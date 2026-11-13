Intrigue As Minnesota Vikings D/ST Faces Rematch With Green Bay
Nov 13, 2026, 4:48 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings addressed their most glaring issue by trading for a functional quarterback this week, which should aid the team's standout defense despite a tough matchup against the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The Vikings' defense continues to shine despite its overuse, ranking first in the league in scoring percentage, pressure percentage, and sacks, and now they'll see a compromised version of the Packers. Running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is out, which is a big deal for a Green Bay running game that ranks 31st in rushing EPA and has struggled to run without him. Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for nearly 400 yards against the Vikings in Week 1, but the Minnesota defense eviscerated Green Bay's pass protection, sacking Love four times, forcing two fumbles, and picking him off once. While Green Bay is in excellent form, the bothersome Vikings defense is still playable despite the challenging road game. They're RotoBaller's No. 7 defense this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Kaleb Johnson Has Opening in Packers Backfield in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:47 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could see more carries Sunday against Minnesota with Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined. Johnson stepped in after Jacobs exited last week's win over New England, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and his first career touchdown. Green Bay reportedly liked Johnson's performance and could give him an extended look against the Vikings. Head coach Matt LaFleur has yet to name a starter, and MarShawn Lloyd returns after missing Week 9 with a knee injury. Pierre Strong Jr. could also share carries, while Chris Brooks (ankle) remains a possibility if activated from injured reserve. Minnesota has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. RotoBaller ranks Johnson RB34 for Week 10, making him a desperation FLEX option until his role becomes clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings Will Remain Out in Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been ruled out for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a calf injury. It will be the second straight missed game for Jennings, who was also sidelined in the Vikings' Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 29-year-old has seen very minimal usage in the Minnesota passing game so far this season, recording just six catches for 54 yards on 10 targets across six games. Now that the Vikings have Kirk Cousins in place as their starting quarterback, Jennings could emerge as a more productive pass-catcher down the stretch. However, he will have to wait at least one more week to get that opportunity. With Jennings and Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) both sidelined, the Minnesota passing game could be very concentrated on wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (thumb) in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Tucker Kraft Draws Difficult Vikings Matchup in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:34 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is looking to rebound after catching just one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 45-27 win over New England. Kraft had scored a touchdown in each of his previous two games, but Christian Watson and Matthew Golden dominated the passing game against the Patriots. Kraft caught three passes for 65 yards against Minnesota in Week 1, but the Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. No tight end has finished among the top 12 at the position against Minnesota through nine weeks. Kraft remains a starting option given the lack of dependable alternatives at tight end, but his recent target volume and difficult matchup make him a risky play. RotoBaller ranks him TE11 for Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee Cleared to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Final Rams injury report vs. the Cardinals.— Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) November 13, 2026
TE Davis Allen - Questionable
LS Joe Cardona - Questionable
EDGE Myles Garrett - Questionable
CB Trent McDuffie - Questionable
S Kam Curl - Questionable
LG Steve Avila - Out
TE Terrance Ferguson - Out pic.twitter.com/qq3OM1bhAg
Nov 13, 2026, 4:33 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Drew Lock, Rashid Shaheed Cleared to Play Sunday
#Seahawks official injury report for Sunday at Las Vegas:— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 13, 2026
OUT: Charles Cross, Sam Darnold, Quenton Nelson, Leonard Williams
All others good to play@933KJR
Nov 13, 2026, 4:31 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Ruled Out for Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:29 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) has been ruled out for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a wrist injury. Across eight games in 2026, the veteran tight end has recorded 35 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. Hockenson had emerged as a consistent piece of the Vikings' passing game in recent weeks, recording 12 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets across his last three games played. The severity of Hockenson's wrist injury is not yet clear, but it will sideline him for at least one week. Without him, Vikings wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (thumb) profile as the team's clear top pass-catching options against the Packers.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Love Faces Tough Vikings Defense in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for at least 270 yards in five straight games, including 372 yards and three touchdowns against New England last Sunday. He also added a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the win. Love had one of his better performances against Minnesota in Week 1, throwing for 387 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, making Sunday's rematch a challenging one. Green Bay could lean more on Love with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss the game. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 335 receiving yards last week, and both have become important parts of the passing attack. Love's recent production makes him difficult to bench, even against Minnesota. RotoBaller ranks him QB11 for Week 10, putting him at the lower end of the QB1 range.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden a Strong Option in Week 10 Despite Matchup
