October 2, 2026

Andy's Week 2 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 2 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! The first "week" of the NHL season is coming to a close, which means it's time to turn to the waiver wire. Even though it is early, managers should not wait long to pick up a potential breakout candidate.

Below, we will look at several players across all positions and league sizes that could be worth a look ahead of the first "full" week of the NHL season.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Also, use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code CHAMP. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass , get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2

Note - It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, C/LW, Washington Capitals

Rostered - 17%

Dubois tallied a season-best 66-point campaign in 2024 but battled injuries in 2025, appearing in only 25 games, which is likely why he's on the waiver wire in nearly 80% of Yahoo leagues.

The 28-year-old is currently slated to be the team's top center alongside Alex Tuch and Tom Wilson and to occupy a spot on the top power-play unit. Last winter, Dubois generated a solid 52% Corsi% while spending most of his time alongside Wilson and Alexei Protas. However, Tuch should provide him with even more scoring production, as the veteran winger has punched in 30+ goals in each of his last two seasons.

Injuries are a concern, but when active, Dubois can flirt with a 70-point season given Washington's lineup improvements.

Easton Cowan, LW/RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 13%

Easton Cowan has been very productive in the opening week and has put himself firmly on the waiver-wire radar. In two games, Cowan has found the back of the net once and added two helpers. Despite playing on the third line, Cowan has made a high impact on the stat sheet and logged at least two minutes of power-play time in each game (on the second unit).

While Cowan's NHL track record isn't extensive, he appears primed to take a major step forward. In his debut season, Cowan appeared in 66 games and scored 11 goals with 18 assists.

In this year's limited sample, his underlying metrics suggest a breakout is possible, as shown by his elite 63% Corsi%, a 13% jump from his rookie marks.

Managers would like to see him in the top six, but if this trend continues, he could be given more opportunities. He is a top forward to pick up in all 12-team leagues, as he not only has short-term value during this recent surge, but could be a long-term play if he sees more ice time.

Easton Cowan makes it 2-0 with his first goal of the season 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ny0dNBYVlV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 1, 2026

Artturi Lehkonen, LW/RW, Colorado Avalanche

Rostered - 34%

Lehkonen was coming off his second straight 20-goal campaign and began his 2026 season with a bang, netting two goals in their 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. In this contest, Lehkonen registered both goals on the power play and, more importantly, saw top-line usage in 5-on-5 play throughout the contest, which is critical for fantasy.

Lehkonen skated alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas on the top line but played on the second power-play unit (though that didn't affect his production).

Last season, Colorado deployed this same top line for most of the season, and it generated an elite 57.3% xGoals% with 3.74 xGoals per 60 Minutes. The 31-year-old tallied 48 points in 70 games and is on pace to enjoy similar production in a contract year.

Those needing a winger who can total counting stats but can take a loss in hits/blocks should target Lehkonen.

Vasily Podkolzin, LW/RW, Edmonton Oilers

Rostered - 42%

This may be your final opportunity to pick up Vasily Podkolzin as he is nearing the 50% rostered mark. Podkolzin tallied a season-high 37 points during the 2025 campaign, but he appears poised for a massive breakout season, even more so than the young Leafs winger we discussed.

In his season debut, Podkolzin found the back of the net twice and logged seven shots, a goal, and an eye-catching five hits. More importantly, Podkolzin played alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the top line, which will keep his fantasy ceiling very high through the winter. He stayed hot on Thursday night, scoring his third goal of the season with another assist.

In their loss to the Canucks, Podkolzin generated a ridiculous 83% Corsi% when on the ice, which is unsustainable, but given that he will be on the line with two superstars, he is a must-add across all formats.

His ability to register hits at a high rate (210+ hits in each of the last two seasons) further adds to his long-term value in category formats.

Nicholas Robertson, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 5%

Nicholas Robertson was an intriguing sleeper pick in drafts, as he skated on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby during training camp. That eventually came true on opening night as Robertson skated alongside Crosby and Rickard Rakell on the top forward line. Robertson did not disappoint in his Penguins debut, scoring two goals, including one shorthanded.

This line was dominant on Wednesday night, generating a 72.7% xGoals%. The 25-year-old has scored at least 14 goals in each of his last three seasons but has never performed as a reliable top-six forward in Toronto. However, Dan Muse appears to view him as a legit first-line forward, and his spot on the top line may not be in jeopardy, as Bryan Rust (currently injured) was skating on the third line in training camp before hitting the IR.

Frazer Minten, C, Boston Bruins

Rostered - 7%

A deep-league center to monitor is second-year forward Frazer Minten. Minten is currently in a bottom-six role, which limits his production in shallower formats, but deeper leagues should consider stashing him in hopes he takes a second-year leap.

In his season debut, Minten tallied two points, including the game-winning goal.

In his debut season, Minten tallied 35 points (17 goals) over 82 games. He logged 142 hits and was not a factor in blocks, tallying 51. Under the hood, he generated a 54.6% On-Ice Goals% with a 49% Fenwick%. Playing alongside fellow emerging star James Hagens, Minten could push for a 20-goal season while logging 150+ hits.

Josh Norris, C, Buffalo Sabres

Rostered - 8%

The final forward we will spotlight is Josh Norris on the Buffalo Sabres. Norris has battled injuries throughout his career, but when he's on the ice, he's been very productive. In 2025, Norris appeared in 44 games, scored 13 goals, and had 21 helpers. This was a stark improvement over the 35 points he tallied over a much higher 56-game list the season prior.

Norris is currently skating on the top line alongside star forward Tage Thompson and the emerging Josh Doan. Last season, he generated a strong 60% Corsi, suggesting that if he avoids any lengthy injury stint, he could be a valuable asset in 12-team leagues.

Even though he was held off the scoresheet in the season opener, Norris is a sneaky option for those in deep leagues needing a scoring boost who has the upside to push for 75+ hits. Additionally, even though Norris only has center eligibility on Yahoo, he was slating on the wing on Thursday night, which should give him more roster flexibility later in the season.

The injury risk is there, but those in deeper formats looking for upside should target Norris.

Other Names -

Gabriel Perreault, NYR

Anders Lee, UTA

Will Cuylle, NYR (if needing hits)

Jared McCann, SEA

Anthony Mantha, NJD

Ryan Hartman, MIN (if needing face-offs and blocks)

Tyson Foerster, PHI

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2

Morgan Rielly, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 38%



While Darren Raddysh drew much of the offseason attention, veteran Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly is still available in most shallower formats. Riley has enjoyed a productive start to the season, tallying two assists over two games, including one on the power play.

In 2025, Rielly tallied 36 points but reached double-digit goals for the first time since 2021. Even though Riley is no longer the QB1 on the top power-play, he still sees minutes on the top pair (alongside Raddysh) and operates as the point on the second power-play unit, which could be quite productive with Cowan and Gavin McKenna on that unit.

Beyond his potential to push for a 40-point season, Rielly is a sure bet for 100+ blocks, making him a priority pickup across all standard formats.

Luca Cagoni, D, San Jose Sharks

Rostered - 10%

The 21-year-old made waves in camp and not only secured a spot on the roster but is slated to play top defender on the first power-play unit. Entering the 2026 season, Cagoni appeared in just nine NHL games and tallied two points with 11 shots on goal.

In the season opener, Cagoni wasted little time to make an impact, scoring his first career NHL goal and adding a helper (on the power-play). Even though he is on the bottom pairing, his usage on the top power-play alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith significantly raises his upside.

Those needing a defender with scoring upside should target Cagoni with confidence.

Brayden McNabb, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 15%

Those in deeper formats needing a stable blue liner who can chip in points while being a major "plus" in hits and blocks should prioritize Brayden McNabb. McNabb logged 142 locked shots with 110 hits over just 63 games last season and even hit the 207-blocked shot mark in 2023 over a full 82-game slate.

While he has never been a major boost in scoring, McNabb tallied two points in the season opener and hit the 20-point mark in 2023 and 2024 before his injury-riddled 2025 season, showing that he will not be a true non-factor in those categories.

He is currently skating in the top pairing alongside Shea Theodore, which should give him plenty of opportunities to tally assists. Last season, this pair generated a strong 56.1% xG%, which could open the door for a solid scoring output in addition to his high totals of hits and blocks.

Other Names -

Samuel Girard, PIT

Jamie Drysdale, PHI

Neal Pionk, WPG (if needing blocks with scoring upside)

Colton Parayko, STL (if needing blocks)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2

Anthony Stolarz, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 20%

While Sergei Bobrovsky is Toronto's No. 1 option, Anthony Stolarz could provide fantasy value in the "backup" role. In his season debut (Toronto's second game), Stolarz was quite sharp, stopping all 26 shots he saw against the Islanders en route to posting a shutout. Prior to an injury-riddled 2025 season, Stolarz posted a sharp 2.14 GAA with a dominant .926% SV% over a season-high 34 games played.

During that campaign, the 32-year-old generated an elite 25.8 Goals Saved Above Expected. His health is important, but if he can return to his 2024 form, Stolarz could push for a 50/50 split.

His usage may be frustrating, but when on the ice, he should be a very productive No. 2 option for fantasy.

What a pad save by Anthony Stolarz 🧱 pic.twitter.com/O8YEOnLIzS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 1, 2026

Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 22%

Silovs was projected as Pittsburgh's No. 1 netminder, but former top prospect Sergei Murashov made the roster and was expected to push hard for the job. However, Silovs turned in a stellar season debut, posting a 19-save shutout against the Flyers, and should hold off the rookie for now.

While he wasn't tested much as the Penguins dominated the game, Silovs ended the 2025 season on a high note, which makes him worth monitoring. In the postseason, the 25-year-old posted a 1.52 GAA with a .939% SV% over three games. He logged a career-high 39 games in 2025 and should hold off the emerging rookie if he can keep up this pace.

Silovs could push for a 25+ win campaign if he gets the bulk of the starts.

Devon Levi, G, Edmonton Oilers

Rostered - 18%

With Frederick Andersen on IR, the Oilers will lean on Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi early in the season. Jarry got the nod in their season opener and struggled mightily, allowing six goals on 23 shots to the Vancouver Canucks. Last season, he posted a .882% SV% over 33 games shared between the Penguins and Oilers.

While Levi hasn't had much success in the NHL, if Jarry continues this level of play, they will not view him as the starter and will instead treat it as a committee. Before posting a 4.12 GAA in 2024, Levi held a 3.06 GAA with a .901% SV% over his first 30 NHL games.

In his season debut on Thursday, Levi didn't find much success either (allowing seven goals on 22 shots), but those in deeper formats looking for a potential No. 3 goalie who could take over the team's crease should monitor him. His inconsistent play is not worth pursuing in shallower points leagues, but he could eventually emerge as the top option on the roster.

He profiles more as a stash option than a traditional plug-and-play like the netminders above. Levi could take this crease, but his short-term value is extremely volatile.

Other Names -

Jacob Fowler, MTL (NA Stash)

Anton Forsberg, LA