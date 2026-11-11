November 11, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 11, 2026). Koby's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! After a smaller slate last night, we have a seven-game slate ahead of us, as both sites have elected not to put the three late games into the main slate. We have some studs on this slate, so now it's time to narrow down which is in the best spot, and who to pair those studs up with.

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This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Wednesday, 11/11/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Victor Wembanyama, C - SAS

DraftKings: $11,800

FanDuel: $12,400

Victor Wembanyama has been on a tear throughout the league, and if he can keep it up, he could be on his way to an MVP. He has already had three 40+ point games, and his last one against the Suns might have been the most impressive yet. He nearly had a 40-point triple-double with blocks in just 25 minutes. He tore the Suns up, and now, after a day off, he gets to continue that momentum against one of the worst teams in the league, the Bulls.

My biggest worry here is a blowout, but Wemby has shown that even in limited minutes, he can still score 50+ fantasy points. In the last three games, he has averaged 25 minutes and has scored 50+ fantasy points in all three of them. All three studs on this slate are in lopsided matchups, so I'll take the guy who leads the league in Fantasy Points Per Minute at 1.6!

WEMBY FINGER ROLL FROM BEYOND THE FREE THROW LINE 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/F5G9iCXAvL — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2026

Jamal Shead, PG/SG on DK, PG on FD - TOR

DraftKings: $5,800

FanDuel: $5,800

Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard are both out for this one, and Immanuel Quickley is questionable for this one as well. We have seen that combo of three guys out for the last two games, and if Quickley remains out, then Jamal Shead becomes an autoplay at his price. Shead has had back-to-back 43 fantasy-point performances, and he is still sub-6k on FanDuel.

Shead sees a 3% usage bump when those three guys are off the court. With a major minutes bump as well, he has been one of the better facilitators in the game. In limited minutes, we have seen Shead still produce 6+ assists per game, and when he becomes the primary guy, Shead has had 16 and 11 assists. He has also been getting more shots up, which is encouraging as well. If he can become a more efficient shooter, that is going to be big for his game.

The matchup has me only slightly worried; with the Celtics on the second half of a back-to-back, we might see them let off the gas a bit or rest some players, which gives Toronto a better chance to keep it close.

Also consider: Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Meleek Thomas, SG on FD, SG/SF on DK - CLE

DraftKings: $4,600

FanDuel: $4,600

I really like what I have seen from Meleek Thomas; the second-round rookie has immediately made an impact on this depleted Cavaliers bench. Even off the bench, he is still getting plenty of minutes and is coming off his best fantasy game of the season. He finished with 38 fantasy points that included four stocks (steals + blocks) and a career-high 18 points.

The news to keep an eye on is whether Jaylon Tyson is back, because if he is, Thomas' minutes likely take a hit, but if he remains out as he has since the end of October, then I expect him to continue seeing close to 25 minutes off the bench. At only 4.3k on FanDuel, if he finishes with 30 fantasy points, that will be good for 7x his price. That will help big time, and help us to get an extra stud in the lineup.

THAT'S OUR ROOK. @ThomasMeleek | #LetEmKnow https://t.co/DOTheUz0Ui — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 10, 2026

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 14 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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