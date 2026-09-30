Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 4

Should I drop Jordyn Tyson for fantasy football Week 4? Is Jordyn Tyson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
From a pure talent perspective, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was the most talented wide receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyson’s college film was littered with acrobatic catches and explosive plays after the catch.
Tyson’s injury history was also a major red flag. Tyson dealt with a significant hamstring injury throughout his final season that lingered and affected his pre-draft process. Despite that, he still was drafted as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Unfortunately, Tyson was unable to make it through his first training camp without suffering an injury that landed him on the injured reserve. Will Jordyn Tyson return? Is he droppable in fantasy? Let’s dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?
Jordyn Tyson entered the 2025 football season as arguably the top draft-eligible wide receiver prospect in the nation. Tyson helped lead Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024, playing 12 games and catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before missing the final games of the season with a broken collarbone.
Tyson started the 2025 season strong as well, catching 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns as the focal point of the passing offense. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury limited him to just nine games and ended his season early.
The hamstring injury ultimately persisted throughout Tyson’s draft process, causing him to miss the NFL Combine. He got healthy enough to show his explosiveness in a workout to rekindle the hype around his physical tools. That was enough to get him drafted as the eighth overall pick by the New Orleans Saints.
Tyson wasted no time showing he could make an impact at the NFL level, with several beat reporters reporting that he was the best pass catcher during training camp. Unfortunately, Tyson aggravated his hamstring injury on a catch-and-run opportunity in practice. That injury forced him to the injured reserve with reports that he would miss up to two months.
Jordyn Tyson pic.twitter.com/jW0Kf0uHgX
— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 9, 2026
The earliest Tyson can return to the field is Week 5, but there have been no reports indicating how ready he is to return. However, he is worth holding (or picking up on waivers) based on what we have seen from the Saints offense to start the season.
New Orleans is once again one of the fastest offenses in the NFL, running a play at the second-fastest rate (24.9 seconds) and leading the NFL in offensive plays per game (76). Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough has continued to show growth, completing 68.1% of his passes for a league-leading 662 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
There is no guarantee that Tyson can stay healthy or carve out an immediate role this season. But he should be a factor for the Saints' passing attack and, if healthy, can usurp Devaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson in the passing hierarchy in a high-volume passing attack.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Tyson is close to returning to the field and is available in 52% of Yahoo leagues. However, fantasy managers who need the scoring now amid several injuries have plenty of options at their disposal.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (23% rostered) saw 10 targets in his first game with Caleb Douglas sidelined by an ankle injury, scoring 11.1 PPR points with five receptions for 56 yards. He also added two carries for five yards and will likely be the focal point of the offense with De’Von Achane injured.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (21% rostered) remains a key component of Chicago’s passing attack through three weeks. Raymond has at least five targets, five receptions, and 40 receiving yards in every game this season. He’s scored at least 9.0 PPR points (with two games of 16.4+ points) and caught his first touchdown of the season in Week 3.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed Jalen McMillan on the injured reserve with a knee injury, which opens up a full-time role on offense for rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III (2% rostered). Hurst caught his first career touchdown in Week 3 and has earned three targets in every game this season. However, Tampa Bay’s offense could be far more volatile with UDFA quarterback Jalon Daniels under center, with Baker Mayfield injured.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Malik Washington, Kalif Raymond, Ted Hurst III. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Malik Washington, Kalif Raymond, Ted Hurst III. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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