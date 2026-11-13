Kansas City Chiefs Defense Should Have Success Against Falcons
Nov 13, 2026, 5:48 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 10. The Chiefs are coming off a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets last week. In Week 9, the Kansas City defense sacked quarterback Geno Smith five times and recovered a fumble while allowing just 229 total yards of offense. The Chiefs should be able to find similar success against the Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix on the road this week. Penix completed one touchdown pass and has thrown five interceptions across his last two games. Mansoor Delane may also be returning from a shoulder injury this week to help the team's secondary. The Chiefs defense is set up nicely to continue being fantasy relevant. The Kansas City defense is ranked eighth in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jaylen Wright Off the Injury Report, Chris Bell Listed as Doubtful
Dolphins game statuses on injury report fall in line with what Hafley said earlier: Brewer and Wayne OUT, Chris Bell doubtful.— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 13, 2026
Colts have already ruled out six players. Former UM TE Will Mallory popped up on their injury report. Arden Key also questionable. pic.twitter.com/Nzo1jncyAg
Nov 13, 2026, 5:48 PM ET
Emmett Johnson Could Be A Workhorse In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:46 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson could take on a much larger role this Sunday as the team heads to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Johnson rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets last week. The rookie has had at least six opportunities and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks and those opportunities could go up this week. Chiefs RB1 Kenneth Walker arrived at the practice facility on Friday complaining of groin tightness and did not practice. While the move could be precautionary, Johnson could end up being the lead back this weekend if Walker is unable to go. As of Friday, Walker is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The rookie has been electric in his limited opportunities this season, especially as a pass catcher, and he could have the opportunity to go off against a soft Falcons rush defense. Johnson is among the league leaders in forced missed tackles on a per-touch basis, a trait that he excelled at in college at Nebraska. If Walker is ruled out this Sunday, Johnson should be considered an absolute must-start and would likely rank as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.--Joshua Costello
Source: Adam Schefter - Twitter
George Pickens Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 5:42 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) upgraded to a full practice on Friday and has been removed from the final Week 10 injury report on Friday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Pickens will play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He was limited in all three practices last week before being held out of Sunday's Week 9 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and he was limited in the first two practices this week. With the news, fantasy managers should be putting the 25-year-old back in their starting lineups this weekend against San Fran. Pickens' return will be a boost for quarterback Dak Prescott and a downgrade for Ryan Flournoy, who had a disappointing showing against the Colts last weekend. Pickens has not been as dynamic or explosive so far in his second year in Dallas in 2026, but he still has 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns on 62 targets and could be in for a big game in his return to the lineup in Week 10. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 21 fantasy receiver this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Josh Downs Could Have Limited Work In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in his Chiefs debut this week. Downs was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday and will now get to play with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Downs caught three passes for 24 yards on six targets in his last game for the Colts. It remains to be seen how much he will play after just joining the Chiefs earlier this week, but he could have a few plays schemed up for him. The matchup this week could also be an issue because the Falcons defense has been tough against wide receivers this season. Given his likely limited usage and bad matchup, Downs could be a player to avoid in his first game with a new team. Downs is ranked WR41 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a flex option for those dealing with bye weeks.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Could See Reduced Role In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 10. Worthy had a decent performance last week, catching six passes for 48 yards in the dominant 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Worthy led the team in receptions and finished second in targets, tied with Travis Kelce. Despite the encouraging performance, Worthy could be in for a decrease in usage with the addition of wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline. Downs is one of the NFL's best separators in man coverage, making him a valuable target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With Rashee Rice routinely leading the team in targets and Kelce not far behind, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the target tree shakes out with Downs. With running back Kenneth Walker also getting multiple targets a game, there may be too many mouths to feed for Worthy to be a dependable fantasy asset. On top of the target competition, the Falcons defense has typically been a tough matchup for wide receivers. Worthy simply has multiple things working against him this week. Worthy is ranked WR58 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Should Continue Being Heavily Targeted At Atlanta
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:24 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice led the team in targets and finished second on the team in receiving yards in last week's 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Since returning from injury, Rice has been the featured target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and that should continue to be the case despite dealing with a knee issue. Rice was listed on the team's injury report with a knee injury this week but it did not prevent him from logging full practices all week. After a third full practice on Friday, he does not have an injury designation ahead of the weekend. Rice should be fully prepared to take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road this Sunday. The Falcons defense has been a tough matchup for wide receivers and soft on running backs, making them more of a run funnel this season. The loss of safety Jessie Bates should open things up in the Atlanta secondary, but the best way to attack the defense will likely still be on the ground. Given the matchup and recent addition of Josh Downs at the trade deadline, Rice could be in for a lesser performance this Sunday. Rice is ranked WR16 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR2 option this week, but he may have limited upside.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Ready To Take On Atlanta
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:21 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the most reliable offensive weapons in the team's passing attack this season and he should continue to be this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Kelce was listed on the Chiefs' injury report this week as he's still tending to his ankle injury, but he practiced fully all week and does not have a designation ahead of the game. The veteran tight end reeled off another solid performance in last week's 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Kelce caught four passes for 72 yards to lead the team in receiving yards and finish second in targets. Kelce should once again be one of the team's top targets even with the addition of wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline. The 37-year-old has years of chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and he will no doubt be the one Mahomes looks for when he needs to convert a crucial third down. Kelce is ranked TE6 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a strong start at the position this week. The Falcons are an average matchup for tight ends this season, so Kelce should not be affected by any matchup issues this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Kenneth Walker Should Rip Off Another Strong Performance If Healthy
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:19 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker popped up on the injury report Friday with groin tightness and did not practice. The late-week addition now puts his Week 10 status in question. It should be noted that the issue was listed as groin tightness and not a true injury, so the move could be precautionary. Walker rushed 18 times for 102 yards and a score in the 35-12 win over the New York Jets last week. The dynamic back also caught four passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. After two lackluster performances against strong defenses in Week 8 and 9, Walker reminded fantasy managers just how good he is. The explosive back will now get to take on a Falcons defense that has struggled to stop the run this season. The Chiefs are road favorites in this week's contest with a high over/under which bodes well for Walker's chances of scoring and running out the clock in the second half. Walker is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him an absolute must-start back if he's active. Fantasy managers should be optimistic about his value moving forward since he put those mediocre games behind him, but if he's unable to go, rookie Emmett Johnson should step into the RB1 role.--Joshua Costello
Source: Adam Schefter - Twitter
Justin Jefferson's Week 10 Outlook Boosted By QB Who Can Complete Passes
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 5:16 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings put out the bat signal for quarterback Kirk Cousins this week, and with the possible exception of wide receiver Justin Jefferson himself, nobody is happier about that more than fantasy managers who roster Jefferson ahead of a Week 10 game at Green Bay. The Vikings' offensive ineptitude reached comedic stages in last week's loss to Buffalo, though the All-Pro receiver has a new lease on this season thanks to Cousins, who will start right away after arriving via trade on Tuesday. Jefferson averaged 7.5 catches and more than 108 receiving yards playing with the veteran quarterback in head coach Kevin O'Connell's system, which included leading the NFL in catches and yards in 2022. Cousins' presence should completely revive the team's mid-range and play-action passing attack, where Jefferson has historically done his best work. Against a Packers defense that ranks 26th against half-PPR receivers and 27th in yards after catch, the superstar could be due for a few big plays on Sunday. He's RotoBaller's No. 6 receiver this week and should be started in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Face Falcons
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:15 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report with the knee and elbow injuries, but he practiced fully all week and he's ready to go this weekend. The elbow injury looked scary when it happened last week, but the Chiefs QB appears to have put it behind him ahead of the weekend. Mahomes is coming off a 35-12 win over the New York Jets where he passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The touchdowns have been coming in bunches lately for the veteran quarterback and he will look to keep that momentum rolling as the Chiefs travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. The Atlanta defense is not considered tough on quarterbacks so Mahomes should not be hindered at all in this matchup. This Sunday's matchup has a high over/under with Kansas City considered slight road favorites so this could be a game where Mahomes lights up the box score. Mahomes is ranked QB9 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him worth starting this weekend. Fantasy managers should look to start Mahomes in what should be a favorable matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) Good to Go for Week 10
#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is good to go with no injury designation.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 5:13 PM ET
Mike Evans Out Sunday
Mike Evans is officially OUT for Sunday— Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 5:13 PM ET
Potential For Kirk Cousins In Vikings Reunion
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 5:07 PM ETQuarterback Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota not only brought new life to the Vikings, but it also created some additional fantasy potential for Cousins ahead of a Week 10 game at Green Bay. Following a trade from Las Vegas, the veteran quarterback steps into a different situation, albeit one in which he is already familiar with his top three pass catchers, both offensive tackles, and his head coach. Cousins threw for a career high in yards while playing in Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell's system in 2022, and nobody has completed more passes to superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson than Cousins. Returning to an offense with some high-end wide receiver talent should give the 38-year-old QB some steady fantasy appeal, including this week against a solid Packers defense that ranks eighth against fantasy quarterbacks. As RotoBaller's No. 14 quarterback this week, Cousins is a surefire Superflex option and even a possible starter in one-QB formats despite the challenging matchup.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Savion Williams Carries Limited Fantasy Appeal Into Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 5:04 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams (groin) is expected to play Sunday against Minnesota after being limited in practice throughout the week. Williams caught three of four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over New England, adding 13 rushing yards on three carries. He continues to see occasional opportunities as both a receiver and runner, but his overall involvement remains limited. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have emerged as Green Bay's primary receiving options, combining for 335 yards against the Patriots. Minnesota has been one of the tougher matchups for opposing wide receivers this season, making Williams' limited opportunities even more concerning. RotoBaller ranks him WR57 for Week 10, leaving him as a bench option in most fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
New-Look Offense Could Benefit Aaron Jones Sr. In Week 10
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 5:01 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' acquisition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins should elevate the team's struggling offense, which could mean additional chances for running back Aaron Jones Sr. in Week 10 at Green Bay. The former Packer has just 64 rushing yards in the past three games, but Minnesota's offense has been so helpless that it's hard to fault the team's running backs for the team's inability to stay on the field. Cousins, however, is intimately familiar with the scheme, and any improvement in the passing game will help Jones, both as a runner and a receiver. The veteran back has 16 catches in his past six games even amidst the struggles, giving him continued appeal, especially against a Packers defense that ranks 25th against half-PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 28 running back in Week 10, Jones is a solid RB3/Flex option in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 5:00 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Wilson missed New York's Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, and he now appears to be at risk of missing a second straight contest. Across eight games in 2026, the star wideout has hauled in 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 63 targets. The Jets may also be without rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) against Buffalo, who is also questionable to play due to an ankle issue. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Jets wideout Adonai Mitchell in case Wilson and Cooper Jr. are inactive in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Midweek Trade To Unlock Jordan Mason Against Packers?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 4:58 PM ETLost in the Minnesota Vikings' offensive ineptitude this season is that running back Jordan Mason has still been efficient, giving renewed hope to fantasy managers in Week 10 at Green Bay. The Vikings' trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins should, at minimum, give the team some semblance of a passing game, which should mean more chances to stay on the field for the Vikings' running backs. Even as opponents have locked in on the running game with the team unable to complete passes, Mason has still averaged 4.2 yards per carry since his return from a thumb injury. The presence of Cousins -- a play-action merchant during his time in the NFL -- could have the added effect of unlocking the run game, good news for Mason against a Green Bay defense that ranks 25th against half-PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 31 running back this week, Mason should be considered an RB3/Flex option at Green Bay.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Playable In Week 10 After Vikings' Big Move
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 4:54 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' midweek trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins gives wide receiver Jordan Addison renewed possibility in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. The former USC/Pitt standout caught seven touchdowns from Cousins in eight weeks to start his NFL career in 2023, and the reunion offers potential that the receiver's downfield ability can once again be fully realized. While the short week presents its challenges, Addison has a strong matchup against the Packers, who rank 26th against half-PPR receivers and have allowed the sixth-most yards after catch in the league. Fellow receiver Justin Jefferson will be the team's No. 1 target any time he plays, though Addison could also see a huge volume burst with a QB who can actually keep the offense on the field. He's RotoBaller's No. 35 receiver this week, giving him WR3/Flex potential in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Faces Uncertain Role Against Vikings in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:52 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is expected to return Sunday against Minnesota after missing Week 9 with a knee injury. Josh Jacobs (finger) will miss the game, opening up additional carries in Green Bay's backfield. Kaleb Johnson rushed 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown after Jacobs exited last week's win over New England, while Pierre Strong Jr. added eight carries. Chris Brooks (ankle) could also return from injured reserve, giving the Packers several options. Lloyd managed 37 yards on 13 carries against Minnesota in Week 1, and the Vikings remain a difficult matchup for opposing running backs. With no clear indication of how the carries will be divided, Lloyd is a risky fantasy play. RotoBaller ranks him RB47 for Week 10, making him a bench option in most leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Changes Could Elevate Will Reichard In Week 10
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 4:51 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins this week, an obvious upgrade for the passing game across the board, but also a big deal for kicker Will Reichard ahead of a Week 10 visit to Green Bay. The kicker has been outstanding in spite of one of the NFL's most anemic offenses, connecting on 20 of 22 field goal attempts, including seven makes from beyond 50 yards. Through eight games, Reichard is the fifth-ranked fantasy kicker, a remarkable pace considering the Minnesota offense has the fewest first downs in the NFL. The outdoor conditions on Sunday in Green Bay project to be decent, never guaranteed for this time of year, which should keep the All-Pro in consideration for lineups that feature a kicker. Reichard is RotoBaller's No. 10 fantasy kicker this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller