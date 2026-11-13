Midweek Trade To Unlock Jordan Mason Against Packers?
Nov 13, 2026, 4:58 PM ETLost in the Minnesota Vikings' offensive ineptitude this season is that running back Jordan Mason has still been efficient, giving renewed hope to fantasy managers in Week 10 at Green Bay. The Vikings' trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins should, at minimum, give the team some semblance of a passing game, which should mean more chances to stay on the field for the Vikings' running backs. Even as opponents have locked in on the running game with the team unable to complete passes, Mason has still averaged 4.2 yards per carry since his return from a thumb injury. The presence of Cousins -- a play-action merchant during his time in the NFL -- could have the added effect of unlocking the run game, good news for Mason against a Green Bay defense that ranks 25th against half-PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 31 running back this week, Mason should be considered an RB3/Flex option at Green Bay.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Jordan Addison Playable In Week 10 After Vikings' Big Move
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 4:54 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' midweek trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins gives wide receiver Jordan Addison renewed possibility in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. The former USC/Pitt standout caught seven touchdowns from Cousins in eight weeks to start his NFL career in 2023, and the reunion offers potential that the receiver's downfield ability can once again be fully realized. While the short week presents its challenges, Addison has a strong matchup against the Packers, who rank 26th against half-PPR receivers and have allowed the sixth-most yards after catch in the league. Fellow receiver Justin Jefferson will be the team's No. 1 target any time he plays, though Addison could also see a huge volume burst with a QB who can actually keep the offense on the field. He's RotoBaller's No. 35 receiver this week, giving him WR3/Flex potential in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Faces Uncertain Role Against Vikings in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:52 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is expected to return Sunday against Minnesota after missing Week 9 with a knee injury. Josh Jacobs (finger) will miss the game, opening up additional carries in Green Bay's backfield. Kaleb Johnson rushed 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown after Jacobs exited last week's win over New England, while Pierre Strong Jr. added eight carries. Chris Brooks (ankle) could also return from injured reserve, giving the Packers several options. Lloyd managed 37 yards on 13 carries against Minnesota in Week 1, and the Vikings remain a difficult matchup for opposing running backs. With no clear indication of how the carries will be divided, Lloyd is a risky fantasy play. RotoBaller ranks him RB47 for Week 10, making him a bench option in most leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Changes Could Elevate Will Reichard In Week 10
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 4:51 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins this week, an obvious upgrade for the passing game across the board, but also a big deal for kicker Will Reichard ahead of a Week 10 visit to Green Bay. The kicker has been outstanding in spite of one of the NFL's most anemic offenses, connecting on 20 of 22 field goal attempts, including seven makes from beyond 50 yards. Through eight games, Reichard is the fifth-ranked fantasy kicker, a remarkable pace considering the Minnesota offense has the fewest first downs in the NFL. The outdoor conditions on Sunday in Green Bay project to be decent, never guaranteed for this time of year, which should keep the All-Pro in consideration for lineups that feature a kicker. Reichard is RotoBaller's No. 10 fantasy kicker this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:49 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a thumb injury. Addison was not listed on Minnesota's injury report on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited in practice on Friday, which indicates that he likely suffered the thumb injury during practice this week. The 24-year-old has recorded just 18 catches for 277 yards and a touchdown on 36 targets across seven games in 2026, but he received a significant quarterback upgrade earlier this week when the Vikings acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders. Minnesota will be without tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) in Week 10, so the team could be very shorthanded outside of star wideout Justin Jefferson if Addison is unable to play.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Intrigue As Minnesota Vikings D/ST Faces Rematch With Green Bay