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is coming off a career-best performance against New England, catching all 10 of his targets for 164 yards and a touchdown. The second-year receiver has developed into one of Jordan Love's most dependable options, recording 53 receptions for 783 yards and five touchdowns this season. Golden also produced against Minnesota in Week 1, finishing with six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. The Vikings have allowed just 20.3 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, presenting a difficult matchup for Green Bay's passing attack. Christian Watson's recent success also creates competition for targets. Golden remains a high-end WR2 for Sunday, though matching last week's production will be a challenge.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:19 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Montgomery has not played since Week 5 due to a groin injury, but he practiced in full on Friday and could be on the doorstep of a return. Across five games this season, Montgomery has recorded 205 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 59 touches. Montgomery was splitting touches with fellow Texans back Woody Marks (knee) before getting injured. Marks is also questionable to play in Week 10 due to knee soreness, which could open up a sizable role for Montgomery in Week 10. If both of the Texans' top two backs are inactive, veteran running back Emari Demercado would carry streamer appeal for fantasy managers against Cleveland.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ruled Out for Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 4:18 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Harrison Jr. has played a limited role in the Houston offense since being acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in early October, recording six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets across three games. This latest injury is another setback for the 24-year-old, who will miss a valuable opportunity to establish himself in the Texans' passing game in Week 10. With Harrison Jr. sidelined, Houston wideouts Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte could all see slightly larger workloads against Cleveland on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Christian Watson Carries Hot Streak Into Vikings Rematch
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has posted consecutive 100-yard games despite suffering a broken rib against Carolina in Week 8. Watson returned to finish that contest with eight catches for 113 yards, then caught seven of eight targets for a career-high 171 yards and a touchdown against New England. He also torched Minnesota in Week 1, recording six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings have been much tougher on opposing receivers since that meeting and have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Watson isn't listed on Green Bay's Week 10 injury report, easing concerns about his rib injury. His recent production and connection with Jordan Love make him a strong fantasy start despite the difficult divisional matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Off the Injury Report
#JAXvsTEN Status Report pic.twitter.com/BYQKjUie5W— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 4:14 PM ET
Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell Questionable for Sunday
Jets listed as questionable for Sunday include— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 13, 2026
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper
Jarvis Brownlee
Harrison Phillips
Joe Ossai
AD Mitchell
VJ Payne
Nahshon Wright
Nov 13, 2026, 4:12 PM ET
Xavier Worthy Has No Game Designation for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) has no game designation for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a full participant Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday after leaving the win over the New York Jets early. Worthy caught all six of his targets for 48 yards and led Kansas City's wide receivers by playing 74% of the offensive snaps. Rashee Rice drew seven targets and tight end Travis Kelce drew six. Worthy is a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. His six catches against the Jets matched his total from the prior two games, when he gained 24 yards combined against Seattle and Denver. He has 33 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown this season. Against the Jets, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen drew three targets between them, while Andrew Armstrong played 22 snaps without a target. The Chiefs acquired Josh Downs from Indianapolis this week, and head coach Andy Reid said he would see how the newcomer settles in before deciding how much to play him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Kenneth Walker Questionable Against Atlanta
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:55 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was absent from the injury report Wednesday and Thursday, and head coach Andy Reid said Walker reported groin discomfort when he arrived at the facility Friday. Emmett Johnson is the first pickup for fantasy managers who need to cover a potential Walker absence. He's listed next on Kansas City's depth chart and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the New York Jets last week. Johnson also has 14 catches for 237 yards this season. Jaydn Ott had three carries for 19 yards against the Jets and is also questionable after being limited Friday with a hamstring injury. Walker produced 143 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns against New York, with 102 yards on 18 carries and 41 yards on four catches. With 872 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through eight games, Walker remains an RB1 if active for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Tyjae Spears Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 3:51 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) upgraded to a full practice on Friday but is still listed as questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 10 divisional clash at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears started off the week as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday. The 25-year-old remains up in the air to play this weekend, but he is trending in the right direction after missing each of the last two games. If Spears is back on Sunday against the Jaguars, he should return to a pass-catching role as the complement to lead back Tony Pollard, who was not moved at Tuesday's trade deadline. Spears came into the 2026 season with an opportunity to have a bigger role as a pass-catcher in coordinator Brian Daboll's offense, but injuries have held him back. In six games played, Spears has 18 carries for 66 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, while adding 15 receptions for 75 yards and no touchdowns through the air. If he gets the green light to return in Week 10, Spears will be a low-upside RB3/flex in deep PPR leagues, at best. He is currently ranked as the No. 54 fantasy RB for this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Patrick Mahomes Set to Start Against Atlanta
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right elbow) practiced fully Friday for the third straight day and has no game designation for Sunday's trip to Atlanta. Mahomes briefly left the win over the New York Jets after hurting his elbow on a second-quarter sack, then returned and finished 23-of-31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He's thrown five touchdown passes without an interception over his last two games, a stretch that includes 321 yards and three scores at Denver. Both touchdowns against the Jets went to running back Kenneth Walker III, who is questionable after missing Friday's practice with a groin injury. The Chiefs will be without tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle), who also left the Jets game early. Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (hamstring), who combined for 11 catches against New York, both practiced fully on Friday and carry no game designations. He remains a fantasy QB1 against an Atlanta defense that gave up 271 yards and three touchdown passes to Joe Burrow on 29 attempts in last week's loss to Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Andrei Iosivas Listed as Doubtful
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 3:42 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Iosivas has been out since Sept. 20 due to a thumb injury, and he is unlikely to return this weekend. The 27-year-old's next chance to be activated from Injured Reserve to return to the field will come in Monday night's matchup on the road against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Iosivas returned to practice on Thursday and was limited in two practices, but it was not enough to convince the coaching staff that he is ready to play in a game. Dohnte Meyers will serve as Cincy's WR3 for another week behind star pass-catchers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. When Iosivas returns to the Bengals offense, he will merely be a WR bench stash in the deepest of fantasy football formats as a distant No. 3 behind Chase and Higgins. In just two games played in 2026, in his fourth year in the league, Iosivas has only three receptions on four targets for 19 yards. He should remain on the waiver wire in the vast majority of leagues in 2026 unless Chase or Higgins miss time with an injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Questionable Against Seattle
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (back) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Klint Kubiak said, according to Sam Warren. Thornton was off the Week 10 injury report through Thursday. He was limited last Thursday with a back injury, practiced in full Friday, and entered the San Francisco game without a designation before being made inactive. He was also inactive against the New York Jets in his first game back on the roster after Las Vegas activated him from injured reserve on Oct. 27. Thornton has yet to make his season debut after hurting his hamstring in training camp. Tre Tucker caught four passes for 55 yards against the 49ers and tied tight end Brock Bowers for the team lead with eight targets. Jalen Nailor played 37 of 50 offensive snaps, while Jack Bech played 17. The Raiders will start rookie Fernando Mendoza for the first time Sunday, after trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. Thornton is a watch-list option in redraft until he starts getting snaps in that offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
T.J. Hockenson Absent From Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) was absent from the practice field Friday, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Hockenson missed Thursday's practice and was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated report. Minnesota had yet to post his game designation for Sunday's trip to Green Bay. Hockenson leads the Vikings with 35 catches and had four for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in Week 1. He also caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown at Detroit in Week 8. In Monday's loss to Buffalo, he played 39 of Minnesota's 48 offensive snaps and caught four of seven targets for 33 yards. Only Justin Jefferson drew more targets in that game. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew combined for 16 offensive snaps against Buffalo, and neither was targeted. Bartholomew has seven catches for 54 yards this season and Yurosek has two for 34. With both backups seeing so little work in the passing game, fantasy managers should line up a replacement from another team if they've been starting Hockenson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert