Kendre Miller Is Saints Leading Rusher In Loss
3 weeks agoRunning back Kendre Miller ended up as the Saints' leading rusher in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. Miller's 46 rushing yards on his nine carries were enough to lead the team in both categories. He did not catch his one target but handled three kickoffs, gaining a total of 83 return yards. Miller had one carry in the first quarter but was not used again until the fourth quarter. Miller had a carry on the first play of the fourth, after which Alvin Kamara (groin) exited due to injury. With Kamara sidelined, the backfield was left to Miller. Fellow running back Jamaal Williams did not see a touch nor a target and finished with six snaps to Miller's 26 for the game. Kamara's status for Week 16 is not yet known but if he is forced to miss time Miller is a must-add. The Saints play the Packers in Week 16 followed by the Raiders in the fantasy championship round.
Source: NFL.com