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 4:48 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings addressed their most glaring issue by trading for a functional quarterback this week, which should aid the team's standout defense despite a tough matchup against the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The Vikings' defense continues to shine despite its overuse, ranking first in the league in scoring percentage, pressure percentage, and sacks, and now they'll see a compromised version of the Packers. Running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is out, which is a big deal for a Green Bay running game that ranks 31st in rushing EPA and has struggled to run without him. Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for nearly 400 yards against the Vikings in Week 1, but the Minnesota defense eviscerated Green Bay's pass protection, sacking Love four times, forcing two fumbles, and picking him off once. While Green Bay is in excellent form, the bothersome Vikings defense is still playable despite the challenging road game. They're RotoBaller's No. 7 defense this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Has Opening in Packers Backfield in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:47 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could see more carries Sunday against Minnesota with Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined. Johnson stepped in after Jacobs exited last week's win over New England, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and his first career touchdown. Green Bay reportedly liked Johnson's performance and could give him an extended look against the Vikings. Head coach Matt LaFleur has yet to name a starter, and MarShawn Lloyd returns after missing Week 9 with a knee injury. Pierre Strong Jr. could also share carries, while Chris Brooks (ankle) remains a possibility if activated from injured reserve. Minnesota has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. RotoBaller ranks Johnson RB34 for Week 10, making him a desperation FLEX option until his role becomes clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings Will Remain Out in Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been ruled out for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a calf injury. It will be the second straight missed game for Jennings, who was also sidelined in the Vikings' Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 29-year-old has seen very minimal usage in the Minnesota passing game so far this season, recording just six catches for 54 yards on 10 targets across six games. Now that the Vikings have Kirk Cousins in place as their starting quarterback, Jennings could emerge as a more productive pass-catcher down the stretch. However, he will have to wait at least one more week to get that opportunity. With Jennings and Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) both sidelined, the Minnesota passing game could be very concentrated on wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (thumb) in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Tucker Kraft Draws Difficult Vikings Matchup in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:34 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is looking to rebound after catching just one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 45-27 win over New England. Kraft had scored a touchdown in each of his previous two games, but Christian Watson and Matthew Golden dominated the passing game against the Patriots. Kraft caught three passes for 65 yards against Minnesota in Week 1, but the Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. No tight end has finished among the top 12 at the position against Minnesota through nine weeks. Kraft remains a starting option given the lack of dependable alternatives at tight end, but his recent target volume and difficult matchup make him a risky play. RotoBaller ranks him TE11 for Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee Cleared to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Final Rams injury report vs. the Cardinals.— Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) November 13, 2026
TE Davis Allen - Questionable
LS Joe Cardona - Questionable
EDGE Myles Garrett - Questionable
CB Trent McDuffie - Questionable
S Kam Curl - Questionable
LG Steve Avila - Out
TE Terrance Ferguson - Out pic.twitter.com/qq3OM1bhAg
Nov 13, 2026, 4:33 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Drew Lock, Rashid Shaheed Cleared to Play Sunday
#Seahawks official injury report for Sunday at Las Vegas:— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 13, 2026
OUT: Charles Cross, Sam Darnold, Quenton Nelson, Leonard Williams
All others good to play@933KJR
Nov 13, 2026, 4:31 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Ruled Out for Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:29 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) has been ruled out for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a wrist injury. Across eight games in 2026, the veteran tight end has recorded 35 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. Hockenson had emerged as a consistent piece of the Vikings' passing game in recent weeks, recording 12 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets across his last three games played. The severity of Hockenson's wrist injury is not yet clear, but it will sideline him for at least one week. Without him, Vikings wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (thumb) profile as the team's clear top pass-catching options against the Packers.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Love Faces Tough Vikings Defense in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for at least 270 yards in five straight games, including 372 yards and three touchdowns against New England last Sunday. He also added a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the win. Love had one of his better performances against Minnesota in Week 1, throwing for 387 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, making Sunday's rematch a challenging one. Green Bay could lean more on Love with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss the game. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 335 receiving yards last week, and both have become important parts of the passing attack. Love's recent production makes him difficult to bench, even against Minnesota. RotoBaller ranks him QB11 for Week 10, putting him at the lower end of the QB1 range.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden a Strong Option in Week 10 Despite Matchup
