NcfwZLCjrb. https://t.co/X2gYBnSFek
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2026
Regardless of whether he stayed with the Colts or left with another team, he's an elite talent. He's a huge back with top-tier speed and plenty of power, and can handle all of a team's short-yardage and goal-line touches.
He doesn't have much receiving upside, though, and that prevents him from breaking into the top tier of the most elite backs.
3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson is arguably the most talented overall running back in the league. The thing that separates him from the top-2 players on this list is, unfortunately, the weakness of the Falcons offense, which has been exposed on numerous occasions.
Even with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm, Atlanta's offensive attack has been completely ineffective at times, like in Week 8, when they were trounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
BIJAN ROBINSON 59-YARD TOUCHDOWN ON THE 3RD PLAY OF THE GAME https://t.co/XbExfSK0XM
— Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) October 6, 2026
It should come as no surprise that good running backs on bad offenses can be very matchup-sensitive. Robinson is still an elite fantasy option, but his floor is concerningly low for a player of his caliber. It's just not his fault.
2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Walker's elite role as the workhorse back on a solid offense with plenty of pass-catching upside has resulted in him being the second-highest-scoring RB in fantasy football this season. He got off to a ridiculously hot start to the year, but has cooled in recent weeks.
Matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, two of the NFL's best defenses in recent seasons, cut Walker's rushing average significantly. But he has some softer matchups ahead, which will give him more opportunities to put up monster numbers.
BRONCOS STUFF Kenneth Walker https://t.co/FrGYPhuYer
— wok (@wokdior) November 2, 2026
Gibbs is the only true matchup-proof RB in the NFL right now. Walker's upside remains tremendous, though.
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Wow, what a stunner to see Gibbs, who's clearly the highest-scoring running back this season, at the top of the list. He's been absolutely dominant this season. He's actually living up to his status as the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football leagues this season.
Outside of superflex and 2QB leagues, Gibbs was overwhelmingly the top pick, and he's rewarded his fantasy managers with 195.8 PPR fantasy points through seven contests. That's an average of nearly 28 PPR fantasy points per game, over seven more than second place.
Jahmyr Gibbs races into the end zone to give the Lions the lead!
MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/X42rZbve42
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
While the Lions offensive line isn't playing as well as it did a few years ago, Gibbs' role in a great offense as both a rusher and a receiver without much competition for touches, and his elite talent, make him the clear RB1 for the rest of the season.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!