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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Wednesday 11/11/26)

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Victor Wembanyama -fantasy-basketball-rankings-nba-dfs

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 11, 2026). Koby's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! After a smaller slate last night, we have a seven-game slate ahead of us, as both sites have elected not to put the three late games into the main slate. We have some studs on this slate, so now it's time to narrow down which is in the best spot, and who to pair those studs up with.

Make sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord. Our community is there 24/7 to tackle questions on every aspect of fantasy sports, and if you were with us yesterday, you got the best possible advice to go out and win at DFS NFL. Come join us!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Wednesday, 11/11/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

NBA DFS Core Plays

Victor Wembanyama, C - SAS

  • DraftKings: $11,800
  • FanDuel: $12,400

Victor Wembanyama has been on a tear throughout the league, and if he can keep it up, he could be on his way to an MVP. He has already had three 40+ point games, and his last one against the Suns might have been the most impressive yet. He nearly had a 40-point triple-double with blocks in just 25 minutes. He tore the Suns up, and now, after a day off, he gets to continue that momentum against one of the worst teams in the league, the Bulls.

My biggest worry here is a blowout, but Wemby has shown that even in limited minutes, he can still score 50+ fantasy points. In the last three games, he has averaged 25 minutes and has scored 50+ fantasy points in all three of them. All three studs on this slate are in lopsided matchups, so I'll take the guy who leads the league in Fantasy Points Per Minute at 1.6!

Jamal Shead, PG/SG on DK, PG on FD - TOR

  • DraftKings: $5,800
  • FanDuel: $5,800

Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard are both out for this one, and Immanuel Quickley is questionable for this one as well. We have seen that combo of three guys out for the last two games, and if Quickley remains out, then Jamal Shead becomes an autoplay at his price. Shead has had back-to-back 43 fantasy-point performances, and he is still sub-6k on FanDuel.

Shead sees a 3% usage bump when those three guys are off the court. With a major minutes bump as well, he has been one of the better facilitators in the game. In limited minutes, we have seen Shead still produce 6+ assists per game, and when he becomes the primary guy, Shead has had 16 and 11 assists. He has also been getting more shots up, which is encouraging as well. If he can become a more efficient shooter, that is going to be big for his game.

The matchup has me only slightly worried; with the Celtics on the second half of a back-to-back, we might see them let off the gas a bit or rest some players, which gives Toronto a better chance to keep it close.

Also consider: Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Meleek Thomas, SG on FD, SG/SF on DK - CLE

  • DraftKings: $4,600
  • FanDuel: $4,600

I really like what I have seen from Meleek Thomas; the second-round rookie has immediately made an impact on this depleted Cavaliers bench. Even off the bench, he is still getting plenty of minutes and is coming off his best fantasy game of the season. He finished with 38 fantasy points that included four stocks (steals + blocks) and a career-high 18 points.

The news to keep an eye on is whether Jaylon Tyson is back, because if he is, Thomas' minutes likely take a hit, but if he remains out as he has since the end of October, then I expect him to continue seeing close to 25 minutes off the bench. At only 4.3k on FanDuel, if he finishes with 30 fantasy points, that will be good for 7x his price. That will help big time, and help us to get an extra stud in the lineup.

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 14 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Joel Embiid

Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Yves Missi

Set to Miss 10th Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Wednesday Against Brooklyn
Tristan da Silva

Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Kawhi Leonard

Ruled Out for at Least Another Week
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Set to Play Tuesday
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jordan Walsh

Returns to Starting Lineup for Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Downgraded to Questionable for Tuesday
Rayan Rupert

Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive for 76ers vs. BOS
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable vs Denver
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Keegan Murray

Available For Tuesday's Matchup With Magic
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Domantas Sabonis

Available For Tuesday
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Kirk Cousins

Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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