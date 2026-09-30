Should I Drop Jonathon Brooks? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 4 (2026)

Should I drop Jonathon Brooks for fantasy football Week 4? Is Josh Jacobs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Jonathon Brooks was a fast riser in fantasy drafts throughout the summer. The 2024 second-round pick entered the season fully recovered from his ACL injury (his second in two seasons), which he suffered as a rookie.
There was also excitement around the Panthers offense after a 2025 playoff berth that saw the team take the Los Angeles Rams down to the wire. Carolina invested heavily in defensive upgrades to try and take pressure off Bryce Young and help the team rush. Unfortunately, Brooks’s good health didn’t last long.
When will Jonathon Brooks return? Is he droppable in fantasy? Read below to find out.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Jonathon Brooks in Fantasy Football?
2026 was supposed to be different for Jonathon Brooks. Brooks tore his ACL in his final college season at Texas, but was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers to serve as a complement to Chuba Hubbard in the backfield.
Brooks ultimately made his NFL debut in Week 12 of his rookie season, but lasted just 23 snaps and 12 touches before tearing the same ACL in college. That injury prompted the Panthers to essentially rest him for the entire 2025 season to ensure that his surgery and subsequent healing process had time to help Brooks return to full strength.
The third-year running back entered 2026 with a lot of hype and positive momentum after a strong training camp, even if he was limited at times with a core/groin injury. Carolina was still committed to easing him back onto the field, limiting him to a 19.1% snap share in his first game before increasing his role to a 30.3% share in Week 2.
The results on the field were a bit more inconsistent (nine carries for 30 yards in two games), but Brooks showed off the dynamism he could bring as a pass catcher, catching a 48-yard pass in Week 1.
Unfortunately, the flashes of potential were once again short-lived. Brooks aggravated his groin/core injury and underwent surgery after Week 2. The recovery process is expected to take up to six weeks, which pushes Brooks’s return to the field to November at the earliest.
Brooks could return with utility as a pass catcher, but he will likely be in a heavy timeshare with Chuba Hubbard behind an offensive line that is becoming more injured. He’s droppable in leagues where fantasy managers need immediate production from the running back position.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
The following players are available in over 40% of Yahoo leagues as of writing this article.
Jacksonville Jaguars’ running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the clear change of pace back to second-year rusher Bhayshul Tuten, but he’s had at least six carries in every game and scored his first touchdown in Week 3. There will be plenty of touchdown opportunities in a strong Jaguars offense that is consistently finding the end zone.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. POWERS it in for SIX!@NEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BMSGgr7Vuq
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. had his best game in Week 3 for the Las Vegas Raiders, carrying the ball five times for 54 yards and a touchdown while scoring 11.4 PPR points. Ashton Jeanty is the unquestioned RB1 in Las Vegas but is working through ankle injuries. That could lead Washington to a bigger role in their offense going forward.
Both Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright were popular waiver additions after De'Von Achane suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3. Despite that, both Gordon (27% rostered) and Wright (14%) are largely available in Yahoo leagues. Either player is worth rostering if they are available, even if it’s better to stash them on the bench until we see their usage shake out.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Mike Washington Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Mike Washington Jr. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Mike Washington Jr.:
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