Week 16 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) for Half-PPR: Jerome Ford, Bucky Irving, Chuba Hubbard, DeVonta Smith, Jauan Jennings, Jerry Jeudy

2 weeks ago
Jerome Ford - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL Injury News
1. Week 16 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 16 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2024 fantasy football season is almost wrapped up, but many fantasy managers are still competing for their league championship. If you need assistance this week, use our Week 16 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 and set your winning lineups. Let's get that hardware!

Ahead of the Week 16 slate, let's analyze the rankings and see where flex options such as Jerome Ford, Bucky Irving, Chuba Hubbard, DeVonta Smith, Jauan Jennings, and Jerry Jeudy stand, among other lineup considerations.

Our half-PPR FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB, WR, and TE fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Good luck RotoBallers in Week 16!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 16 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 16 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Bijan Robinson RB
2 Saquon Barkley RB
3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
4 Josh Jacobs RB
5 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
6 James Conner RB
7 Puka Nacua WR
8 Justin Jefferson WR
9 Chase Brown RB
10 Kyren Williams RB
11 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
12 De'Von Achane RB
13 CeeDee Lamb WR
14 Nico Collins WR
15 Derrick Henry RB
16 Chuba Hubbard RB
17 James Cook RB
18 A.J. Brown WR
19 Mike Evans WR
20 Alvin Kamara RB
21 Joe Mixon RB
22 Bucky Irving RB
23 Cooper Kupp WR
24 Rico Dowdle RB
25 Jonathan Taylor RB
26 Tee Higgins WR
27 Aaron Jones RB
28 Isaac Guerendo RB
29 Jerome Ford RB
30 Brock Bowers TE
31 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
32 Davante Adams WR
33 Breece Hall RB
34 Tyreek Hill WR
35 Drake London WR
36 Terry McLaurin WR
37 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
38 Tony Pollard RB
39 Courtland Sutton WR
40 Kenneth Walker III RB
41 Jauan Jennings WR
42 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
43 Jerry Jeudy WR
44 Trey McBride TE
45 Rachaad White RB
46 Malik Nabers WR
47 Ladd McConkey WR
48 Garrett Wilson WR
49 DJ Moore WR
50 Calvin Ridley WR
51 Khalil Shakir WR
52 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
53 D'Andre Swift RB
54 Isiah Pacheco RB
55 George Kittle TE
56 DK Metcalf WR
57 Jordan Addison WR
58 Jonnu Smith TE
59 Zay Flowers WR
60 David Njoku TE
61 DeVonta Smith WR
62 Jakobi Meyers WR
63 Darnell Mooney WR
64 Jayden Reed WR
65 Jameson Williams WR
66 Tank Bigsby RB
67 Najee Harris RB
68 Cedric Tillman WR
69 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
70 DeAndre Hopkins WR
71 Josh Downs WR
72 T.J. Hockenson TE
73 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
74 Sam LaPorta TE
75 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
76 Alexander Mattison RB
77 Adam Thielen WR
78 Romeo Doubs WR
79 Elijah Moore WR
80 Amari Cooper WR
81 Rome Odunze WR
82 Keenan Allen WR
83 Jaylen Warren RB
84 Jalen McMillan WR
85 Mark Andrews TE
86 Tank Dell WR
87 Tucker Kraft TE
88 Tyjae Spears RB
89 Quentin Johnston WR
90 Gus Edwards RB
91 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
92 Travis Kelce TE
93 Jaylen Waddle WR
94 Xavier Worthy WR
95 Christian Watson WR
96 Rashod Bateman WR
97 DeMario Douglas WR
98 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
99 Hunter Henry TE
100 Tim Patrick WR
101 Jake Ferguson TE
102 Kendre Miller RB
103 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
104 Pat Freiermuth TE
105 Jalen Coker WR
106 Dalton Kincaid TE
107 Marquise Brown WR
108 Michael Wilson WR
109 Joshua Palmer WR
110 Keon Coleman WR
111 Brenton Strange TE
112 Cade Otton TE
113 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
114 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
115 Calvin Austin III WR
116 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
117 Devaughn Vele WR
118 Stone Smartt TE
119 Dalton Schultz TE
120 Adonai Mitchell WR
121 Javonte Williams RB
122 Sterling Shepard WR
123 Tre Tucker WR
124 Kyle Pitts TE
125 Kimani Vidal RB
126 Chig Okonkwo TE
127 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
128 Tyler Lockett WR
129 Parker Washington WR
130 Tyler Allgeier RB
131 Juwan Johnson TE
132 Brandin Cooks WR
133 Ameer Abdullah RB
134 Dyami Brown WR
135 Mike Williams WR
136 Kendrick Bourne WR
137 Justice Hill RB
138 Kareem Hunt RB
139 Zach Charbonnet RB
140 Dontayvion Wicks WR
141 Cole Kmet TE
142 Blake Corum RB
143 Grant Calcaterra TE
144 Darius Slayton WR
145 Mike Gesicki TE
146 Kayshon Boutte WR
147 Noah Gray TE
148 Craig Reynolds RB
149 Demarcus Robinson WR
150 Malik Washington WR
151 Andrei Iosivas WR
152 Isaiah Likely TE
153 Van Jefferson WR
154 Allen Lazard WR
155 Noah Fant TE
156 Ricky Pearsall WR
157 Tyler Conklin TE
158 Ben Sinnott TE
159 Kenneth Gainwell RB
160 Devin Singletary RB
161 Cam Akers RB
162 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
163 Tyler Boyd WR
164 Audric Estime RB
165 Braelon Allen RB
166 Raheem Mostert RB
167 Austin Hooper TE
168 Foster Moreau TE
169 Ty Johnson RB
170 Jordan Akins TE
171 Jalen Tolbert WR
172 Jalen Nailor WR
173 Tutu Atwell WR
174 Michael Mayer TE
175 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB
176 Dawson Knox TE
177 Antonio Gibson RB
178 KaVontae Turpin WR
179 Greg Dortch WR
180 Ray Davis RB
181 John Metchie III WR
182 Mack Hollins WR
183 David Moore WR
184 Jeremy McNichols RB
185 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
186 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
187 Troy Franklin WR
188 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
189 Devin Duvernay WR
190 Isaiah Davis RB
191 Michael Woods II WR
192 Roschon Johnson RB
193 Luke Schoonmaker TE
194 Jaylen Wright RB
195 Ben Skowronek WR
196 Sean Tucker RB
197 Curtis Samuel WR
198 Devontez Walker WR
199 Cordarrelle Patterson RB
200 Daniel Bellinger TE


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs
Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs
Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis
Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft
Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more
Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)
Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 18 Targets and Avoids (2024)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




