Sione Vaki Remains Tough to Trust in Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 10:15 AM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has recorded 103 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Vaki has operated as the clear RB2 in Detroit, but star Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has absolutely dominated the team's backfield work this season. In Week 7, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in what could be a high-scoring, uptempo affair. While that could help Vaki get on the field a bit more, Gibbs remains healthy heading into the game and will likely be the focal point of Detroit's game plan on offense. Vaki remains a worthy stash as a handcuff in deeper fantasy leagues, but he should not be in starting consideration for managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be Poised for Huge Workload in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:12 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been extremely productive through five games so far this season, recording 504 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries and adding 27 catches for 243 yards and two scores on 34 targets out of the backfield. Gibbs has been the focal point of Detroit's offense in just about every game, averaging 26.4 touches per contest. In Week 7, Detroit will host the Green Bay Packers in a game that is projected to be a high-scoring affair. Green Bay has been a mid-pack defense against the run, ranking 18th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.0). However, the Packers also rank 31st in total rushing touchdowns allowed (nine). Gibbs should see plenty of work as both a rusher and a receiver against Green Bay, which gives him an excellent chance to both rack up yards from scrimmage and get in the end zone. Gibbs remains an elite RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff a Must-Start Quarterback in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:10 AM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67% of his pass attempts for 1,485 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff does not provide any fantasy production with his legs, he's been one of the more productive throwers of the football in the NFL this season. Detroit's brutal defense has also forced Goff and the Lions' offense into pass-heavy game scripts. The 32-year-old is currently averaging 38.2 pass attempts per contest. In Week 7, Goff and the Lions could find themselves in another high-scoring affair against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has defended the pass well in 2026, ranking third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). Still, Goff's production this year and the potential for a favorable game script make him a must-start quarterback for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Likely to See Limited Workload in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:08 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has recorded 45 carries for 170 yards and two catches for eight yards on three targets. While Black has seen at least six carries in all but one of the 49ers' games this season, his production upside is capped by the presence of star San Francisco back Christian McCaffrey. In Week 7, the 49ers will take on the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has fielded a strong run defense in 2026, ranking sixth in the NFL in both yards per carry allowed (3.6) and total rushing yards allowed (499). Black remains a priority handcuff running back option for fantasy managers to stash in a bench spot. However, with McCaffrey entering the game fully healthy, Black is hard to trust as a starter in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
CJ Donaldson Unlikely to See Fantasy-Relevant Workload in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:49 AM ETAcross six games so far in 2026, New Orleans Saints running back CJ Donaldson has recorded 91 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches. The 22-year-old has played a regular role in his team's backfield rotation on third downs. He's also started to earn a few more touches of late, recording a season-high six carries and 39 rushing yards in Week 6 against the New York Giants. However, Donaldson is still competing with Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara for snaps and touches in the Saints backfield. The Saints will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, who profile as a much tougher run defense than the Giants. With all three backs likely to get their chance against the Pittsburgh, Donaldson is tough for fantasy managers to trust as a starter.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Trust in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:39 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp has recorded 16 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets. The 33-year-old is coming off his most productive game of the season in Week 6, hauling in five catches for 50 yards on 10 targets against the Denver Broncos. However, Week 6 was just the second game in which Kupp has seen at least five targets so far this season. In Week 7, Seattle will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City has fielded one of the best pass defenses in the league in 2026, ranking fourth in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.1) and second in passing touchdowns allowed (four). Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has also thrown seven interceptions over his last four games, which could lead the team to take a run-heavy approach against the Chiefs. Given the matchup and his shaky production so far, Kupp remains difficult for fantasy managers to trust in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Only a Roster Option in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:37 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell flashed some upside in his first five games in the NFL, but he is only worth considering for your roster in deep or dynasty formats at this point in the season. Bell and the Dolphins return from their Week 6 bye week with a road matchup against the Jets this week, and Miami will get Caleb Douglas back from his ankle injury, pushing Bell further down the depth chart. The third-round rookie receiver from Louisville had four catches for 67 yards in Week 3 against the Chiefs and had a long touchdown against the Vikings taken off the board because he stepped out of bounds before catching the pass. Despite those flashes of potential, the Dolphins' passing game has struggled so much that Bell is not worth holding in most re-draft leagues until the situation changes. He is RotoBaller's WR78 in Week 7, leaving him well outside the starting range in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Ready to Return, Not a Strong Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas looked like he was potentially in position to take over as the team's top WR before suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. He missed three games in a row due to that injury before the team's bye week, but he does not have an injury designation and is ready for his return in Week 7, when the Dolphins visit the Jets. In Week 1, Douglas had five catches on seven targets for 94 yards, flashing his potential upside and getting attention on the waiver wire. While he does have long-term upside and is worth stashing if possible, he's a very high-risk play in his first game back after the layoff. He is RotoBaller's No. 53 WR, making him only a starting option this week in very deep leagues or in scenarios where injuries and bye weeks have you stretched thin.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:29 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a candidate to get moved ahead of the upcoming November 10 trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Thomas Jr. has been a major bust for fantasy managers so far this season, recording nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets across six games. He has gone without a reception in back-to-back games for the Jaguars and played just 15 snaps in his team's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. However, Thomas Jr. is just a couple of years removed from recording 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. The 24-year-old clearly has talent and upside, which could potentially be unlocked by a fresh start with a new team. Fowler mentions the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers as teams that could potentially be in the market for pass-catching help at the deadline. In deeper leagues, Thomas Jr. could be worth stashing or buying low, just in case he has a new home after the trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Malik Washington Only a Deep-League Option in New York
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:21 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has been his team's top receiver this year, but the passing game struggled to gain much traction before the team's Week 6 bye. Washington leads the team with 23 catches for 262 yards, but he hasn't found the end zone since starting QB Malik Willis has only had two passing touchdowns all season. No other wide receiver has more than seven catches or 12 targets all season, so Washington has clearly been the go-to option in the passing game. He could get a little competition this week as the Dolphins visit the Jets, though, with Caleb Douglas (ankle) set to return from a three-game absence. With Douglas potentially taking some targets and Willis continuing to struggle, Washington is only RotoBaller's No. 50 WR, making him only a starter in deep leagues or desperate circumstances as he takes on the Jets' solid secondary.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson "50/50" to Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:19 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is "50/50" to play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Jackson has missed back-to-back games with an ankle injury. The star signal-caller was able to return to practice in a limited capacity this week, but he appears to be a true game-time decision on Sunday. Across four games before getting injured, Jackson recorded 967 passing yards and six touchdowns and also rushed for 144 yards and an additional score. He may not be as aggressive with his legs coming off the injury, but Jackson would still profile as a must-start fantasy quarterback if active in Week 7. If Jackson remains sidelined, Ravens QB2 Tyler Huntley would be in line to make a third straight start. Without Jackson, the production ceiling for Ravens pass-catchers like wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews is lower.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:13 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants could be trade suitors for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Jones reports that the Indianapolis front office hasn't entertained moving Taylor yet, but speculates the 2-4 Colts could act if they keep losing. Across six games in 2026, Taylor has recorded 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and 15 catches for 163 yards on 22 targets. The Giants have gotten uninspiring backfield production from Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary so far this season, although all three backs would provide more workload competition for Taylor than what he currently has in Indianapolis. Minnesota has a pair of capable backs in Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason, both of whom could continue to play complementary roles to Taylor. A move to a more productive offense could help Taylor's trade value, but he may also get fewer touches if traded to a contender.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Jaylen Wright Possibly Past His Foot Injury
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:10 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright could work his way into a timeshare with Ollie Gordon II over the next few weeks if he can show that he's fully past the foot injury that has slowed him down in the early part of the season. Wright doesn't have an injury designation this week after a full practice on Friday. He missed Week 3's game, which was when De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury. Wright returned to play in Week 4 and Week 5, but he was very limited and only had 18 rushing yards on 11 carries. He seemed to be significantly behind Gordon, who had strong showings in those contests, with Wright serving mostly as a change-of-pace option with limited success. With the bye in Week 6, hopefully he's healthier and ready to contribute more going forward. Until he does, though, he can stay on the bench or waiver wire since he is RotoBaller's No. 56 RB in Week 7 against the Jets.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Will Look to Continue His Breakout in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:04 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped in as the team's primary running back for the last three games, since a season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon has run for a touchdown in each of those three games, with 17 carries for 41 yards against the Chiefs, nine carries for 100 yards against the Vikings, and 18 carries for 88 yards against the Bengals. He hasn't been very involved as a receiver out of the backfield in Miami's struggling passing attack, but his work on the ground and role as the lead option make him a strong option to consider as an RB3 or FLEX play in Week 7 against the Jets. Gordon is the RB23 in RotoBaller's rankings, which makes him a good option to slot into lineups against the Jets, who have allowed six RB touchdowns in six games this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis a Low-End QB2 Vs. the Jets
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis dealt with a thumb injury over the bye week, but he was able to get in a full week of practice this week and does not have an injury designation against the Jets this week. Willis has struggled overall this season in his first year as the Dolphins' QB. He has been held to under 200 yards passing in three of the last four weeks and has just two passing touchdowns in his five games this season. He did have his best fantasy performance of the year just before the bye week, since he ran for 74 yards and a touchdown to go with his 137 yards and a passing touchdown against the Bengals. If he continues to be a dual-threat option, he could work his way into a fantasy-relevant option in two-QB formats. He is the No. 23 QB in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, which puts him as a fringe QB2 if bye weeks have you stretched thin in those formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Not a Strong Option Even in Starting Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:54 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has started most of the season, but his numbers haven't been consistent enough to make him a regular fantasy option. Dulcich did have four catches for 37 yards and added a two-point conversion in Week 5 against the Bengals before the team's bye week, but he still only has 13 catches for 127 yards on the season in Miami's struggling passing game. He and the Dolphins host the Jets in Week 7, who have been one of the top 10 defenses at limiting tight ends, making Dulcich only a desperation play. He's RotoBaller's No. 37 TE this week and can remain on the waiver wire in most leagues until Miami's passing game gets going.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST A Very Strong Start Vs. the Giants
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:37 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST is expected to be one of the best defensive units to deploy in Week 7, as they host the Giants on Sunday afternoon. The Giants are turning to J.J. McCarthy at QB for his first start of the season, and McCarthy has been turnover-prone and prone to being sacked in his past chances as a starter. The Texans had an interception and no sacks last week against the Jaguars in London, but they had at least three sacks in each of their previous four games, and typically they do a great job pressuring opposing QBs and forcing them to make mistakes. The Texans are the No. 2 D/ST in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings, so they are a strong starting option in all formats in this favorable home matchup.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn An Elite Option in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:30 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn continues to be one of the most reliable kickers in the league, and last week in London, he hit the game-winning field goal to beat the Jaguars. He made both of his field-goal attempts and successfully tacked on all four extra-point tries as well. Fairbairn has made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts this season, including four from 50+ yards. This week, he'll be at home indoors in a favorable matchup against the Giants, and with the Texans offense finding its stride the last few weeks, Fairbairn is one of the best options on the board. He's ranked as the No. 3 kicker in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 7, and he makes a strong option in all formats this week before the Texans go on their bye in Week 8.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Foster Moreau Getting More Playing Time
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:21 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Foster Moreau only caught two passes last week in London against the Jaguars, but he found the end zone on both catches and finished with seven receiving yards to go with his two touchdowns. Just as important for his fantasy value, for the second time this season, Moreau played more snaps than Dalton Schultz, getting on the field for 39 snaps (62%) compared to Schultz's 25 snaps (40%). Moreau has exactly two catches in five of his six games this season and has been finding ways to chip in low-level production. He is extremely touchdown-dependent, but if his playing time continues to rise, he could be an interesting streaming option down the road. This week against the Giants, he is only the No. 43 TE in RotoBaller's rankings, so he can be left on the bench this week in all but the deepest of leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Only a Deep-League Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:16 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz showed his upside as a PPR producer earlier this season when his team was dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver. With the receiver room much healthier and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., Schultz has faded into the background of Houston's passing game in the last few weeks. He still has multiple receptions in every game this season, but has been held to under 35 yards in each of his last four games. Schultz hasn't found the end zone this season, and he played fewer snaps last week than Foster Moreau, as the two continue to share work at the position. Schultz is still getting enough work to be a play in two-TE formats as he takes on the Giants this week, but he's only the No. 22 tight end in RotoBaller's rankings, so better options are likely available in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Not a Strong Play in Possible Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:07 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) has been out for almost two full years after a serious knee injury suffered in Week 16 of the 2024 season. He is officially questionable to return this week after his long recovery process, and coach DeMeco Ryans said he is "on track" to make his return against the Giants in Week 7. He'll need to be activated from IR on Saturday for that to be the case, so watch the news for that announcement. Even if he is able to play this week, the team will likely manage his workload very closely after such a significant injury. The Texans have a Week 8 bye week, so Dell will have more time to recover before their next contest. Look for the team to ease him back into the flow of the offense, even if he is ready to return. While the speedster has had big-play potential in the past, he is only the No. 84 WR in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, so he can be left on the bench in almost all formats until he has shown he's ready for a full workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller