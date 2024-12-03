Kyle Hart Generating Serious Interest
3 days agoFree-agent pitcher Kyle Hart is reportedly generating serious interest from major-league teams (up to 13) this offseason after he won the Korean Baseball Organization's Dong-won Award for the best pitcher and also the award for best defensive pitcher in 2024. The 32-year-old left-hander pitched for the NC Dinos in Korea in 2024 and went 13-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while striking out 182 and walking just 38 in 157 innings pitched over his 26 starts overseas. Hart, who was drafted in the 19th round in 2016 out of Indiana University Bloomington, made his big-league debut with Boston in 2020 and allowed 21 runs (19 earned) with 10 walks and 13 K's in just 11 innings over four outings (three starts). Given his success in Korea this year, Hart could parlay that into a decent MLB deal this winter, although he'll be a long shot to become fantasy relevant in 2025.
Source: Metsmerized - Mike Mayer
