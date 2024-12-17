The 2024 fantasy football season is almost wrapped up, but many fantasy managers are still competing for their league championship. If you need assistance this week, use our Week 16 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 and set your winning lineups. Let's get that hardware!
Ahead of the Week 16 slate, let's analyze the rankings and see where flex options such as Jerome Ford, Bucky Irving, Chuba Hubbard, DeVonta Smith, Jauan Jennings, and Jerry Jeudy stand, among other lineup considerations.
Our half-PPR FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB, WR, and TE fantasy football injury news for this week.
Week 16 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Alvin Kamara Dealing With Groin-Abductor Injury, Getting More Tests
- Nick Chubb Not Expected To Need Surgery
- Seahawks Hopeful Kenneth Walker III Will Return In Week 16
- David Montgomery Dealing With Torn MCL, Out For Season
- Chiefs Release Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Sincere McMormick Suffers Ankle Injury In Week 15
- Jaleel McLaughlin Misses Monday's Practice
- Joe Mixon Fine After Injury Scare On Sunday
- Quentin Johnston Misses Monday's Practice
- Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Officially A Free Agent
- Diontae Johnson Won't Rejoin The Team This Week
- Alec Pierce In Concussion Protocol
- Jaylen Waddle Avoids Major Injury, Status In Question For Week 16
- Xavier Legette Considered Week-To-Week With Groin Injury
- Browns "Hopeful" Cedric Tillman Can Return In Week 16
- Zach Ertz In Concussion Protocol
- Will Dissly Doesn't Practice On Monday
- Browns "Hopeful" David Njoku Can Play In Week 16
Week 16 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
