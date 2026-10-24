Cooper Kupp Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Trust in Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 9:39 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp has recorded 16 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets. The 33-year-old is coming off his most productive game of the season in Week 6, hauling in five catches for 50 yards on 10 targets against the Denver Broncos. However, Week 6 was just the second game in which Kupp has seen at least five targets so far this season. In Week 7, Seattle will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City has fielded one of the best pass defenses in the league in 2026, ranking fourth in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.1) and second in passing touchdowns allowed (four). Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has also thrown seven interceptions over his last four games, which could lead the team to take a run-heavy approach against the Chiefs. Given the matchup and his shaky production so far, Kupp remains difficult for fantasy managers to trust in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Chris Bell Only a Roster Option in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:37 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell flashed some upside in his first five games in the NFL, but he is only worth considering for your roster in deep or dynasty formats at this point in the season. Bell and the Dolphins return from their Week 6 bye week with a road matchup against the Jets this week, and Miami will get Caleb Douglas back from his ankle injury, pushing Bell further down the depth chart. The third-round rookie receiver from Louisville had four catches for 67 yards in Week 3 against the Chiefs and had a long touchdown against the Vikings taken off the board because he stepped out of bounds before catching the pass. Despite those flashes of potential, the Dolphins' passing game has struggled so much that Bell is not worth holding in most re-draft leagues until the situation changes. He is RotoBaller's WR78 in Week 7, leaving him well outside the starting range in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Ready to Return, Not a Strong Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas looked like he was potentially in position to take over as the team's top WR before suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. He missed three games in a row due to that injury before the team's bye week, but he does not have an injury designation and is ready for his return in Week 7, when the Dolphins visit the Jets. In Week 1, Douglas had five catches on seven targets for 94 yards, flashing his potential upside and getting attention on the waiver wire. While he does have long-term upside and is worth stashing if possible, he's a very high-risk play in his first game back after the layoff. He is RotoBaller's No. 53 WR, making him only a starting option this week in very deep leagues or in scenarios where injuries and bye weeks have you stretched thin.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:29 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a candidate to get moved ahead of the upcoming November 10 trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Thomas Jr. has been a major bust for fantasy managers so far this season, recording nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets across six games. He has gone without a reception in back-to-back games for the Jaguars and played just 15 snaps in his team's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. However, Thomas Jr. is just a couple of years removed from recording 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. The 24-year-old clearly has talent and upside, which could potentially be unlocked by a fresh start with a new team. Fowler mentions the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers as teams that could potentially be in the market for pass-catching help at the deadline. In deeper leagues, Thomas Jr. could be worth stashing or buying low, just in case he has a new home after the trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Malik Washington Only a Deep-League Option in New York
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:21 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has been his team's top receiver this year, but the passing game struggled to gain much traction before the team's Week 6 bye. Washington leads the team with 23 catches for 262 yards, but he hasn't found the end zone since starting QB Malik Willis has only had two passing touchdowns all season. No other wide receiver has more than seven catches or 12 targets all season, so Washington has clearly been the go-to option in the passing game. He could get a little competition this week as the Dolphins visit the Jets, though, with Caleb Douglas (ankle) set to return from a three-game absence. With Douglas potentially taking some targets and Willis continuing to struggle, Washington is only RotoBaller's No. 50 WR, making him only a starter in deep leagues or desperate circumstances as he takes on the Jets' solid secondary.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson "50/50" to Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:19 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is "50/50" to play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Jackson has missed back-to-back games with an ankle injury. The star signal-caller was able to return to practice in a limited capacity this week, but he appears to be a true game-time decision on Sunday. Across four games before getting injured, Jackson recorded 967 passing yards and six touchdowns and also rushed for 144 yards and an additional score. He may not be as aggressive with his legs coming off the injury, but Jackson would still profile as a must-start fantasy quarterback if active in Week 7. If Jackson remains sidelined, Ravens QB2 Tyler Huntley would be in line to make a third straight start. Without Jackson, the production ceiling for Ravens pass-catchers like wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews is lower.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 9:13 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants could be trade suitors for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Jones reports that the Indianapolis front office hasn't entertained moving Taylor yet, but speculates the 2-4 Colts could act if they keep losing. Across six games in 2026, Taylor has recorded 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and 15 catches for 163 yards on 22 targets. The Giants have gotten uninspiring backfield production from Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary so far this season, although all three backs would provide more workload competition for Taylor than what he currently has in Indianapolis. Minnesota has a pair of capable backs in Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason, both of whom could continue to play complementary roles to Taylor. A move to a more productive offense could help Taylor's trade value, but he may also get fewer touches if traded to a contender.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Jaylen Wright Possibly Past His Foot Injury