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is coming off a career-best performance against New England, catching all 10 of his targets for 164 yards and a touchdown. The second-year receiver has developed into one of Jordan Love's most dependable options, recording 53 receptions for 783 yards and five touchdowns this season. Golden also produced against Minnesota in Week 1, finishing with six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. The Vikings have allowed just 20.3 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, presenting a difficult matchup for Green Bay's passing attack. Christian Watson's recent success also creates competition for targets. Golden remains a high-end WR2 for Sunday, though matching last week's production will be a challenge.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:19 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Montgomery has not played since Week 5 due to a groin injury, but he practiced in full on Friday and could be on the doorstep of a return. Across five games this season, Montgomery has recorded 205 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 59 touches. Montgomery was splitting touches with fellow Texans back Woody Marks (knee) before getting injured. Marks is also questionable to play in Week 10 due to knee soreness, which could open up a sizable role for Montgomery in Week 10. If both of the Texans' top two backs are inactive, veteran running back Emari Demercado would carry streamer appeal for fantasy managers against Cleveland.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ruled Out for Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:18 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Harrison Jr. has played a limited role in the Houston offense since being acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in early October, recording six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets across three games. This latest injury is another setback for the 24-year-old, who will miss a valuable opportunity to establish himself in the Texans' passing game in Week 10. With Harrison Jr. sidelined, Houston wideouts Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte could all see slightly larger workloads against Cleveland on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Christian Watson Carries Hot Streak Into Vikings Rematch
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has posted consecutive 100-yard games despite suffering a broken rib against Carolina in Week 8. Watson returned to finish that contest with eight catches for 113 yards, then caught seven of eight targets for a career-high 171 yards and a touchdown against New England. He also torched Minnesota in Week 1, recording six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings have been much tougher on opposing receivers since that meeting and have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Watson isn't listed on Green Bay's Week 10 injury report, easing concerns about his rib injury. His recent production and connection with Jordan Love make him a strong fantasy start despite the difficult divisional matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Off the Injury Report
#JAXvsTEN Status Report pic.twitter.com/BYQKjUie5W— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 4:14 PM ET
Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell Questionable for Sunday
Jets listed as questionable for Sunday include— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 13, 2026
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper
Jarvis Brownlee
Harrison Phillips
Joe Ossai
AD Mitchell
VJ Payne
Nahshon Wright
Nov 13, 2026, 4:12 PM ET
Xavier Worthy Has No Game Designation for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) has no game designation for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a full participant Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday after leaving the win over the New York Jets early. Worthy caught all six of his targets for 48 yards and led Kansas City's wide receivers by playing 74% of the offensive snaps. Rashee Rice drew seven targets and tight end Travis Kelce drew six. Worthy is a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. His six catches against the Jets matched his total from the prior two games, when he gained 24 yards combined against Seattle and Denver. He has 33 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown this season. Against the Jets, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen drew three targets between them, while Andrew Armstrong played 22 snaps without a target. The Chiefs acquired Josh Downs from Indianapolis this week, and head coach Andy Reid said he would see how the newcomer settles in before deciding how much to play him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Kenneth Walker Questionable Against Atlanta
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:55 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was absent from the injury report Wednesday and Thursday, and head coach Andy Reid said Walker reported groin discomfort when he arrived at the facility Friday. Emmett Johnson is the first pickup for fantasy managers who need to cover a potential Walker absence. He's listed next on Kansas City's depth chart and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the New York Jets last week. Johnson also has 14 catches for 237 yards this season. Jaydn Ott had three carries for 19 yards against the Jets and is also questionable after being limited Friday with a hamstring injury. Walker produced 143 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns against New York, with 102 yards on 18 carries and 41 yards on four catches. With 872 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through eight games, Walker remains an RB1 if active for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs