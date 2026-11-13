Nov 13, 2026, 5:15 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report with the knee and elbow injuries, but he practiced fully all week and he's ready to go this weekend. The elbow injury looked scary when it happened last week, but the Chiefs QB appears to have put it behind him ahead of the weekend. Mahomes is coming off a 35-12 win over the New York Jets where he passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The touchdowns have been coming in bunches lately for the veteran quarterback and he will look to keep that momentum rolling as the Chiefs travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. The Atlanta defense is not considered tough on quarterbacks so Mahomes should not be hindered at all in this matchup. This Sunday's matchup has a high over/under with Kansas City considered slight road favorites so this could be a game where Mahomes lights up the box score. Mahomes is ranked QB9 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him worth starting this weekend. Fantasy managers should look to start Mahomes in what should be a favorable matchup.