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:10 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright could work his way into a timeshare with Ollie Gordon II over the next few weeks if he can show that he's fully past the foot injury that has slowed him down in the early part of the season. Wright doesn't have an injury designation this week after a full practice on Friday. He missed Week 3's game, which was when De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury. Wright returned to play in Week 4 and Week 5, but he was very limited and only had 18 rushing yards on 11 carries. He seemed to be significantly behind Gordon, who had strong showings in those contests, with Wright serving mostly as a change-of-pace option with limited success. With the bye in Week 6, hopefully he's healthier and ready to contribute more going forward. Until he does, though, he can stay on the bench or waiver wire since he is RotoBaller's No. 56 RB in Week 7 against the Jets.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Will Look to Continue His Breakout in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 9:04 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped in as the team's primary running back for the last three games, since a season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon has run for a touchdown in each of those three games, with 17 carries for 41 yards against the Chiefs, nine carries for 100 yards against the Vikings, and 18 carries for 88 yards against the Bengals. He hasn't been very involved as a receiver out of the backfield in Miami's struggling passing attack, but his work on the ground and role as the lead option make him a strong option to consider as an RB3 or FLEX play in Week 7 against the Jets. Gordon is the RB23 in RotoBaller's rankings, which makes him a good option to slot into lineups against the Jets, who have allowed six RB touchdowns in six games this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis a Low-End QB2 Vs. the Jets
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis dealt with a thumb injury over the bye week, but he was able to get in a full week of practice this week and does not have an injury designation against the Jets this week. Willis has struggled overall this season in his first year as the Dolphins' QB. He has been held to under 200 yards passing in three of the last four weeks and has just two passing touchdowns in his five games this season. He did have his best fantasy performance of the year just before the bye week, since he ran for 74 yards and a touchdown to go with his 137 yards and a passing touchdown against the Bengals. If he continues to be a dual-threat option, he could work his way into a fantasy-relevant option in two-QB formats. He is the No. 23 QB in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, which puts him as a fringe QB2 if bye weeks have you stretched thin in those formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Not a Strong Option Even in Starting Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:54 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has started most of the season, but his numbers haven't been consistent enough to make him a regular fantasy option. Dulcich did have four catches for 37 yards and added a two-point conversion in Week 5 against the Bengals before the team's bye week, but he still only has 13 catches for 127 yards on the season in Miami's struggling passing game. He and the Dolphins host the Jets in Week 7, who have been one of the top 10 defenses at limiting tight ends, making Dulcich only a desperation play. He's RotoBaller's No. 37 TE this week and can remain on the waiver wire in most leagues until Miami's passing game gets going.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST A Very Strong Start Vs. the Giants
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:37 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST is expected to be one of the best defensive units to deploy in Week 7, as they host the Giants on Sunday afternoon. The Giants are turning to J.J. McCarthy at QB for his first start of the season, and McCarthy has been turnover-prone and prone to being sacked in his past chances as a starter. The Texans had an interception and no sacks last week against the Jaguars in London, but they had at least three sacks in each of their previous four games, and typically they do a great job pressuring opposing QBs and forcing them to make mistakes. The Texans are the No. 2 D/ST in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings, so they are a strong starting option in all formats in this favorable home matchup.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn An Elite Option in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:30 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn continues to be one of the most reliable kickers in the league, and last week in London, he hit the game-winning field goal to beat the Jaguars. He made both of his field-goal attempts and successfully tacked on all four extra-point tries as well. Fairbairn has made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts this season, including four from 50+ yards. This week, he'll be at home indoors in a favorable matchup against the Giants, and with the Texans offense finding its stride the last few weeks, Fairbairn is one of the best options on the board. He's ranked as the No. 3 kicker in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 7, and he makes a strong option in all formats this week before the Texans go on their bye in Week 8.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Foster Moreau Getting More Playing Time
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:21 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Foster Moreau only caught two passes last week in London against the Jaguars, but he found the end zone on both catches and finished with seven receiving yards to go with his two touchdowns. Just as important for his fantasy value, for the second time this season, Moreau played more snaps than Dalton Schultz, getting on the field for 39 snaps (62%) compared to Schultz's 25 snaps (40%). Moreau has exactly two catches in five of his six games this season and has been finding ways to chip in low-level production. He is extremely touchdown-dependent, but if his playing time continues to rise, he could be an interesting streaming option down the road. This week against the Giants, he is only the No. 43 TE in RotoBaller's rankings, so he can be left on the bench this week in all but the deepest of leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Only a Deep-League Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:16 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz showed his upside as a PPR producer earlier this season when his team was dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver. With the receiver room much healthier and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., Schultz has faded into the background of Houston's passing game in the last few weeks. He still has multiple receptions in every game this season, but has been held to under 35 yards in each of his last four games. Schultz hasn't found the end zone this season, and he played fewer snaps last week than Foster Moreau, as the two continue to share work at the position. Schultz is still getting enough work to be a play in two-TE formats as he takes on the Giants this week, but he's only the No. 22 tight end in RotoBaller's rankings, so better options are likely available in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Not a Strong Play in Possible Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:07 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) has been out for almost two full years after a serious knee injury suffered in Week 16 of the 2024 season. He is officially questionable to return this week after his long recovery process, and coach DeMeco Ryans said he is "on track" to make his return against the Giants in Week 7. He'll need to be activated from IR on Saturday for that to be the case, so watch the news for that announcement. Even if he is able to play this week, the team will likely manage his workload very closely after such a significant injury. The Texans have a Week 8 bye week, so Dell will have more time to recover before their next contest. Look for the team to ease him back into the flow of the offense, even if he is ready to return. While the speedster has had big-play potential in the past, he is only the No. 84 WR in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, so he can be left on the bench in almost all formats until he has shown he's ready for a full workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Could Have a Smaller Role in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:00 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has multiple catches in each of his last five games, but he hasn't gone off as a regular fantasy producer since joining the Texans in a trade just before the season began. His window of opportunity to produce could be closing, with Marvin Harrison Jr. also added via trade and Tank Dell (knee) expected to make his return soon from an extended absence. Boutte's snap share dropped to 41% last week in London against the Jaguars and is in danger of sinking even more against the Giants in Week 7 if Dell is active and Harrison plays more. This week, Boutte is only the No. 72 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, making him hard to start in any format despite his big-play potential.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylin Noel An Interesting Sleeper Vs. the Giants
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:55 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has started to gather some good momentum over the last few weeks as an emerging option for QB C.J. Stroud. Noel led the team with 107 yards and a touchdown last week against the Jaguars, catching all four of his targets. He has caught every one of his 14 targets over the last four weeks, and he has found the end zone in each of the team's two wins this season over the Titans in Week 5 and the Jags in Week 4. While Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tank Dell (knee) could have larger roles on the outside moving forward, Noel workload in the slot should be mostly secure, especially with so many strong showings. The second-year receiver is in a favorable matchup this week against the Giants' banged-up secondary, and he is the WR40 in RotoBaller's Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a fringe FLEX option in deep leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Hard to Start in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:49 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off his first full week of practice with his new team after being traded from Arizona to Houston just over a week ago. In his Texans debut, he caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Week 6's 34-31 win over the Jaguars. He played 12 snaps (19%) in that game, but he should be more familiar with the playbook and have a larger role this week against the Giants. Since he's still ramping up, though, and the Texans have many options at receiver, it's hard to trust him in fantasy lineups at this point. Harrison is the No. 54 WR this week in RotoBaller's PPR rankings, making him only a deep-league play at this point. He has enough long-term potential to still hold in most leagues, but until he shows he's fully integrated to the Texans' offense, he's too high-risk to start in most formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins A WR1 Even with More Options Available
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:24 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is still the go-to option in his team's passing game, and he brings a very high ceiling to this week's home matchup against the Giants. Collins is getting some help in the receiver room, since the team added Marvin Harrison Jr. via trade before last week's game and is looking to possibly get Tank Dell (knee) back this week as well. By his lofty standards, Collins has had back-to-back quiet games against the Titans and Jaguars and hasn't found the end zone since Week 4, when he had a huge game against Dallas. Even though C.J. Stroud is spreading the ball around a little more, Collins remains a dynamic threat that can still be a WR1, ranking as the WR9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week. The Giants have allowed seven WR touchdowns in six games and are dealing with injuries in the secondary, which should open the door for Collins to post a nice bounce-back week as a fringe top-10 receiver in Week 7.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dare Ogunbowale Expected To Be Primary Backup
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:17 AM ETHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale will be the second running back for Houston this week against the Giants, with both David Montgomery (groin) and Jawhar Jordan (quad) ruled out. The veteran has been active in each of the last three games but has only played one snap, without a carry or a catch. While Woody Marks is expected to handle almost all the work in the backfield, the team is confident in Ogunbowale's ability to succeed as well, according to offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Caley said of Ogunbowale, "We have faith whoever's out there, we have faith that we're going to put them in the best position." Barring an injury to Marks, though, Ogunbowale will probably be only involved a little bit in the team's game plan. He is only the RB57 in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings, so he can be left on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller